Tour de France 2024 - Stage 15 preview

By
published

July 14, 2024: Loudenvielle - Plateau de Beille, 197.7km

Jump to:
Image 1 of 4
Tour de France 2024 Stage 15 profile
Tour de France 2024 Stage 15 profile(Image credit: ASO)

Stage 15 to Plateau de Beille is Bastille Day, so fireworks are expected from the French riders going for glory, from riders battling for the King of Mountains jersey and from the general classification favourites. The third Sunday of the Tour could prove crucial for many. Whatever has happened on the previous days in the mountains, the terrain on this stage will be ripe for an upset or confirmation, with 4,800 metres of vertical gain on the menu over 197.7 kilometres of racing.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

