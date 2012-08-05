Moreno wins 2012 Vuelta a Burgos
Chaves prevails on queen stage finale
Stage 5: Comarca Pinares - Lagunas de Neila
For the second straight year a Katusha rider has won the Vuelta a Burgos, but Daniel Moreno had to dig deep on the Lagunas de Neila mountain finish to seal victory for the 2012 edition. A pair of Colombians, Johan Chaves (Colombia Coldeportes) and Sergio Henao (Sky), dropped Moreno with 5km remaining on the hors categorie-rated finishing ascent and stayed clear to the finish line with Chaves taking the stage win from Henao.
Henao began the final stage 32 seconds behind Moreno on general classification, with Chaves a further six seconds behind the Katusha Spaniard, and for a while in the closing kilometres, with the slope at times reaching a leg-crushing 17 percent, overall victory for Moreno seemed in doubt. Moreno, however, rallied inside the final kilometre and finished 22 seconds behind Chaves and Henao in fourth place, enough to preserve his overall victory. Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) rounded out the top three on the stage, finishing 11 seconds behind Chaves and Henao.
For Chaves, 22, today's victory was his first as a professional. "I'm extremely satisfied with this victory and happy for myself, for my teammates and the whole team," said Chaves. "This win might lead us to an exciting campaign in the second half of 2012."
Henao's and Chaves's climbing prowess was rewarded as both finished on the final podium - Henao ended up 10 seconds behind Moreno for second overall, followed by Chaves at 16 seconds for third on the final general classification.
Moreno led the Vuelta a Burgos from start to finish, winning the first two stages along the way, and his results augurs well for the upcoming Vuelta a Espana.
"This last stage wasn't easy because it was very hard with steep climbing," said Moreno. "In the end I suffered a little bit. When Henao attacked it was hard to follow him, but I had a good gap in general classification so I tried to manage it. On the last part of the uphill I gave my best in order to gain some precious seconds.
"I want to thank my team, especially Purito - he helped me a lot during this competition, now I'm ready to give my support to him during the Vuelta a Espana. I feel in good shape, and he is too. I'm sure we will get some good results."
The stage's main break didn't form until 66km had been raced and included Sergio Pardilla (Movistar), Ian Stannard (Sky), Christian Meier (Orica-GreenEdge), Jérémie Galland (Saur Sojasun) and Jarlinson Pantano (Colombia Coldeportes).
The five escapees built up a lead of six minutes, but the multitude of categorised climbs took its toll and the break fractured in the latter portion of the 170km stage. Inside of 20km remaining only Pardilla and Pantano remained off the front and their lead was being quickly reduced by the Katusha-led peloton.
On the penultimate climb, the category 2 Alto del Collado, Pantano dropped Pardilla and crossed the summit alone with the field bearing down in hot pursuit. He and Pardilla were caught on the descent leaving the concluding Lagunas de Neila climb to decide the stage and final general classification.
Team Sky took over the pace-making from Katusha on the climb as Rigoberto Uran and Sergio Henao came to the fore and quickly reduced the peloton in size. Soon only eight riders were left at the front: Rigoberto Uran and Sergio Henao (Sky), Daniel Moreno and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), David Arroyo and Javier Moreno (Movistar), Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Johan Chaves (Colombia Coldeportes).
With five kilometres remaining Henao attacked and was immediately joined by Chaves. Daniel Moreno couldn't follow but kept the Colombian duo in check, trailing by 30 seconds with two kilometres to the mountain finish. Igor Anton soon set off in pursuit of Henao and Chaves, while Daniel Moreno found himself in the company of Javier Moreno and Franco Pellizotti (Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela). The time gap from Daniel Moreno to the two leaders remained at 30 seconds as he passed under the flamme rouge, and at this point the Katusha Spaniard upped the tempo and dropped Javier Moreno and Pellizotti.
Up the road it seemed that an agreement had been negotiated between Chaves and Henao as the Sky Colombian offered no resistance when they approached the finish line. If the gap to Daniel Moreno was more than 32 seconds then the Sky rider would have won general classification, but the Katusha rider reduced the deficit to 22 seconds and saved his overall win by 10 seconds.
|1
|Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|4:17:59
|2
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Sky Pro Cycling
|3
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:11
|4
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha
|0:00:22
|5
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:00:26
|6
|Javier Moreno Bazán (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:32
|7
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:48
|8
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:55
|9
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:58
|10
|David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:16
|11
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:23
|12
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:28
|13
|David López (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:29
|14
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|15
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:01:30
|16
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:36
|17
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha
|0:01:38
|18
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|0:01:39
|19
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:01:46
|20
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Katusha
|0:02:02
|21
|Marcos Garcia Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural
|22
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:02:04
|23
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|0:02:08
|24
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|25
|Andre Fernando Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:02:13
|26
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:02:16
|27
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:19
|28
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea - Continental
|0:02:25
|29
|David De La Fuente (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:02:39
|30
|Adrián Palomares (Spa) Andalucia
|0:02:47
|31
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|0:03:15
|32
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|33
|Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
|0:03:25
|34
|Javier Gonzalez (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|0:03:27
|35
|Cayetano Jose Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:31
|36
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:33
|37
|Moises Dueñas (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|0:03:37
|38
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:03:44
|39
|Iban Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|40
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:04:04
|41
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:04:37
|42
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:42
|43
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|0:04:46
|44
|David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:05:24
|45
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:05:31
|46
|Johannes Frölingher (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:05:39
|47
|Carlos Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:05:43
|48
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|49
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|50
|Robinson Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|0:05:44
|51
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:05:57
|52
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|53
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|54
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
|0:06:00
|55
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano
|56
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|57
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|58
|Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:06:22
|59
|Xabier Zandio (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling
|60
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|61
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|0:07:05
|62
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:07:16
|63
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|0:07:28
|64
|Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|0:08:30
|65
|Enrique Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|66
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|67
|Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling
|0:08:58
|68
|José Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
|69
|Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:09:07
|70
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha
|0:09:28
|71
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|72
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-BigMat
|0:09:30
|73
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|0:10:00
|74
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|75
|Aritz Bagües (Spa) Orbea - Continental
|0:10:53
|76
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:11:39
|77
|Paul Poux (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|78
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:12:46
|79
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Katusha
|0:12:50
|80
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:13:05
|81
|Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|0:13:10
|82
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
|83
|Julian Dean (NZl) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|84
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|85
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling
|0:13:12
|86
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|87
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|0:14:23
|88
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|89
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Orbea - Continental
|90
|Haritz Orbe Urrutia (Spa) Orbea - Continental
|91
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Pro Cycling
|92
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:14:28
|93
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|94
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
|0:14:35
|95
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|96
|Juan Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|0:15:27
|97
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:16:16
|98
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:16:58
|99
|Jesús Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|100
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|101
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|102
|Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia
|103
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|104
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|0:17:15
|105
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:17:49
|106
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
|107
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|108
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|0:21:18
|109
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:21:21
|110
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural
|111
|Jóni Silva Brandão (Por) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|112
|Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea - Continental
|113
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea - Continental
|0:21:23
|114
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural
|115
|Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|0:21:28
|116
|Francisco Moreno Allue (Spa) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:21:33
|117
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:21:35
|118
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank
|119
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:22:19
|120
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:22:33
|1
|Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|25
|pts
|2
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Sky Pro Cycling
|20
|3
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|16
|4
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha
|14
|5
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|12
|6
|Javier Moreno Bazán (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|7
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|9
|8
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|8
|9
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|7
|10
|David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|11
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|5
|12
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|13
|David López (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|14
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|2
|15
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Carlos Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|10
|pts
|2
|David López (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|5
|4
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling
|3
|5
|Enrique Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|2
|6
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|1
|1
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|6
|pts
|2
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|4
|3
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling
|2
|4
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling
|10
|pts
|2
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|7
|3
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|4
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|3
|5
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|2
|6
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|1
|1
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|7
|3
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|5
|4
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling
|3
|5
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|2
|6
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank
|1
|1
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|pts
|2
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|12
|3
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|10
|4
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|8
|5
|Robinson Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|6
|6
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea - Continental
|4
|7
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling
|3
|8
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha
|2
|9
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Katusha
|1
|1
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|10
|pts
|2
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|3
|Javier Moreno Bazán (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|4
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|5
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|2
|6
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha
|1
|1
|Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|30
|pts
|2
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Sky Pro Cycling
|25
|3
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|20
|4
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha
|16
|5
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|12
|6
|Javier Moreno Bazán (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|7
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|8
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|6
|9
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|4
|10
|David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|11
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|2
|12
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|1
|Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling
|3
|pts
|2
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|2
|3
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|3
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|1
|1
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|2
|3
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling
|1
|1
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|12:56:32
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:08
|3
|Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:01:02
|4
|Katusha Team
|0:01:27
|5
|Caja Rural
|0:04:19
|6
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:04:44
|7
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:06:39
|8
|Argos - Shimano
|0:08:34
|9
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:10:20
|10
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:10:54
|11
|FDJ-Big Mat
|0:11:49
|12
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:12:40
|13
|Sky Procycling
|0:12:45
|14
|Burgos BH - Castilla Y Leon
|0:12:53
|15
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:14:46
|16
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:18:02
|17
|Andalucia
|0:22:20
|18
|Orbea Continental
|0:25:06
|1
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha
|18:14:12
|2
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Sky Pro Cycling
|0:00:10
|3
|Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|0:00:16
|4
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:00:50
|5
|Javier Moreno Bazán (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:58
|6
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|0:01:03
|7
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:01:09
|8
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:28
|9
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:29
|10
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:01:43
|11
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:02:00
|12
|David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:31
|13
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:42
|14
|Andre Fernando Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:02:52
|15
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:03:01
|16
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|0:03:04
|17
|David De La Fuente (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:03:16
|18
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|0:03:20
|19
|David López (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:46
|20
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|0:03:51
|21
|Cayetano Jose Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:29
|22
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:04:32
|23
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:04:37
|24
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Katusha
|0:05:02
|25
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:05:08
|26
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|0:05:17
|27
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha
|0:05:26
|28
|Moises Dueñas (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|0:05:32
|29
|Javier Gonzalez (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|0:05:43
|30
|Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
|0:05:50
|31
|Iban Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:52
|32
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:06:10
|33
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|0:06:25
|34
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:58
|35
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:59
|36
|Marcos Garcia Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:07:24
|37
|David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:07:27
|38
|Adrián Palomares (Spa) Andalucia
|0:07:40
|39
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:07:57
|40
|Robinson Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|0:08:11
|41
|Johannes Frölingher (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:08:18
|42
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
|0:08:37
|43
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:38
|44
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:08:40
|45
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:08:44
|46
|Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:09:03
|47
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:09:56
|48
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|0:09:58
|49
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:10:11
|50
|Carlos Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:10:15
|51
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:10:20
|52
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:10:26
|53
|Enrique Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|0:10:57
|54
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:10:59
|55
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:11:07
|56
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:11:11
|57
|Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|0:11:29
|58
|Xabier Zandio (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling
|0:12:41
|59
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|0:12:42
|60
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:12:49
|61
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|0:12:53
|62
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:12:54
|63
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:13:04
|64
|Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling
|0:13:13
|65
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|0:13:24
|66
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-BigMat
|0:13:35
|67
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha
|0:13:39
|68
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:14:28
|69
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:15:08
|70
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
|0:15:33
|71
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:16:29
|72
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:16:31
|73
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano
|0:16:37
|74
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:16:38
|75
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Orbea - Continental
|0:16:40
|76
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:16:46
|77
|José Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
|0:16:58
|78
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea - Continental
|0:18:05
|79
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:18:28
|80
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling
|0:20:08
|81
|Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:20:48
|82
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|83
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
|0:21:19
|84
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank
|0:21:26
|85
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|86
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Katusha
|0:21:42
|87
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:22:02
|88
|Jesús Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|0:23:07
|89
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:23:14
|90
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|0:24:02
|91
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:24:34
|92
|Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|0:24:56
|93
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|0:24:57
|94
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|0:25:12
|95
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|0:25:47
|96
|Juan Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|0:27:13
|97
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:27:32
|98
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|99
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|100
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Pro Cycling
|0:27:34
|101
|Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia
|0:27:49
|102
|Aritz Bagües (Spa) Orbea - Continental
|0:27:58
|103
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:28:19
|104
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:29:00
|105
|Julian Dean (NZl) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:30:27
|106
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|0:30:54
|107
|Haritz Orbe Urrutia (Spa) Orbea - Continental
|0:30:59
|108
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:31:05
|109
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea - Continental
|0:31:07
|110
|Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|0:31:10
|111
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|0:32:02
|112
|Paul Poux (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:32:29
|113
|Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea - Continental
|0:33:01
|114
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
|0:33:50
|115
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:33:56
|116
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:34:24
|117
|Francisco Moreno Allue (Spa) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:35:58
|118
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:36:48
|119
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:37:13
|120
|Jóni Silva Brandão (Por) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|0:38:01
|1
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha
|84
|pts
|2
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank
|60
|3
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Sky Pro Cycling
|60
|4
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|41
|5
|Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|40
|6
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|32
|7
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|31
|8
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|28
|9
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
|25
|10
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|20
|11
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|18
|12
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|16
|13
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|16
|14
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|14
|15
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|13
|16
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|13
|17
|Javier Moreno Bazán (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|18
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|12
|19
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|11
|20
|David De La Fuente (Spa) Caja Rural
|10
|21
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea - Continental
|10
|22
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|9
|23
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
|9
|24
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|7
|25
|David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|26
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|27
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|6
|28
|Francisco Moreno Allue (Spa) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|5
|29
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|4
|30
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|4
|31
|David López (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|32
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|3
|33
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|2
|34
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|2
|35
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Orbea - Continental
|2
|36
|Andre Fernando Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|1
|37
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|39
|pts
|2
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|37
|3
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Sky Pro Cycling
|33
|4
|Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|30
|5
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|29
|6
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha
|28
|7
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling
|24
|8
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|20
|9
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|18
|10
|David López (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|11
|José Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
|16
|12
|Javier Moreno Bazán (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|13
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|12
|14
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|12
|15
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|12
|16
|Carlos Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|10
|17
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|10
|18
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|9
|19
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|20
|Robinson Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|6
|21
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|5
|22
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|23
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|4
|24
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|4
|25
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea - Continental
|4
|26
|David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|27
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|28
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank
|3
|29
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|2
|30
|Enrique Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|2
|31
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha
|2
|32
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2
|33
|Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|2
|34
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|35
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Katusha
|1
|36
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha
|1
|37
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
|1
|38
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
|19
|pts
|2
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|9
|3
|David López (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|4
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|7
|5
|José Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
|7
|6
|Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling
|6
|7
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|6
|8
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|9
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|10
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|11
|Andre Fernando Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|3
|12
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|13
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|2
|14
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|2
|15
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|2
|16
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Katusha
|2
|17
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|2
|18
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|1
|19
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|20
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|21
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling
|1
|1
|Movistar Team
|54:46:35
|2
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:50
|3
|Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:02:41
|4
|Katusha Team
|0:03:17
|5
|Caja Rural
|0:05:04
|6
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:06:32
|7
|Argos - Shimano
|0:08:19
|8
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:08:51
|9
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:08:53
|10
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:10:28
|11
|FDJ-Big Mat
|0:11:44
|12
|Sky Procycling
|0:14:00
|13
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:16:36
|14
|Burgos BH - Castilla Y Leon
|0:18:01
|15
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:18:16
|16
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:22:51
|17
|Andalucia
|0:37:16
|18
|Orbea Continental
|0:43:06
