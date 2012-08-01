Daniel Moreno (Katusha) won the opening stage of the Vuelta a Burgos, covering 135km from Miranda De Ebro to Ojo Guarena and finishing atop a category three climb. The 30-year-old Spaniard was followed across the finish line by Sergio Henao (Sky) in second and Matti Breschel (Rabobank) in third. The first five finishers all crossed the line in the same time, but then splits formed in the peloton due to the uphill finale.

With the victory Moreno also earned the first leader's jersey of the five-day stage race.

A 16-man break formed early in the stage, but their lead never exceeded 2:30. On the attack were Angel Madrazo (Movistar), Ricardo Garcia (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Maciej Paterski (Liquigas-Cannondale), Christian Meier (Orica-GreenEdge), Arnaud Gerard (FDJ-BigMat), Ian Stannard, Juan Antonio Flecha, Danny Pate (all Sky), Aitor Galdos (Caja Rural), Jose Toribio (Andalucia), Tobias Ludvigsson (Argos-Shimano), Jonathan Monsalve (Androni-Venezuela), Paul Poux (Saur-Sojasun), Francesco Meda (Acqua & Sapone), Luis Mas (Burgos Castilla y Leon) and Xavier Florencio (Katusha).

With 21km remaining Madrazo made a solo bid for victory, but was soon brought back by his fellow escapees. Stannard tried his luck with 15km to go and was more successful. While his former breakaway companions were all swept by the field, the Briton managed to stay away until the final kilometre where his breakaway attempt was neutralised by a Katusha-led peloton.

"It was a very fast stage but we were quite calm because we had [Xavier] Florencio in the breakaway, a rider who could win if the chase turned out to be unsuccessful," said Moreno. "In the last kilometer when the group neutralized the breakaway we decided to take the lead: first [Angel] Vicioso, then [Joaquim] Rodriguez imposed their pace for me and I started my sprint with 300 meters to go. I want to thank my teammates, I won quite easily thanks to their work, even if during the sprint a motorbike was in the middle of the route and I had to slow down."

The Spaniard returned to competition following a nearly two-month break since his last race, the Critérium du Dauphiné, and was pleasantly surprised with the day's result.

"I was surprised I felt so good after some time without any competition, but we worked hard during the training camps and this result is the proof we're on the right path," said Moreno. "Maybe I'll suffer a little more on longer, steeper climbs, but for now I'm very satisfied."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha 3:01:25 2 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Sky Pro Cycling 3 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank 4 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 6 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:00:02 7 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 8 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 9 Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 10 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 11 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 12 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:00:06 13 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 14 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 15 Andre Fernando Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 16 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 17 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 18 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Movistar Team 19 David De La Fuente (Spa) Caja Rural 20 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 21 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Sky Pro Cycling 22 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Orbea - Continental 23 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 24 David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team 25 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 26 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 27 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 28 Carlos Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 29 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 30 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 31 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team 32 David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 33 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 34 Javier Moreno Bazán (Spa) Movistar Team 35 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 36 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 37 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 38 Robinson Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 39 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 40 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 41 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Katusha 42 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia 43 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 44 Xabier Zandio (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling 45 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 46 Juan Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 47 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha 48 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 49 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 50 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano 51 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 52 Iban Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 53 Moises Dueñas (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 54 Javier Gonzalez (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 55 David López (Spa) Movistar Team 56 Cayetano Jose Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:19 57 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano 58 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 59 Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural 0:00:23 60 Enrique Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 0:00:25 61 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural 0:00:26 62 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 63 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 64 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 65 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 66 Pablo Torres Muino (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 0:00:29 67 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 68 Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:39 69 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 70 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 71 Adrián Palomares (Spa) Andalucia 72 Juan Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 73 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 74 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 75 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 76 Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 77 Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia 78 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 79 Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 80 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 81 José Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia 82 Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 83 Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea - Continental 84 Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:00:47 85 Marcos Garcia Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural 86 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural 87 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 88 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling 0:01:02 89 Jesús Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 90 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:04 91 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:01:05 92 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-BigMat 93 Johannes Frölingher (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:01:12 94 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 95 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha 0:01:15 96 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:16 97 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Katusha 0:01:27 98 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 99 Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 100 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 101 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 102 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 0:01:40 103 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling 104 Stephane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 105 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank 0:01:53 106 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 107 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 108 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 109 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:01:57 110 Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling 0:02:27 111 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 112 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:02:35 113 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:03:35 114 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:56 115 Julian Dean (NZl) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:04:02 116 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:04:03 117 Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:05:13 118 Jóni Silva Brandão (Por) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 0:05:20 119 Alexey Tsatevith (Rus) Katusha 120 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Pro Cycling 121 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea - Continental 122 Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea - Continental 123 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:07:42 124 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Orbea - Continental 125 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Sky Pro Cycling 126 Efren Carazo (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 127 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 128 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano 129 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 130 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 131 Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano 132 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural 0:09:18 133 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 134 Francisco Moreno Allue (Spa) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 135 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 0:09:19 136 David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 137 Paul Poux (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 138 Xabier Zabalo Imaz (Spa) Orbea - Continental 139 Aritz Bagües (Spa) Orbea - Continental 140 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 141 Haritz Orbe Urrutia (Spa) Orbea - Continental 142 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank 0:09:39

Sprint 1,39km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural 3 pts 2 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Katusha 2 3 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

Sprint 2, 66km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural 3 pts 2 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 2 3 José Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia 1

Sprint 3, 75km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural 2 José Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia 3 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 1

KoM 1 - Alto de Bocos, 84km (Category 3) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 pts 2 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 4 3 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling 2 4 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 1

KoM 2 - Ojo Guareña, 112km (Category 3) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 6 pts 2 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 3 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 2 4 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling 1

KoM 3 - Ojo Guareña, 135km (Category 3) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha 6 pts 2 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Sky Pro Cycling 4 3 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank 2 4 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Acqua & Sapone 9:04:21 2 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:06 3 FDJ - Big Mat 4 Sky Procycling 5 Katusha Team 6 Movistar Team 0:00:08 7 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 8 Colombia - Coldeportes 9 Caja Rural 0:00:12 10 Team Argos - Shimano 11 Saur - Sojasun 12 Euskaltel - Euskadi 13 Liquigas - Cannondale 0:00:25 14 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:32 15 Andalucia 0:00:45 16 Burgos BH - Castilla Y Leon 0:01:08 17 Orica Greenedge 0:01:28 18 Orbea - Continental 0:05:59

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha 3:01:25 2 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Sky Pro Cycling 3 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank 4 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 6 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:00:02 7 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 8 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 9 Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 10 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 11 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 12 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:00:06 13 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 14 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 15 Andre Fernando Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 16 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 17 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 18 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Movistar Team 19 David De La Fuente (Spa) Caja Rural 20 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 21 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Sky Pro Cycling 22 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Orbea - Continental 23 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 24 David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team 25 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 26 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 27 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 28 Carlos Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 29 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 30 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 31 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team 32 David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 33 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 34 Javier Moreno Bazán (Spa) Movistar Team 35 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 36 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 37 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 38 Robinson Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 39 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 40 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 41 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Katusha 42 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia 43 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 44 Xabier Zandio (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling 45 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 46 Juan Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 47 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha 48 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 49 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 50 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano 51 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 52 Iban Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 53 Moises Dueñas (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 54 Javier Gonzalez (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 55 David López (Spa) Movistar Team 56 Cayetano Jose Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:19 57 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano 58 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 59 Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural 0:00:23 60 Enrique Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 0:00:25 61 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural 0:00:26 62 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 63 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 64 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 65 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 66 Pablo Torres Muino (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 0:00:29 67 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 68 Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:39 69 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 70 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 71 Adrián Palomares (Spa) Andalucia 72 Juan Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 73 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 74 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 75 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 76 Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 77 Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia 78 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 79 Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 80 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 81 José Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia 82 Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 83 Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea - Continental 84 Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:00:47 85 Marcos Garcia Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural 86 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural 87 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 88 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling 0:01:02 89 Jesús Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 90 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:04 91 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:01:05 92 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-BigMat 93 Johannes Frölingher (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:01:12 94 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 95 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha 0:01:15 96 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:16 97 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Katusha 0:01:27 98 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 99 Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 100 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 101 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 102 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 0:01:40 103 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling 104 Stephane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 105 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank 0:01:53 106 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 107 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 108 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 109 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:01:57 110 Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling 0:02:27 111 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 112 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:02:35 113 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:03:35 114 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:56 115 Julian Dean (NZl) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:04:02 116 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:04:03 117 Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:05:13 118 Jóni Silva Brandão (Por) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 0:05:20 119 Alexey Tsatevith (Rus) Katusha 120 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Pro Cycling 121 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea - Continental 122 Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea - Continental 123 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:07:42 124 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Orbea - Continental 125 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Sky Pro Cycling 126 Efren Carazo (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 127 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 128 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano 129 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 130 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 131 Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano 132 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural 0:09:18 133 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 134 Francisco Moreno Allue (Spa) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 135 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 0:09:19 136 David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 137 Paul Poux (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 138 Xabier Zabalo Imaz (Spa) Orbea - Continental 139 Aritz Bagües (Spa) Orbea - Continental 140 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 141 Haritz Orbe Urrutia (Spa) Orbea - Continental 142 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank 0:09:39

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha 25 pts 2 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Sky Pro Cycling 20 3 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank 16 4 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 14 5 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 12 6 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 10 7 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 9 8 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 8 9 Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 7 10 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 6 11 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 5 12 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano 4 13 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 14 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 2 15 Andre Fernando Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 pts 2 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 7 3 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha 6 4 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 6 5 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Sky Pro Cycling 4 6 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling 3 7 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank 2 8 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1