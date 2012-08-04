Trending

Breschel sprints to victory in Lerma

Moreno remains in leader's jersey

Matti Breschel (Rabobank) won stage 3 at the Vuelta a Burgos, covering 159km between Santo Domingo De Silos and Lerma. The 27-year Dane led through the final corner and held off Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-BigMat) and Ben Swift (Sky) in the uphill sprint finale for his first victory in Rabobank colours.

Overnight leader Daniel Moreno (Katusha) finished in the field and remains in the leader's jersey. The Spaniard holds a two-second advantage on Sergio Henao (Sky) while Breschel lies in third overall at nine seconds.

"We knew that there were opportunities for Matti on this stage," said Rabobank directeur sportif Erik Dekker. "The last few hundred meters were going uphill and it was nastier than mentioned in the itinerary. That mentioned an ascent rate of 2 percent, but we could establish for ourselves this morning that it was more than 6 percent.

"Matti said that it did help him an awful lot, we knew exactly what was coming. He stayed in control very well. That last turn was not a 90 degree turn, Matti could get through it at full speed and after that it was a piece of cake. A beautiful victory.

"It was his first one with us and his first in two years. He was yearning for this for quite some time and was quite upset that it did not work out on Wednesday and yesterday. But now the spell is broken. On Saturday the stage will be similar. Then we will fully support him again."

The day's early escape formed seven kilometres into the stage and included David López (Movistar), Alessandro Donati (Acqua & Sapone) and José Toribio Alcolea (Andalucia). The trio pushed out their advantage to more than five minutes, but the Katusha-led peloton steadily reduced the gap, ultimately catching them with 20 kilometres remaining. Toribio's stint off the front did not go un-rewarded as he earned the mountains classification jersey after winning two KOMs and placing second on the third.

Full Results
1Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank3:52:35
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
3Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling
4Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
5Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
6Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea - Continental
7Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
8Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
9Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
10Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
11Francisco Moreno Allue (Spa) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
12Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
13Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
14Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Orbea - Continental
15Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
16Juan Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
17Juan Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
18Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
19Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
20Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano
21Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
22Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank
23Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
24Johannes Frölingher (Ger) Argos-Shimano
25Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
26Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team
27Javier Moreno Bazán (Spa) Movistar Team
28Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
29Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
30Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
31Efren Carazo (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
32Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
33Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
34Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
35Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
36Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
37Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
38Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
39David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team
40Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
41Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
42Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
43Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano
44David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
45Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
46Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
47Pablo Torres Muino (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
48Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
49Carlos Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
50Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
51Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Sky Pro Cycling
52Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
53Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
54Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
55Rigoberto Uran (Col) Sky Pro Cycling
56Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
57Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
58Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
59Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
60Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
61Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
62Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Movistar Team
63Cayetano Jose Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
64Iban Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
65Robinson Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
66Marcos Garcia Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural
67Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
68Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
69Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
70Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
71Danny Pate (USA) Sky Pro Cycling
72Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
73Jesús Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
74Moises Dueñas (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
75Enrique Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
76Ruben Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team
77Javier Gonzalez (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
78David López (Spa) Movistar Team
79Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
80Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea - Continental
81Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
82Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
83Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling
84Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
84Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
85Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano
86Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
87Adrián Palomares (Spa) Andalucia
88Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
89Jóni Silva Brandão (Por) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
90Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
91David De La Fuente (Spa) Caja Rural
92Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
93Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
94Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
95Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
96Aritz Bagües (Spa) Orbea - Continental
97Xabier Zabalo Imaz (Spa) Orbea - Continental
98Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
99Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
100Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
101Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Orbea - Continental
102Xavier Florencio (Spa) Katusha
103Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
104Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-BigMat
105José Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
106Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
107Haritz Orbe Urrutia (Spa) Orbea - Continental
108Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia
109Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
110Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea - Continental
111Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
112Xabier Zandio (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling
113Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural
114Paul Poux (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
115Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
116Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
117Angel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha
118Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank0:00:47
119Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
120Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha
121Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank0:00:51
122Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
123Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-BigMat0:00:54
124Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha
125Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Katusha
126Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:00:55
127David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
128Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling
129Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:01:09
130Alexey Tsatevith (Rus) Katusha
131Andre Fernando Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
132Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
133Julian Dean (NZl) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:01:33
134Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:01:34
135Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:01:36
136Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural0:01:44
137Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:01:47
138Davide Martinelli (Ita) Sky Pro Cycling0:01:51
139Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:02:22
140Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:34
141Stephane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:12:08

Points
1Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank25pts
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-BigMat20
3Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling16
4Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team14
5Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale12
6Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea - Continental10
7Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano9
8Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun8
9Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team7
10Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone6
11Francisco Moreno Allue (Spa) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela5
12Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator4
13Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone3
14Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Orbea - Continental2
15Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator1

Mountain 1 - Alto de Arroyo (Cat. 3) 24km
1José Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia6pts
2Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone4
3David López (Spa) Movistar Team2
4Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1

Mountain 2 - Alto del Majadal (Cat. 3) 72km
1José Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia6pts
2Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone4
3David López (Spa) Movistar Team2
4Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountain 3 - Alto del Majadal (Cat. 3) 130km
1David López (Spa) Movistar Team6pts
2José Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia4
3Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone2
4Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank1

Sprint 1 - Salas de Los Infantes, 15km
1David López (Spa) Movistar Team3pts
2Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone2
3José Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia1

Sprint 2 - Covarrubias, 64km
1David López (Spa) Movistar Team3pts
2Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone2
3José Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia1

Sprint 3 - Quintanilla del Agua, 110km
1Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone3pts
2José Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia2
3David López (Spa) Movistar Team1

Teams
1Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator11:37:45
2Argos - Shimano
3Rabobank Cycling Team
4Acqua & Sapone
5Movistar Team
6Androni Giocattoli
7Burgos BH - Castilla Y Leon
8FDJ-Big Mat
9Saur - Sojasun
10Colombia - Coldeportes
11Euskaltel - Euskadi
12Orbea Continental
13Liquigas-Cannondale
14Sky Procycling
15Andalucia
16Caja Rural
17Katusha Team
18Orica GreenEdge0:01:09

General classification after stage 3
1Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha10:05:14
2Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Sky Pro Cycling0:00:02
3Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank0:00:09
4Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:11
5Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
6Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
7Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:15
8Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
9Javier Moreno Bazán (Spa) Movistar Team
10Rigoberto Uran (Col) Sky Pro Cycling
11Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
12Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
13Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
14Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
15Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano
16David De La Fuente (Spa) Caja Rural
17Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-BigMat0:00:17
18Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
19Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:00:18
20Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:00:19
21Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
22Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:00:22
23Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Orbea - Continental0:00:23
24Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
25Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
26David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team
27Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
28Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
29Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
30Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
31Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Movistar Team
32Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
33Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
34David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
35Robinson Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
36Carlos Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
37Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano
38Iban Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
39Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
40Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
41Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
42Ruben Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team
43Andre Fernando Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
44Moises Dueñas (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
45Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
46David López (Spa) Movistar Team
47Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
48Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
49Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
50Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Katusha
51Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano0:00:36
52Cayetano Jose Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
53Javier Gonzalez (Col) Colombia Coldeportes0:00:38
54Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural0:00:40
55Enrique Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia Coldeportes0:00:42
56Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:00:43
57Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:56
58Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
59Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
60Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
61Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:00:58
62Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:04
63Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
64Marcos Garcia Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural
65Pablo Torres Muino (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon0:01:05
66Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-BigMat0:01:06
67Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha0:01:11
68Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia Coldeportes0:01:19
69Jesús Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
70Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
71Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
72José Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
73Xabier Zandio (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling0:01:21
74Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural0:01:23
75Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:01:31
76Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
77Angel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha0:01:32
78Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia0:01:36
79Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:01:44
80Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-BigMat0:01:50
81Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:01:52
82Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:01:55
83Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:05
84Juan Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia0:02:09
85Adrián Palomares (Spa) Andalucia
86Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling0:02:12
87Johannes Frölingher (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:02:17
88Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-BigMat0:02:20
89Juan Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Coldeportes0:02:31
90Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
91Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone0:02:32
92Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:42
93Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-BigMat0:02:45
94Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling0:02:55
95Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:58
96Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon0:03:01
97Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
98Xavier Florencio (Spa) Katusha0:03:19
99Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:03:29
100Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon0:03:32
101Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:03:38
102Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling0:04:02
103Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-BigMat0:04:05
104Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:13
105Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:04:23
106Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural0:04:47
107Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:04:54
108Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea - Continental0:04:59
109Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:05:01
110Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:05:15
111Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:06:08
112Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea - Continental0:06:25
113Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:06:35
114Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea - Continental0:06:58
115Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:07:10
116Jóni Silva Brandão (Por) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon0:07:25
117Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:07:55
118Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:07:59
119Julian Dean (NZl) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:08:02
120Danny Pate (USA) Sky Pro Cycling0:08:13
121Alexey Tsatevith (Rus) Katusha
122Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:08:17
123Efren Carazo (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon0:08:22
124Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano
125Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:08:42
126Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank0:08:47
127Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:09:12
128Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano0:09:34
129Francisco Moreno Allue (Spa) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:09:35
130Haritz Orbe Urrutia (Spa) Orbea - Continental0:09:55
131Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Orbea - Continental
132Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon0:10:11
133Aritz Bagües (Spa) Orbea - Continental0:10:24
134Xabier Zabalo Imaz (Spa) Orbea - Continental0:10:34
135Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank0:11:11
136Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural0:11:34
137Paul Poux (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:11:35
138Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank0:11:38
139Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:11:52
140Davide Martinelli (Ita) Sky Pro Cycling0:12:26
141David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon0:14:34
142Stephane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:16:41

Points classification
1Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha50pts
2Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank50
3Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Sky Pro Cycling40
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-BigMat32
5Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team30
6Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team28
7Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone19
8Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling16
9Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team16
10Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Coldeportes14
11Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone13
12Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale12
13Rigoberto Uran (Col) Sky Pro Cycling12
14David De La Fuente (Spa) Caja Rural10
15Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea - Continental10
16Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano9
17Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela8
18Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun8
19Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi6
20Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano6
21Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone6
22Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale5
23Francisco Moreno Allue (Spa) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela5
24Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur-Sojasun4
25Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano4
26Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator4
27Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator3
28Javier Moreno Bazán (Spa) Movistar Team2
29Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Orbea - Continental2
30Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank1
31Andre Fernando Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural1

Mountains classification
1José Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia16pts
2Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha12
3David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon12
4Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale12
5David López (Spa) Movistar Team10
6Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone10
7Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela9
8Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Sky Pro Cycling8
9Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team6
10Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi5
11Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon4
12Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling3
13Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank2
14Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia2
15Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team2
16Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team1
17Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1
18Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Movistar Team1
19Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank1

Sprint classification
1Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural16pts
2David López (Spa) Movistar Team7
3Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone7
4José Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia7
5Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural4
6Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
7Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-BigMat2
8Xavier Florencio (Spa) Katusha2
9David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon2
10Andre Fernando Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural2
11Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela1
12Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1

Teams classification
1Katusha Team30:16:28
2Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:01
3Acqua & Sapone0:00:02
4Movistar Team0:00:03
5Argos - Shimano0:00:07
6Colombia - Coldeportes0:00:11
7Caja Rural0:00:15
8Euskaltel - Euskadi
9Saur - Sojasun
10FDJ-Big Mat0:00:17
11Sky Procycling
12Androni Giocattoli0:00:19
13Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:20
14Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:42
15Andalucia0:01:19
16Burgos BH - Castilla Y Leon0:02:01
17Orica GreenEdge0:03:11
18Orbea Continental0:07:17

