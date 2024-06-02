Tour de France 2024 - Stage 19 preview

Image 1 of 5 Tour de France 2024 Stage 19 profile (Image credit: ASO) Tour de France 2024 Stage 19 - Col de Vars profile (Image credit: ASO) Tour de France 2024 Stage 19 - Cime de la Bonette profile (Image credit: ASO) Tour de France 2024 Stage 19 - Isola 2000 profile (Image credit: ASO) Tour de France 2024 Stage 19 route (Image credit: ASO)

The final mountain stages will start on stage 19, with a high ride in the southern Alps. Although the stage is only 144.6km long, the riders will climb 4,400 metres in total. Starting in Embrun, the peloton will head northeast to Guillestre for the intermediate sprint before turning south to tackle three above 2,000-metre climbs starting with the Col de Vars (18.8km at 5.7%).

The biggest test will be the summit of La Bonette, the highest road in France at an altitude of 2,802 metres. The 22.9km climb includes steep pitches of over 9% and tops off with a final kilometre at 11% gradient. A long valley road will follow before the climb to Isola 2000 for a 16.1km climb to the finish.

Stage 19 Sprints

Intermediate sprint, km 21.1

Stage 19 Mountains