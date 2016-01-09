Vuelta a Espana 2016: stage 4 (Image credit: ASO)

It is often suggested that the Vuelta is guilty of overegging the pudding with so many summit finishes. However, the second in a row on just stage 4 is sure to provide fireworks, for the stage win if not the GC, too. It isn't a long stage and the lumps that precede the new finish on the 595m Mirador Vixia de Herbeira will have little effect on fresh legs.