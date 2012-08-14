Tarazona – Jaca

Distance: 174.8km

Highest point: 1,070m

Category: Medium mountains

A sting in the tail

This stage isn’t complicated at all until the final 20km or so. Heading from Rioja into Aragón, it finishes in the winter resort of Jaca. Just before Jaca, the riders will tackle the first of two cat 3 climbs. This is the Puerto de Oroel, which is the highest of the pair but far easier than the Alto Fuerte de Rapitán that quickly follows. The Rapitán looks tougher than most cat 3 ascents, climbing for almost 4km at more than 8 per cent, with sections of 14 per cent and the stage finish at the summit. It will be interesting to see how the flyweight climbers match up against the puncheurs and more powerful riders.

Abraham Olano: "The contenders will have to be on their guard during the finale of this stage. It finishes in the old part of Jaca after a 3km climb that could be explosive. It will suit power riders and their attacks could split the bunch before the finish."