Vuelta a Espana 2017: Stage 2 preview

Stage 2: Nîmes - Gruissan. Grand Narbonne. Aude, 203.4km

A jaunt towards the Spanish border, between the coastal lagoons of the Étang du Vic and Étang du Thau oyster farms. At 201km it's long and will be stressful. Why? For the past 15 years, Gruissan has hosted an international windsurfing festival. That tells you all you need to know about what organisers are hoping for - echelons.