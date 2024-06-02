Tour de France 2024 - Stage 21 preview

Image 1 of 2 Tour de France 2024 Stage 21 route (Image credit: ASO) Tour de France 2024 Stage 21 profile (Image credit: ASO)

For the first time in history, the Tour de France will conclude outside of Paris due to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, which begin just a week later.

The 111th edition will end with a 33.7 hilly time trial from Monaco to Nice and should create a tense finish to three weeks of racing. After leaving the start gate situated on the Formula 1 start grid in Monaco, the route will climb La Turbie (8.1km at 5.7%) and then go up the summit of the uncategorized Col d'Eze (1.6km at 8.1%) before a long but technical descent to Nice. The final five kilometres will follow the Quai des Etats-Unis and then an out-and-back on the Promenade des Anglais before turning left for the finish in Place Masséna,

The last occasion the Tour finished with a time trial was memorable when Greg LeMond stripped the Yellow Jersey from the shoulders of Laurent Fignon on the Champs-Élysées in 1989, by just eight seconds. Only time will tell if a similar duel will take place 35 years later in Nice.

