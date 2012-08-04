Rabobank won for the second straight day at the Vuelta a Burgos as Paul Martens prevailed in the tough finale of stage 4, one day after teammate Matti Breschel triumphed on a similarly tough uphill finish. Martens emerged from a group of approximately 20 riders to win the 170km stage from Dona Santos to Cuidad Romana De Clunia. Race leader Daniel Moreno (Katusha) finished second, two seconds back, while Simon Clarke (Orica GreenEdge) outsprinted Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-BigMat) and Stefano Garzelli (Acqua & Sapone) for third place, three seconds behind the Spaniard.

After an early escape was reeled in with 28km to go, strong crosswinds shattered the peloton into three groups with approximately 20 riders going clear at the head of affairs. Among those who made the selection were Martens, Robert Gesink and Matti Breschel (all Rabobank), Moreno, Joaquim Rodriguez and Angel Vicioso (all Katusha), Garzelli and Francesco Reda (both Acqua & Sapone), Clarke and Mitchell Docker (both Orica GreenEdge), Eros Capecchi and Daniele Ratto (both Liquigas-Cannondale), Alessandro De Marchi (Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela), Thomas Damuseau, Yukihiro Doi and Johannes Frölingher (all Argos-Shomano), Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky), Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-BigMat) and Jérémie Galland (Saur-Sojasun).

Race leader Daniel Moreno made the split, along with Matti Breschel who started the day in third overall at nine seconds. Notably absent from the lead group was Sergio Henao (Sky), who began the day second on general classification just two seconds behind Moreno. His Sky team as well as Euskaltel-Euskadi chased valiantly over the closing kilometers but couldn't cut the lead group's advantage under 15 seconds as they started the uphill finale with two kilometres to go.

Flecha made a late bid for victory, but Martens bridged to the Spaniard and pushed on alone for the stage win.

Moreno continues to lead overall, with Breschel second at 13 seconds and Garzelli third at 14 seconds. Henao dropped to 10th overall, now 32 seconds off the pace of the Katusha Spaniard.

For Martens, the stage victory was confirmation that he'd finally found a patch of good form after a frustrating start to the season. As was the case with Breschel the day prior, the victory was the first for Martens in nearly two years.

"My last win was in the GP Wallonia," said Martens. "That is quite a while ago. My spring season did not turn out the way I wished it had and at some point you start to doubt yourself tremendously. You really need success to get over it, but that is so very difficult. The same goes for Matti Breschel. You want it so badly, but there are so many factors playing a role."

Moreno won this stage the previous year and just fell short of repeating his victory, but his overall lead grew slightly heading into the final day.

"I'm a little disappointed for this second place, obviously I always want to win, but the main goal today was to gain some seconds over my rivals," said Moreno. "We managed to do so and I'm very happy about it. I knew this stage very well because I won here last year. Actually it was very windy so it was difficult to control, but Purito and my teammates did a great job for me.

"Now there just one stage left, I have a good gap but there are many good riders. Tomorrow it will be a very hard stage, so we have to be careful if we want to take the final victory in general classification."

The Vuelta a Burgos concludes on Sunday with its queen stage, covering 170km from Comarca Pinares to Lagunas de Neila. The stage finishes atop a hors categorie-rated ascent and features four categorised climbs packed into the final 38 kilometres.

Full Results 1 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank 3:50:35 2 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha 0:00:02 3 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:00:05 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 5 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 6 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank 0:00:06 7 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano 8 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:00:09 9 Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 10 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 11 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 12 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:14 13 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:27 14 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:29 15 Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 16 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 17 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:32 18 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Sky Pro Cycling 19 Javier Moreno Bazán (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:35 20 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:00:36 21 Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling 0:00:37 22 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Movistar Team 23 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 24 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 25 Andre Fernando Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:00:40 26 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:00:46 27 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 28 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 29 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 30 Cayetano Jose Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 31 David De La Fuente (Spa) Caja Rural 32 Johannes Frölingher (Ger) Argos-Shimano 33 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano 34 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 35 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 36 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 0:00:54 37 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural 38 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 39 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 0:00:57 40 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 41 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:07 42 David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:16 43 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 44 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team 45 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 46 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Sky Pro Cycling 0:01:39 47 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 0:01:52 48 Moises Dueñas (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 0:01:56 49 Javier Gonzalez (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 0:02:02 50 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 51 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:02:04 52 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano 53 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 54 Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 55 David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 56 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:02:09 57 Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 58 Iban Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 59 Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural 60 Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 61 Enrique Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 62 David López (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:18 63 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Orbea - Continental 64 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team 65 Robinson Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 0:02:28 66 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:02:37 67 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 68 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 69 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:02:39 70 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 71 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano 72 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-BigMat 73 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:02:52 74 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 0:02:56 75 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha 0:03:01 76 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Katusha 77 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha 0:03:03 78 Adrián Palomares (Spa) Andalucia 0:03:08 79 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea - Continental 0:03:10 80 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 0:03:48 81 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 82 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:03:51 83 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 84 Alexey Tsatevith (Rus) Katusha 0:04:08 85 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling 0:04:25 86 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:04:33 87 Carlos Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 88 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural 0:04:42 89 Marcos Garcia Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural 90 Francisco Moreno Allue (Spa) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:05:14 91 Jesús Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 92 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Pro Cycling 0:05:22 93 Xabier Zandio (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling 94 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:05:57 95 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 96 Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 97 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 98 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Katusha 99 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 100 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 101 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:06:08 102 Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano 0:06:51 103 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:06:56 104 Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea - Continental 0:07:05 105 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 106 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 107 Aritz Bagües (Spa) Orbea - Continental 108 Pablo Torres Muino (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 109 Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 110 Efren Carazo (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 111 José Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia 112 Haritz Orbe Urrutia (Spa) Orbea - Continental 113 Xabier Zabalo Imaz (Spa) Orbea - Continental 114 Stephane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 115 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 116 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural 0:08:10 117 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia 118 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 0:08:33 119 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:09:34 120 Juan Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 0:09:39 121 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 122 Jóni Silva Brandão (Por) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 123 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Sky Pro Cycling 124 Paul Poux (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 125 David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 126 Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 127 Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia 128 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Orbea - Continental 129 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 130 Julian Dean (NZl) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 131 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 132 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 133 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 134 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 135 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank 136 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling 137 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 138 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 139 Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea - Continental 140 Juan Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 141 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 142 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone

Points 1 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank 25 pts 2 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha 20 3 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 16 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 14 5 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 12 6 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank 10 7 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano 9 8 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 8 9 Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 7 10 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 11 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 12 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 4 13 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 3 14 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 2 15 Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 1

Sprint 1 - Huerta de Rey, 9km 1 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural 3 pts 2 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 2 3 Andre Fernando Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 1

Sprint 2 - Caleruega, 22km 1 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 3 Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling 1

Sprint 3 - Peñaranda de Duero, 90km 1 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural 3 pts 2 Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling 2 3 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Teams 1 Rabobank Cycling Team 11:32:05 2 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:44 3 FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:08 4 Argos - Shimano 5 Movistar Team 0:01:19 6 Caja Rural 0:02:00 7 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:05 8 Sky Procycling 0:02:28 9 Colombia - Coldeportes 0:02:58 10 Androni Giocattoli 0:02:59 11 Orica GreenEdge 0:03:08 12 Katusha Team 0:03:20 13 Acqua & Sapone 0:03:42 14 Burgos BH - Castilla Y Leon 0:04:37 15 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:04:44 16 Saur - Sojasun 0:04:45 17 Orbea Continental 0:12:13 18 Andalucia 0:15:07

General classification after stage 4 1 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha 13:55:51 2 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank 0:00:13 3 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:00:14 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:00:19 5 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 0:00:20 6 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:22 7 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:27 9 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:00:30 10 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Sky Pro Cycling 0:00:32 11 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:36 12 Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 0:00:38 13 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:45 14 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:00:46 15 Javier Moreno Bazán (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:48 16 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:00:49 17 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:50 18 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:58 19 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 20 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 21 David De La Fuente (Spa) Caja Rural 0:00:59 22 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:01:01 23 Andre Fernando Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 24 Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:03 25 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:01:07 26 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:01:15 27 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 0:01:18 28 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano 0:01:20 29 Cayetano Jose Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 30 David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:37 31 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:40 32 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:48 33 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Sky Pro Cycling 0:01:52 34 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:01 35 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 0:02:13 36 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural 0:02:15 37 Moises Dueñas (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 0:02:17 38 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:02:25 39 David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 40 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano 41 Iban Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:30 42 Javier Gonzalez (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 0:02:38 43 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Orbea - Continental 0:02:39 44 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team 45 David López (Spa) Movistar Team 46 Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural 0:02:47 47 Robinson Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 0:02:49 48 Enrique Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 49 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:02:50 50 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:02:59 51 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank 52 Johannes Frölingher (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:03:01 53 Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:03 54 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 0:03:04 55 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:03:05 56 Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:03:11 57 Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 0:03:21 58 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Katusha 0:03:22 59 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:03:35 60 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:03:41 61 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 0:04:00 62 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:04:07 63 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha 0:04:10 64 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:12 65 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-BigMat 0:04:27 66 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha 0:04:33 67 Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling 0:04:37 68 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:04:50 69 Carlos Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:04:54 70 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 0:04:57 71 Adrián Palomares (Spa) Andalucia 0:05:15 72 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:27 73 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:05:33 74 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 0:05:34 75 Marcos Garcia Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural 0:05:44 76 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:06:18 77 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 78 Jesús Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 0:06:31 79 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:06:38 80 Xabier Zandio (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling 0:06:41 81 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling 0:07:18 82 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 0:07:26 83 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:07:29 84 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:07:58 85 Pablo Torres Muino (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 0:08:08 86 José Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia 0:08:22 87 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia 0:08:31 88 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:08:43 89 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 0:08:54 90 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:09:08 91 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:09:10 92 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Katusha 0:09:14 93 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:09:45 94 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:10:00 95 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 96 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 0:10:01 97 Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 0:10:04 98 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea - Continental 0:10:06 99 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:10:52 100 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:10:56 101 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 102 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 103 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano 0:10:59 104 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 0:11:06 105 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:11:08 106 Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia 0:11:13 107 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:11:27 108 Juan Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 0:11:46 109 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling 0:11:49 110 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:11:55 111 Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea - Continental 0:12:02 112 Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:12:03 113 Juan Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 0:12:08 114 Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 115 Alexey Tsatevith (Rus) Katusha 0:12:19 116 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 0:12:22 117 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural 0:12:55 118 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:13:06 119 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 0:13:11 120 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Pro Cycling 0:13:33 121 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:14:00 122 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:14:37 123 Francisco Moreno Allue (Spa) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:14:47 124 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:14:52 125 Efren Carazo (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 0:15:25 126 Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea - Continental 0:16:02 127 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural 0:16:14 128 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:16:15 129 Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano 0:16:23 130 Haritz Orbe Urrutia (Spa) Orbea - Continental 0:16:58 131 Jóni Silva Brandão (Por) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 0:17:02 132 Aritz Bagües (Spa) Orbea - Continental 0:17:27 133 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:17:32 134 Xabier Zabalo Imaz (Spa) Orbea - Continental 0:17:37 135 Julian Dean (NZl) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:17:39 136 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:17:47 137 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Orbea - Continental 0:19:32 138 Paul Poux (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:21:12 139 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank 0:21:15 140 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Sky Pro Cycling 0:22:03 141 Stephane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:23:44 142 David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 0:24:11

Points classification 1 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha 70 pts 2 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank 60 3 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 46 4 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Sky Pro Cycling 40 5 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 33 6 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 32 7 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 31 8 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 28 9 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank 25 10 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 18 11 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 16 12 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling 16 13 Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 15 14 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano 13 15 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 13 16 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Sky Pro Cycling 12 17 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 18 David De La Fuente (Spa) Caja Rural 10 19 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea - Continental 10 20 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano 9 21 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 8 22 Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 7 23 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 24 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 6 25 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 6 26 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 5 27 Francisco Moreno Allue (Spa) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 5 28 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 4 29 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 4 30 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 3 31 Javier Moreno Bazán (Spa) Movistar Team 2 32 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 2 33 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Orbea - Continental 2 34 Andre Fernando Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 1

Mountains classification 1 José Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia 16 pts 2 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha 12 3 David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 12 4 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 12 5 David López (Spa) Movistar Team 10 6 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 10 7 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 9 8 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Sky Pro Cycling 8 9 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 6 10 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 11 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 4 12 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling 3 13 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank 2 14 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 2 15 Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 2 16 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 1 17 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Movistar Team 1 18 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1 19 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank 1

Sprint classification 1 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural 19 pts 2 David López (Spa) Movistar Team 7 3 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 7 4 José Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia 7 5 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 6 6 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 3 7 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 8 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural 3 9 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 10 Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling 3 11 Andre Fernando Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 3 12 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 2 13 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Katusha 2 14 David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 2 15 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 16 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 1