Vuelta a Espana 2017: Stage 3 preview

Stage 3: Prades Conflent Canigó - Andorra la Vella, 158.5km

Between 2011-2016 there’s been a sharp mountain top finish on stage 2 or 3 on five occasions. But while they've tended to be on flat run-ins to a final ascent, this is a multiple climb stage. The race enters Spain via the cat-1 Col de la Perche then the Coll de la Rabassa channels the race into Andorra. The final obstacle is the Alto de la Comella.