Tour de France 2024 - Stage 17 preview
July 17, 2024: Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux - Superdévoluy, 177.8km
The Tour will head east to the Southern Alps for stage 17, a 177,8km route from Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux to Superdévoluy with no significant obstacles faced while crossing the Drôme.
A large breakaway group will likely be formed with its riders looking for a chance to shine, assuming they will be able to deal with the climbs in the final 40 kilometres. We will get a clearer idea of this on the ascent of the Col Bayard, (6.8km at 7.3%), although the final selection should be made on the Col du Noyer (7.5km at 8.4%) just 12 kilometres from the finish line, and a time bonus sprint at the top. Stage 17 ends with a new climb for the Tour, the Côte de SuperDévoluy (3.8km at 5.9%).
The SuperDévoluy was first climbed in the Critérium du Dauphiné in 2013 where Samuel Sánchez took the win. Three years later, it was Steve Cummings’ turn to take the win while Chris Froome sealed the overall victory for the third time.
Stage 17 Sprints
- Intermediate sprint, km 114.8
- Time bonus sprint, km 166.3
Stage 17 Mountains
- Col Bayard (6.8km at 7.3%), cat. 2, km 145.7
- Col du Noyer (7.5km at 8.1%), cat. 1, km 166.3
- Côte de SuperDévoluy (3.8km at 5.9%), cat. 3, km 177.8
