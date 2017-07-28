Vuelta a Espana 2017: Stage 2 preview
Nîmes - Gruissan. Grand Narbonne. Aude, 203.4km
Stage 2: Nimes - Gruissan
Stage 2: Nîmes - Gruissan. Grand Narbonne. Aude, 203.4km
A jaunt towards the Spanish border, between the coastal lagoons of the Étang du Vic and Étang du Thau oyster farms. At 201km it's long and will be stressful. Why? For the past 15 years, Gruissan has hosted an international windsurfing festival. That tells you all you need to know about what organisers are hoping for - echelons.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cannondale road bikes 2020: range, details, pricing and specificationsEverything you need to know about Cannondale's latest range of drop bar bikes
-
Bahamontes pays tribute to former Tour de France rival Poulidor1959 Tour winner calls Poulidor 'an extraordinary, warmhearted person'
-
Merckx mourns death of 'good friend' Poulidor'The cycling world loses a monument, an icon' says Belgian of his old rival
-
Raymond Poulidor dies aged 83French cycling icon passes away after long spell in hospital
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy