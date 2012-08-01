Moreno wins Vuelta a Burgos opener
Henao beaten into second place
Stage 1: Miranda De Ebro - Ojo Guarena
Daniel Moreno (Katusha) won the opening stage of the Vuelta a Burgos, covering 135km from Miranda De Ebro to Ojo Guarena and finishing atop a category three climb. The 30-year-old Spaniard was followed across the finish line by Sergio Henao (Sky) in second and Matti Breschel (Rabobank) in third. The first five finishers all crossed the line in the same time, but then splits formed in the peloton due to the uphill finale.
With the victory Moreno also earned the first leader's jersey of the five-day stage race.
A 16-man break formed early in the stage, but their lead never exceeded 2:30. On the attack were Angel Madrazo (Movistar), Ricardo Garcia (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Maciej Paterski (Liquigas-Cannondale), Christian Meier (Orica-GreenEdge), Arnaud Gerard (FDJ-BigMat), Ian Stannard, Juan Antonio Flecha, Danny Pate (all Sky), Aitor Galdos (Caja Rural), Jose Toribio (Andalucia), Tobias Ludvigsson (Argos-Shimano), Jonathan Monsalve (Androni-Venezuela), Paul Poux (Saur-Sojasun), Francesco Meda (Acqua & Sapone), Luis Mas (Burgos Castilla y Leon) and Xavier Florencio (Katusha).
With 21km remaining Madrazo made a solo bid for victory, but was soon brought back by his fellow escapees. Stannard tried his luck with 15km to go and was more successful. While his former breakaway companions were all swept by the field, the Briton managed to stay away until the final kilometre where his breakaway attempt was neutralised by a Katusha-led peloton.
"It was a very fast stage but we were quite calm because we had [Xavier] Florencio in the breakaway, a rider who could win if the chase turned out to be unsuccessful," said Moreno. "In the last kilometer when the group neutralized the breakaway we decided to take the lead: first [Angel] Vicioso, then [Joaquim] Rodriguez imposed their pace for me and I started my sprint with 300 meters to go. I want to thank my teammates, I won quite easily thanks to their work, even if during the sprint a motorbike was in the middle of the route and I had to slow down."
The Spaniard returned to competition following a nearly two-month break since his last race, the Critérium du Dauphiné, and was pleasantly surprised with the day's result.
"I was surprised I felt so good after some time without any competition, but we worked hard during the training camps and this result is the proof we're on the right path," said Moreno. "Maybe I'll suffer a little more on longer, steeper climbs, but for now I'm very satisfied."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha
|3:01:25
|2
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Sky Pro Cycling
|3
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank
|4
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|5
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|6
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:02
|7
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|8
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|9
|Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|10
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|11
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|12
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:00:06
|13
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|14
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|15
|Andre Fernando Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|16
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|17
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|18
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|David De La Fuente (Spa) Caja Rural
|20
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|21
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Sky Pro Cycling
|22
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Orbea - Continental
|23
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|24
|David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|26
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|27
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|28
|Carlos Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|29
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|30
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|31
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|33
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|34
|Javier Moreno Bazán (Spa) Movistar Team
|35
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|36
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|37
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|38
|Robinson Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|39
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|40
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|41
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Katusha
|42
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
|43
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|44
|Xabier Zandio (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling
|45
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|46
|Juan Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|47
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha
|48
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|49
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|50
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|51
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|52
|Iban Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|53
|Moises Dueñas (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|54
|Javier Gonzalez (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|55
|David López (Spa) Movistar Team
|56
|Cayetano Jose Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:19
|57
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
|58
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|59
|Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
|0:00:23
|60
|Enrique Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|0:00:25
|61
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:00:26
|62
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|63
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|64
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|65
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|66
|Pablo Torres Muino (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|0:00:29
|67
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|68
|Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:39
|69
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|70
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|71
|Adrián Palomares (Spa) Andalucia
|72
|Juan Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|73
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|74
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|75
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|76
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|77
|Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia
|78
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|79
|Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|80
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|81
|José Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
|82
|Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|83
|Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea - Continental
|84
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:00:47
|85
|Marcos Garcia Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural
|86
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural
|87
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|88
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling
|0:01:02
|89
|Jesús Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|90
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:04
|91
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|92
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-BigMat
|93
|Johannes Frölingher (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:01:12
|94
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|95
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha
|0:01:15
|96
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:16
|97
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Katusha
|0:01:27
|98
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|99
|Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|100
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|101
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|102
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|0:01:40
|103
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling
|104
|Stephane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|105
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
|0:01:53
|106
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|107
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|108
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|109
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:01:57
|110
|Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling
|0:02:27
|111
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|112
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:02:35
|113
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:03:35
|114
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:56
|115
|Julian Dean (NZl) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:04:02
|116
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:04:03
|117
|Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:05:13
|118
|Jóni Silva Brandão (Por) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|0:05:20
|119
|Alexey Tsatevith (Rus) Katusha
|120
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Pro Cycling
|121
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea - Continental
|122
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea - Continental
|123
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:07:42
|124
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Orbea - Continental
|125
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Sky Pro Cycling
|126
|Efren Carazo (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|127
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|128
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano
|129
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|130
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|131
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
|132
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:09:18
|133
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|134
|Francisco Moreno Allue (Spa) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|135
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|0:09:19
|136
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|137
|Paul Poux (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|138
|Xabier Zabalo Imaz (Spa) Orbea - Continental
|139
|Aritz Bagües (Spa) Orbea - Continental
|140
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|141
|Haritz Orbe Urrutia (Spa) Orbea - Continental
|142
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank
|0:09:39
