Moreno wins second straight stage at Vuelta a Burgos

Katusha Spaniard remains in leader's jersey

It was a case of déjà vu for Daniel Moreno (Katusha) as he once again outsprinted Sergio Henao (Sky) for a stage victory at the Vuelta a Burgos on an uphill finish. The 30-year-old Spaniard crossed the finish line two seconds ahead of the Colombian while Simon Clarke (Orica GreenEdge) finished a further five seconds back to round out the top three. Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) led in a group of 14 riders nine seconds down on Moreno as the peloton fractured on the finishing ascent, the category three El Castillo which was climbed three times during the 141km stage.

Moreno earned the leader's jersey with his victory on yesterday's opening stage, and defended his general classification lead today. The Katusha rider leads Henao by two seconds overall, with Matti Breschel (Rabobank) in third at nine seconds.

Moreno again was quick to credit his Katusha teammates for setting him up for victory in the stage finale.

"I want to thank my teammates, they allowed me to be in fourth, fifth position when the last climb started," said Moreno. "Purito was especially incredible: he was great when he launched my sprint, he imposed a very tough pace and I had to do nothing but do my best in the last 300 meters.

"These stages were very actually suitable to my characteristics, but I admit I'm very satisfied with my condition at this time," said Moreno, who returned to competition in the Vuelta a Burgos after taking a nearly two-month hiatus from racing. "Tomorrow should be for sprinters, but the day after tomorrow there will be the stage I won last year. Since we've done a great job so far, we can try to repeat Joaquim's general classification win in 2011."

Stage two's early escape formed after 20 kilometres of racing and was comprised of Romain Sicard (Euskaltel-Euskadi), David Belda and Carlos Verona (Burgos BH), Ramirez Bee (Andalucia) and Aritz Etxebarria (Orbea). Katusha kept tight control over the break's lead, never letting them gain more than two minutes, and ultimately reeled them back in with 14 kilometres remaining.

Team Sky took over the pace-making in the approach to the El Castillo climb with Ben Swift launching an attack early on the ascent. Katusha's Joaquim Rodriguez, the defending Vuelta a Burgos champion, neutralised Swift's escape and provided the perfect springboard for Moreno to make his winning move inside of 500 metres to go. Henao and Clarke gave chase, but were unable to bring back the Spaniard in the stage endgame.

Full Results
1Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha3:11:14
2Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Sky Pro Cycling0:00:02
3Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:07
4Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:09
5Rigoberto Uran (Col) Sky Pro Cycling
6David De La Fuente (Spa) Caja Rural
7Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank
8Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
9Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
10Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
11Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
12Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
13Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
14Javier Moreno Bazán (Spa) Movistar Team
15Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
16Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano
17Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
18Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:00:16
19Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
20Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:00:17
21Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
22Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
23Andre Fernando Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
24Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
25Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
26Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Movistar Team
27Iban Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
28David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team
29Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Orbea - Continental
30Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
31Robinson Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
32Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
33Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
34David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
35Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
36Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
37Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
38Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
39Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
40Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
41Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
42Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
43Marcos Garcia Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural
44David López (Spa) Movistar Team
45Moises Dueñas (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
46Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
47Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
48Angel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha
49Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
50Cayetano Jose Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
51Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
52Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
53Francisco Moreno Allue (Spa) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
54Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team
55Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
56Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
57Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Katusha
58Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
59Carlos Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
60Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
61Ruben Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team
62Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
63Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
64Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
65Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
66Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
67Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano
68Jesús Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
69Enrique Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
70Javier Gonzalez (Col) Colombia Coldeportes0:00:32
71Haritz Orbe Urrutia (Spa) Orbea - Continental0:00:36
72Pablo Torres Muino (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
73Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:38
74Efren Carazo (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon0:00:40
75Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
76Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
77Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
78Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
79Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
80José Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
81Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano
82Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling
83Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-BigMat0:00:45
84Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-BigMat0:00:47
85Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:50
86Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon0:00:52
87Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
88Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:00:55
89Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia0:00:57
90Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural
91Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:01:00
92Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:05
93Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
94Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
95Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea - Continental
96Johannes Frölingher (Ger) Argos-Shimano
97Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha
98Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
99Aritz Bagües (Spa) Orbea - Continental
100Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
101Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
102Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
103Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
104Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling0:01:10
105Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-BigMat0:01:12
106Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling0:01:15
107Xabier Zandio (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling
108Xabier Zabalo Imaz (Spa) Orbea - Continental
109Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:01:30
110Adrián Palomares (Spa) Andalucia
111Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon0:01:34
112Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-BigMat0:01:38
113Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
114Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea - Continental
115Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:01:52
116Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
117Xavier Florencio (Spa) Katusha
118Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
119Juan Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
120Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
121Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank0:01:59
122Juan Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia0:02:03
123Jóni Silva Brandão (Por) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon0:02:05
124Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:02:07
125Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Orbea - Continental0:02:13
126Paul Poux (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:02:16
127Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
128Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
129Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural
130Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:02:26
131Julian Dean (NZl) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:02:27
132Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:02:34
133Stephane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:02:53
134Davide Martinelli (Ita) Sky Pro Cycling
135Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
136Alexey Tsatevith (Rus) Katusha
137Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
138Danny Pate (USA) Sky Pro Cycling
139Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:03:06
140Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:03:35
141David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon0:04:20
142Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea - Continental

Points
1Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha25pts
2Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Sky Pro Cycling20
3Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team16
4Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team14
5Rigoberto Uran (Col) Sky Pro Cycling12
6David De La Fuente (Spa) Caja Rural10
7Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank9
8Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone8
9Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Coldeportes7
10Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano6
11Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale5
12Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur-Sojasun4
13Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
14Javier Moreno Bazán (Spa) Movistar Team2
15Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank1

Sprint 1 - Tardajos, 7km
1Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural3pts
2Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural2
3Andre Fernando Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural1

Sprint 2 - Las Quintanillas, 10km
1Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural3pts
2Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural2
3Andre Fernando Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural1

Sprint 3 - Quintanadueñas, 30km
1Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi3pts
2David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon2
3Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural1

Mountain 1- El Castillo (Cat.3) 44km
1David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon6pts
2Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
3Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela2
4Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1

Mountain 2 - El Castillo (Cat.3) 92km
1David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon6pts
2Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon4
3Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia2
4Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Mountain 3- El Castillo (Cat.3) 141km
1Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha6pts
2Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Sky Pro Cycling4
3Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team2
4Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team1

Teams
1Katusha Team9:34:16
2Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:01
3Movistar Team
4Liquigas-Cannondale
5Argos - Shimano
6Acqua & Sapone0:00:08
7Caja Rural0:00:09
8Euskaltel - Euskadi
9Saur - Sojasun
10Colombia - Coldeportes
11Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:16
12Sky Procycling0:00:17
13FDJ-Big Mat
14Androni Giocattoli
15Orica GreenEdge0:00:40
16Andalucia
17Burgos BH - Castilla Y Leon0:00:59
18Orbea Continental0:01:24

General classification after stage 2
1Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha6:12:39
2Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Sky Pro Cycling0:00:02
3Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank0:00:09
4Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:11
5Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
6Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
7David De La Fuente (Spa) Caja Rural0:00:15
8Rigoberto Uran (Col) Sky Pro Cycling
9Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
10Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano
11Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
12Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
13Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
14Javier Moreno Bazán (Spa) Movistar Team
15Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
16Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
17Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-BigMat0:00:17
18Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
19Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:00:18
20Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:00:19
21Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
22Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:00:22
23Andre Fernando Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:00:23
24Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Movistar Team
25Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Orbea - Continental
26Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
27David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team
28Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
29Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
30Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
31David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
32Robinson Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
33Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
34Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
35Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
36Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
37Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
38Iban Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
39Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
40Carlos Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
41Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
42Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
43Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
44Ruben Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team
45Moises Dueñas (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
46Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Katusha
47David López (Spa) Movistar Team
48Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
49Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
50Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos-Shimano
51Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano0:00:36
52Cayetano Jose Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
53Javier Gonzalez (Col) Colombia Coldeportes0:00:38
54Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural0:00:40
55Enrique Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia Coldeportes0:00:42
56Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:00:43
57Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:56
58Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
59Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
60Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
61Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:00:58
62Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:04
63Marcos Garcia Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural
64Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
65Pablo Torres Muino (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon0:01:05
66Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-BigMat0:01:06
67Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha0:01:11
68Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:19
69Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
70Jesús Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
71Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia Coldeportes
72José Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
73Xabier Zandio (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling0:01:21
74Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural0:01:23
75Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:01:31
76Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
77Angel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha0:01:32
78Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia0:01:36
79Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:01:44
80Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-BigMat0:01:50
81Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-BigMat0:01:51
82Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:01:52
83Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:01:55
84Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:02:04
85Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:05
86Juan Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia0:02:09
87Adrián Palomares (Spa) Andalucia
88Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank0:02:10
89Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling0:02:12
90Johannes Frölingher (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:02:17
91Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-BigMat0:02:20
92Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:21
93Juan Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Coldeportes0:02:31
94Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
95Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone0:02:32
96Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:02:36
97Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:42
98Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
99Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling0:02:55
100Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:58
101Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon0:03:01
102Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural0:03:03
103Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling0:03:07
104Xavier Florencio (Spa) Katusha0:03:19
105Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon0:03:32
106Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:03:45
107Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-BigMat0:04:05
108Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:13
109Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:04:20
110Stephane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:04:33
111Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea - Continental0:04:59
112Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
113Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:05:01
114Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:05:55
115Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:06:08
116Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea - Continental0:06:25
117Julian Dean (NZl) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:06:29
118Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea - Continental0:06:58
119Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:07:10
120Jóni Silva Brandão (Por) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon0:07:25
121Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:07:59
122Alexey Tsatevith (Rus) Katusha0:08:13
123Danny Pate (USA) Sky Pro Cycling
124Efren Carazo (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon0:08:22
125Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano
126Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:08:42
127Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank0:08:47
128Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:09:12
129Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano0:09:34
130Francisco Moreno Allue (Spa) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:09:35
131Haritz Orbe Urrutia (Spa) Orbea - Continental0:09:55
132Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Orbea - Continental
133Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon0:10:11
134Aritz Bagües (Spa) Orbea - Continental0:10:24
135Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
136Xabier Zabalo Imaz (Spa) Orbea - Continental0:10:34
137Davide Martinelli (Ita) Sky Pro Cycling0:10:35
138Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural0:11:34
139Paul Poux (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:11:35
140Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank0:11:38
141Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:11:52
142David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon0:13:39

Points classification
1Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha50pts
2Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Sky Pro Cycling40
3Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank25
4Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team23
5Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team16
6Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Coldeportes14
7Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team14
8Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone13
9Rigoberto Uran (Col) Sky Pro Cycling12
10Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-BigMat12
11David De La Fuente (Spa) Caja Rural10
12Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone10
13Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela8
14Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi6
15Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano6
16Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone6
17Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale5
18Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano4
19Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur-Sojasun4
20Javier Moreno Bazán (Spa) Movistar Team2
21Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator2
22Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank1
23Andre Fernando Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural1

Sprint classification
1Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural16pts
2Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural4
3Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
4José Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia3
5Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-BigMat2
6Xavier Florencio (Spa) Katusha2
7David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon2
8Andre Fernando Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural2
9Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela1
10Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1

Mountains classification
1Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha12pts
2David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon12
3Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale11
4Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela9
5Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Sky Pro Cycling8
6Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team6
7Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi5
8Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon4
9Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling3
10Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank2
11Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team2
12Javier Ramírez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia2
13Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team1
14Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1

Teams classification
1Katusha Team18:38:43
2Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:01
3Acqua & Sapone0:00:02
4Movistar Team0:00:03
5Argos - Shimano0:00:07
6Colombia - Coldeportes0:00:11
7Caja Rural0:00:15
8Euskaltel - Euskadi
9Saur - Sojasun
10FDJ-Big Mat0:00:17
11Sky Procycling
12Androni Giocattoli0:00:19
13Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:20
14Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:42
15Andalucia0:01:19
16Burgos BH - Castilla Y Leon0:02:01
17Orica GreenEdge0:02:02
18Orbea Continental0:07:17

