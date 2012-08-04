Trending

Martens prevails on penultimate stage

Moreno extends general classification lead

Rabobank won for the second straight day at the Vuelta a Burgos as Paul Martens prevailed in the tough finale of stage 4, one day after teammate Matti Breschel triumphed on a similarly tough uphill finish. Martens emerged from a group of approximately 20 riders to win the 170km stage from Dona Santos to Cuidad Romana De Clunia. Race leader Daniel Moreno (Katusha) finished second, two seconds back, while Simon Clarke (Orica GreenEdge) outsprinted Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-BigMat) and Stefano Garzelli (Acqua & Sapone) for third place, three seconds behind the Spaniard.

After an early escape was reeled in with 28km to go, strong crosswinds shattered the peloton into three groups with approximately 20 riders going clear at the head of affairs. Among those who made the selection were Martens, Robert Gesink and Matti Breschel (all Rabobank), Moreno, Joaquim Rodriguez and Angel Vicioso (all Katusha), Garzelli and Francesco Reda (both Acqua & Sapone), Clarke and Mitchell Docker (both Orica GreenEdge), Eros Capecchi and Daniele Ratto (both Liquigas-Cannondale), Alessandro De Marchi (Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela), Thomas Damuseau, Yukihiro Doi and Johannes Frölingher (all Argos-Shomano), Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky), Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-BigMat) and Jérémie Galland (Saur-Sojasun).

Race leader Daniel Moreno made the split, along with Matti Breschel who started the day in third overall at nine seconds. Notably absent from the lead group was Sergio Henao (Sky), who began the day second on general classification just two seconds behind Moreno. His Sky team as well as Euskaltel-Euskadi chased valiantly over the closing kilometers but couldn't cut the lead group's advantage under 15 seconds as they started the uphill finale with two kilometres to go.

Flecha made a late bid for victory, but Martens bridged to the Spaniard and pushed on alone for the stage win.

Moreno continues to lead overall, with Breschel second at 13 seconds and Garzelli third at 14 seconds. Henao dropped to 10th overall, now 32 seconds off the pace of the Katusha Spaniard.

For Martens, the stage victory was confirmation that he'd finally found a patch of good form after a frustrating start to the season. As was the case with Breschel the day prior, the victory was the first for Martens in nearly two years.

"My last win was in the GP Wallonia," said Martens. "That is quite a while ago. My spring season did not turn out the way I wished it had and at some point you start to doubt yourself tremendously. You really need success to get over it, but that is so very difficult. The same goes for Matti Breschel. You want it so badly, but there are so many factors playing a role."

Moreno won this stage the previous year and just fell short of repeating his victory, but his overall lead grew slightly heading into the final day.

"I'm a little disappointed for this second place, obviously I always want to win, but the main goal today was to gain some seconds over my rivals," said Moreno. "We managed to do so and I'm very happy about it. I knew this stage very well because I won here last year. Actually it was very windy so it was difficult to control, but Purito and my teammates did a great job for me.

"Now there just one stage left, I have a good gap but there are many good riders. Tomorrow it will be a very hard stage, so we have to be careful if we want to take the final victory in general classification."

The Vuelta a Burgos concludes on Sunday with its queen stage, covering 170km from Comarca Pinares to Lagunas de Neila. The stage finishes atop a hors categorie-rated ascent and features four categorised climbs packed into the final 38 kilometres.

Full Results
1Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank3:50:35
2Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha0:00:02
3Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:05
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
5Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
6Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank0:00:06
7Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano
8Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:00:09
9Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
10Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
11Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
12Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank0:00:14
13Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:27
14Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank0:00:29
15Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
16Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
17Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:32
18Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Sky Pro Cycling
19Javier Moreno Bazán (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:35
20Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:00:36
21Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling0:00:37
22Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Movistar Team
23Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
24Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
25Andre Fernando Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:00:40
26Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:00:46
27Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
28Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
29Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
30Cayetano Jose Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
31David De La Fuente (Spa) Caja Rural
32Johannes Frölingher (Ger) Argos-Shimano
33Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
34Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
35Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
36Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-BigMat0:00:54
37Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural
38Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
39Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Coldeportes0:00:57
40Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
41Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:07
42David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:16
43Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
44Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team
45Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
46Rigoberto Uran (Col) Sky Pro Cycling0:01:39
47Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Coldeportes0:01:52
48Moises Dueñas (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon0:01:56
49Javier Gonzalez (Col) Colombia Coldeportes0:02:02
50Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
51Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:02:04
52Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano
53Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
54Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
55David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
56Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:02:09
57Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
58Iban Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
59Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
60Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
61Enrique Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
62David López (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:18
63Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Orbea - Continental
64Ruben Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team
65Robinson Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Coldeportes0:02:28
66Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:02:37
67Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
68Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
69Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:02:39
70Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
71Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano
72Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-BigMat
73Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:02:52
74Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-BigMat0:02:56
75Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha0:03:01
76Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Katusha
77Angel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha0:03:03
78Adrián Palomares (Spa) Andalucia0:03:08
79Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea - Continental0:03:10
80Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone0:03:48
81Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
82Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:03:51
83Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
84Alexey Tsatevith (Rus) Katusha0:04:08
85Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling0:04:25
86Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:04:33
87Carlos Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
88Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural0:04:42
89Marcos Garcia Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural
90Francisco Moreno Allue (Spa) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:05:14
91Jesús Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
92Danny Pate (USA) Sky Pro Cycling0:05:22
93Xabier Zandio (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling
94Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:05:57
95Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
96Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
97Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
98Xavier Florencio (Spa) Katusha
99Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
100Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
101Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:06:08
102Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano0:06:51
103Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:06:56
104Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea - Continental0:07:05
105Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
106Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
107Aritz Bagües (Spa) Orbea - Continental
108Pablo Torres Muino (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
109Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
110Efren Carazo (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
111José Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
112Haritz Orbe Urrutia (Spa) Orbea - Continental
113Xabier Zabalo Imaz (Spa) Orbea - Continental
114Stephane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
115Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
116Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural0:08:10
117Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
118Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-BigMat0:08:33
119Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:09:34
120Juan Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Coldeportes0:09:39
121Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
122Jóni Silva Brandão (Por) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
123Davide Martinelli (Ita) Sky Pro Cycling
124Paul Poux (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
125David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
126Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
127Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia
128Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Orbea - Continental
129Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
130Julian Dean (NZl) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
131Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
132Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
133Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
134Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
135Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank
136Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling
137Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
138Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
139Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea - Continental
140Juan Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
141Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
142Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone

Points
1Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank25pts
2Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha20
3Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team16
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-BigMat14
5Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone12
6Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank10
7Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano9
8Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun8
9Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone7
10Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale6
11Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale5
12Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank4
13Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team3
14Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank2
15Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Coldeportes1

Sprint 1 - Huerta de Rey, 9km
1Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural3pts
2Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural2
3Andre Fernando Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural1

Sprint 2 - Caleruega, 22km
1Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team3pts
2Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
3Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling1

Sprint 3 - Peñaranda de Duero, 90km
1Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural3pts
2Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling2
3Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Teams
1Rabobank Cycling Team11:32:05
2Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:44
3FDJ-Big Mat0:01:08
4Argos - Shimano
5Movistar Team0:01:19
6Caja Rural0:02:00
7Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:05
8Sky Procycling0:02:28
9Colombia - Coldeportes0:02:58
10Androni Giocattoli0:02:59
11Orica GreenEdge0:03:08
12Katusha Team0:03:20
13Acqua & Sapone0:03:42
14Burgos BH - Castilla Y Leon0:04:37
15Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:04:44
16Saur - Sojasun0:04:45
17Orbea Continental0:12:13
18Andalucia0:15:07

General classification after stage 4
1Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha13:55:51
2Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank0:00:13
3Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:00:14
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:00:19
5Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-BigMat0:00:20
6Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:22
7Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
8Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank0:00:27
9Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:00:30
10Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Sky Pro Cycling0:00:32
11Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:36
12Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Coldeportes0:00:38
13Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:45
14Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:00:46
15Javier Moreno Bazán (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:48
16Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:00:49
17Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank0:00:50
18Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:58
19Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
20Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
21David De La Fuente (Spa) Caja Rural0:00:59
22Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:01:01
23Andre Fernando Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
24Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:01:03
25Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:01:07
26Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:01:15
27Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Coldeportes0:01:18
28Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano0:01:20
29Cayetano Jose Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
30David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:37
31Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:40
32Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:48
33Rigoberto Uran (Col) Sky Pro Cycling0:01:52
34Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:01
35Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Coldeportes0:02:13
36Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural0:02:15
37Moises Dueñas (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon0:02:17
38Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:02:25
39David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
40Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano
41Iban Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:30
42Javier Gonzalez (Col) Colombia Coldeportes0:02:38
43Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Orbea - Continental0:02:39
44Ruben Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team
45David López (Spa) Movistar Team
46Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural0:02:47
47Robinson Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Coldeportes0:02:49
48Enrique Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
49Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:02:50
50Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:02:59
51Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
52Johannes Frölingher (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:03:01
53Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:03
54Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-BigMat0:03:04
55Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:03:05
56Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:03:11
57Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia Coldeportes0:03:21
58Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Katusha0:03:22
59Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:03:35
60Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:03:41
61Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-BigMat0:04:00
62Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:04:07
63Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha0:04:10
64Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:12
65Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-BigMat0:04:27
66Angel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha0:04:33
67Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling0:04:37
68Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:04:50
69Carlos Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:04:54
70Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-BigMat0:04:57
71Adrián Palomares (Spa) Andalucia0:05:15
72Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:27
73Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:05:33
74Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon0:05:34
75Marcos Garcia Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural0:05:44
76Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:06:18
77Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
78Jesús Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia0:06:31
79Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:06:38
80Xabier Zandio (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling0:06:41
81Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling0:07:18
82Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha0:07:26
83Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:07:29
84Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:07:58
85Pablo Torres Muino (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon0:08:08
86José Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia0:08:22
87Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia0:08:31
88Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:08:43
89Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-BigMat0:08:54
90Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:09:08
91Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:09:10
92Xavier Florencio (Spa) Katusha0:09:14
93Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:09:45
94Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:10:00
95Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
96Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank0:10:01
97Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon0:10:04
98Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea - Continental0:10:06
99Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:10:52
100Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:10:56
101Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
102Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
103Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano0:10:59
104Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon0:11:06
105Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:11:08
106Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia0:11:13
107Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:11:27
108Juan Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia0:11:46
109Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling0:11:49
110Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:11:55
111Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea - Continental0:12:02
112Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:12:03
113Juan Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Coldeportes0:12:08
114Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
115Alexey Tsatevith (Rus) Katusha0:12:19
116Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-BigMat0:12:22
117Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural0:12:55
118Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:13:06
119Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank0:13:11
120Danny Pate (USA) Sky Pro Cycling0:13:33
121Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:14:00
122Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:14:37
123Francisco Moreno Allue (Spa) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:14:47
124Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:14:52
125Efren Carazo (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon0:15:25
126Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea - Continental0:16:02
127Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural0:16:14
128Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:16:15
129Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano0:16:23
130Haritz Orbe Urrutia (Spa) Orbea - Continental0:16:58
131Jóni Silva Brandão (Por) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon0:17:02
132Aritz Bagües (Spa) Orbea - Continental0:17:27
133Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:17:32
134Xabier Zabalo Imaz (Spa) Orbea - Continental0:17:37
135Julian Dean (NZl) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:17:39
136Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:17:47
137Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Orbea - Continental0:19:32
138Paul Poux (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:21:12
139Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank0:21:15
140Davide Martinelli (Ita) Sky Pro Cycling0:22:03
141Stephane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:23:44
142David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon0:24:11

Points classification
1Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha70pts
2Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank60
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-BigMat46
4Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Sky Pro Cycling40
5Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team33
6Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team32
7Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone31
8Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team28
9Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank25
10Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale18
11Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun16
12Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling16
13Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Coldeportes15
14Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano13
15Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone13
16Rigoberto Uran (Col) Sky Pro Cycling12
17Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale10
18David De La Fuente (Spa) Caja Rural10
19Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea - Continental10
20Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano9
21Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela8
22Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone7
23Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi6
24Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano6
25Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone6
26Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank5
27Francisco Moreno Allue (Spa) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela5
28Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur-Sojasun4
29Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator4
30Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator3
31Javier Moreno Bazán (Spa) Movistar Team2
32Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank2
33Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Orbea - Continental2
34Andre Fernando Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural1

Mountains classification
1José Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia16pts
2Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha12
3David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon12
4Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale12
5David López (Spa) Movistar Team10
6Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone10
7Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela9
8Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Sky Pro Cycling8
9Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team6
10Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi5
11Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon4
12Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling3
13Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank2
14Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team2
15Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia2
16Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team1
17Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Movistar Team1
18Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1
19Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank1

Sprint classification
1Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural19pts
2David López (Spa) Movistar Team7
3Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone7
4José Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia7
5Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural6
6Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team3
7Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
8Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural3
9Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
10Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling3
11Andre Fernando Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural3
12Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-BigMat2
13Xavier Florencio (Spa) Katusha2
14David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon2
15Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1
16Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela1

Teams classification
1Rabobank Cycling Team41:48:34
2Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:03
3Argos - Shimano0:01:14
4Movistar Team0:01:21
5FDJ-Big Mat0:01:24
6Caja Rural0:02:14
7Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:19
8Sky Procycling0:02:44
9Colombia - Coldeportes0:03:08
10Androni Giocattoli0:03:17
11Katusha Team0:03:19
12Acqua & Sapone0:03:43
13Saur - Sojasun0:04:59
14Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:05:25
15Orica GreenEdge0:06:18
16Burgos BH - Castilla Y Leon0:06:37
17Andalucia0:16:25
18Orbea Continental0:19:29

