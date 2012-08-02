It was a case of déjà vu for Daniel Moreno (Katusha) as he once again outsprinted Sergio Henao (Sky) for a stage victory at the Vuelta a Burgos on an uphill finish. The 30-year-old Spaniard crossed the finish line two seconds ahead of the Colombian while Simon Clarke (Orica GreenEdge) finished a further five seconds back to round out the top three. Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) led in a group of 14 riders nine seconds down on Moreno as the peloton fractured on the finishing ascent, the category three El Castillo which was climbed three times during the 141km stage.

Moreno earned the leader's jersey with his victory on yesterday's opening stage, and defended his general classification lead today. The Katusha rider leads Henao by two seconds overall, with Matti Breschel (Rabobank) in third at nine seconds.

Moreno again was quick to credit his Katusha teammates for setting him up for victory in the stage finale.

"I want to thank my teammates, they allowed me to be in fourth, fifth position when the last climb started," said Moreno. "Purito was especially incredible: he was great when he launched my sprint, he imposed a very tough pace and I had to do nothing but do my best in the last 300 meters.

"These stages were very actually suitable to my characteristics, but I admit I'm very satisfied with my condition at this time," said Moreno, who returned to competition in the Vuelta a Burgos after taking a nearly two-month hiatus from racing. "Tomorrow should be for sprinters, but the day after tomorrow there will be the stage I won last year. Since we've done a great job so far, we can try to repeat Joaquim's general classification win in 2011."

Stage two's early escape formed after 20 kilometres of racing and was comprised of Romain Sicard (Euskaltel-Euskadi), David Belda and Carlos Verona (Burgos BH), Ramirez Bee (Andalucia) and Aritz Etxebarria (Orbea). Katusha kept tight control over the break's lead, never letting them gain more than two minutes, and ultimately reeled them back in with 14 kilometres remaining.

Team Sky took over the pace-making in the approach to the El Castillo climb with Ben Swift launching an attack early on the ascent. Katusha's Joaquim Rodriguez, the defending Vuelta a Burgos champion, neutralised Swift's escape and provided the perfect springboard for Moreno to make his winning move inside of 500 metres to go. Henao and Clarke gave chase, but were unable to bring back the Spaniard in the stage endgame.

Full Results 1 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha 3:11:14 2 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Sky Pro Cycling 0:00:02 3 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:00:07 4 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:09 5 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Sky Pro Cycling 6 David De La Fuente (Spa) Caja Rural 7 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank 8 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 9 Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 10 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 11 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 12 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 13 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 14 Javier Moreno Bazán (Spa) Movistar Team 15 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 16 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano 17 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 18 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:00:16 19 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 20 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:00:17 21 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank 22 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 23 Andre Fernando Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 24 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 25 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 26 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Movistar Team 27 Iban Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 28 David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team 29 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Orbea - Continental 30 Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 31 Robinson Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 32 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 33 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 34 David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 35 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 36 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano 37 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 38 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 39 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 40 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 41 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 42 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 43 Marcos Garcia Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural 44 David López (Spa) Movistar Team 45 Moises Dueñas (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 46 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia 47 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 48 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha 49 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 50 Cayetano Jose Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 51 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 52 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 53 Francisco Moreno Allue (Spa) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 54 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team 55 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 56 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 57 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Katusha 58 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 59 Carlos Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 60 Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 61 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team 62 Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural 63 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 64 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 65 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 66 Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 67 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano 68 Jesús Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 69 Enrique Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 70 Javier Gonzalez (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 0:00:32 71 Haritz Orbe Urrutia (Spa) Orbea - Continental 0:00:36 72 Pablo Torres Muino (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 73 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:38 74 Efren Carazo (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 0:00:40 75 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 76 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 77 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 78 Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 79 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 80 José Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia 81 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano 82 Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling 83 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-BigMat 0:00:45 84 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 0:00:47 85 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:00:50 86 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 0:00:52 87 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 88 Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:00:55 89 Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia 0:00:57 90 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural 91 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:01:00 92 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:05 93 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 94 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 95 Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea - Continental 96 Johannes Frölingher (Ger) Argos-Shimano 97 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha 98 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 99 Aritz Bagües (Spa) Orbea - Continental 100 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 101 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 102 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 103 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 104 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling 0:01:10 105 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 0:01:12 106 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling 0:01:15 107 Xabier Zandio (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling 108 Xabier Zabalo Imaz (Spa) Orbea - Continental 109 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:01:30 110 Adrián Palomares (Spa) Andalucia 111 Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 0:01:34 112 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 0:01:38 113 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 114 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea - Continental 115 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:01:52 116 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 117 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Katusha 118 Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 119 Juan Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 120 Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano 121 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank 0:01:59 122 Juan Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 0:02:03 123 Jóni Silva Brandão (Por) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 0:02:05 124 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:02:07 125 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Orbea - Continental 0:02:13 126 Paul Poux (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:02:16 127 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 128 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural 129 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural 130 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:02:26 131 Julian Dean (NZl) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:02:27 132 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:02:34 133 Stephane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:02:53 134 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Sky Pro Cycling 135 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 136 Alexey Tsatevith (Rus) Katusha 137 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 138 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Pro Cycling 139 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:03:06 140 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:03:35 141 David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 0:04:20 142 Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea - Continental

Points 1 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha 25 pts 2 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Sky Pro Cycling 20 3 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 16 4 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 14 5 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Sky Pro Cycling 12 6 David De La Fuente (Spa) Caja Rural 10 7 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank 9 8 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 8 9 Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 7 10 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 6 11 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 12 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 4 13 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 14 Javier Moreno Bazán (Spa) Movistar Team 2 15 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 1

Sprint 1 - Tardajos, 7km 1 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural 3 pts 2 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 2 3 Andre Fernando Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 1

Sprint 2 - Las Quintanillas, 10km 1 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural 3 pts 2 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 2 3 Andre Fernando Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 1

Sprint 3 - Quintanadueñas, 30km 1 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 pts 2 David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 2 3 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural 1

Mountain 1- El Castillo (Cat.3) 44km 1 David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 6 pts 2 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 3 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 2 4 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

Mountain 2 - El Castillo (Cat.3) 92km 1 David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 6 pts 2 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 4 3 Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 2 4 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Mountain 3- El Castillo (Cat.3) 141km 1 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha 6 pts 2 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Sky Pro Cycling 4 3 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 2 4 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 1

Teams 1 Katusha Team 9:34:16 2 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:01 3 Movistar Team 4 Liquigas-Cannondale 5 Argos - Shimano 6 Acqua & Sapone 0:00:08 7 Caja Rural 0:00:09 8 Euskaltel - Euskadi 9 Saur - Sojasun 10 Colombia - Coldeportes 11 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:16 12 Sky Procycling 0:00:17 13 FDJ-Big Mat 14 Androni Giocattoli 15 Orica GreenEdge 0:00:40 16 Andalucia 17 Burgos BH - Castilla Y Leon 0:00:59 18 Orbea Continental 0:01:24

General classification after stage 2 1 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha 6:12:39 2 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Sky Pro Cycling 0:00:02 3 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank 0:00:09 4 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:11 5 Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 6 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 7 David De La Fuente (Spa) Caja Rural 0:00:15 8 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Sky Pro Cycling 9 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano 11 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 12 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 13 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 14 Javier Moreno Bazán (Spa) Movistar Team 15 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 16 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 17 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 0:00:17 18 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 19 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:00:18 20 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:00:19 21 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 22 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:00:22 23 Andre Fernando Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:00:23 24 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Movistar Team 25 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Orbea - Continental 26 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 27 David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team 28 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 29 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 30 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 31 David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 32 Robinson Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 33 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 34 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 35 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 36 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 37 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 38 Iban Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 39 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 40 Carlos Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 41 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia 42 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 43 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 44 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team 45 Moises Dueñas (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 46 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Katusha 47 David López (Spa) Movistar Team 48 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 49 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 50 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano 51 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano 0:00:36 52 Cayetano Jose Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 53 Javier Gonzalez (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 0:00:38 54 Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural 0:00:40 55 Enrique Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 0:00:42 56 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:00:43 57 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:56 58 Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 59 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 60 Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 61 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:00:58 62 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:04 63 Marcos Garcia Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural 64 Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 65 Pablo Torres Muino (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 0:01:05 66 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 0:01:06 67 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha 0:01:11 68 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:19 69 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 70 Jesús Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 71 Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 72 José Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia 73 Xabier Zandio (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling 0:01:21 74 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural 0:01:23 75 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:01:31 76 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 77 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha 0:01:32 78 Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia 0:01:36 79 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:44 80 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-BigMat 0:01:50 81 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 0:01:51 82 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:01:52 83 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:01:55 84 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:02:04 85 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:05 86 Juan Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 0:02:09 87 Adrián Palomares (Spa) Andalucia 88 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank 0:02:10 89 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling 0:02:12 90 Johannes Frölingher (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:02:17 91 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 0:02:20 92 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:21 93 Juan Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 0:02:31 94 Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 95 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 0:02:32 96 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:02:36 97 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:42 98 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 99 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling 0:02:55 100 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:58 101 Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 0:03:01 102 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural 0:03:03 103 Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling 0:03:07 104 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Katusha 0:03:19 105 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 0:03:32 106 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:03:45 107 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 0:04:05 108 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:13 109 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:04:20 110 Stephane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:04:33 111 Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea - Continental 0:04:59 112 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 113 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:05:01 114 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:05:55 115 Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:06:08 116 Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea - Continental 0:06:25 117 Julian Dean (NZl) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:06:29 118 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea - Continental 0:06:58 119 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:07:10 120 Jóni Silva Brandão (Por) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 0:07:25 121 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:07:59 122 Alexey Tsatevith (Rus) Katusha 0:08:13 123 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Pro Cycling 124 Efren Carazo (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 0:08:22 125 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano 126 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:08:42 127 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 0:08:47 128 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:09:12 129 Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano 0:09:34 130 Francisco Moreno Allue (Spa) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:09:35 131 Haritz Orbe Urrutia (Spa) Orbea - Continental 0:09:55 132 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Orbea - Continental 133 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 0:10:11 134 Aritz Bagües (Spa) Orbea - Continental 0:10:24 135 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 136 Xabier Zabalo Imaz (Spa) Orbea - Continental 0:10:34 137 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Sky Pro Cycling 0:10:35 138 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural 0:11:34 139 Paul Poux (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:11:35 140 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank 0:11:38 141 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:11:52 142 David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 0:13:39

Points classification 1 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha 50 pts 2 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Sky Pro Cycling 40 3 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank 25 4 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 23 5 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 16 6 Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Coldeportes 14 7 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 14 8 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 13 9 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Sky Pro Cycling 12 10 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 12 11 David De La Fuente (Spa) Caja Rural 10 12 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 10 13 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 8 14 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 15 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 6 16 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 6 17 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 18 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano 4 19 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 4 20 Javier Moreno Bazán (Spa) Movistar Team 2 21 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 2 22 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 1 23 Andre Fernando Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 1

Sprint classification 1 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural 16 pts 2 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 4 3 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 4 José Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia 3 5 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-BigMat 2 6 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Katusha 2 7 David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 2 8 Andre Fernando Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 2 9 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 1 10 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

Mountains classification 1 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha 12 pts 2 David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 12 3 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 11 4 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 9 5 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Sky Pro Cycling 8 6 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 6 7 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 8 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 4 9 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling 3 10 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank 2 11 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 2 12 Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 2 13 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 1 14 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1