Ruta del Sol: Valverde claims opening stage

Movistar rider takes first race lead over Poels, Reichenbach

Image 1 of 26

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins stage 1 at the Volta ao Algarve

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins stage 1 at the Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 26

Antonio Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)

Antonio Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 3 of 26

Alejandro Valverde before the start of stage 1 at the Ruta del Sol

Alejandro Valverde before the start of stage 1 at the Ruta del Sol
Image 4 of 26

Alejandro Valverde wins stage 1 at the Ruta del Sol

Alejandro Valverde wins stage 1 at the Ruta del Sol
Image 5 of 26

Alejandro Valverde wins stage 1 at the Ruta del Sol

Alejandro Valverde wins stage 1 at the Ruta del Sol
Image 6 of 26

Alejandro Valverde in the Ruta del Sol leader's jersey after winning stage 1

Alejandro Valverde in the Ruta del Sol leader's jersey after winning stage 1
Image 7 of 26

Alejandro Valverde on the Ruta del Sol podium after winning stage 1

Alejandro Valverde on the Ruta del Sol podium after winning stage 1
Image 8 of 26

Alberto Contador ready to start his season 2017 at the Ruta del Sol.

Alberto Contador ready to start his season 2017 at the Ruta del Sol.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 9 of 26

Alberto Contador and his trusty Trek before he starts his season 2017 at the Ruta del Sol.

Alberto Contador and his trusty Trek before he starts his season 2017 at the Ruta del Sol.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 10 of 26

Alberto Contador and his trusty Trek before he starts his season 2017 at the Ruta del Sol.

Alberto Contador and his trusty Trek before he starts his season 2017 at the Ruta del Sol.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 11 of 26

Alberto Contador rides with the leaders during a climb on stage 1 at Ruta del Sol

Alberto Contador rides with the leaders during a climb on stage 1 at Ruta del Sol
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 12 of 26

Alberto Contador rides with the leaders during a climb on stage 1 at Ruta del Sol

Alberto Contador rides with the leaders during a climb on stage 1 at Ruta del Sol
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 13 of 26

Mikel Landa attacks during stage 1 at Ruta del Sol

Mikel Landa attacks during stage 1 at Ruta del Sol
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 26

Mikel Landa attacks during stage 1 at Ruta del Sol

Mikel Landa attacks during stage 1 at Ruta del Sol
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 26

Mikel Landa attacks during stage 1 at Ruta del Sol

Mikel Landa attacks during stage 1 at Ruta del Sol
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 26

Alejandro Valverde puts on the leader's jersey after stage 1 at Ruta del Sol.

Alejandro Valverde puts on the leader's jersey after stage 1 at Ruta del Sol.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 26

Alejandro Valverde puts on the leader's jersey after stage 1 at Ruta del Sol.

Alejandro Valverde puts on the leader's jersey after stage 1 at Ruta del Sol.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 26

Alejandro Valverde on the podium after winning stage 1 at Ruta del Sol.

Alejandro Valverde on the podium after winning stage 1 at Ruta del Sol.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 26

Alejandro Valverde after winning stage 1 at Ruta del Sol.

Alejandro Valverde after winning stage 1 at Ruta del Sol.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 26

David Lopez (Team sky)

David Lopez (Team sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 26

Mikel Landa (Team Sky)

Mikel Landa (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 26

Mikel Nieve (Team Sky)

Mikel Nieve (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 26

Christian Knees (Team Sky)

Christian Knees (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 26

The leaders approach the finish of stage 1 at the Volta ao Algarve

The leaders approach the finish of stage 1 at the Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 26

The leaders approach the finish of stage 1 at the Volta ao Algarve

The leaders approach the finish of stage 1 at the Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 26

Alejandro Valverde on the podium after winning stage 1 at Ruta del Sol.

Alejandro Valverde on the podium after winning stage 1 at Ruta del Sol.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Movistar's Alejandro Valverde won the first stage of the Ruta del Sol Wednesday in Granada. The 36-year-old Spaniard triumphed in a six-man sprint ahead of Team Sky's Wout Poels and Sebastian Reichenbach (FDJ) at the end of a mountainous 155km day of racing in southern Spain.

Valverde attempted to solo clear of a select group going up and over the final climb of the day, but he adjusted his plan after being caught on the descent, taking a convincing win in the sprint.

"We couldn't have started things off in a better way. For the time being, we've got a stage win - everything that comes after this is a gift for us," Valverde said.

"We knew that Contador would be doing well, and he showed he was willing to fight when his team started to take the reigns of the peloton without asking anyone to help them out. He played his cards and really made the difference, yet we defended ourselves well. When we were the two of us alone at the front, it was complicated to keep pushing because his attacks left no room to breathe. Plus, there was a group with three Sky riders pulling, which made it difficult to escape.

"At the end, I decided to give it a try myself into the last slope and I opened a bit of a gap, but it was difficult to make it grow and finish solo, so I chose to wait for Ion and Alberto, who were coming close behind. I was keeping in mind that I was the fastest into such a field sprint, and at the end it was a good result for us - it's the win that counts here."

Berden De Vries (Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij), Georg Preidler (Team Sunweb), Daniel Turek (Israel Cycling Academy), Florian Senechal (Cofidis, Solutions Crédits), Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto Soudal), Pablo Torres Muiño (Burgos BH) and Kirill Sveshnikov (Gazprom-Rusvelo) formed the day's main early escape group shortly after the peloton set out from Málaga.

The breakers worked their advantage up to around four and half minutes before the bunch began gradually reeling them in. The climber-friendly terrain saw cohesion break down in the lead group, and all of the breakaway riders were caught by the 34km to go mark, as the pack neared the foot of the decisive final climb of the stage.

Trek-Segafredo's Alberto Contador unleashed a blistering attack on the early slopes of the ascent, initially opening up a gap before Valverde caught onto his wheel. Before long, they were joined by Poels, his Sky teammates Diego Rosa and Mikel Landa, Bahrain-Merida's Ion Izagirre and Cannondale-Drapac's Rigoberto Urán.

Landa was the next to strike, but his attack was short-lived. Contador attempted to get clear once again with around 20km left to go, but couldn't shake the others at the head of the race. Then it was Valverde's turn. The Spaniard broke free of the rest of the lead group near the summit and then began to extend his advantage on the descent. Contador soloed away from the others in hot pursuit.

With a little over 10km left to race, Contador made the catch. Then Rosa and Izagirre caught up as well. From there, the four riders mostly eyed each other, allowing Poels and Reichenbach to join with around 3km to go, setting up a six-man battle for the win.

As the pace picked up for the final sprint, Valverde was already at the front of the group with 200 metres to go. Poels tried coming around on his left but could not quite overtake the Movistar rider, allowing Valverde to nab the win at the finish line.

Valverde will take the race lead into a 177.9km stage 2, which runs from Torredonjimeno to the Alto Peña del Águila climb.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team4:02:28
2Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
3Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
4Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
5Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
6Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
7Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:00:05
8Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
9Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
10Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
11Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:24
12Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:00:31
13Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
14Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
15Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:51
16Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:01:04
17Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
18Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
19Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
20Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
21Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
22Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
23David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH
24Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
25Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
26Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
27Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
28Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
29Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
30Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
31Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
32Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
33Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
34Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
35Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
36Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
37André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo
38David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
39Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:05
40Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
41Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
42Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
43Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
44Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos BH
45Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:06:04
46Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
47Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
48Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
49Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ0:07:01
50Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
51Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
52Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
53Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
54Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
55Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
56Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
57Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
58Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
59Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
60Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:09:02
61Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH0:10:00
62Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
63Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
64Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
65Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
66Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
67Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
68Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
69Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
70Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
71Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
72Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
73Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
74Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
75Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
76Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
77Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy0:12:00
78Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:12:02
79Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:13:03
80Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
81Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
82Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
83Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
84Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
85Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
86Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
87Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
88Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
89Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
90Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
91Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
92Jorge Arcas Peña (Spa) Movistar Team
93Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
94Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
95Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
96Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
97Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
98Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
99Jens Wallays (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
100Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
101Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
102Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
103Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
104Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
105Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
106Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
107Aydar Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
108William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
109Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
110Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
111Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
112Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
113Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
114Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
115Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
116Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
117Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
118Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
119Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
120Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
121Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
122Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:14:05
123Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan
124Adrian Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
125Daniel Lopez (Spa) Burgos BH
126Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
127Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
128Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:16:01
129Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
130Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
131Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH0:17:03
132Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
133Pello Olaberria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
134José Manuel Díaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
135Alvaro Robredo (Spa) Burgos BH
136Gaetan Bille (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
137Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
138Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:19:03
139Gotzon Udondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
140Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
141Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:20:03
142Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:20:05
143Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:21:03
DNFTom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
DNFFrederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFMarco Jurado (Spa) Burgos BH

