Vuelta a Espana 2016: stage 2 (Image credit: ASO)

The sprinters will have their eyes on this stage but they won't thank the organisers for the cat 2 Alto Montouto – the 800m peak of which they will heave over exactly

halfway through the stage – nor the unclassified but not insignificant lump 10km from the line. Still less appreciative will be the domestiques tasked with ensuring a bunch gallop.