Vuelta a Espana 2017: Stage 11 preview

Lorca - Observatorio Astronómico de Calar Alto, 187.5km

Stage 11: Lorca - Observatorio Astronómico de Calar Alto, 187.5km

This stage counts two notorious cat-1 peaks at the back end – the bootlace-like Velefique at 1,820m high and the Calar Alto at 2,160m. The Velefique/Calar Alto double has delivered compelling if somewhat PED-fuelled performances. In 2004 Roberto Heras beat Santiago Pérez and Francisco Mancebo here. Expect a battle in the GC.

