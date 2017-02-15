Image 1 of 26 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins stage 1 at the Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 26 Antonio Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 26 Alejandro Valverde before the start of stage 1 at the Ruta del Sol Image 4 of 26 Alejandro Valverde wins stage 1 at the Ruta del Sol Image 5 of 26 Alejandro Valverde wins stage 1 at the Ruta del Sol Image 6 of 26 Alejandro Valverde in the Ruta del Sol leader's jersey after winning stage 1 Image 7 of 26 Alejandro Valverde on the Ruta del Sol podium after winning stage 1 Image 8 of 26 Alberto Contador ready to start his season 2017 at the Ruta del Sol. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 9 of 26 Alberto Contador and his trusty Trek before he starts his season 2017 at the Ruta del Sol. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 10 of 26 Alberto Contador and his trusty Trek before he starts his season 2017 at the Ruta del Sol. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 11 of 26 Alberto Contador rides with the leaders during a climb on stage 1 at Ruta del Sol (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 12 of 26 Alberto Contador rides with the leaders during a climb on stage 1 at Ruta del Sol (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 13 of 26 Mikel Landa attacks during stage 1 at Ruta del Sol (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 26 Mikel Landa attacks during stage 1 at Ruta del Sol (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 26 Mikel Landa attacks during stage 1 at Ruta del Sol (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 26 Alejandro Valverde puts on the leader's jersey after stage 1 at Ruta del Sol. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 26 Alejandro Valverde puts on the leader's jersey after stage 1 at Ruta del Sol. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 26 Alejandro Valverde on the podium after winning stage 1 at Ruta del Sol. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 26 Alejandro Valverde after winning stage 1 at Ruta del Sol. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 26 David Lopez (Team sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 26 Mikel Landa (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 26 Mikel Nieve (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 26 Christian Knees (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 26 The leaders approach the finish of stage 1 at the Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 26 The leaders approach the finish of stage 1 at the Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 26 Alejandro Valverde on the podium after winning stage 1 at Ruta del Sol. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Movistar's Alejandro Valverde won the first stage of the Ruta del Sol Wednesday in Granada. The 36-year-old Spaniard triumphed in a six-man sprint ahead of Team Sky's Wout Poels and Sebastian Reichenbach (FDJ) at the end of a mountainous 155km day of racing in southern Spain.

Valverde attempted to solo clear of a select group going up and over the final climb of the day, but he adjusted his plan after being caught on the descent, taking a convincing win in the sprint.

"We couldn't have started things off in a better way. For the time being, we've got a stage win - everything that comes after this is a gift for us," Valverde said.

"We knew that Contador would be doing well, and he showed he was willing to fight when his team started to take the reigns of the peloton without asking anyone to help them out. He played his cards and really made the difference, yet we defended ourselves well. When we were the two of us alone at the front, it was complicated to keep pushing because his attacks left no room to breathe. Plus, there was a group with three Sky riders pulling, which made it difficult to escape.

"At the end, I decided to give it a try myself into the last slope and I opened a bit of a gap, but it was difficult to make it grow and finish solo, so I chose to wait for Ion and Alberto, who were coming close behind. I was keeping in mind that I was the fastest into such a field sprint, and at the end it was a good result for us - it's the win that counts here."

Berden De Vries (Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij), Georg Preidler (Team Sunweb), Daniel Turek (Israel Cycling Academy), Florian Senechal (Cofidis, Solutions Crédits), Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto Soudal), Pablo Torres Muiño (Burgos BH) and Kirill Sveshnikov (Gazprom-Rusvelo) formed the day's main early escape group shortly after the peloton set out from Málaga.

The breakers worked their advantage up to around four and half minutes before the bunch began gradually reeling them in. The climber-friendly terrain saw cohesion break down in the lead group, and all of the breakaway riders were caught by the 34km to go mark, as the pack neared the foot of the decisive final climb of the stage.

Trek-Segafredo's Alberto Contador unleashed a blistering attack on the early slopes of the ascent, initially opening up a gap before Valverde caught onto his wheel. Before long, they were joined by Poels, his Sky teammates Diego Rosa and Mikel Landa, Bahrain-Merida's Ion Izagirre and Cannondale-Drapac's Rigoberto Urán.

Landa was the next to strike, but his attack was short-lived. Contador attempted to get clear once again with around 20km left to go, but couldn't shake the others at the head of the race. Then it was Valverde's turn. The Spaniard broke free of the rest of the lead group near the summit and then began to extend his advantage on the descent. Contador soloed away from the others in hot pursuit.

With a little over 10km left to race, Contador made the catch. Then Rosa and Izagirre caught up as well. From there, the four riders mostly eyed each other, allowing Poels and Reichenbach to join with around 3km to go, setting up a six-man battle for the win.

As the pace picked up for the final sprint, Valverde was already at the front of the group with 200 metres to go. Poels tried coming around on his left but could not quite overtake the Movistar rider, allowing Valverde to nab the win at the finish line.

Valverde will take the race lead into a 177.9km stage 2, which runs from Torredonjimeno to the Alto Peña del Águila climb.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 4:02:28 2 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 3 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 4 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 5 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 6 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 7 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:00:05 8 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 9 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 10 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 11 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:24 12 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:31 13 Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 14 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 15 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:51 16 Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:01:04 17 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 18 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 19 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb 20 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 21 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 22 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 23 David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH 24 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 25 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 26 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 27 Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 28 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 29 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 30 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 31 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 32 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 33 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 34 Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 35 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 36 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 37 André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo 38 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 39 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:05 40 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 41 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 42 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 43 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 44 Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos BH 45 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:06:04 46 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 47 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 48 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 49 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 0:07:01 50 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 51 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 52 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 53 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 54 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 55 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 56 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 57 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 58 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 59 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 60 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:09:02 61 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 0:10:00 62 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 63 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 64 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 65 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 66 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 67 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 68 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 69 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 70 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 71 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb 72 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 73 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 74 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 75 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 76 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 77 Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy 0:12:00 78 Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:12:02 79 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:13:03 80 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 81 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 82 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 83 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 84 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 85 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 86 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 87 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 88 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 89 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 90 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 91 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 92 Jorge Arcas Peña (Spa) Movistar Team 93 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 94 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 95 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 96 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy 97 Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 98 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 99 Jens Wallays (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 100 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 101 Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 102 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 103 Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 104 Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 105 Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 106 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 107 Aydar Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 108 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 109 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 110 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 111 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 112 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 113 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 114 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 115 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 116 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 117 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 118 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 119 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 120 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 121 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 122 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:14:05 123 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan 124 Adrian Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 125 Daniel Lopez (Spa) Burgos BH 126 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 127 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 128 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:16:01 129 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 130 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 131 Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH 0:17:03 132 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 133 Pello Olaberria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 134 José Manuel Díaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 135 Alvaro Robredo (Spa) Burgos BH 136 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 137 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 138 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 0:19:03 139 Gotzon Udondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 140 Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 141 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:20:03 142 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:20:05 143 Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:21:03 DNF Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac DNF Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert DNF Marco Jurado (Spa) Burgos BH