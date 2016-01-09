Trending

Vuelta a Espana 2016: stage 2

Stage profile and preview

(Image credit: ASO)

The sprinters will have their eyes on this stage but they won't thank the organisers for the cat 2 Alto Montouto – the 800m peak of which they will heave over exactly
halfway through the stage – nor the unclassified but not insignificant lump 10km from the line. Still less appreciative will be the domestiques tasked with ensuring a bunch gallop. 

