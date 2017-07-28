Vuelta a Espana 2017: Stage 16 preview

Stage 16: Circuito de Navarra - Logroño, 40.2km (ITT)

One thing more dangerous than a short TT the day after a rest day is a long one. This one, between Circuito Navarre and Logroño is 40.2km, flat and very fast, so it's about as toxic as it gets for the pure climbers. If Chris Froome isn't in the red jersey after this stage his quest to win two Grand Tours in the same year may be stymied.