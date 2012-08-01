Trending

Moreno wins Vuelta a Burgos opener

Henao beaten into second place

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) won the opening stage of the Vuelta a Burgos, covering 135km from Miranda De Ebro to Ojo Guarena and finishing atop a category three climb. The 30-year-old Spaniard was followed across the finish line by Sergio Henao (Sky) in second and Matti Breschel (Rabobank) in third. The first five finishers all crossed the line in the same time, but then splits formed in the peloton due to the uphill finale.

With the victory Moreno also earned the first leader's jersey of the five-day stage race.

A 16-man break formed early in the stage, but their lead never exceeded 2:30. On the attack were Angel Madrazo (Movistar), Ricardo Garcia (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Maciej Paterski (Liquigas-Cannondale), Christian Meier (Orica-GreenEdge), Arnaud Gerard (FDJ-BigMat), Ian Stannard, Juan Antonio Flecha, Danny Pate (all Sky), Aitor Galdos (Caja Rural), Jose Toribio (Andalucia), Tobias Ludvigsson (Argos-Shimano), Jonathan Monsalve (Androni-Venezuela), Paul Poux (Saur-Sojasun), Francesco Meda (Acqua & Sapone), Luis Mas (Burgos Castilla y Leon) and Xavier Florencio (Katusha).

With 21km remaining Madrazo made a solo bid for victory, but was soon brought back by his fellow escapees. Stannard tried his luck with 15km to go and was more successful. While his former breakaway companions were all swept by the field, the Briton managed to stay away until the final kilometre where his breakaway attempt was neutralised by a Katusha-led peloton.

"It was a very fast stage but we were quite calm because we had [Xavier] Florencio in the breakaway, a rider who could win if the chase turned out to be unsuccessful," said Moreno. "In the last kilometer when the group neutralized the breakaway we decided to take the lead: first [Angel] Vicioso, then [Joaquim] Rodriguez imposed their pace for me and I started my sprint with 300 meters to go. I want to thank my teammates, I won quite easily thanks to their work, even if during the sprint a motorbike was in the middle of the route and I had to slow down."

The Spaniard returned to competition following a nearly two-month break since his last race, the Critérium du Dauphiné, and was pleasantly surprised with the day's result.

"I was surprised I felt so good after some time without any competition, but we worked hard during the training camps and this result is the proof we're on the right path," said Moreno. "Maybe I'll suffer a little more on longer, steeper climbs, but for now I'm very satisfied."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha3:01:25
2Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Sky Pro Cycling
3Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank
4Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
5Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
6Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:00:02
7Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
8Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
9Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
10Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
11Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
12Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:00:06
13Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
14Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
15Andre Fernando Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
16Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
17Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
18Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Movistar Team
19David De La Fuente (Spa) Caja Rural
20Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
21Rigoberto Uran (Col) Sky Pro Cycling
22Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Orbea - Continental
23Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
24David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team
25Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
26Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
27Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
28Carlos Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
29Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
30Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
31Ruben Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team
32David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
33Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
34Javier Moreno Bazán (Spa) Movistar Team
35Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
36Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
37Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
38Robinson Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
39Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
40Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
41Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Katusha
42Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
43Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
44Xabier Zandio (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling
45Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
46Juan Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
47Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha
48Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
49Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
50Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano
51Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
52Iban Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
53Moises Dueñas (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
54Javier Gonzalez (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
55David López (Spa) Movistar Team
56Cayetano Jose Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:19
57Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
58Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
59Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural0:00:23
60Enrique Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia Coldeportes0:00:25
61Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural0:00:26
62Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
63Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
64Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
65Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
66Pablo Torres Muino (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon0:00:29
67Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
68Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:39
69Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
70Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
71Adrián Palomares (Spa) Andalucia
72Juan Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
73Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
74Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
75Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
76Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
77Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia
78Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
79Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
80Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
81José Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
82Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
83Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea - Continental
84Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:00:47
85Marcos Garcia Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural
86Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural
87Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
88Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling0:01:02
89Jesús Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
90Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:01:04
91Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:01:05
92Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-BigMat
93Johannes Frölingher (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:01:12
94Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
95Angel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha0:01:15
96Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:16
97Xavier Florencio (Spa) Katusha0:01:27
98Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
99Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
100Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
101Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
102Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-BigMat0:01:40
103Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling
104Stephane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
105Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank0:01:53
106Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
107Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
108Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
109Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:01:57
110Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling0:02:27
111Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
112Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:02:35
113Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:03:35
114Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:56
115Julian Dean (NZl) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:04:02
116Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:04:03
117Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:05:13
118Jóni Silva Brandão (Por) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon0:05:20
119Alexey Tsatevith (Rus) Katusha
120Danny Pate (USA) Sky Pro Cycling
121Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea - Continental
122Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea - Continental
123Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:07:42
124Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Orbea - Continental
125Davide Martinelli (Ita) Sky Pro Cycling
126Efren Carazo (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
127Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
128Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano
129Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
130Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
131Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
132Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural0:09:18
133Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
134Francisco Moreno Allue (Spa) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
135Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon0:09:19
136David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
137Paul Poux (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
138Xabier Zabalo Imaz (Spa) Orbea - Continental
139Aritz Bagües (Spa) Orbea - Continental
140Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
141Haritz Orbe Urrutia (Spa) Orbea - Continental
142Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank0:09:39

Sprint 1,39km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural3pts
2Xavier Florencio (Spa) Katusha2
3Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1

Sprint 2, 66km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural3pts
2Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-BigMat2
3José Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia1

Sprint 3, 75km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
2José Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
3Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela1

KoM 1 - Alto de Bocos, 84km (Category 3)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale6pts
2Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team4
3Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling2
4Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela1

KoM 2 - Ojo Guareña, 112km (Category 3)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela6pts
2Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale4
3Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team2
4Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling1

KoM 3 - Ojo Guareña, 135km (Category 3)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha6pts
2Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Sky Pro Cycling4
3Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank2
4Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Acqua & Sapone9:04:21
2Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:06
3FDJ - Big Mat
4Sky Procycling
5Katusha Team
6Movistar Team0:00:08
7Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
8Colombia - Coldeportes
9Caja Rural0:00:12
10Team Argos - Shimano
11Saur - Sojasun
12Euskaltel - Euskadi
13Liquigas - Cannondale0:00:25
14Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:32
15Andalucia0:00:45
16Burgos BH - Castilla Y Leon0:01:08
17Orica Greenedge0:01:28
18Orbea - Continental0:05:59

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha25pts
2Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Sky Pro Cycling20
3Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank16
4Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team14
5Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-BigMat12
6Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone10
7Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team9
8Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela8
9Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Coldeportes7
10Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone6
11Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone5
12Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano4
13Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
14Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator2
15Andre Fernando Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale10pts
2Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela7
3Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha6
4Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team6
5Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Sky Pro Cycling4
6Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling3
7Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank2
8Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1

