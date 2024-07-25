Tadej Pogačar says Urška Zigart's Olympics non-selection played a part in his own withdrawal

'It's not the main reason, but for sure it didn't help' says Tour de France champion of his decision to pull out of road race

Tadej Pogačar and Urška Zigart at a celebration of his Giro d'Italia-Tour de France double in Slovenia
Tadej Pogačar and Urška Zigart at a celebration of his Giro d'Italia-Tour de France double in Slovenia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tour de France champion Tadej Pogačar has said that Slovenia's decision not to select his fiancée, Urška Zigart, for the Paris Olympic Games was one of the reasons behind his own decision to pull out of competing.

Pogačar withdrew from selection in the road race on August 3, with the Slovenia Olympic Team confirming the news earlier this week. Tiredness has been given as the reason for his withdrawal.

Dani Ostanek
