Ruta del Sol: Valverde claims opening stage
Movistar rider takes first race lead over Poels, Reichenbach
Stage 1: Rincón de la Victoria - Málaga
Movistar's Alejandro Valverde won the first stage of the Ruta del Sol Wednesday in Granada. The 36-year-old Spaniard triumphed in a six-man sprint ahead of Team Sky's Wout Poels and Sebastian Reichenbach (FDJ) at the end of a mountainous 155km day of racing in southern Spain.
Valverde attempted to solo clear of a select group going up and over the final climb of the day, but he adjusted his plan after being caught on the descent, taking a convincing win in the sprint.
"We couldn't have started things off in a better way. For the time being, we've got a stage win - everything that comes after this is a gift for us," Valverde said.
"We knew that Contador would be doing well, and he showed he was willing to fight when his team started to take the reigns of the peloton without asking anyone to help them out. He played his cards and really made the difference, yet we defended ourselves well. When we were the two of us alone at the front, it was complicated to keep pushing because his attacks left no room to breathe. Plus, there was a group with three Sky riders pulling, which made it difficult to escape.
"At the end, I decided to give it a try myself into the last slope and I opened a bit of a gap, but it was difficult to make it grow and finish solo, so I chose to wait for Ion and Alberto, who were coming close behind. I was keeping in mind that I was the fastest into such a field sprint, and at the end it was a good result for us - it's the win that counts here."
Berden De Vries (Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij), Georg Preidler (Team Sunweb), Daniel Turek (Israel Cycling Academy), Florian Senechal (Cofidis, Solutions Crédits), Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto Soudal), Pablo Torres Muiño (Burgos BH) and Kirill Sveshnikov (Gazprom-Rusvelo) formed the day's main early escape group shortly after the peloton set out from Málaga.
The breakers worked their advantage up to around four and half minutes before the bunch began gradually reeling them in. The climber-friendly terrain saw cohesion break down in the lead group, and all of the breakaway riders were caught by the 34km to go mark, as the pack neared the foot of the decisive final climb of the stage.
Trek-Segafredo's Alberto Contador unleashed a blistering attack on the early slopes of the ascent, initially opening up a gap before Valverde caught onto his wheel. Before long, they were joined by Poels, his Sky teammates Diego Rosa and Mikel Landa, Bahrain-Merida's Ion Izagirre and Cannondale-Drapac's Rigoberto Urán.
Landa was the next to strike, but his attack was short-lived. Contador attempted to get clear once again with around 20km left to go, but couldn't shake the others at the head of the race. Then it was Valverde's turn. The Spaniard broke free of the rest of the lead group near the summit and then began to extend his advantage on the descent. Contador soloed away from the others in hot pursuit.
With a little over 10km left to race, Contador made the catch. Then Rosa and Izagirre caught up as well. From there, the four riders mostly eyed each other, allowing Poels and Reichenbach to join with around 3km to go, setting up a six-man battle for the win.
As the pace picked up for the final sprint, Valverde was already at the front of the group with 200 metres to go. Poels tried coming around on his left but could not quite overtake the Movistar rider, allowing Valverde to nab the win at the finish line.
Valverde will take the race lead into a 177.9km stage 2, which runs from Torredonjimeno to the Alto Peña del Águila climb.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|4:02:28
|2
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|3
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|4
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|5
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:05
|8
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|9
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|10
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|11
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:24
|12
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:31
|13
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|14
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|15
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:51
|16
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:01:04
|17
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|18
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|19
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
|20
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|21
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|22
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|23
|David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH
|24
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|25
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|26
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|27
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|28
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|29
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|30
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|31
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|32
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|33
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|34
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|35
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|36
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|37
|André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|38
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|39
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:05
|40
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|41
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|42
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|43
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|44
|Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos BH
|45
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:06:04
|46
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|47
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|48
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|49
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|0:07:01
|50
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|51
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|52
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|53
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|54
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|55
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|56
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|57
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|58
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|59
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|60
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:09:02
|61
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:10:00
|62
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|63
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|64
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|65
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|66
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|67
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|68
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|69
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|70
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|71
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
|72
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|73
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|74
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|75
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|76
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|77
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:12:00
|78
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:12:02
|79
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:13:03
|80
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|81
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|82
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|83
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|84
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|85
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|86
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|87
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|88
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|89
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|90
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|91
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|92
|Jorge Arcas Peña (Spa) Movistar Team
|93
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|94
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|95
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|96
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|97
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|98
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|99
|Jens Wallays (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|100
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|101
|Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|102
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|103
|Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|104
|Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|105
|Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|106
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|107
|Aydar Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|108
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|109
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|110
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|111
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|112
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|113
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|114
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|115
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|116
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|117
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|118
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|119
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|120
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|121
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|122
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:14:05
|123
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|124
|Adrian Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|125
|Daniel Lopez (Spa) Burgos BH
|126
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|127
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|128
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:16:01
|129
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|130
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|131
|Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:17:03
|132
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|133
|Pello Olaberria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|134
|José Manuel Díaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|135
|Alvaro Robredo (Spa) Burgos BH
|136
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|137
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|138
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:19:03
|139
|Gotzon Udondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|140
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|141
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:20:03
|142
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:20:05
|143
|Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:21:03
|DNF
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|DNF
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Marco Jurado (Spa) Burgos BH
