Tour de France 2024 - Stage 19 preview
July 19, 2024: Embrun - Isola 2000, 144.6km
The final mountain stages will start on stage 19, with a high ride in the southern Alps. Although the stage is only 144.6km long, the riders will climb 4,400 metres in total. Starting in Embrun, the peloton will head northeast to Guillestre for the intermediate sprint before turning south to tackle three above 2,000-metre climbs starting with the Col de Vars (18.8km at 5.7%).
The biggest test will be the summit of La Bonette, the highest road in France at an altitude of 2,802 metres. The 22.9km climb includes steep pitches of over 9% and tops off with a final kilometre at 11% gradient. A long valley road will follow before the climb to Isola 2000 for a 16.1km climb to the finish.
Stage 19 Sprints
- Intermediate sprint, km 21.1
Stage 19 Mountains
- Col de Vars (18.8km at 5.7%), cat. HC, km 42.6
- Cime de la Bonette (22.9km at 6.8%), cat. HC, km/ 87.5
- Isola 2000 (16.1km at 7.1%), cat. 1, km 144.6
Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.
Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.
She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.
