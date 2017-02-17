Image 1 of 12 Valverde reclaimed the Ruta del Sol race lead on Friday's stage 3. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 12 Daniel Turek hugging the aero bars in the third stage of the Ruta del Sol (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 12 Thibaut Pinot riding to fourth place in the Ruta del Sol stage 3 time trial (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 12 Thibaut Pinot put in a solid time trial performance in the Ruta del Sol's third stage, but dropped down one spot to third in the GC. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 12 There was plenty of aero tucking in Friday's stage 3 TT at the Ruta del Sol, decided by merely a single second. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 6 of 12 Markel Irizar in the Ruta del Sol's stage 3 TT (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 7 of 12 Jesús Hernández in the Ruta del Sol's stage 3 time trial (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 8 of 12 Alberto Contador going into the red hoping to hold onto his Ruta del Sol race lead (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 9 of 12 Alberto Contador time trialing in the third stage of the Ruta del Sol (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 10 of 12 Victor Campenaerts atop the Ruta del Sol's stage 3 podium. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 12 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) regained the Ruta del Sol lead during the stage 3 time trial. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 12 Victor Campenaerts en route to a time trial victory in stage 3 of the Ruta del Sol (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Victor Campenaerts (Team LottoNl-Jumbo) held on to win a dramatic individual time trial at the Ruta del Sol on stage 3. The Belgian time trial champion was among the early starters over the 11.9km course and remained in the hot seat as all the GC contenders failed to dislodge him.

Campenaerts' stage win, however, only told one side of the story on what was another dramatic day on the race. Heading into the crucial time trial, Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) held a slender three-second lead over Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) with Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) only a further two seconds in arrears. At the finish line, Valverde put six seconds into contador to move into the leader's jersey by a single second. Contador dropped to second, unable to claw back time despite a frantic chase to the line.

With two stages remaining, Valverde holds a one-second lead over Contador, with Pinot in third at six seconds. The biggest change in the overall standings came when Ion Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) crash out. The Spaniard started the stage fourth overall, tied on the same time as Valverde. Team Sky rounded up the remaining places in the top six after another consistent performance. Wout Poels finished sixth on the stage and now sits fourth overall, ahead of Diego Rosa and Mikel Landa.

The stage honours, however, belonged to the relatively unheralded Campenaerts. The 25-year-old won his national championships in 2015 but caught everyone by surprise in Spain. He set off like a bullet and quickly set the fastest time at both the intermediate post and the finish line, but it wasn’t just the fact he took the lead, but the manner in which he did it that stood out.

Until the Lotto rider had crossed the line, the consistent Mathias Brandle had sat in the hot seat. A former UCI Hour Record holder, many expected the Trek-Segafredo rider to keep the seat warm for the GC battlers. Campenaerts clearly hadn’t read the script, and he decimated the standings, putting 28 seconds in Brandle and putting the rest of the field on notice.

One-by-one they trickled over the line, with Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Crapac) and a host of other more established riders unable to get close to the Belgian. Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) and former time trial world champion Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) failed too, leaving the GC men as the last line of defence facing Campenaerts.

Pinot was smooth, cutting through corners with ease and using the opening climb to show his intent. Valverde, meanwhile, was at his menacing best, and it was the Movistar rider who came closest to toppling Campenaerts with a matching time at the intermediate check.

Contador, who had started last but without the leader’s jersey on his shoulders, looked rapid and held Valverde to within five seconds, but as the road began to rise, and with the Trek climber out of the saddle, Campenaerts began his celebrations. Valverde nor Contador would deny him.

"Everything today was good, my preparation was good and the race went perfectly for me," Campenaerts said. "We worked hard as a team and it is nice that it pays off with a victory.

"Several weeks ago, I felt in good shape. This was the first individual time trial and we made every effort possible to have a good one here. We've been to the wind tunnel and adapted my equipment as well as possible.

"The course was not in my favour, a little too much climbing, but I managed to use all of my power. I kept a high pace and I handled the curves perfectly."

Valverde did enough, just, to take the GC lead. Contador for the third stage in a row found himself on the road side of a defeat. For all of his gusto in the mountains, it is Valverde’s more assured approach that has shone through. With two days remaining though, this race is far from over.

Brief Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:14:55 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:01 3 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:07 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:00:09 5 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 6 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:00:16 7 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:20 8 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:00:21 9 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 0:00:25 10 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:28 11 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:00:32 12 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 13 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:35 14 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:37 15 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:39 16 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 17 Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:41 18 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:42 19 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 20 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 21 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb 0:00:43 22 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 23 Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:44 24 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 25 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:46 26 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 27 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:48 28 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:49 29 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:00:50 30 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 31 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:51 32 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:55 33 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 0:00:56 34 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 35 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 36 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:57 37 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 38 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:58 39 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 40 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:59 41 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 42 Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:01 43 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 44 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 45 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 46 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:02 47 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 48 Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos BH 0:01:03 49 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:04 50 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:10 51 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:12 52 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 53 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 54 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:14 55 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 56 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 57 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:15 58 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 59 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 60 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:17 61 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:18 62 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 63 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 64 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:20 65 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 66 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:01:21 67 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:01:23 68 Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:24 69 Jorge Arcas Peña (Spa) Movistar Team 70 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 71 David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH 0:01:25 72 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:26 73 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 74 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 75 Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 76 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:27 77 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb 0:01:28 78 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 79 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:29 80 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:01:30 81 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:31 82 Aydar Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:01:32 83 Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 84 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 0:01:33 85 Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 86 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:36 87 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 88 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 89 Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:01:37 90 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 91 Jens Wallays (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:41 92 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 93 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:42 94 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:43 95 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 96 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 97 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:44 98 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:45 99 Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH 0:01:46 100 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 101 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 102 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:48 103 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:49 104 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:01:51 105 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:01:52 106 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 107 André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:53 108 Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:01:54 109 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:58 110 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:59 111 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:00 112 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:01 113 Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 114 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:02 115 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:02:04 116 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 0:02:05 117 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 118 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:02:06 119 Daniel Lopez (Spa) Burgos BH 0:02:07 120 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:02:09 121 Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 122 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:10 123 Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:02:15 124 Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:26 125 Alvaro Robredo (Spa) Burgos BH 0:02:27 126 Adrian Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 127 Pello Olaberria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:02:31 128 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan 129 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:32 130 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:33 131 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy 132 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:34 133 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:37 134 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 135 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:46 136 Gotzon Udondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:02:48 137 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:03:02 138 José Manuel Díaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 0:03:20 DNF Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida DNF Gaetan Bille (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan DNS Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits