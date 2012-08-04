Martens prevails on penultimate stage
Moreno extends general classification lead
Stage 4: Dona Santos - Cuidad Romana De Clunia
Rabobank won for the second straight day at the Vuelta a Burgos as Paul Martens prevailed in the tough finale of stage 4, one day after teammate Matti Breschel triumphed on a similarly tough uphill finish. Martens emerged from a group of approximately 20 riders to win the 170km stage from Dona Santos to Cuidad Romana De Clunia. Race leader Daniel Moreno (Katusha) finished second, two seconds back, while Simon Clarke (Orica GreenEdge) outsprinted Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-BigMat) and Stefano Garzelli (Acqua & Sapone) for third place, three seconds behind the Spaniard.
After an early escape was reeled in with 28km to go, strong crosswinds shattered the peloton into three groups with approximately 20 riders going clear at the head of affairs. Among those who made the selection were Martens, Robert Gesink and Matti Breschel (all Rabobank), Moreno, Joaquim Rodriguez and Angel Vicioso (all Katusha), Garzelli and Francesco Reda (both Acqua & Sapone), Clarke and Mitchell Docker (both Orica GreenEdge), Eros Capecchi and Daniele Ratto (both Liquigas-Cannondale), Alessandro De Marchi (Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela), Thomas Damuseau, Yukihiro Doi and Johannes Frölingher (all Argos-Shomano), Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky), Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-BigMat) and Jérémie Galland (Saur-Sojasun).
Race leader Daniel Moreno made the split, along with Matti Breschel who started the day in third overall at nine seconds. Notably absent from the lead group was Sergio Henao (Sky), who began the day second on general classification just two seconds behind Moreno. His Sky team as well as Euskaltel-Euskadi chased valiantly over the closing kilometers but couldn't cut the lead group's advantage under 15 seconds as they started the uphill finale with two kilometres to go.
Flecha made a late bid for victory, but Martens bridged to the Spaniard and pushed on alone for the stage win.
Moreno continues to lead overall, with Breschel second at 13 seconds and Garzelli third at 14 seconds. Henao dropped to 10th overall, now 32 seconds off the pace of the Katusha Spaniard.
For Martens, the stage victory was confirmation that he'd finally found a patch of good form after a frustrating start to the season. As was the case with Breschel the day prior, the victory was the first for Martens in nearly two years.
"My last win was in the GP Wallonia," said Martens. "That is quite a while ago. My spring season did not turn out the way I wished it had and at some point you start to doubt yourself tremendously. You really need success to get over it, but that is so very difficult. The same goes for Matti Breschel. You want it so badly, but there are so many factors playing a role."
Moreno won this stage the previous year and just fell short of repeating his victory, but his overall lead grew slightly heading into the final day.
"I'm a little disappointed for this second place, obviously I always want to win, but the main goal today was to gain some seconds over my rivals," said Moreno. "We managed to do so and I'm very happy about it. I knew this stage very well because I won here last year. Actually it was very windy so it was difficult to control, but Purito and my teammates did a great job for me.
"Now there just one stage left, I have a good gap but there are many good riders. Tomorrow it will be a very hard stage, so we have to be careful if we want to take the final victory in general classification."
The Vuelta a Burgos concludes on Sunday with its queen stage, covering 170km from Comarca Pinares to Lagunas de Neila. The stage finishes atop a hors categorie-rated ascent and features four categorised climbs packed into the final 38 kilometres.
|1
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
|3:50:35
|2
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha
|0:00:02
|3
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|4
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|5
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|6
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank
|0:00:06
|7
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|8
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:00:09
|9
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|10
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|11
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|12
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:14
|13
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:27
|14
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:29
|15
|Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|16
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|17
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:32
|18
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Sky Pro Cycling
|19
|Javier Moreno Bazán (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:35
|20
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:00:36
|21
|Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling
|0:00:37
|22
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|24
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|25
|Andre Fernando Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:00:40
|26
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:00:46
|27
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|28
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|29
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|30
|Cayetano Jose Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|31
|David De La Fuente (Spa) Caja Rural
|32
|Johannes Frölingher (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|33
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
|34
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|35
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|36
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|0:00:54
|37
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural
|38
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|39
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|0:00:57
|40
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|41
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:07
|42
|David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:16
|43
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|44
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team
|45
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|46
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Sky Pro Cycling
|0:01:39
|47
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|0:01:52
|48
|Moises Dueñas (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|0:01:56
|49
|Javier Gonzalez (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|0:02:02
|50
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|51
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:02:04
|52
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|53
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|54
|Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|55
|David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|56
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:02:09
|57
|Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|58
|Iban Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|59
|Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
|60
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|61
|Enrique Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|62
|David López (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:18
|63
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Orbea - Continental
|64
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team
|65
|Robinson Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|0:02:28
|66
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:02:37
|67
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|68
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|69
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:02:39
|70
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|71
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano
|72
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-BigMat
|73
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:02:52
|74
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|0:02:56
|75
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha
|0:03:01
|76
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Katusha
|77
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha
|0:03:03
|78
|Adrián Palomares (Spa) Andalucia
|0:03:08
|79
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea - Continental
|0:03:10
|80
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|0:03:48
|81
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|82
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:03:51
|83
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|84
|Alexey Tsatevith (Rus) Katusha
|0:04:08
|85
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling
|0:04:25
|86
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:04:33
|87
|Carlos Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|88
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:04:42
|89
|Marcos Garcia Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural
|90
|Francisco Moreno Allue (Spa) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:05:14
|91
|Jesús Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|92
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Pro Cycling
|0:05:22
|93
|Xabier Zandio (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling
|94
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:05:57
|95
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|96
|Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|97
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|98
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Katusha
|99
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|100
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|101
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:06:08
|102
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
|0:06:51
|103
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:06:56
|104
|Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea - Continental
|0:07:05
|105
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|106
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|107
|Aritz Bagües (Spa) Orbea - Continental
|108
|Pablo Torres Muino (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|109
|Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|110
|Efren Carazo (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|111
|José Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
|112
|Haritz Orbe Urrutia (Spa) Orbea - Continental
|113
|Xabier Zabalo Imaz (Spa) Orbea - Continental
|114
|Stephane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|115
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|116
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:08:10
|117
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
|118
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|0:08:33
|119
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:09:34
|120
|Juan Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|0:09:39
|121
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|122
|Jóni Silva Brandão (Por) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|123
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Sky Pro Cycling
|124
|Paul Poux (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|125
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|126
|Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|127
|Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia
|128
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Orbea - Continental
|129
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|130
|Julian Dean (NZl) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|131
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|132
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|133
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|134
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|135
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank
|136
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling
|137
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|138
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|139
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea - Continental
|140
|Juan Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|141
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|142
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|1
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
|25
|pts
|2
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha
|20
|3
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|16
|4
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|14
|5
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|12
|6
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank
|10
|7
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|9
|8
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|8
|9
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|7
|10
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|11
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|12
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|4
|13
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|3
|14
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|2
|15
|Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|1
|1
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|pts
|2
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|2
|3
|Andre Fernando Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|1
|1
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|3
|Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling
|1
|1
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|pts
|2
|Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling
|2
|3
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|1
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|11:32:05
|2
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:44
|3
|FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:08
|4
|Argos - Shimano
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:01:19
|6
|Caja Rural
|0:02:00
|7
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:05
|8
|Sky Procycling
|0:02:28
|9
|Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:02:58
|10
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:59
|11
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:08
|12
|Katusha Team
|0:03:20
|13
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:03:42
|14
|Burgos BH - Castilla Y Leon
|0:04:37
|15
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:04:44
|16
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:04:45
|17
|Orbea Continental
|0:12:13
|18
|Andalucia
|0:15:07
|1
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha
|13:55:51
|2
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank
|0:00:13
|3
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:14
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:00:19
|5
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|0:00:20
|6
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:22
|7
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:27
|9
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:00:30
|10
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Sky Pro Cycling
|0:00:32
|11
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:36
|12
|Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|0:00:38
|13
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:45
|14
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:00:46
|15
|Javier Moreno Bazán (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:48
|16
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:00:49
|17
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:50
|18
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:58
|19
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|20
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|21
|David De La Fuente (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:00:59
|22
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:01:01
|23
|Andre Fernando Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|24
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:03
|25
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:01:07
|26
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:01:15
|27
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|0:01:18
|28
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
|0:01:20
|29
|Cayetano Jose Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|30
|David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:37
|31
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:40
|32
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:48
|33
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Sky Pro Cycling
|0:01:52
|34
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:01
|35
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|0:02:13
|36
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:02:15
|37
|Moises Dueñas (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|0:02:17
|38
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:02:25
|39
|David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|40
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|41
|Iban Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:30
|42
|Javier Gonzalez (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|0:02:38
|43
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Orbea - Continental
|0:02:39
|44
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team
|45
|David López (Spa) Movistar Team
|46
|Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
|0:02:47
|47
|Robinson Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|0:02:49
|48
|Enrique Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|49
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:02:50
|50
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:02:59
|51
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
|52
|Johannes Frölingher (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:03:01
|53
|Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:03
|54
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|0:03:04
|55
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:03:05
|56
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:03:11
|57
|Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|0:03:21
|58
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Katusha
|0:03:22
|59
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:03:35
|60
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:03:41
|61
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|0:04:00
|62
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:04:07
|63
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha
|0:04:10
|64
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:12
|65
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-BigMat
|0:04:27
|66
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha
|0:04:33
|67
|Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling
|0:04:37
|68
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:04:50
|69
|Carlos Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:04:54
|70
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|0:04:57
|71
|Adrián Palomares (Spa) Andalucia
|0:05:15
|72
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:27
|73
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:05:33
|74
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|0:05:34
|75
|Marcos Garcia Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:05:44
|76
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:06:18
|77
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|78
|Jesús Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|0:06:31
|79
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:06:38
|80
|Xabier Zandio (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling
|0:06:41
|81
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling
|0:07:18
|82
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|0:07:26
|83
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:07:29
|84
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:07:58
|85
|Pablo Torres Muino (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|0:08:08
|86
|José Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
|0:08:22
|87
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
|0:08:31
|88
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:08:43
|89
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|0:08:54
|90
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:09:08
|91
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:09:10
|92
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Katusha
|0:09:14
|93
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:09:45
|94
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:10:00
|95
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|96
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|0:10:01
|97
|Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|0:10:04
|98
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea - Continental
|0:10:06
|99
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:10:52
|100
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:10:56
|101
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|102
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|103
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano
|0:10:59
|104
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|0:11:06
|105
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:11:08
|106
|Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia
|0:11:13
|107
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:11:27
|108
|Juan Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|0:11:46
|109
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling
|0:11:49
|110
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:11:55
|111
|Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea - Continental
|0:12:02
|112
|Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:12:03
|113
|Juan Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|0:12:08
|114
|Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|115
|Alexey Tsatevith (Rus) Katusha
|0:12:19
|116
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|0:12:22
|117
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:12:55
|118
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:13:06
|119
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:13:11
|120
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Pro Cycling
|0:13:33
|121
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:14:00
|122
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:14:37
|123
|Francisco Moreno Allue (Spa) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:14:47
|124
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:14:52
|125
|Efren Carazo (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|0:15:25
|126
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea - Continental
|0:16:02
|127
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:16:14
|128
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:16:15
|129
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
|0:16:23
|130
|Haritz Orbe Urrutia (Spa) Orbea - Continental
|0:16:58
|131
|Jóni Silva Brandão (Por) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|0:17:02
|132
|Aritz Bagües (Spa) Orbea - Continental
|0:17:27
|133
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:17:32
|134
|Xabier Zabalo Imaz (Spa) Orbea - Continental
|0:17:37
|135
|Julian Dean (NZl) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:17:39
|136
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:17:47
|137
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Orbea - Continental
|0:19:32
|138
|Paul Poux (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:21:12
|139
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank
|0:21:15
|140
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Sky Pro Cycling
|0:22:03
|141
|Stephane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:23:44
|142
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|0:24:11
|1
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha
|70
|pts
|2
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank
|60
|3
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|46
|4
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Sky Pro Cycling
|40
|5
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|33
|6
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|32
|7
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|31
|8
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|28
|9
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
|25
|10
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|18
|11
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|16
|12
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling
|16
|13
|Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|15
|14
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|13
|15
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|13
|16
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Sky Pro Cycling
|12
|17
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|18
|David De La Fuente (Spa) Caja Rural
|10
|19
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea - Continental
|10
|20
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
|9
|21
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|8
|22
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|7
|23
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|24
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|6
|25
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|6
|26
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|5
|27
|Francisco Moreno Allue (Spa) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|5
|28
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|4
|29
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|4
|30
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|3
|31
|Javier Moreno Bazán (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|32
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|2
|33
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Orbea - Continental
|2
|34
|Andre Fernando Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|1
|1
|José Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
|16
|pts
|2
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha
|12
|3
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|12
|4
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|12
|5
|David López (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|6
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|10
|7
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|9
|8
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Sky Pro Cycling
|8
|9
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|6
|10
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|11
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|4
|12
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling
|3
|13
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank
|2
|14
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2
|15
|Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|2
|16
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|1
|17
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|18
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|19
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
|1
|1
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
|19
|pts
|2
|David López (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|3
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|7
|4
|José Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
|7
|5
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|6
|6
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3
|7
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|8
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|9
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|10
|Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling
|3
|11
|Andre Fernando Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|3
|12
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|2
|13
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Katusha
|2
|14
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|2
|15
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|16
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|1
|1
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|41:48:34
|2
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:03
|3
|Argos - Shimano
|0:01:14
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:01:21
|5
|FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:24
|6
|Caja Rural
|0:02:14
|7
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:19
|8
|Sky Procycling
|0:02:44
|9
|Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:03:08
|10
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:17
|11
|Katusha Team
|0:03:19
|12
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:03:43
|13
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:04:59
|14
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:05:25
|15
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:06:18
|16
|Burgos BH - Castilla Y Leon
|0:06:37
|17
|Andalucia
|0:16:25
|18
|Orbea Continental
|0:19:29
