Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista del Sol: Past winners

Champions from 1925 to 2016

Past Winners

#Rider Name (Country) Team
2016Alejandro Valverde (ESP) Movistar Team
2015Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
2014Alejandro Valverde (ESP) Movistar Team
2013Alejandro Valverde (ESP) Movistar Team
2012Alejandro Valverde (ESP) Movistar Team
2011Markel Irizar (ESP) Team RadioShack
2010Michael Rogers (AUS) Team HTC-Columbia
2009Joost Posthuma (NED) Rabobank
2008Pablo Lastras (ESP) Caisse d'Epargne
2007Óscar Freire (ESP) Rabobank
2006Carlos García Quesada (ESP) Unibet.com
2005Francisco Cabello (ESP) Comunidad Valenciana-Elche
2004Juan Carlos Domínguez (ESP) Saunier Duval-Prodir
2003Javier Pascual Llorente (ESP) Kelme-Costa Blanca
2002Antonio Colom (ESP) Relax-Fuenlabrada
2001Erik Dekker (NED) Rabobank
2000Miguel Angel Peña (ESP) ONCE-Deutsche Bank
1999Javier Pascual Rodriguez (ESP) Kelme
1998Marcelino García (ESP) ONCE
1997Erik Zabel (GER) Team Telekom
1996Neil Stephens (AUS) ONCE
1995Stefano Della Santa (ITA) Mapei-GB-Latexco
1994Stefano Della Santa (ITA) Mapei-CLAS
1993Julián Gorospe (ESP) Banesto
1992Miguel Martinez Torres (ESP) ONCE
1991Roberto Lezaun (ESP) Banesto
1990Eduardo Chozas (ESP) ONCE
1989Fabio Bordonali (ITA) Malvor-Sidi
1988Edwig Van Hooydonck (BEL) SuperConfex-Yoko
1987Rolf Gölz (GER) SuperConfex-Yoko
1986Steven Rooks (NED) PDM-Concorde
1985Rolf Gölz (GER) Del Tongo
1984Julián Gorospe (ESP) Reynolds
1983Eduardo Chozas (ESP) Zor-Gemeaz
1982Marc Sergeant (BEL) Boule d'Or
1981Jos Schipper (NED) HB Alarmsystemen
1980Daniel Willems (BEL) IJsboerke-Warncke
1979Dietrich Thurau (GER) IJsboerke-Warncke
1978No race held
1977Dietrich Thurau (GER) TI-Raleigh
1976Gerrie Knetemann (NED) TI-Raleigh
1975Freddy Maertens (BEL) Flandria-Carpenter
1974Freddy Maertens (BEL) Flandria-Carpenter
1973Georges Pintens (BEL) Rokado
1972Jan Krekels (NED) Goudsmit-Hoff
1971Jean-Pierre Monseré (BEL) Flandria-Mars
1970José Gomez Lucas (ESP) KAS-Kaskol
1969Antonio Gómez del Moral (ESP) KAS-Kaskol
1968Antoon Houbrechts (BEL) Flandria-De Clerck
1967Ramon Mendiburu (ESP) Fagor
1966Jesus Aranzabal (ESP) Fagor
1965José Segu (ESP) Tedi Montjuich
1964Rudi Altig (GER) Saint Raphael-Gitane
1963Antonio Barrutia (ESP) KAS-Kaskol
1962José Antonio Momene (ESP) KAS
1961Angelino Soler (ESP) Faema
1960Gabriel Mas (ESP) Faema
1959Miguel Pacheco (ESP) Faema-Guerra
1958Gabriel Company (ESP) Faema-Guerra
1957Hortencio Vidaurreta (ESP) Real Union-Palmera
1956Miguel Bover (ESP) Splendid-d'Alessandro
1955José Gómez del Moral (ESP) individual
1926–1954Race not held
1925Ricardo Montero (ESP) Real Union Irun

 

