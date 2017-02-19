Image 1 of 5 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) on the podium (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 5 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) wins the final stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Alberto Contador, Alejandro Valverde and Thibaut Pinot on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Javier Moreno (Bahrain Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) claimed victory on the final stage of the Ruta del Sol as the breakaway made it all the way to the line in Coín. The Belgian out-foxed his companions in a tricky, tactical finale, beating Simon Clarke (Cannondale-Drapac) in the sprint. Victor Campenaerts (LottoNl-Jumbo) was third.

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) kept a watchful eye on Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) to seal his fifth overall victory in six editions.

For Wellens, it was a redemption of sorts after his bold solo effort on stage 2 was hampered by a crash as he tried to upset the climbers.

The Belgian produced a powerful sprint and won clearly from the group of six, after marking the moves in a tactical final 10km.

With little urgency in the peloton, it was certain the breakaway would contest the win. The closing stages saw collaboration in the lead group fly out of the window, replaced by a spate of small attacks and the subsequent soft-pedalling ‘cat-and-mouse’.

It was Wellens who shut down an attack from Nick Van Der Lijke in the final 1500 metres, and he took the Roompot rider’s wheel going through the final bend before unleashing his sprint. Clarke couldn’t get on terms, while Campenaerts, who had been the keenest to break free from his companions, pipped Paterski for the final podium spot.

The peloton came across the line 1:45 later, and while some were sprinting for minor placings, Alberto Contador was not one of them.

Starting the day just one second behind Valverde on GC, there was room for final-day drama but with a bunch finish – especially against a rider as zippy as Valverde – he knew he’d have to settle for second place. Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) rounded out the final podium, six seconds down on Valverde.

How it unfolded

It was a wet and windy day in southern Spain, with heavy overnight rainfall having caused flooding in the Malaga region.

The miserable conditions, coupled with the relative paucity of top-level sprinters in the race, played into the breakaway’s hands, and an eight-man move formed after just four kilometres.

In it was: Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal), Marco Minnaard (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Garikoitz Bravo (Euskadi), Maciej Paterski (CCC), Victor Campenaerts (LottoNL-Jumbo), Nick Van Der Lijke (Roompot), Simon Clarke (Cannondale) and Domen Novak (Bahrain Merida).

They quickly built up a decent lead, with over four minutes after just 20km.

There were a couple of third-category climbs in the first half of the parcours, with Bravo taking the points on the first and Paterski the second. Georg Preidler (Team Sunweb) cemented the king of the mountains classification thanks to his earlier efforts.

With the second half of the parcours largely flat or downhill, the break stretched their lead out to over six minutes, and visions of a stage win were coming increasingly into focus.

There was no real urgency in the bunch, with very few top-level sprinters at the race, and the breakaway entered the final 30km with an advantage of four minutes. With 15km to go, they still had 2:30, despite some of the members shaking things up with a few digs.

Campenaerts, the winner of the stage 3 time trial, looked particularly keen, and it was he who started to attack again in the final several kilometres, sparking a game of cat and mouse. All the while, the peloton was advancing and going into final kilometres, their buffer was down to around 1:30.

With 2km remaining, Campenaerts made his biggest attack, but it was well marked by Clarke, and a long period of soft-pedalling ensued. The Belgian looked thoroughly disinterested in shutting moves down, and perhaps Clarke paid for his efforts when it was left to him to pull back Van Der Lijke and Wellens.

Wellens played it perfectly in the sprint, capitalising on Van Der Lijke’s early effort and coming through to punch the air in celebration, his opportunism landing him a third victory of the campaign.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:58:31 2 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 3 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 5 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 6 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 7 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:34 8 Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:45 9 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 10 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 13 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 14 Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 15 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 16 Daniel Lopez (Spa) Burgos BH 17 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 18 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 19 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 20 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 21 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 22 José Manuel Díaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 23 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb 24 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 25 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 26 Adrian Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 27 Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 28 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 29 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 30 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 31 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 32 Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 33 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 34 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 35 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 36 André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo 37 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 38 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 39 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 40 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 41 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 42 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 43 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 44 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 45 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 46 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 47 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 48 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 49 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 50 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 51 Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH 52 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 53 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 54 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 55 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 56 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 57 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 58 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 59 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 60 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 61 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 62 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 63 Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 64 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 65 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 66 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 67 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 68 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 69 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 70 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 71 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 72 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 73 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 74 David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH 75 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 76 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 77 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 78 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 79 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 80 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb 81 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 82 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 83 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 84 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 85 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 86 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 87 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 88 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:02:35 89 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:03:42 90 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:06:02 91 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 92 Pello Olaberria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 93 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 94 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 95 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 96 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 97 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 98 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 99 Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan 100 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 101 Jorge Arcas Peña (Spa) Movistar Team 102 Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 103 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 104 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 105 Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos BH 106 Gotzon Udondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 107 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 108 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 109 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 110 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 111 Aydar Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 112 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 113 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:11 114 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 115 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 116 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 117 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:10:38 118 Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 119 Alvaro Robredo (Spa) Burgos BH 120 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 121 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy 122 Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 123 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 124 Jens Wallays (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise