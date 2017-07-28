Vuelta a Espana 2017: Stage 11 preview
Lorca - Observatorio Astronómico de Calar Alto, 187.5km
Stage 11: Lorca - Calar Alto
Stage 11: Lorca - Observatorio Astronómico de Calar Alto, 187.5km
This stage counts two notorious cat-1 peaks at the back end – the bootlace-like Velefique at 1,820m high and the Calar Alto at 2,160m. The Velefique/Calar Alto double has delivered compelling if somewhat PED-fuelled performances. In 2004 Roberto Heras beat Santiago Pérez and Francisco Mancebo here. Expect a battle in the GC.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
-
Thijssen in intensive care after high-speed crash at Gent Six DayLotto Soudal rider diagnosed with three small areas of bleeding in the brain
-
Sutton will not return after walking out of Freeman hearingTeam Sky and British Cycling psychiatrist Dr Steve Peters is next to be questioned
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy