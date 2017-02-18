Trending

GC unchanged on sprint stage

Image 1 of 9

Bryan Coquard celebrates his victory on stage 4 of Ruta del Sol

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 9

Thibaut PInot (FDJ)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 9

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 9

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 9

The leader's jerseys in Ruta del Sol

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 9

Trek-Segafredo on the attack

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 9

The breakaway on stage 4

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 9

Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 9

Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie) sprinted to victory in Sevilla on stage 4 of the Ruta del Sol, collecting his second victory of the season.

The Frenchman, who picked up his first victory at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana earlier this month, got the better of Daniel Hoelgaard (FDJ) on the flat finish in the city centre, with Hugo Hofstetter (Cofidis), finishing third.

A technical finale and a chicane in the final 300 metres complicated the lead-outs, and positioning was all-important going round the final bend. Just after coming through it, Hoelgaard was in full flow, but Coquard didn’t panic and there was enough space for him to get on terms and come through for a narrow victory.

In what was the first ‘day off’ from a general classification perspective, Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) finished safely in the bunch to hold onto his overall lead.

The Spaniard leads the race by a second from compatriot Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) ahead of Sunday’s final stage, which features hills but is nevertheless set to produce a bunch finish. That said, rain is predicted in the region tomorrow, and Valverde won’t be celebrating a moment too soon.

"Nothing is settled," he said. "With the rain forecast tomorrow, the potential mishaps require you to be fully on your guard."

How it unfolded

After two big mountain stages and an individual time trial, the sprinters who had ventured to Andalucia finally got what they were waiting for.

There were still some hills on the menu – three of them in fact – but they all came before the half-way mark on the 180km leg from La Campana to Sevilla. The rest was either downhill or flat, and the sprint teams were never going to allow things to slip from their control.

A breakaway went after around 27km, and it contained: Martijn Keizer (Lotto-Jumbo), Diego Rubio (Caja Rural), Jerome Cousin (Cofidis), Lukasz Owsian (CCC), Martijn Budding (Roompot) and Jens Wallays (Sport Vlaanderen).

The group built a lead of two and a half minutes as Budding collected the points on the first two climbs and Cousin the third – none of which were higher than second-category ascents – while Keizer won the intermediate sprint just after the final climb.

But they weren’t allowed much leeway from the sprint teams, which gradually reduced the gap in the second half of the race, bringing it below a minute with 30km to race. That said, there were glimmers of hope for the break heading into the final several kilometres, still with a gap of close to half a minute.

With 5km to go, however, they stopped collaborating, with Keizer, Rubio, and Cousin rolling the dice. That spelt their end, however, and Cousin was the last to be caught with 3.2km remaining.

At that point it was over to the sprint trains, with Direct Energie, Lotto Soudal and Cofidis all gathering at the front. A Roompot rider took a flyer inside the final two kilometres but took a wrong turn and took himself out of the picture.

There were several kinks and turns in the final kilometre, the last of which came some 280 metres from the line. Hoelgaard came through in pole position, but there was enough distance for Coquard to come through and show his superiority. 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie4:10:33
2Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
3Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
4Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
5Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
6Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
7Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
8Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
9Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
10Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
11Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
12Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
13Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
14Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
15Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
16Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
17Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
18Daniel Lopez (Spa) Burgos BH
19Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH
20Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan
21José Manuel Díaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
22Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
23Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
24Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
25Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
26Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
27Adrian Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
28Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
29Pello Olaberria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
30Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
31Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
32Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
33Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
34Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
35Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
36Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
37Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
38Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
39Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
40Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
41Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
42Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
43Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
44Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
45William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
46Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
47Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
48Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
49Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
50Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
51Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
52Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
53Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
54Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
55David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
56Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
57Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
58Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
59Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
60Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
61Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
62Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
63Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
64Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
65Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
66Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
67Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
68Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
69Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
70Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
71André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo
72Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
73Alvaro Robredo (Spa) Burgos BH
74Gotzon Udondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
75Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
76Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
77Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
78Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
79Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
80Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
81Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
82David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH
83Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
84Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
85Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
86Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
87Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
88Aydar Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
89Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
90Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
91Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
92Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
93Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
94Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
95Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
96Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
97Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
98Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
99Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
100Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
101Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
102Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
103Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos BH
104Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
105Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
106Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
107Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
108Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
109Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:21
110Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ0:00:39
111Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:41
112Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:55
113Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:00:56
114Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:10
115Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:14
116Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:01:21
117Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
118Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
119Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
120Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
121Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
122Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
123Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
124Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:01:37
125Jorge Arcas Peña (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:55
126Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:01
127Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:08
128Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:02:15
129Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:34
130Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:02:36
131Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:02:49
132Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
133Jens Wallays (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:09
134Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie0:04:00
135Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie0:05:09
136Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
137Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team13:12:07
2Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:00:01
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:00:06
4Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:00:21
5Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky0:00:45
6Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky0:00:48
7Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ0:00:52
8Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:29
9Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida0:01:48
10Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:01:50
11Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:01:57
12Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb0:02:04
13Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:02:27
14Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:46
15Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:03:47
16Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:53
17Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:04:13
18Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:29
19Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:48
20Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:52
21Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:04:59
22Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
23Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:05:12
24Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
25Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:05:25
26André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo0:05:29
27David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH0:05:36
28Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:24
29Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:08:04
30Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:08:19
31Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:53
32Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:56
33Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:42
34Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:09:56
35Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:57
36Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:10:09
37Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:12
38Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:10:14
39Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:10:18
40Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:10:38
41Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:26
42Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:11:39
43Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac0:12:00
44Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:12:29
45Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy0:12:38
46Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:12:42
47Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ0:13:00
48Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:13:32
49Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:13:46
50Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ0:13:57
51David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky0:14:34
52Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos BH0:15:09
53Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:15:10
54Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:16:02
55Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:05
56Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:16:08
57Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:17:02
58Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:17:26
59Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:18:06
60Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:18:29
61Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:18:35
62Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:18:38
63Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:19:49
64Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:20:20
65Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy0:21:10
66Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:21:15
67Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:21:21
68Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:21:23
69Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:21:44
70Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb0:21:45
71Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac0:21:53
72Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac0:22:04
73Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:22:20
74Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:22:43
75Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH0:23:11
76Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH0:23:35
77Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:23:49
78Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:23:59
79Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:24:16
80Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:24:48
81Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:25:19
82Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:25:40
83Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:25:41
84Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:25:59
85Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ0:26:27
86Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy0:26:38
87Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:26:42
88Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:26:46
89Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:26:58
90Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
91Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy0:26:59
92William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:27:23
93Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:28:00
94Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:28:07
95Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy0:28:17
96Aydar Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:28:43
97Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:28:50
98Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:28:54
99Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:29:05
100José Manuel Díaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy0:29:08
101Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:29:39
102Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:30:35
103Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:30:43
104Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie0:30:45
105Jens Wallays (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:30:49
106Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
107Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:30:53
108Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie0:30:57
109Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:31:45
110Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:32:00
111Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:32:28
112Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:33:05
113Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:33:06
114Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:33:09
115Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:33:36
116Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
117Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida0:34:00
118Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie0:34:23
119Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:34:29
120Jorge Arcas Peña (Spa) Movistar Team0:34:36
121Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:35:00
122Adrian Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:35:07
123Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:35:28
124Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:35:31
125Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:35:34
126Daniel Lopez (Spa) Burgos BH0:35:48
127Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:36:37
128Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:37:17
129Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:37:56
130Pello Olaberria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:38:07
131Alvaro Robredo (Spa) Burgos BH0:38:53
132Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:39:23
133Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:39:45
134Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:41:03
135Gotzon Udondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:41:38
136Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:41:55
137Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:48:49

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team63pts
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ48
3Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo46

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb32pts
2Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy18
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team16

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy3pts
2Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
3Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb3

