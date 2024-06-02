Tour de France 2024 - Stage 15 preview

Image 1 of 4 Tour de France 2024 Stage 15 profile (Image credit: ASO) Tour de France 2024 Stage 15 - Col d’Agnes profile (Image credit: ASO) Tour de France 2024 Stage 15 - Plateau de Beille profile (Image credit: ASO) Tour de France 2024 Stage 15 route (Image credit: ASO)

Stage 15 to Plateau de Beille is Bastille Day, so fireworks are expected from the French riders going for glory, from riders battling for the King of Mountains jersey and from the general classification favourites. The third Sunday of the Tour could prove crucial for many. Whatever has happened on the previous days in the mountains, the terrain on this stage will be ripe for an upset or confirmation, with 4,800 metres of vertical gain on the menu over 197.7 kilometres of racing.

All manner of scenarios could play out, and it’s not unrealistic to imagine that teammates of the overall contenders will attempt to infiltrate the breakaway climbing the Col de Peyresourde (6.9km at 7.8%) which looms 7 kilometres into the stage. That would prove invaluable given what lies ahead, the Col de Menté (9.3km at 9.1%) and Col de Portet-d’Aspet (4.3km at 9.6%) but especially in a finale that will feature the climbs of the Col d’Agnes (10km at 8.2%), and the Port de Lers followed by the final haul up to Plateau de Beille. The final climb is 15.8km long with an average gradient of 7.9% with the hardest gradients at the bottom.

Stage 15 Sprints

Intermediate sprint, km 37

Stage 15 Mountains