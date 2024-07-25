Jan Christen wins Prueba Villafranca-Ordiziako Klasika with 10km solo

Jan Christen soloed to victory from 10km at the 1.1 Prueba Villafranca-Ordiziako Klasika

Jan Christen (UAE Team Emirates) scored the third win of his neo-pro season with a 10km solo to triumph at the Basque one-day race, the Prueba Villafranca-Ordiziako Klasika.

The 20-year-old broke clear of the peloton late on in the hilly 166km race, holding a small gap to the chasing pack and surviving to the line after making his move on the Alto de Abaltzisketa.

Jefferson Cepeda (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) gave a lone chase on the run-in. However, the Ecuadorian was brought back in the closing kilometres, setting a reduced bunch sprint for second place.

Vincenzo Albanese (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) and Pau Miquel (Kern Pharma) filled out the podium behind Christen, who forms part of a talented young core at UAE alongside Isaac del Toro, Igor Arrieta, Juan Ayuso, and António Morgado.

Christen's win stands alongside his debut win at pro level, a stage of April's Giro d'Abruzzo, and another solo win earlier this month at the Giro dell'Appennino.

