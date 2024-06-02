Tour de France 2024 - Stage 21 preview
July 21, 2024: Monaco - Nice, 33.7km
For the first time in history, the Tour de France will conclude outside of Paris due to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, which begin just a week later.
The 111th edition will end with a 33.7 hilly time trial from Monaco to Nice and should create a tense finish to three weeks of racing. After leaving the start gate situated on the Formula 1 start grid in Monaco, the route will climb La Turbie (8.1km at 5.7%) and then go up the summit of the uncategorized Col d'Eze (1.6km at 8.1%) before a long but technical descent to Nice. The final five kilometres will follow the Quai des Etats-Unis and then an out-and-back on the Promenade des Anglais before turning left for the finish in Place Masséna,
The last occasion the Tour finished with a time trial was memorable when Greg LeMond stripped the Yellow Jersey from the shoulders of Laurent Fignon on the Champs-Élysées in 1989, by just eight seconds. Only time will tell if a similar duel will take place 35 years later in Nice.
Stage 21 Mountains
- La Turbie (8.1km at 5.7%), cat. 2, km 11.2
Stage 21 Time Checks
- Kilometre 11.2
- Kilometre 17.1
- Kilometre 28.6
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.
Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.
She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Critérium du Dauphiné Live - Evenepoel and Roglic return to racing on opening hilly stageTour de France favourites return after injury, Mads Pedersen favourite to take first yellow jersey
-
'The final dress rehearsal' - Primož Roglič and Jai Hindley combine for just second time ahead of Tour de France'He’s a good guy and I think he’s good to work with' says Australian GC star ahead of Critérium du Dauphiné stage 1
-
Tour de France 2024 - Stage 21 previewJuly 21, 2024: Monaco - Nice, 33.7km
-
Tour de France 2024 - Stage 20 previewJuly 20, 2024: Nice - Col de la Couillole,132.8km