Vuelta a Espana 2017: Stage 1 preview

Stage 1: Nimes-Nimes, 13.7km

The Vuelta has a penchant for opening TTTs which make a statement. Nothing quite so forbidding as the 2015 Marbella start's wooden slats and sand this year, but it is a flat, technical blast through the narrow streets of old Nîmes, the ancient French city. It's the eighth year in a row the race has started with a TTT.