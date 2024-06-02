Tour de France 2024 - Stage 18 preview

Image 1 of 2 Tour de France 2024 Stage 18 profile (Image credit: ASO) Tour de France 2024 Stage 18 route (Image credit: ASO)

Stage 18 from Gap to Barcelonnette will be one for the breakaway and should offer a slight reprieve from the high mountains. The up-and-down route with 3,100 metres of elevation gain includes the Col du Festre (3.9km at 6.3%), the Côte de Corps (2.1km at 7.2%) and the Col de Manse (5.1km at 3.6%).

A strong puncheur might be able to go clear on the Côte de Saint-Apollinaire (7km at 5.5%) with 58 kilometres to go and will have even more opportunity to do so on the Côte des Demoiselles Coiffées (3.6km at 5.4%) with 40 kilometres to go.

