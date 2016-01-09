Vuelta a Espana 2016: stage 3 (Image credit: ASO)

The first summit finish is a little later this year – in 2015 it was stage 2, won by Esteban Chaves. It would be absurdly early in any other race than the Vuelta but here it sets the tone. The Mirador de Ézaro hosted a stage finish in 2012. On that day Joaquim Rodríguez won, which speaks volumes for its severity. GC men beware.