Vuelta a Espana 2016: stage 8
Stage profile and preview
Stage 8: Villalpando - La Camperona
165km of near flat, and then a wall… so very Vuelta. The nefarious climb of La Camperona featured once before, in 2014, when Ryder Hesjedal won from the break and Chris Froome attacked Alberto Contador to retake time on GC. It’s likely to play out similarly this year, with extreme suffering assured for all.
