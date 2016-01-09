Trending

Vuelta a Espana 2016: stage 8

Stage profile and preview

165km of near flat, and then a wall… so very Vuelta. The nefarious climb of La Camperona featured once before, in 2014, when Ryder Hesjedal won from the break and Chris Froome attacked Alberto Contador to retake time on GC. It’s likely to play out similarly this year, with extreme suffering assured for all.

 

