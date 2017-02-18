Ruta del Sol: Coquard wins stage 4
GC unchanged on sprint stage
Stage 4: La Campana - Sevilla
Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie) sprinted to victory in Sevilla on stage 4 of the Ruta del Sol, collecting his second victory of the season.
The Frenchman, who picked up his first victory at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana earlier this month, got the better of Daniel Hoelgaard (FDJ) on the flat finish in the city centre, with Hugo Hofstetter (Cofidis), finishing third.
A technical finale and a chicane in the final 300 metres complicated the lead-outs, and positioning was all-important going round the final bend. Just after coming through it, Hoelgaard was in full flow, but Coquard didn’t panic and there was enough space for him to get on terms and come through for a narrow victory.
In what was the first ‘day off’ from a general classification perspective, Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) finished safely in the bunch to hold onto his overall lead.
The Spaniard leads the race by a second from compatriot Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) ahead of Sunday’s final stage, which features hills but is nevertheless set to produce a bunch finish. That said, rain is predicted in the region tomorrow, and Valverde won’t be celebrating a moment too soon.
"Nothing is settled," he said. "With the rain forecast tomorrow, the potential mishaps require you to be fully on your guard."
How it unfolded
After two big mountain stages and an individual time trial, the sprinters who had ventured to Andalucia finally got what they were waiting for.
There were still some hills on the menu – three of them in fact – but they all came before the half-way mark on the 180km leg from La Campana to Sevilla. The rest was either downhill or flat, and the sprint teams were never going to allow things to slip from their control.
A breakaway went after around 27km, and it contained: Martijn Keizer (Lotto-Jumbo), Diego Rubio (Caja Rural), Jerome Cousin (Cofidis), Lukasz Owsian (CCC), Martijn Budding (Roompot) and Jens Wallays (Sport Vlaanderen).
The group built a lead of two and a half minutes as Budding collected the points on the first two climbs and Cousin the third – none of which were higher than second-category ascents – while Keizer won the intermediate sprint just after the final climb.
But they weren’t allowed much leeway from the sprint teams, which gradually reduced the gap in the second half of the race, bringing it below a minute with 30km to race. That said, there were glimmers of hope for the break heading into the final several kilometres, still with a gap of close to half a minute.
With 5km to go, however, they stopped collaborating, with Keizer, Rubio, and Cousin rolling the dice. That spelt their end, however, and Cousin was the last to be caught with 3.2km remaining.
At that point it was over to the sprint trains, with Direct Energie, Lotto Soudal and Cofidis all gathering at the front. A Roompot rider took a flyer inside the final two kilometres but took a wrong turn and took himself out of the picture.
There were several kinks and turns in the final kilometre, the last of which came some 280 metres from the line. Hoelgaard came through in pole position, but there was enough distance for Coquard to come through and show his superiority.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|4:10:33
|2
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|3
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|5
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|6
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|7
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|8
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|9
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|10
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|11
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|13
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|14
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|16
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
|17
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|18
|Daniel Lopez (Spa) Burgos BH
|19
|Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH
|20
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|21
|José Manuel Díaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|22
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|23
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|26
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|27
|Adrian Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|28
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|29
|Pello Olaberria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|30
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|31
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|32
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|33
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|34
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|35
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|36
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|37
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|38
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|39
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|40
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|41
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|42
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|43
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|44
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|45
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|46
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|47
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|48
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|49
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|50
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|51
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|52
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|53
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|54
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|55
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|56
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|57
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|58
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|59
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|60
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|61
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|62
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|63
|Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|64
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|65
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|66
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|67
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|68
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|69
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|70
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|71
|André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|72
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|73
|Alvaro Robredo (Spa) Burgos BH
|74
|Gotzon Udondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|75
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|76
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|77
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|78
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|79
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|80
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|81
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|82
|David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH
|83
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|84
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|85
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|86
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|87
|Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|88
|Aydar Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|89
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
|90
|Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|91
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|92
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|93
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|94
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|95
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|96
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|97
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|98
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|99
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|100
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|101
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|102
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|103
|Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos BH
|104
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|105
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|106
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|107
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
|108
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|109
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:21
|110
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|0:00:39
|111
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:41
|112
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:55
|113
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:56
|114
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:10
|115
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:14
|116
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:01:21
|117
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|118
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|119
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|120
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|121
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|122
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|123
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|124
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:01:37
|125
|Jorge Arcas Peña (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:55
|126
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:01
|127
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:08
|128
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:15
|129
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:34
|130
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:02:36
|131
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:02:49
|132
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|133
|Jens Wallays (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:09
|134
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:04:00
|135
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:05:09
|136
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|137
|Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|13:12:07
|2
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:01
|3
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:06
|4
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:00:21
|5
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:45
|6
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:48
|7
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|0:00:52
|8
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:29
|9
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:48
|10
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:50
|11
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:01:57
|12
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|0:02:04
|13
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:02:27
|14
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:46
|15
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:03:47
|16
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:53
|17
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:04:13
|18
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:29
|19
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:48
|20
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:52
|21
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:04:59
|22
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
|23
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:05:12
|24
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|25
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:05:25
|26
|André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:29
|27
|David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:05:36
|28
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:06:24
|29
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:08:04
|30
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:08:19
|31
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:53
|32
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:56
|33
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:42
|34
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:09:56
|35
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:57
|36
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:10:09
|37
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:12
|38
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:14
|39
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:10:18
|40
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:38
|41
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:26
|42
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:11:39
|43
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:12:00
|44
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:12:29
|45
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:12:38
|46
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:12:42
|47
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|0:13:00
|48
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:13:32
|49
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:46
|50
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|0:13:57
|51
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|0:14:34
|52
|Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:15:09
|53
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:15:10
|54
|Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:16:02
|55
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:05
|56
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:16:08
|57
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:17:02
|58
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:17:26
|59
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:18:06
|60
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:18:29
|61
|Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:18:35
|62
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:18:38
|63
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:19:49
|64
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:20:20
|65
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:21:10
|66
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:21:15
|67
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:21:21
|68
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:21:23
|69
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:21:44
|70
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
|0:21:45
|71
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:21:53
|72
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:22:04
|73
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:22:20
|74
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:22:43
|75
|Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:23:11
|76
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:23:35
|77
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:23:49
|78
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:23:59
|79
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:24:16
|80
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:24:48
|81
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:25:19
|82
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:25:40
|83
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:25:41
|84
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:25:59
|85
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|0:26:27
|86
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:26:38
|87
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:26:42
|88
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:26:46
|89
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:26:58
|90
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|91
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:26:59
|92
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:27:23
|93
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:28:00
|94
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:28:07
|95
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:28:17
|96
|Aydar Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:28:43
|97
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:28:50
|98
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:28:54
|99
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:29:05
|100
|José Manuel Díaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:29:08
|101
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:29:39
|102
|Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:30:35
|103
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:30:43
|104
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:30:45
|105
|Jens Wallays (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:30:49
|106
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|107
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:30:53
|108
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:30:57
|109
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:31:45
|110
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:32:00
|111
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:32:28
|112
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:33:05
|113
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:33:06
|114
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:33:09
|115
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:33:36
|116
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|117
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:34:00
|118
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:34:23
|119
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:34:29
|120
|Jorge Arcas Peña (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:34:36
|121
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:35:00
|122
|Adrian Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:35:07
|123
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:35:28
|124
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:35:31
|125
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:35:34
|126
|Daniel Lopez (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:35:48
|127
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:36:37
|128
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:37:17
|129
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:37:56
|130
|Pello Olaberria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:38:07
|131
|Alvaro Robredo (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:38:53
|132
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:39:23
|133
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:39:45
|134
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:41:03
|135
|Gotzon Udondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:41:38
|136
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:41:55
|137
|Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:48:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|63
|pts
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|48
|3
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
|32
|pts
|2
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|18
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|3
|pts
|2
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|3
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
|3
