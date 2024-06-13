Tour de Suisse Women 2024 - Analysing the contenders

By
published

Climbers reunited as Women's WorldTour stage racing continues with mountainous four-day event in Switzerland

Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek), Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) and Elise Chabbey (Canyon-SRAM)
Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek), Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) and Elise Chabbey (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Getty Images)

After back-to-back races at RideLondon Classique and Tour of Britain Women, the top-tier peloton returns to racing in Europe for the four-day Tour de Suisse Women held from June 15-18.

The stronger climbers of the peloton will return to racing in Switzerland as many of them had competed in the more mountainous stages races in Spain in early May before taking time out to recover during the sprinter-friendly events on British soil.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

Latest on Cyclingnews