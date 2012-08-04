Breschel sprints to victory in Lerma
Moreno remains in leader's jersey
Stage 3: Santo Domingo De Silos - Lerma
Matti Breschel (Rabobank) won stage 3 at the Vuelta a Burgos, covering 159km between Santo Domingo De Silos and Lerma. The 27-year Dane led through the final corner and held off Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-BigMat) and Ben Swift (Sky) in the uphill sprint finale for his first victory in Rabobank colours.
Overnight leader Daniel Moreno (Katusha) finished in the field and remains in the leader's jersey. The Spaniard holds a two-second advantage on Sergio Henao (Sky) while Breschel lies in third overall at nine seconds.
"We knew that there were opportunities for Matti on this stage," said Rabobank directeur sportif Erik Dekker. "The last few hundred meters were going uphill and it was nastier than mentioned in the itinerary. That mentioned an ascent rate of 2 percent, but we could establish for ourselves this morning that it was more than 6 percent.
"Matti said that it did help him an awful lot, we knew exactly what was coming. He stayed in control very well. That last turn was not a 90 degree turn, Matti could get through it at full speed and after that it was a piece of cake. A beautiful victory.
"It was his first one with us and his first in two years. He was yearning for this for quite some time and was quite upset that it did not work out on Wednesday and yesterday. But now the spell is broken. On Saturday the stage will be similar. Then we will fully support him again."
The day's early escape formed seven kilometres into the stage and included David López (Movistar), Alessandro Donati (Acqua & Sapone) and José Toribio Alcolea (Andalucia). The trio pushed out their advantage to more than five minutes, but the Katusha-led peloton steadily reduced the gap, ultimately catching them with 20 kilometres remaining. Toribio's stint off the front did not go un-rewarded as he earned the mountains classification jersey after winning two KOMs and placing second on the third.
|1
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank
|3:52:35
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|3
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling
|4
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|5
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea - Continental
|7
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
|8
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|9
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|10
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|11
|Francisco Moreno Allue (Spa) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|12
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|13
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|14
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Orbea - Continental
|15
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|16
|Juan Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|17
|Juan Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|18
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|19
|Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|20
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|21
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|22
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank
|23
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|24
|Johannes Frölingher (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|25
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|26
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|Javier Moreno Bazán (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|29
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|30
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|31
|Efren Carazo (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|32
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|33
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|34
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|35
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|36
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|37
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|38
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|39
|David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team
|40
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|41
|Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
|42
|Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|43
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano
|44
|David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|45
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|46
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|47
|Pablo Torres Muino (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|48
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|49
|Carlos Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|50
|Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|51
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Sky Pro Cycling
|52
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|53
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|54
|Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|55
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Sky Pro Cycling
|56
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|57
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|58
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|59
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|60
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|61
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|62
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|63
|Cayetano Jose Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|64
|Iban Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|65
|Robinson Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|66
|Marcos Garcia Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural
|67
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|68
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|69
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|70
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|71
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Pro Cycling
|72
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|73
|Jesús Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|74
|Moises Dueñas (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|75
|Enrique Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|76
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team
|77
|Javier Gonzalez (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|78
|David López (Spa) Movistar Team
|79
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|80
|Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea - Continental
|81
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|82
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|83
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling
|84
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|84
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|85
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|86
|Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|87
|Adrián Palomares (Spa) Andalucia
|88
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
|89
|Jóni Silva Brandão (Por) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|90
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
|91
|David De La Fuente (Spa) Caja Rural
|92
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|93
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|94
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
|95
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|96
|Aritz Bagües (Spa) Orbea - Continental
|97
|Xabier Zabalo Imaz (Spa) Orbea - Continental
|98
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|99
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|100
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|101
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Orbea - Continental
|102
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Katusha
|103
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|104
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-BigMat
|105
|José Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
|106
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|107
|Haritz Orbe Urrutia (Spa) Orbea - Continental
|108
|Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia
|109
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|110
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea - Continental
|111
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|112
|Xabier Zandio (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling
|113
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural
|114
|Paul Poux (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|115
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|116
|Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|117
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha
|118
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:47
|119
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|120
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha
|121
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
|0:00:51
|122
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|123
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|0:00:54
|124
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha
|125
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Katusha
|126
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:00:55
|127
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|128
|Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling
|129
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|130
|Alexey Tsatevith (Rus) Katusha
|131
|Andre Fernando Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|132
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|133
|Julian Dean (NZl) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:01:33
|134
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:01:34
|135
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:01:36
|136
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:01:44
|137
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:01:47
|138
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Sky Pro Cycling
|0:01:51
|139
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:02:22
|140
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:34
|141
|Stephane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:12:08
|1
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank
|25
|pts
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|20
|3
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling
|16
|4
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|14
|5
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|12
|6
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea - Continental
|10
|7
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
|9
|8
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|8
|9
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|7
|10
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|6
|11
|Francisco Moreno Allue (Spa) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|5
|12
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|4
|13
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|3
|14
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Orbea - Continental
|2
|15
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|1
|1
|José Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
|6
|pts
|2
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|4
|3
|David López (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|4
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|1
|José Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
|6
|pts
|2
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|4
|3
|David López (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|4
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|1
|David López (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|pts
|2
|José Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
|4
|3
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|2
|4
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
|1
|1
|David López (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|2
|3
|José Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
|1
|1
|David López (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|2
|3
|José Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
|1
|1
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|3
|pts
|2
|José Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
|2
|3
|David López (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|1
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|11:37:45
|2
|Argos - Shimano
|3
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|Acqua & Sapone
|5
|Movistar Team
|6
|Androni Giocattoli
|7
|Burgos BH - Castilla Y Leon
|8
|FDJ-Big Mat
|9
|Saur - Sojasun
|10
|Colombia - Coldeportes
|11
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|12
|Orbea Continental
|13
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|14
|Sky Procycling
|15
|Andalucia
|16
|Caja Rural
|17
|Katusha Team
|18
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:09
|1
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha
|10:05:14
|2
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Sky Pro Cycling
|0:00:02
|3
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank
|0:00:09
|4
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:11
|5
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|6
|Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|7
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:15
|8
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|Javier Moreno Bazán (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Sky Pro Cycling
|11
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|12
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|13
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|14
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|15
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|16
|David De La Fuente (Spa) Caja Rural
|17
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|0:00:17
|18
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|19
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:18
|20
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:19
|21
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|22
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:00:22
|23
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Orbea - Continental
|0:00:23
|24
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|25
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|26
|David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|28
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|29
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|30
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|31
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|33
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|34
|David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|35
|Robinson Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|36
|Carlos Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|37
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|38
|Iban Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|39
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|40
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|41
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|42
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team
|43
|Andre Fernando Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|44
|Moises Dueñas (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|45
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|46
|David López (Spa) Movistar Team
|47
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
|48
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|49
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|50
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Katusha
|51
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
|0:00:36
|52
|Cayetano Jose Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|53
|Javier Gonzalez (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|0:00:38
|54
|Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
|0:00:40
|55
|Enrique Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|0:00:42
|56
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:00:43
|57
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:56
|58
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|59
|Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|60
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|61
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:00:58
|62
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:04
|63
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|64
|Marcos Garcia Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural
|65
|Pablo Torres Muino (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|0:01:05
|66
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|0:01:06
|67
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha
|0:01:11
|68
|Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|0:01:19
|69
|Jesús Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|70
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|71
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|72
|José Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
|73
|Xabier Zandio (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling
|0:01:21
|74
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:01:23
|75
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:01:31
|76
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|77
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha
|0:01:32
|78
|Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia
|0:01:36
|79
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:44
|80
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-BigMat
|0:01:50
|81
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:01:52
|82
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:01:55
|83
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:05
|84
|Juan Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|0:02:09
|85
|Adrián Palomares (Spa) Andalucia
|86
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling
|0:02:12
|87
|Johannes Frölingher (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:02:17
|88
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|0:02:20
|89
|Juan Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|0:02:31
|90
|Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|91
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|0:02:32
|92
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:42
|93
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|0:02:45
|94
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling
|0:02:55
|95
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:58
|96
|Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|0:03:01
|97
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
|98
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Katusha
|0:03:19
|99
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:03:29
|100
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|0:03:32
|101
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:03:38
|102
|Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling
|0:04:02
|103
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|0:04:05
|104
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:13
|105
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:04:23
|106
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:04:47
|107
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:04:54
|108
|Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea - Continental
|0:04:59
|109
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:05:01
|110
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:05:15
|111
|Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:06:08
|112
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea - Continental
|0:06:25
|113
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:06:35
|114
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea - Continental
|0:06:58
|115
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:07:10
|116
|Jóni Silva Brandão (Por) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|0:07:25
|117
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:07:55
|118
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:07:59
|119
|Julian Dean (NZl) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:08:02
|120
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Pro Cycling
|0:08:13
|121
|Alexey Tsatevith (Rus) Katusha
|122
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:08:17
|123
|Efren Carazo (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|0:08:22
|124
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano
|125
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:08:42
|126
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|0:08:47
|127
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:09:12
|128
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
|0:09:34
|129
|Francisco Moreno Allue (Spa) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:09:35
|130
|Haritz Orbe Urrutia (Spa) Orbea - Continental
|0:09:55
|131
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Orbea - Continental
|132
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|0:10:11
|133
|Aritz Bagües (Spa) Orbea - Continental
|0:10:24
|134
|Xabier Zabalo Imaz (Spa) Orbea - Continental
|0:10:34
|135
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:11:11
|136
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:11:34
|137
|Paul Poux (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:11:35
|138
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank
|0:11:38
|139
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:11:52
|140
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Sky Pro Cycling
|0:12:26
|141
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|0:14:34
|142
|Stephane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:16:41
|1
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha
|50
|pts
|2
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank
|50
|3
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Sky Pro Cycling
|40
|4
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|32
|5
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|30
|6
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|28
|7
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|19
|8
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling
|16
|9
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|16
|10
|Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|14
|11
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|13
|12
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|12
|13
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Sky Pro Cycling
|12
|14
|David De La Fuente (Spa) Caja Rural
|10
|15
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea - Continental
|10
|16
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
|9
|17
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|8
|18
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|8
|19
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|20
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|6
|21
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|6
|22
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|23
|Francisco Moreno Allue (Spa) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|5
|24
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|4
|25
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|4
|26
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|4
|27
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|3
|28
|Javier Moreno Bazán (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|29
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Orbea - Continental
|2
|30
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|1
|31
|Andre Fernando Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|1
|1
|José Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
|16
|pts
|2
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha
|12
|3
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|12
|4
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|12
|5
|David López (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|6
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|10
|7
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|9
|8
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Sky Pro Cycling
|8
|9
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|6
|10
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|11
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|4
|12
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling
|3
|13
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank
|2
|14
|Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|2
|15
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2
|16
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|1
|17
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|18
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|19
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
|1
|1
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
|16
|pts
|2
|David López (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|3
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|7
|4
|José Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
|7
|5
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|4
|6
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|7
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|2
|8
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Katusha
|2
|9
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|2
|10
|Andre Fernando Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|2
|11
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|1
|12
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|1
|Katusha Team
|30:16:28
|2
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:02
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:00:03
|5
|Argos - Shimano
|0:00:07
|6
|Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:00:11
|7
|Caja Rural
|0:00:15
|8
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|9
|Saur - Sojasun
|10
|FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:17
|11
|Sky Procycling
|12
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:19
|13
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:20
|14
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:42
|15
|Andalucia
|0:01:19
|16
|Burgos BH - Castilla Y Leon
|0:02:01
|17
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:11
|18
|Orbea Continental
|0:07:17
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy