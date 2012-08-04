Matti Breschel (Rabobank) won stage 3 at the Vuelta a Burgos, covering 159km between Santo Domingo De Silos and Lerma. The 27-year Dane led through the final corner and held off Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-BigMat) and Ben Swift (Sky) in the uphill sprint finale for his first victory in Rabobank colours.

Overnight leader Daniel Moreno (Katusha) finished in the field and remains in the leader's jersey. The Spaniard holds a two-second advantage on Sergio Henao (Sky) while Breschel lies in third overall at nine seconds.

"We knew that there were opportunities for Matti on this stage," said Rabobank directeur sportif Erik Dekker. "The last few hundred meters were going uphill and it was nastier than mentioned in the itinerary. That mentioned an ascent rate of 2 percent, but we could establish for ourselves this morning that it was more than 6 percent.

"Matti said that it did help him an awful lot, we knew exactly what was coming. He stayed in control very well. That last turn was not a 90 degree turn, Matti could get through it at full speed and after that it was a piece of cake. A beautiful victory.

"It was his first one with us and his first in two years. He was yearning for this for quite some time and was quite upset that it did not work out on Wednesday and yesterday. But now the spell is broken. On Saturday the stage will be similar. Then we will fully support him again."

The day's early escape formed seven kilometres into the stage and included David López (Movistar), Alessandro Donati (Acqua & Sapone) and José Toribio Alcolea (Andalucia). The trio pushed out their advantage to more than five minutes, but the Katusha-led peloton steadily reduced the gap, ultimately catching them with 20 kilometres remaining. Toribio's stint off the front did not go un-rewarded as he earned the mountains classification jersey after winning two KOMs and placing second on the third.

Full Results 1 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank 3:52:35 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 3 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling 4 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea - Continental 7 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano 8 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 9 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 10 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 11 Francisco Moreno Allue (Spa) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 12 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 13 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 14 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Orbea - Continental 15 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 16 Juan Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 17 Juan Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 18 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 19 Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 20 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano 21 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 22 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank 23 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 24 Johannes Frölingher (Ger) Argos-Shimano 25 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 26 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team 27 Javier Moreno Bazán (Spa) Movistar Team 28 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 29 Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 30 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 31 Efren Carazo (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 32 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 33 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 34 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 35 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 36 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 37 Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 38 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 39 David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team 40 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 41 Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural 42 Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 43 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano 44 David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 45 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 46 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 47 Pablo Torres Muino (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 48 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 49 Carlos Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 50 Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 51 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Sky Pro Cycling 52 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 53 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 54 Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 55 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Sky Pro Cycling 56 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 57 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 58 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 59 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 60 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 61 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 62 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Movistar Team 63 Cayetano Jose Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 64 Iban Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 65 Robinson Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 66 Marcos Garcia Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural 67 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 68 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 69 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 70 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 71 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Pro Cycling 72 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 73 Jesús Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 74 Moises Dueñas (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 75 Enrique Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 76 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team 77 Javier Gonzalez (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 78 David López (Spa) Movistar Team 79 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 80 Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea - Continental 81 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 82 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 83 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling 84 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 84 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 85 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano 86 Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 87 Adrián Palomares (Spa) Andalucia 88 Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano 89 Jóni Silva Brandão (Por) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 90 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia 91 David De La Fuente (Spa) Caja Rural 92 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 93 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 94 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural 95 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 96 Aritz Bagües (Spa) Orbea - Continental 97 Xabier Zabalo Imaz (Spa) Orbea - Continental 98 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 99 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 100 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 101 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Orbea - Continental 102 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Katusha 103 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 104 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-BigMat 105 José Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia 106 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 107 Haritz Orbe Urrutia (Spa) Orbea - Continental 108 Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia 109 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 110 Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea - Continental 111 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 112 Xabier Zandio (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling 113 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural 114 Paul Poux (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 115 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 116 Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 117 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha 118 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:47 119 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 120 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha 121 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank 0:00:51 122 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 123 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 0:00:54 124 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha 125 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Katusha 126 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:00:55 127 David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 128 Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling 129 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:01:09 130 Alexey Tsatevith (Rus) Katusha 131 Andre Fernando Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 132 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 133 Julian Dean (NZl) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:01:33 134 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:01:34 135 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:01:36 136 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural 0:01:44 137 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:01:47 138 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Sky Pro Cycling 0:01:51 139 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:02:22 140 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:05:34 141 Stephane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:12:08

Points 1 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank 25 pts 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 20 3 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling 16 4 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 14 5 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 12 6 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea - Continental 10 7 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano 9 8 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 8 9 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 7 10 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 6 11 Francisco Moreno Allue (Spa) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 5 12 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 4 13 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 3 14 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Orbea - Continental 2 15 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 1

Mountain 1 - Alto de Arroyo (Cat. 3) 24km 1 José Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia 6 pts 2 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 4 3 David López (Spa) Movistar Team 2 4 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

Mountain 2 - Alto del Majadal (Cat. 3) 72km 1 José Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia 6 pts 2 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 4 3 David López (Spa) Movistar Team 2 4 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 3 - Alto del Majadal (Cat. 3) 130km 1 David López (Spa) Movistar Team 6 pts 2 José Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia 4 3 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 2 4 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank 1

Sprint 1 - Salas de Los Infantes, 15km 1 David López (Spa) Movistar Team 3 pts 2 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 2 3 José Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia 1

Sprint 2 - Covarrubias, 64km 1 David López (Spa) Movistar Team 3 pts 2 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 2 3 José Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia 1

Sprint 3 - Quintanilla del Agua, 110km 1 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 3 pts 2 José Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia 2 3 David López (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Teams 1 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 11:37:45 2 Argos - Shimano 3 Rabobank Cycling Team 4 Acqua & Sapone 5 Movistar Team 6 Androni Giocattoli 7 Burgos BH - Castilla Y Leon 8 FDJ-Big Mat 9 Saur - Sojasun 10 Colombia - Coldeportes 11 Euskaltel - Euskadi 12 Orbea Continental 13 Liquigas-Cannondale 14 Sky Procycling 15 Andalucia 16 Caja Rural 17 Katusha Team 18 Orica GreenEdge 0:01:09

General classification after stage 3 1 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha 10:05:14 2 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Sky Pro Cycling 0:00:02 3 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank 0:00:09 4 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:11 5 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 6 Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 7 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:15 8 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 Javier Moreno Bazán (Spa) Movistar Team 10 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Sky Pro Cycling 11 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 12 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 13 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 14 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 15 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano 16 David De La Fuente (Spa) Caja Rural 17 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 0:00:17 18 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 19 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:00:18 20 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:00:19 21 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 22 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:00:22 23 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Orbea - Continental 0:00:23 24 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 25 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 26 David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team 27 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 28 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 29 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 30 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 31 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Movistar Team 32 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 33 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 34 David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 35 Robinson Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 36 Carlos Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 37 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano 38 Iban Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 39 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 40 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 41 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 42 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team 43 Andre Fernando Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 44 Moises Dueñas (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 45 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 46 David López (Spa) Movistar Team 47 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia 48 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 49 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 50 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Katusha 51 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano 0:00:36 52 Cayetano Jose Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 53 Javier Gonzalez (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 0:00:38 54 Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural 0:00:40 55 Enrique Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 0:00:42 56 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:00:43 57 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:56 58 Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 59 Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 60 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 61 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:00:58 62 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:04 63 Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 64 Marcos Garcia Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural 65 Pablo Torres Muino (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 0:01:05 66 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 0:01:06 67 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha 0:01:11 68 Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 0:01:19 69 Jesús Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 70 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 71 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 72 José Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia 73 Xabier Zandio (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling 0:01:21 74 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural 0:01:23 75 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:01:31 76 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 77 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha 0:01:32 78 Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia 0:01:36 79 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:44 80 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-BigMat 0:01:50 81 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:01:52 82 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:01:55 83 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:05 84 Juan Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 0:02:09 85 Adrián Palomares (Spa) Andalucia 86 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling 0:02:12 87 Johannes Frölingher (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:02:17 88 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 0:02:20 89 Juan Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 0:02:31 90 Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 91 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 0:02:32 92 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:42 93 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 0:02:45 94 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling 0:02:55 95 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:58 96 Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 0:03:01 97 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank 98 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Katusha 0:03:19 99 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:03:29 100 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 0:03:32 101 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:03:38 102 Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling 0:04:02 103 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 0:04:05 104 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:13 105 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:04:23 106 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural 0:04:47 107 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:04:54 108 Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea - Continental 0:04:59 109 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:05:01 110 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:05:15 111 Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:06:08 112 Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea - Continental 0:06:25 113 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:06:35 114 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea - Continental 0:06:58 115 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:07:10 116 Jóni Silva Brandão (Por) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 0:07:25 117 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:07:55 118 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:07:59 119 Julian Dean (NZl) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:08:02 120 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Pro Cycling 0:08:13 121 Alexey Tsatevith (Rus) Katusha 122 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:08:17 123 Efren Carazo (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 0:08:22 124 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano 125 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:08:42 126 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 0:08:47 127 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:09:12 128 Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano 0:09:34 129 Francisco Moreno Allue (Spa) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:09:35 130 Haritz Orbe Urrutia (Spa) Orbea - Continental 0:09:55 131 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Orbea - Continental 132 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 0:10:11 133 Aritz Bagües (Spa) Orbea - Continental 0:10:24 134 Xabier Zabalo Imaz (Spa) Orbea - Continental 0:10:34 135 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 0:11:11 136 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural 0:11:34 137 Paul Poux (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:11:35 138 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank 0:11:38 139 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:11:52 140 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Sky Pro Cycling 0:12:26 141 David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 0:14:34 142 Stephane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:16:41

Points classification 1 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha 50 pts 2 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank 50 3 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Sky Pro Cycling 40 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 32 5 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 30 6 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 28 7 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 19 8 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling 16 9 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 16 10 Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 14 11 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 13 12 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 12 13 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Sky Pro Cycling 12 14 David De La Fuente (Spa) Caja Rural 10 15 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea - Continental 10 16 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano 9 17 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 8 18 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 8 19 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 20 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 6 21 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 6 22 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 23 Francisco Moreno Allue (Spa) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 5 24 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 4 25 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano 4 26 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 4 27 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 3 28 Javier Moreno Bazán (Spa) Movistar Team 2 29 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Orbea - Continental 2 30 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 1 31 Andre Fernando Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 1

Mountains classification 1 José Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia 16 pts 2 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha 12 3 David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 12 4 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 12 5 David López (Spa) Movistar Team 10 6 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 10 7 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 9 8 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Sky Pro Cycling 8 9 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 6 10 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 11 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 4 12 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling 3 13 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank 2 14 Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 2 15 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 2 16 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 1 17 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1 18 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Movistar Team 1 19 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank 1

Sprint classification 1 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural 16 pts 2 David López (Spa) Movistar Team 7 3 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 7 4 José Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia 7 5 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 4 6 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 7 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 2 8 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Katusha 2 9 David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 2 10 Andre Fernando Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 2 11 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 1 12 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1