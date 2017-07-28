Vuelta a Espana 2017: Stage 3 preview
Prades Conflent Canigó - Andorra la Vella, 158.5km
Stage 3: Prades - Andorra la Vella
Stage 3: Prades Conflent Canigó - Andorra la Vella, 158.5km
Between 2011-2016 there’s been a sharp mountain top finish on stage 2 or 3 on five occasions. But while they've tended to be on flat run-ins to a final ascent, this is a multiple climb stage. The race enters Spain via the cat-1 Col de la Perche then the Coll de la Rabassa channels the race into Andorra. The final obstacle is the Alto de la Comella.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Wahoo Fitness range overview: range, details, pricing and specificationsEverything you need to know about the latest range of Wahoo Fitness computers, trainers and accessories
-
Transfer Mechanics: Analysing teams 2020 - Part 1How AG2R, Astana, Bahrain, Bora played the market
-
Munro wins junior women's title at Pan-American Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsGunsalas and Zoerner complete US 1-2-3
-
Strohmeyer takes junior men's title at Pan-American Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsCarter takes second, Leliveld third
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy