Moreno wins 2012 Vuelta a Burgos

Chaves prevails on queen stage finale

For the second straight year a Katusha rider has won the Vuelta a Burgos, but Daniel Moreno had to dig deep on the Lagunas de Neila mountain finish to seal victory for the 2012 edition. A pair of Colombians, Johan Chaves (Colombia Coldeportes) and Sergio Henao (Sky), dropped Moreno with 5km remaining on the hors categorie-rated finishing ascent and stayed clear to the finish line with Chaves taking the stage win from Henao.

Henao began the final stage 32 seconds behind Moreno on general classification, with Chaves a further six seconds behind the Katusha Spaniard, and for a while in the closing kilometres, with the slope at times reaching a leg-crushing 17 percent, overall victory for Moreno seemed in doubt. Moreno, however, rallied inside the final kilometre and finished 22 seconds behind Chaves and Henao in fourth place, enough to preserve his overall victory. Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) rounded out the top three on the stage, finishing 11 seconds behind Chaves and Henao.

For Chaves, 22, today's victory was his first as a professional. "I'm extremely satisfied with this victory and happy for myself, for my teammates and the whole team," said Chaves. "This win might lead us to an exciting campaign in the second half of 2012."

Henao's and Chaves's climbing prowess was rewarded as both finished on the final podium - Henao ended up 10 seconds behind Moreno for second overall, followed by Chaves at 16 seconds for third on the final general classification.

Moreno led the Vuelta a Burgos from start to finish, winning the first two stages along the way, and his results augurs well for the upcoming Vuelta a Espana.

"This last stage wasn't easy because it was very hard with steep climbing," said Moreno. "In the end I suffered a little bit. When Henao attacked it was hard to follow him, but I had a good gap in general classification so I tried to manage it. On the last part of the uphill I gave my best in order to gain some precious seconds.

"I want to thank my team, especially Purito - he helped me a lot during this competition, now I'm ready to give my support to him during the Vuelta a Espana. I feel in good shape, and he is too. I'm sure we will get some good results."

The stage's main break didn't form until 66km had been raced and included Sergio Pardilla (Movistar), Ian Stannard (Sky), Christian Meier (Orica-GreenEdge), Jérémie Galland (Saur Sojasun) and Jarlinson Pantano (Colombia Coldeportes).

The five escapees built up a lead of six minutes, but the multitude of categorised climbs took its toll and the break fractured in the latter portion of the 170km stage. Inside of 20km remaining only Pardilla and Pantano remained off the front and their lead was being quickly reduced by the Katusha-led peloton.

On the penultimate climb, the category 2 Alto del Collado, Pantano dropped Pardilla and crossed the summit alone with the field bearing down in hot pursuit. He and Pardilla were caught on the descent leaving the concluding Lagunas de Neila climb to decide the stage and final general classification.

Team Sky took over the pace-making from Katusha on the climb as Rigoberto Uran and Sergio Henao came to the fore and quickly reduced the peloton in size. Soon only eight riders were left at the front: Rigoberto Uran and Sergio Henao (Sky), Daniel Moreno and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), David Arroyo and Javier Moreno (Movistar), Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Johan Chaves (Colombia Coldeportes).

With five kilometres remaining Henao attacked and was immediately joined by Chaves. Daniel Moreno couldn't follow but kept the Colombian duo in check, trailing by 30 seconds with two kilometres to the mountain finish. Igor Anton soon set off in pursuit of Henao and Chaves, while Daniel Moreno found himself in the company of Javier Moreno and Franco Pellizotti (Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela). The time gap from Daniel Moreno to the two leaders remained at 30 seconds as he passed under the flamme rouge, and at this point the Katusha Spaniard upped the tempo and dropped Javier Moreno and Pellizotti.

Up the road it seemed that an agreement had been negotiated between Chaves and Henao as the Sky Colombian offered no resistance when they approached the finish line. If the gap to Daniel Moreno was more than 32 seconds then the Sky rider would have won general classification, but the Katusha rider reduced the deficit to 22 seconds and saved his overall win by 10 seconds.

Full Results
1Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Coldeportes4:17:59
2Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Sky Pro Cycling
3Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:11
4Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha0:00:22
5Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:00:26
6Javier Moreno Bazán (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:32
7Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:48
8Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:55
9Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank0:00:58
10David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:16
11Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:01:23
12Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:28
13David López (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:29
14Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
15Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:01:30
16Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:36
17Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha0:01:38
18Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-BigMat0:01:39
19Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:01:46
20Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Katusha0:02:02
21Marcos Garcia Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural
22Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:02:04
23Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Coldeportes0:02:08
24Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
25Andre Fernando Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:02:13
26Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:02:16
27Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:19
28Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea - Continental0:02:25
29David De La Fuente (Spa) Caja Rural0:02:39
30Adrián Palomares (Spa) Andalucia0:02:47
31Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural0:03:15
32Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
33Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural0:03:25
34Javier Gonzalez (Col) Colombia Coldeportes0:03:27
35Cayetano Jose Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:31
36Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:33
37Moises Dueñas (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon0:03:37
38Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:03:44
39Iban Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
40Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:04:04
41Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:04:37
42Ruben Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:42
43Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon0:04:46
44David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:05:24
45Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:05:31
46Johannes Frölingher (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:05:39
47Carlos Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:05:43
48Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
49Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
50Robinson Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Coldeportes0:05:44
51Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:05:57
52Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
53Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
54Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank0:06:00
55Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano
56Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
57Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
58Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:22
59Xabier Zandio (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling
60Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Movistar Team
61David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon0:07:05
62Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:07:16
63Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone0:07:28
64Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia Coldeportes0:08:30
65Enrique Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
66Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
67Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling0:08:58
68José Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
69Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:09:07
70Angel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha0:09:28
71Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
72Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-BigMat0:09:30
73Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-BigMat0:10:00
74Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
75Aritz Bagües (Spa) Orbea - Continental0:10:53
76Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:11:39
77Paul Poux (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
78Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:12:46
79Xavier Florencio (Spa) Katusha0:12:50
80Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:13:05
81Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia0:13:10
82Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
83Julian Dean (NZl) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
84Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
85Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling0:13:12
86Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
87Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank0:14:23
88Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
89Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Orbea - Continental
90Haritz Orbe Urrutia (Spa) Orbea - Continental
91Danny Pate (USA) Sky Pro Cycling
92Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:14:28
93Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
94Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano0:14:35
95Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano
96Juan Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Coldeportes0:15:27
97Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:16:16
98Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:16:58
99Jesús Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
100Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
101Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
102Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia
103Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
104Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-BigMat0:17:15
105Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:17:49
106Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
107Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
108Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon0:21:18
109Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural0:21:21
110Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural
111Jóni Silva Brandão (Por) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
112Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea - Continental
113Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea - Continental0:21:23
114Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural
115Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon0:21:28
116Francisco Moreno Allue (Spa) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:21:33
117Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank0:21:35
118Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank
119Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:22:19
120Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:22:33

Points
1Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Coldeportes25pts
2Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Sky Pro Cycling20
3Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi16
4Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha14
5Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela12
6Javier Moreno Bazán (Spa) Movistar Team10
7Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi9
8Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team8
9Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank7
10David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team6
11Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone5
12Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4
13David López (Spa) Movistar Team3
14Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Coldeportes2
15Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1

Mountain 1 - Alto del Cargadero (Cat. 2) 52km
1Carlos Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone10pts
2David López (Spa) Movistar Team7
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank5
4Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling3
5Enrique Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia Coldeportes2
6Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun1

Mountain 2 - Alto del Collado de Vilviestre (Cat. 3) 75km
1Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Coldeportes6pts
2Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun4
3Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling2
4Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1

Mountain 3 - Alto del Cargadero (Cat. 2) 114km
1Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling10pts
2Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team7
3Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Movistar Team5
4Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun3
5Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Coldeportes2
6Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha1

Mountain 4 - Alto del Collado (Cat. 2) 132km
1Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Movistar Team10pts
2Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Coldeportes7
3Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team5
4Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling3
5Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun2
6Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank1

Mountain 5 - Alto de Pasil de Rozavientos (Cat. 1) 140km
1Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Movistar Team16pts
2Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Coldeportes12
3Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team10
4Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun8
5Robinson Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Coldeportes6
6Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea - Continental4
7Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling3
8Angel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha2
9Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Katusha1

Mountain 6 - Alto del Collado (Cat. 2) 159km
1Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Coldeportes10pts
2Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Movistar Team7
3Javier Moreno Bazán (Spa) Movistar Team5
4Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale3
5Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team2
6Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha1

Mountain 7 - Lagunas de Neila (HC) 170km
1Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Coldeportes30pts
2Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Sky Pro Cycling25
3Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi20
4Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha16
5Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela12
6Javier Moreno Bazán (Spa) Movistar Team10
7Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi8
8Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team6
9Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank4
10David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team3
11Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone2
12Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1

Sprint 1 - San Leonard de Yague, 37m
1Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling3pts
2Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela2
3Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1

Sprint 2 - Vilviestre del Pinar, 69km
1Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team3pts
2Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Movistar Team2
3Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Coldeportes1

Sprint 3 - Quintanar de La Sierra, 123km
1Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team3pts
2Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun2
3Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling1

Teams
1Euskaltel - Euskadi12:56:32
2Movistar Team0:00:08
3Colombia - Coldeportes0:01:02
4Katusha Team0:01:27
5Caja Rural0:04:19
6Androni Giocattoli0:04:44
7Acqua & Sapone0:06:39
8Argos - Shimano0:08:34
9Rabobank Cycling Team0:10:20
10Liquigas-Cannondale0:10:54
11FDJ-Big Mat0:11:49
12Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:12:40
13Sky Procycling0:12:45
14Burgos BH - Castilla Y Leon0:12:53
15Saur - Sojasun0:14:46
16Orica GreenEdge0:18:02
17Andalucia0:22:20
18Orbea Continental0:25:06

Final general classification
1Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha18:14:12
2Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Sky Pro Cycling0:00:10
3Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Coldeportes0:00:16
4Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:00:50
5Javier Moreno Bazán (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:58
6Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank0:01:03
7Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:01:09
8Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:28
9Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:29
10Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:01:43
11Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:02:00
12David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:31
13Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:42
14Andre Fernando Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:02:52
15Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:03:01
16Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Coldeportes0:03:04
17David De La Fuente (Spa) Caja Rural0:03:16
18Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Coldeportes0:03:20
19David López (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:46
20Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-BigMat0:03:51
21Cayetano Jose Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:29
22Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:04:32
23Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:04:37
24Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Katusha0:05:02
25Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:05:08
26Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-BigMat0:05:17
27Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha0:05:26
28Moises Dueñas (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon0:05:32
29Javier Gonzalez (Col) Colombia Coldeportes0:05:43
30Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural0:05:50
31Iban Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:52
32Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:06:10
33Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank0:06:25
34Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:58
35Ruben Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:59
36Marcos Garcia Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural0:07:24
37David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:07:27
38Adrián Palomares (Spa) Andalucia0:07:40
39Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:07:57
40Robinson Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Coldeportes0:08:11
41Johannes Frölingher (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:08:18
42Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank0:08:37
43Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:38
44Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:08:40
45Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:08:44
46Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:09:03
47Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:09:56
48Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon0:09:58
49Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:10:11
50Carlos Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:10:15
51Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:10:20
52Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:10:26
53Enrique Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia Coldeportes0:10:57
54Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:10:59
55Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:11:07
56Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:11:11
57Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia Coldeportes0:11:29
58Xabier Zandio (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling0:12:41
59Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-BigMat0:12:42
60Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:12:49
61Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural0:12:53
62Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:12:54
63Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:13:04
64Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling0:13:13
65Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone0:13:24
66Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-BigMat0:13:35
67Angel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha0:13:39
68Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:14:28
69Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:15:08
70Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano0:15:33
71Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:16:29
72Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:16:31
73Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano0:16:37
74Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:16:38
75Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Orbea - Continental0:16:40
76Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:16:46
77José Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia0:16:58
78Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea - Continental0:18:05
79Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:18:28
80Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling0:20:08
81Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:20:48
82Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
83Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia0:21:19
84Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank0:21:26
85Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
86Xavier Florencio (Spa) Katusha0:21:42
87Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:22:02
88Jesús Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia0:23:07
89Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural0:23:14
90Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank0:24:02
91Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:24:34
92Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia0:24:56
93Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia0:24:57
94Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-BigMat0:25:12
95Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-BigMat0:25:47
96Juan Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Coldeportes0:27:13
97Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:27:32
98Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
99Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
100Danny Pate (USA) Sky Pro Cycling0:27:34
101Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia0:27:49
102Aritz Bagües (Spa) Orbea - Continental0:27:58
103Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:28:19
104Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:29:00
105Julian Dean (NZl) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:30:27
106David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon0:30:54
107Haritz Orbe Urrutia (Spa) Orbea - Continental0:30:59
108Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:31:05
109Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea - Continental0:31:07
110Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon0:31:10
111Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon0:32:02
112Paul Poux (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:32:29
113Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea - Continental0:33:01
114Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano0:33:50
115Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural0:33:56
116Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank0:34:24
117Francisco Moreno Allue (Spa) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:35:58
118Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:36:48
119Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural0:37:13
120Jóni Silva Brandão (Por) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon0:38:01

Points classification
1Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha84pts
2Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank60
3Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Sky Pro Cycling60
4Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team41
5Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Coldeportes40
6Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team32
7Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone31
8Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team28
9Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank25
10Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela20
11Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale18
12Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi16
13Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun16
14Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale14
15Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano13
16Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone13
17Javier Moreno Bazán (Spa) Movistar Team12
18Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank12
19Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone11
20David De La Fuente (Spa) Caja Rural10
21Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea - Continental10
22Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi9
23Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano9
24Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone7
25David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team6
26Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi6
27Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano6
28Francisco Moreno Allue (Spa) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela5
29Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur-Sojasun4
30Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator4
31David López (Spa) Movistar Team3
32Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator3
33Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Coldeportes2
34Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank2
35Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Orbea - Continental2
36Andre Fernando Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural1
37Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
1Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Movistar Team39pts
2Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Coldeportes37
3Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Sky Pro Cycling33
4Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Coldeportes30
5Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team29
6Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha28
7Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling24
8Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi20
9Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun18
10David López (Spa) Movistar Team17
11José Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia16
12Javier Moreno Bazán (Spa) Movistar Team15
13David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon12
14Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale12
15Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela12
16Carlos Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone10
17Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone10
18Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team9
19Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi8
20Robinson Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Coldeportes6
21Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank5
22Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi5
23Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank4
24Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon4
25Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea - Continental4
26David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team3
27Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale3
28Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank3
29Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone2
30Enrique Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia Coldeportes2
31Angel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha2
32Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team2
33Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia2
34Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
35Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Katusha1
36Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha1
37Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank1
38Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1

Sprint classification
1Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural19pts
2Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team9
3David López (Spa) Movistar Team7
4Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone7
5José Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia7
6Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling6
7Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural6
8Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
9Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural3
10Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
11Andre Fernando Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural3
12Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Movistar Team2
13Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela2
14Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-BigMat2
15Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun2
16Xavier Florencio (Spa) Katusha2
17David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon2
18Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Coldeportes1
19Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1
20Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1
21Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling1

Teams classification
1Movistar Team54:46:35
2Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:50
3Colombia - Coldeportes0:02:41
4Katusha Team0:03:17
5Caja Rural0:05:04
6Androni Giocattoli0:06:32
7Argos - Shimano0:08:19
8Rabobank Cycling Team0:08:51
9Acqua & Sapone0:08:53
10Liquigas-Cannondale0:10:28
11FDJ-Big Mat0:11:44
12Sky Procycling0:14:00
13Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:16:36
14Burgos BH - Castilla Y Leon0:18:01
15Saur - Sojasun0:18:16
16Orica GreenEdge0:22:51
17Andalucia0:37:16
18Orbea Continental0:43:06

