Tour de France 2024 - Stage 18 preview
July 18, 2024: Gap - Barcelonnette, 179.6km
Stage 18 from Gap to Barcelonnette will be one for the breakaway and should offer a slight reprieve from the high mountains. The up-and-down route with 3,100 metres of elevation gain includes the Col du Festre (3.9km at 6.3%), the Côte de Corps (2.1km at 7.2%) and the Col de Manse (5.1km at 3.6%).
A strong puncheur might be able to go clear on the Côte de Saint-Apollinaire (7km at 5.5%) with 58 kilometres to go and will have even more opportunity to do so on the Côte des Demoiselles Coiffées (3.6km at 5.4%) with 40 kilometres to go.
Stage 18 Sprints
- Intermediate sprint, km 84.3
Stage 18 Mountains
- Col du Festre (3.9km at 6.3%), cat. 3, km 32.2
- Côte de Corps (2.1km at 7.2%), cat. 3, km 57.5
- Col de Manse (5.1km at 3.6%), cat. 3, km 97.3
- Côte de Saint-Apollinaire (7km at 5.5%), cat. 3, km 121
- Côte des Demoiselles Coiffées (3.6km at 5.4%), cat. 3, km 139.1
Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.
Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.
She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.
