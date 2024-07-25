Jan Christen wins Prueba Villafranca-Ordiziako Klasika with 10km solo

Swiss rider scores third win of neo-pro season with late effort

Jan Christen soloed to victory from 10km at the 1.1 Prueba Villafranca-Ordiziako Klasika
Jan Christen (UAE Team Emirates) scored the third win of his neo-pro season with a 10km solo to triumph at the Basque one-day race, the Prueba Villafranca-Ordiziako Klasika.

The 20-year-old broke clear of the peloton late on in the hilly 166km race, holding a small gap to the chasing pack and surviving to the line after making his move on the Alto de Abaltzisketa.

