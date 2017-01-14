Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista del Sol: Past winners
Champions from 1925 to 2016
Past Winners
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2016
|Alejandro Valverde (ESP) Movistar Team
|2015
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|2014
|Alejandro Valverde (ESP) Movistar Team
|2013
|Alejandro Valverde (ESP) Movistar Team
|2012
|Alejandro Valverde (ESP) Movistar Team
|2011
|Markel Irizar (ESP) Team RadioShack
|2010
|Michael Rogers (AUS) Team HTC-Columbia
|2009
|Joost Posthuma (NED) Rabobank
|2008
|Pablo Lastras (ESP) Caisse d'Epargne
|2007
|Óscar Freire (ESP) Rabobank
|2006
|Carlos García Quesada (ESP) Unibet.com
|2005
|Francisco Cabello (ESP) Comunidad Valenciana-Elche
|2004
|Juan Carlos Domínguez (ESP) Saunier Duval-Prodir
|2003
|Javier Pascual Llorente (ESP) Kelme-Costa Blanca
|2002
|Antonio Colom (ESP) Relax-Fuenlabrada
|2001
|Erik Dekker (NED) Rabobank
|2000
|Miguel Angel Peña (ESP) ONCE-Deutsche Bank
|1999
|Javier Pascual Rodriguez (ESP) Kelme
|1998
|Marcelino García (ESP) ONCE
|1997
|Erik Zabel (GER) Team Telekom
|1996
|Neil Stephens (AUS) ONCE
|1995
|Stefano Della Santa (ITA) Mapei-GB-Latexco
|1994
|Stefano Della Santa (ITA) Mapei-CLAS
|1993
|Julián Gorospe (ESP) Banesto
|1992
|Miguel Martinez Torres (ESP) ONCE
|1991
|Roberto Lezaun (ESP) Banesto
|1990
|Eduardo Chozas (ESP) ONCE
|1989
|Fabio Bordonali (ITA) Malvor-Sidi
|1988
|Edwig Van Hooydonck (BEL) SuperConfex-Yoko
|1987
|Rolf Gölz (GER) SuperConfex-Yoko
|1986
|Steven Rooks (NED) PDM-Concorde
|1985
|Rolf Gölz (GER) Del Tongo
|1984
|Julián Gorospe (ESP) Reynolds
|1983
|Eduardo Chozas (ESP) Zor-Gemeaz
|1982
|Marc Sergeant (BEL) Boule d'Or
|1981
|Jos Schipper (NED) HB Alarmsystemen
|1980
|Daniel Willems (BEL) IJsboerke-Warncke
|1979
|Dietrich Thurau (GER) IJsboerke-Warncke
|1978
|No race held
|1977
|Dietrich Thurau (GER) TI-Raleigh
|1976
|Gerrie Knetemann (NED) TI-Raleigh
|1975
|Freddy Maertens (BEL) Flandria-Carpenter
|1974
|Freddy Maertens (BEL) Flandria-Carpenter
|1973
|Georges Pintens (BEL) Rokado
|1972
|Jan Krekels (NED) Goudsmit-Hoff
|1971
|Jean-Pierre Monseré (BEL) Flandria-Mars
|1970
|José Gomez Lucas (ESP) KAS-Kaskol
|1969
|Antonio Gómez del Moral (ESP) KAS-Kaskol
|1968
|Antoon Houbrechts (BEL) Flandria-De Clerck
|1967
|Ramon Mendiburu (ESP) Fagor
|1966
|Jesus Aranzabal (ESP) Fagor
|1965
|José Segu (ESP) Tedi Montjuich
|1964
|Rudi Altig (GER) Saint Raphael-Gitane
|1963
|Antonio Barrutia (ESP) KAS-Kaskol
|1962
|José Antonio Momene (ESP) KAS
|1961
|Angelino Soler (ESP) Faema
|1960
|Gabriel Mas (ESP) Faema
|1959
|Miguel Pacheco (ESP) Faema-Guerra
|1958
|Gabriel Company (ESP) Faema-Guerra
|1957
|Hortencio Vidaurreta (ESP) Real Union-Palmera
|1956
|Miguel Bover (ESP) Splendid-d'Alessandro
|1955
|José Gómez del Moral (ESP) individual
|1926–1954
|Race not held
|1925
|Ricardo Montero (ESP) Real Union Irun
