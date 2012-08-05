For the second straight year a Katusha rider has won the Vuelta a Burgos, but Daniel Moreno had to dig deep on the Lagunas de Neila mountain finish to seal victory for the 2012 edition. A pair of Colombians, Johan Chaves (Colombia Coldeportes) and Sergio Henao (Sky), dropped Moreno with 5km remaining on the hors categorie-rated finishing ascent and stayed clear to the finish line with Chaves taking the stage win from Henao.

Henao began the final stage 32 seconds behind Moreno on general classification, with Chaves a further six seconds behind the Katusha Spaniard, and for a while in the closing kilometres, with the slope at times reaching a leg-crushing 17 percent, overall victory for Moreno seemed in doubt. Moreno, however, rallied inside the final kilometre and finished 22 seconds behind Chaves and Henao in fourth place, enough to preserve his overall victory. Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) rounded out the top three on the stage, finishing 11 seconds behind Chaves and Henao.

For Chaves, 22, today's victory was his first as a professional. "I'm extremely satisfied with this victory and happy for myself, for my teammates and the whole team," said Chaves. "This win might lead us to an exciting campaign in the second half of 2012."

Henao's and Chaves's climbing prowess was rewarded as both finished on the final podium - Henao ended up 10 seconds behind Moreno for second overall, followed by Chaves at 16 seconds for third on the final general classification.

Moreno led the Vuelta a Burgos from start to finish, winning the first two stages along the way, and his results augurs well for the upcoming Vuelta a Espana.

"This last stage wasn't easy because it was very hard with steep climbing," said Moreno. "In the end I suffered a little bit. When Henao attacked it was hard to follow him, but I had a good gap in general classification so I tried to manage it. On the last part of the uphill I gave my best in order to gain some precious seconds.

"I want to thank my team, especially Purito - he helped me a lot during this competition, now I'm ready to give my support to him during the Vuelta a Espana. I feel in good shape, and he is too. I'm sure we will get some good results."

The stage's main break didn't form until 66km had been raced and included Sergio Pardilla (Movistar), Ian Stannard (Sky), Christian Meier (Orica-GreenEdge), Jérémie Galland (Saur Sojasun) and Jarlinson Pantano (Colombia Coldeportes).

The five escapees built up a lead of six minutes, but the multitude of categorised climbs took its toll and the break fractured in the latter portion of the 170km stage. Inside of 20km remaining only Pardilla and Pantano remained off the front and their lead was being quickly reduced by the Katusha-led peloton.

On the penultimate climb, the category 2 Alto del Collado, Pantano dropped Pardilla and crossed the summit alone with the field bearing down in hot pursuit. He and Pardilla were caught on the descent leaving the concluding Lagunas de Neila climb to decide the stage and final general classification.

Team Sky took over the pace-making from Katusha on the climb as Rigoberto Uran and Sergio Henao came to the fore and quickly reduced the peloton in size. Soon only eight riders were left at the front: Rigoberto Uran and Sergio Henao (Sky), Daniel Moreno and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), David Arroyo and Javier Moreno (Movistar), Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Johan Chaves (Colombia Coldeportes).

With five kilometres remaining Henao attacked and was immediately joined by Chaves. Daniel Moreno couldn't follow but kept the Colombian duo in check, trailing by 30 seconds with two kilometres to the mountain finish. Igor Anton soon set off in pursuit of Henao and Chaves, while Daniel Moreno found himself in the company of Javier Moreno and Franco Pellizotti (Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela). The time gap from Daniel Moreno to the two leaders remained at 30 seconds as he passed under the flamme rouge, and at this point the Katusha Spaniard upped the tempo and dropped Javier Moreno and Pellizotti.

Up the road it seemed that an agreement had been negotiated between Chaves and Henao as the Sky Colombian offered no resistance when they approached the finish line. If the gap to Daniel Moreno was more than 32 seconds then the Sky rider would have won general classification, but the Katusha rider reduced the deficit to 22 seconds and saved his overall win by 10 seconds.

Full Results 1 Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 4:17:59 2 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Sky Pro Cycling 3 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:11 4 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha 0:00:22 5 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:00:26 6 Javier Moreno Bazán (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:32 7 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:48 8 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:55 9 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:58 10 David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:16 11 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:23 12 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:28 13 David López (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:29 14 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 15 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:01:30 16 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:36 17 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha 0:01:38 18 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 0:01:39 19 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:01:46 20 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Katusha 0:02:02 21 Marcos Garcia Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural 22 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:02:04 23 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 0:02:08 24 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 25 Andre Fernando Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:02:13 26 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:02:16 27 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:19 28 Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea - Continental 0:02:25 29 David De La Fuente (Spa) Caja Rural 0:02:39 30 Adrián Palomares (Spa) Andalucia 0:02:47 31 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 0:03:15 32 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 33 Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural 0:03:25 34 Javier Gonzalez (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 0:03:27 35 Cayetano Jose Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:31 36 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:33 37 Moises Dueñas (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 0:03:37 38 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:03:44 39 Iban Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 40 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:04:04 41 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:04:37 42 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:42 43 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 0:04:46 44 David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:05:24 45 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:05:31 46 Johannes Frölingher (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:05:39 47 Carlos Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:05:43 48 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 49 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 50 Robinson Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 0:05:44 51 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:05:57 52 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 53 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 54 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank 0:06:00 55 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano 56 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 57 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 58 Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:22 59 Xabier Zandio (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling 60 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Movistar Team 61 David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 0:07:05 62 Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:07:16 63 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 0:07:28 64 Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 0:08:30 65 Enrique Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 66 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 67 Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling 0:08:58 68 José Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia 69 Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:09:07 70 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha 0:09:28 71 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 72 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-BigMat 0:09:30 73 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 0:10:00 74 Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 75 Aritz Bagües (Spa) Orbea - Continental 0:10:53 76 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:11:39 77 Paul Poux (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 78 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:12:46 79 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Katusha 0:12:50 80 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:13:05 81 Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 0:13:10 82 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia 83 Julian Dean (NZl) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 84 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 85 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling 0:13:12 86 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 87 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 0:14:23 88 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 89 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Orbea - Continental 90 Haritz Orbe Urrutia (Spa) Orbea - Continental 91 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Pro Cycling 92 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:14:28 93 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 94 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano 0:14:35 95 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano 96 Juan Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 0:15:27 97 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:16:16 98 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:16:58 99 Jesús Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 100 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 101 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 102 Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia 103 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 104 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 0:17:15 105 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:17:49 106 Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano 107 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 108 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 0:21:18 109 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural 0:21:21 110 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural 111 Jóni Silva Brandão (Por) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 112 Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea - Continental 113 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea - Continental 0:21:23 114 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural 115 Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 0:21:28 116 Francisco Moreno Allue (Spa) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:21:33 117 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 0:21:35 118 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank 119 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:22:19 120 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:22:33

Points 1 Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 25 pts 2 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Sky Pro Cycling 20 3 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 16 4 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha 14 5 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 12 6 Javier Moreno Bazán (Spa) Movistar Team 10 7 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 9 8 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 8 9 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 7 10 David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team 6 11 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 5 12 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 13 David López (Spa) Movistar Team 3 14 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 2 15 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1

Mountain 1 - Alto del Cargadero (Cat. 2) 52km 1 Carlos Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 10 pts 2 David López (Spa) Movistar Team 7 3 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 5 4 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling 3 5 Enrique Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 2 6 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 1

Mountain 2 - Alto del Collado de Vilviestre (Cat. 3) 75km 1 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 6 pts 2 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 4 3 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling 2 4 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1

Mountain 3 - Alto del Cargadero (Cat. 2) 114km 1 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling 10 pts 2 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 7 3 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Movistar Team 5 4 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 3 5 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 2 6 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 1

Mountain 4 - Alto del Collado (Cat. 2) 132km 1 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Movistar Team 10 pts 2 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 7 3 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 4 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling 3 5 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 2 6 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank 1

Mountain 5 - Alto de Pasil de Rozavientos (Cat. 1) 140km 1 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Movistar Team 16 pts 2 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 12 3 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 10 4 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 8 5 Robinson Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 6 6 Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea - Continental 4 7 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling 3 8 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha 2 9 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Katusha 1

Mountain 6 - Alto del Collado (Cat. 2) 159km 1 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 10 pts 2 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Movistar Team 7 3 Javier Moreno Bazán (Spa) Movistar Team 5 4 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 5 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 2 6 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha 1

Mountain 7 - Lagunas de Neila (HC) 170km 1 Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 30 pts 2 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Sky Pro Cycling 25 3 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 20 4 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha 16 5 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 12 6 Javier Moreno Bazán (Spa) Movistar Team 10 7 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 8 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 6 9 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 4 10 David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team 3 11 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 2 12 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

Sprint 1 - San Leonard de Yague, 37m 1 Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling 3 pts 2 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 2 3 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 - Vilviestre del Pinar, 69km 1 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Movistar Team 2 3 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 1

Sprint 3 - Quintanar de La Sierra, 123km 1 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 2 3 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling 1

Teams 1 Euskaltel - Euskadi 12:56:32 2 Movistar Team 0:00:08 3 Colombia - Coldeportes 0:01:02 4 Katusha Team 0:01:27 5 Caja Rural 0:04:19 6 Androni Giocattoli 0:04:44 7 Acqua & Sapone 0:06:39 8 Argos - Shimano 0:08:34 9 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:10:20 10 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:10:54 11 FDJ-Big Mat 0:11:49 12 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:12:40 13 Sky Procycling 0:12:45 14 Burgos BH - Castilla Y Leon 0:12:53 15 Saur - Sojasun 0:14:46 16 Orica GreenEdge 0:18:02 17 Andalucia 0:22:20 18 Orbea Continental 0:25:06

Final general classification 1 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha 18:14:12 2 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Sky Pro Cycling 0:00:10 3 Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 0:00:16 4 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:00:50 5 Javier Moreno Bazán (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:58 6 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 0:01:03 7 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:01:09 8 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:28 9 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:29 10 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:01:43 11 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:02:00 12 David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:31 13 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:42 14 Andre Fernando Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:02:52 15 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:03:01 16 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 0:03:04 17 David De La Fuente (Spa) Caja Rural 0:03:16 18 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 0:03:20 19 David López (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:46 20 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 0:03:51 21 Cayetano Jose Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:29 22 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:04:32 23 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:04:37 24 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Katusha 0:05:02 25 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:05:08 26 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 0:05:17 27 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha 0:05:26 28 Moises Dueñas (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 0:05:32 29 Javier Gonzalez (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 0:05:43 30 Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural 0:05:50 31 Iban Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:52 32 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:06:10 33 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 0:06:25 34 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:58 35 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:59 36 Marcos Garcia Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural 0:07:24 37 David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:07:27 38 Adrián Palomares (Spa) Andalucia 0:07:40 39 Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:07:57 40 Robinson Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 0:08:11 41 Johannes Frölingher (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:08:18 42 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank 0:08:37 43 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:38 44 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:08:40 45 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:08:44 46 Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:09:03 47 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:09:56 48 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 0:09:58 49 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:10:11 50 Carlos Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:10:15 51 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:10:20 52 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:10:26 53 Enrique Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 0:10:57 54 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:10:59 55 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:11:07 56 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:11:11 57 Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 0:11:29 58 Xabier Zandio (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling 0:12:41 59 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 0:12:42 60 Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:12:49 61 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 0:12:53 62 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:12:54 63 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:13:04 64 Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling 0:13:13 65 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 0:13:24 66 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-BigMat 0:13:35 67 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha 0:13:39 68 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:14:28 69 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:15:08 70 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano 0:15:33 71 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:16:29 72 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:16:31 73 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano 0:16:37 74 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:16:38 75 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Orbea - Continental 0:16:40 76 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:16:46 77 José Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia 0:16:58 78 Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea - Continental 0:18:05 79 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:18:28 80 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling 0:20:08 81 Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:20:48 82 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 83 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia 0:21:19 84 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank 0:21:26 85 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 86 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Katusha 0:21:42 87 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:22:02 88 Jesús Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 0:23:07 89 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural 0:23:14 90 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 0:24:02 91 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:24:34 92 Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 0:24:56 93 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 0:24:57 94 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 0:25:12 95 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 0:25:47 96 Juan Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 0:27:13 97 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:27:32 98 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 99 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 100 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Pro Cycling 0:27:34 101 Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia 0:27:49 102 Aritz Bagües (Spa) Orbea - Continental 0:27:58 103 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:28:19 104 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:29:00 105 Julian Dean (NZl) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:30:27 106 David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 0:30:54 107 Haritz Orbe Urrutia (Spa) Orbea - Continental 0:30:59 108 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:31:05 109 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea - Continental 0:31:07 110 Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 0:31:10 111 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 0:32:02 112 Paul Poux (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:32:29 113 Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea - Continental 0:33:01 114 Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano 0:33:50 115 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural 0:33:56 116 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 0:34:24 117 Francisco Moreno Allue (Spa) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:35:58 118 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:36:48 119 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural 0:37:13 120 Jóni Silva Brandão (Por) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 0:38:01

Points classification 1 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha 84 pts 2 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank 60 3 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Sky Pro Cycling 60 4 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 41 5 Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 40 6 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 32 7 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 31 8 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 28 9 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank 25 10 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 20 11 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 18 12 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 16 13 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 16 14 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 14 15 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano 13 16 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 13 17 Javier Moreno Bazán (Spa) Movistar Team 12 18 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 12 19 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 11 20 David De La Fuente (Spa) Caja Rural 10 21 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea - Continental 10 22 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 9 23 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano 9 24 Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 7 25 David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team 6 26 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 27 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 6 28 Francisco Moreno Allue (Spa) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 5 29 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 4 30 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 4 31 David López (Spa) Movistar Team 3 32 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 3 33 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 2 34 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 2 35 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Orbea - Continental 2 36 Andre Fernando Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 1 37 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification 1 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Movistar Team 39 pts 2 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 37 3 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Sky Pro Cycling 33 4 Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 30 5 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 29 6 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha 28 7 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling 24 8 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 20 9 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 18 10 David López (Spa) Movistar Team 17 11 José Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia 16 12 Javier Moreno Bazán (Spa) Movistar Team 15 13 David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 12 14 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 12 15 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 12 16 Carlos Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 10 17 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 10 18 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 9 19 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 20 Robinson Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 6 21 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 5 22 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 23 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 4 24 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 4 25 Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea - Continental 4 26 David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team 3 27 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 28 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank 3 29 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 2 30 Enrique Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 2 31 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha 2 32 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 2 33 Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 2 34 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 35 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Katusha 1 36 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha 1 37 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank 1 38 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1

Sprint classification 1 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural 19 pts 2 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 9 3 David López (Spa) Movistar Team 7 4 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 7 5 José Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia 7 6 Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling 6 7 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 6 8 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 9 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural 3 10 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 11 Andre Fernando Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 3 12 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Movistar Team 2 13 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 2 14 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 2 15 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 2 16 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Katusha 2 17 David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 2 18 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 1 19 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 20 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1 21 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling 1