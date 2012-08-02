Moreno wins second straight stage at Vuelta a Burgos
Katusha Spaniard remains in leader's jersey
Stage 2: Burgos - Burgos
It was a case of déjà vu for Daniel Moreno (Katusha) as he once again outsprinted Sergio Henao (Sky) for a stage victory at the Vuelta a Burgos on an uphill finish. The 30-year-old Spaniard crossed the finish line two seconds ahead of the Colombian while Simon Clarke (Orica GreenEdge) finished a further five seconds back to round out the top three. Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) led in a group of 14 riders nine seconds down on Moreno as the peloton fractured on the finishing ascent, the category three El Castillo which was climbed three times during the 141km stage.
Moreno earned the leader's jersey with his victory on yesterday's opening stage, and defended his general classification lead today. The Katusha rider leads Henao by two seconds overall, with Matti Breschel (Rabobank) in third at nine seconds.
Moreno again was quick to credit his Katusha teammates for setting him up for victory in the stage finale.
"I want to thank my teammates, they allowed me to be in fourth, fifth position when the last climb started," said Moreno. "Purito was especially incredible: he was great when he launched my sprint, he imposed a very tough pace and I had to do nothing but do my best in the last 300 meters.
"These stages were very actually suitable to my characteristics, but I admit I'm very satisfied with my condition at this time," said Moreno, who returned to competition in the Vuelta a Burgos after taking a nearly two-month hiatus from racing. "Tomorrow should be for sprinters, but the day after tomorrow there will be the stage I won last year. Since we've done a great job so far, we can try to repeat Joaquim's general classification win in 2011."
Stage two's early escape formed after 20 kilometres of racing and was comprised of Romain Sicard (Euskaltel-Euskadi), David Belda and Carlos Verona (Burgos BH), Ramirez Bee (Andalucia) and Aritz Etxebarria (Orbea). Katusha kept tight control over the break's lead, never letting them gain more than two minutes, and ultimately reeled them back in with 14 kilometres remaining.
Team Sky took over the pace-making in the approach to the El Castillo climb with Ben Swift launching an attack early on the ascent. Katusha's Joaquim Rodriguez, the defending Vuelta a Burgos champion, neutralised Swift's escape and provided the perfect springboard for Moreno to make his winning move inside of 500 metres to go. Henao and Clarke gave chase, but were unable to bring back the Spaniard in the stage endgame.
|1
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha
|3:11:14
|2
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Sky Pro Cycling
|0:00:02
|3
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|4
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:09
|5
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Sky Pro Cycling
|6
|David De La Fuente (Spa) Caja Rural
|7
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank
|8
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|9
|Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|10
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|11
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|12
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|13
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|14
|Javier Moreno Bazán (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|16
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|17
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|18
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:16
|19
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|20
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:00:17
|21
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
|22
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|23
|Andre Fernando Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|24
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|25
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|26
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|Iban Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|28
|David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team
|29
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Orbea - Continental
|30
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|31
|Robinson Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|32
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|33
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|34
|David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|35
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|36
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
|37
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|38
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|39
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|40
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|41
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|42
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|43
|Marcos Garcia Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural
|44
|David López (Spa) Movistar Team
|45
|Moises Dueñas (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|46
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
|47
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|48
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha
|49
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|50
|Cayetano Jose Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|51
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|52
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|53
|Francisco Moreno Allue (Spa) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|54
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team
|55
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|56
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|57
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Katusha
|58
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|59
|Carlos Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|60
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|61
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team
|62
|Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
|63
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|64
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|65
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|66
|Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|67
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|68
|Jesús Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|69
|Enrique Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|70
|Javier Gonzalez (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|0:00:32
|71
|Haritz Orbe Urrutia (Spa) Orbea - Continental
|0:00:36
|72
|Pablo Torres Muino (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|73
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:38
|74
|Efren Carazo (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|0:00:40
|75
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|76
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|77
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|78
|Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|79
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|80
|José Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
|81
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano
|82
|Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling
|83
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-BigMat
|0:00:45
|84
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|0:00:47
|85
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|86
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|0:00:52
|87
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|88
|Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:00:55
|89
|Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia
|0:00:57
|90
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural
|91
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:01:00
|92
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:05
|93
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|94
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|95
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea - Continental
|96
|Johannes Frölingher (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|97
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha
|98
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|99
|Aritz Bagües (Spa) Orbea - Continental
|100
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|101
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|102
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|103
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|104
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling
|0:01:10
|105
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|0:01:12
|106
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling
|0:01:15
|107
|Xabier Zandio (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling
|108
|Xabier Zabalo Imaz (Spa) Orbea - Continental
|109
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:01:30
|110
|Adrián Palomares (Spa) Andalucia
|111
|Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|0:01:34
|112
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|0:01:38
|113
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|114
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea - Continental
|115
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:01:52
|116
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|117
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Katusha
|118
|Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|119
|Juan Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|120
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
|121
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank
|0:01:59
|122
|Juan Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|0:02:03
|123
|Jóni Silva Brandão (Por) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|0:02:05
|124
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:02:07
|125
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Orbea - Continental
|0:02:13
|126
|Paul Poux (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:02:16
|127
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|128
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
|129
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural
|130
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:02:26
|131
|Julian Dean (NZl) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:02:27
|132
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:02:34
|133
|Stephane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:02:53
|134
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Sky Pro Cycling
|135
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|136
|Alexey Tsatevith (Rus) Katusha
|137
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|138
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Pro Cycling
|139
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:03:06
|140
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:03:35
|141
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|0:04:20
|142
|Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea - Continental
|1
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha
|25
|pts
|2
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Sky Pro Cycling
|20
|3
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|16
|4
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|14
|5
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Sky Pro Cycling
|12
|6
|David De La Fuente (Spa) Caja Rural
|10
|7
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank
|9
|8
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|8
|9
|Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|7
|10
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|6
|11
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|12
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|4
|13
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|14
|Javier Moreno Bazán (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|15
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|1
|1
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|pts
|2
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|2
|3
|Andre Fernando Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|1
|1
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|pts
|2
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|2
|3
|Andre Fernando Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|1
|1
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|pts
|2
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|2
|3
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
|1
|1
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|6
|pts
|2
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|3
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|2
|4
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|1
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|6
|pts
|2
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|4
|3
|Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|2
|4
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|1
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha
|6
|pts
|2
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Sky Pro Cycling
|4
|3
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|1
|1
|Katusha Team
|9:34:16
|2
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Movistar Team
|4
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|Argos - Shimano
|6
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:08
|7
|Caja Rural
|0:00:09
|8
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|9
|Saur - Sojasun
|10
|Colombia - Coldeportes
|11
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:16
|12
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:17
|13
|FDJ-Big Mat
|14
|Androni Giocattoli
|15
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:40
|16
|Andalucia
|17
|Burgos BH - Castilla Y Leon
|0:00:59
|18
|Orbea Continental
|0:01:24
|1
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha
|6:12:39
|2
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Sky Pro Cycling
|0:00:02
|3
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank
|0:00:09
|4
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:11
|5
|Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|6
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|7
|David De La Fuente (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:00:15
|8
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Sky Pro Cycling
|9
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|11
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|12
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|13
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|14
|Javier Moreno Bazán (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|16
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|17
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|0:00:17
|18
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|19
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:18
|20
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:19
|21
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|22
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:00:22
|23
|Andre Fernando Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:00:23
|24
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Orbea - Continental
|26
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|27
|David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|29
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|30
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|31
|David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|32
|Robinson Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|33
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|34
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|35
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|36
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|37
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|38
|Iban Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|39
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|40
|Carlos Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|41
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
|42
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|43
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|44
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team
|45
|Moises Dueñas (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|46
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Katusha
|47
|David López (Spa) Movistar Team
|48
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|49
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|50
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|51
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
|0:00:36
|52
|Cayetano Jose Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|53
|Javier Gonzalez (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|0:00:38
|54
|Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
|0:00:40
|55
|Enrique Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|0:00:42
|56
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:00:43
|57
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:56
|58
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|59
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|60
|Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|61
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:00:58
|62
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:04
|63
|Marcos Garcia Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural
|64
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|65
|Pablo Torres Muino (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|0:01:05
|66
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|0:01:06
|67
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha
|0:01:11
|68
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:19
|69
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|70
|Jesús Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|71
|Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|72
|José Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
|73
|Xabier Zandio (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling
|0:01:21
|74
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:01:23
|75
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:01:31
|76
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|77
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha
|0:01:32
|78
|Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia
|0:01:36
|79
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:44
|80
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-BigMat
|0:01:50
|81
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|0:01:51
|82
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:01:52
|83
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:01:55
|84
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:02:04
|85
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:05
|86
|Juan Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|0:02:09
|87
|Adrián Palomares (Spa) Andalucia
|88
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
|0:02:10
|89
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling
|0:02:12
|90
|Johannes Frölingher (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:02:17
|91
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|0:02:20
|92
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:21
|93
|Juan Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|0:02:31
|94
|Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|95
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|0:02:32
|96
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:02:36
|97
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:42
|98
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|99
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling
|0:02:55
|100
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:58
|101
|Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|0:03:01
|102
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:03:03
|103
|Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling
|0:03:07
|104
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Katusha
|0:03:19
|105
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|0:03:32
|106
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:03:45
|107
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|0:04:05
|108
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:13
|109
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:04:20
|110
|Stephane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:04:33
|111
|Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea - Continental
|0:04:59
|112
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|113
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:05:01
|114
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:05:55
|115
|Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:06:08
|116
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea - Continental
|0:06:25
|117
|Julian Dean (NZl) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:06:29
|118
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea - Continental
|0:06:58
|119
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:07:10
|120
|Jóni Silva Brandão (Por) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|0:07:25
|121
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:07:59
|122
|Alexey Tsatevith (Rus) Katusha
|0:08:13
|123
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Pro Cycling
|124
|Efren Carazo (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|0:08:22
|125
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano
|126
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:08:42
|127
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|0:08:47
|128
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:09:12
|129
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
|0:09:34
|130
|Francisco Moreno Allue (Spa) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:09:35
|131
|Haritz Orbe Urrutia (Spa) Orbea - Continental
|0:09:55
|132
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Orbea - Continental
|133
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|0:10:11
|134
|Aritz Bagües (Spa) Orbea - Continental
|0:10:24
|135
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|136
|Xabier Zabalo Imaz (Spa) Orbea - Continental
|0:10:34
|137
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Sky Pro Cycling
|0:10:35
|138
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:11:34
|139
|Paul Poux (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:11:35
|140
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank
|0:11:38
|141
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:11:52
|142
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|0:13:39
|1
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha
|50
|pts
|2
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Sky Pro Cycling
|40
|3
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank
|25
|4
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|23
|5
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|16
|6
|Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
|14
|7
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|14
|8
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|13
|9
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Sky Pro Cycling
|12
|10
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|12
|11
|David De La Fuente (Spa) Caja Rural
|10
|12
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|10
|13
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|8
|14
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|15
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|6
|16
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|6
|17
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|18
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|4
|19
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|4
|20
|Javier Moreno Bazán (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|21
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|2
|22
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|1
|23
|Andre Fernando Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|1
|1
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
|16
|pts
|2
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|4
|3
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|4
|José Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
|3
|5
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|2
|6
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Katusha
|2
|7
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|2
|8
|Andre Fernando Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|2
|9
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|1
|10
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|1
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha
|12
|pts
|2
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|12
|3
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|11
|4
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|9
|5
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Sky Pro Cycling
|8
|6
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|6
|7
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|8
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|4
|9
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling
|3
|10
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank
|2
|11
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2
|12
|Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|2
|13
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|1
|14
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Katusha Team
|18:38:43
|2
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:02
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:00:03
|5
|Argos - Shimano
|0:00:07
|6
|Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:00:11
|7
|Caja Rural
|0:00:15
|8
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|9
|Saur - Sojasun
|10
|FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:17
|11
|Sky Procycling
|12
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:19
|13
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:20
|14
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:42
|15
|Andalucia
|0:01:19
|16
|Burgos BH - Castilla Y Leon
|0:02:01
|17
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:02
|18
|Orbea Continental
|0:07:17
