Vuelta a Espana 2017: Stage 6 preview
Vila-real - Sagunt, 204.4km
Stage 6: Vila Real - Sagunto
Stage 6: Vila-real - Sagunt, 204.4km
Today's medium mountain stage through the Serra d’Espadà Mountains looks like breakaway territory. There are five climbs sandwiched between an ascent from and descent to the coast. The crux is likely to be the cat-2 Garbí climb at 168km, 30km out. It has ramps at 15 and 17 per cent and could help select the riders capable of winning.
