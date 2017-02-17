Valverde reclaims Ruta del Sol GC lead from Contador on stage 3
Campenaerts wins time trial
Stage 3: Lucena - Lucena (ITT)
Victor Campenaerts (Team LottoNl-Jumbo) held on to win a dramatic individual time trial at the Ruta del Sol on stage 3. The Belgian time trial champion was among the early starters over the 11.9km course and remained in the hot seat as all the GC contenders failed to dislodge him.
Campenaerts' stage win, however, only told one side of the story on what was another dramatic day on the race. Heading into the crucial time trial, Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) held a slender three-second lead over Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) with Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) only a further two seconds in arrears. At the finish line, Valverde put six seconds into contador to move into the leader's jersey by a single second. Contador dropped to second, unable to claw back time despite a frantic chase to the line.
With two stages remaining, Valverde holds a one-second lead over Contador, with Pinot in third at six seconds. The biggest change in the overall standings came when Ion Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) crash out. The Spaniard started the stage fourth overall, tied on the same time as Valverde. Team Sky rounded up the remaining places in the top six after another consistent performance. Wout Poels finished sixth on the stage and now sits fourth overall, ahead of Diego Rosa and Mikel Landa.
The stage honours, however, belonged to the relatively unheralded Campenaerts. The 25-year-old won his national championships in 2015 but caught everyone by surprise in Spain. He set off like a bullet and quickly set the fastest time at both the intermediate post and the finish line, but it wasn’t just the fact he took the lead, but the manner in which he did it that stood out.
Until the Lotto rider had crossed the line, the consistent Mathias Brandle had sat in the hot seat. A former UCI Hour Record holder, many expected the Trek-Segafredo rider to keep the seat warm for the GC battlers. Campenaerts clearly hadn’t read the script, and he decimated the standings, putting 28 seconds in Brandle and putting the rest of the field on notice.
One-by-one they trickled over the line, with Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Crapac) and a host of other more established riders unable to get close to the Belgian. Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) and former time trial world champion Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) failed too, leaving the GC men as the last line of defence facing Campenaerts.
Pinot was smooth, cutting through corners with ease and using the opening climb to show his intent. Valverde, meanwhile, was at his menacing best, and it was the Movistar rider who came closest to toppling Campenaerts with a matching time at the intermediate check.
Contador, who had started last but without the leader’s jersey on his shoulders, looked rapid and held Valverde to within five seconds, but as the road began to rise, and with the Trek climber out of the saddle, Campenaerts began his celebrations. Valverde nor Contador would deny him.
"Everything today was good, my preparation was good and the race went perfectly for me," Campenaerts said. "We worked hard as a team and it is nice that it pays off with a victory.
"Several weeks ago, I felt in good shape. This was the first individual time trial and we made every effort possible to have a good one here. We've been to the wind tunnel and adapted my equipment as well as possible.
"The course was not in my favour, a little too much climbing, but I managed to use all of my power. I kept a high pace and I handled the curves perfectly."
Valverde did enough, just, to take the GC lead. Contador for the third stage in a row found himself on the road side of a defeat. For all of his gusto in the mountains, it is Valverde’s more assured approach that has shone through. With two days remaining though, this race is far from over.
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:14:55
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:07
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:09
|5
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:00:16
|7
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:20
|8
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:00:21
|9
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|0:00:25
|10
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:28
|11
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:00:32
|12
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|13
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:35
|14
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:37
|15
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:39
|16
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|17
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:41
|18
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:42
|19
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|21
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
|0:00:43
|22
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|23
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:44
|24
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|25
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:46
|26
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:48
|28
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:49
|29
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:50
|30
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|31
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:51
|32
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:55
|33
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|0:00:56
|34
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|35
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|36
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:57
|37
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|38
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:58
|39
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|40
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:59
|41
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|42
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:01
|43
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|44
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|45
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|46
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:02
|47
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|48
|Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:01:03
|49
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:04
|50
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:10
|51
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:12
|52
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|53
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|54
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:14
|55
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|56
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|57
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:15
|58
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|59
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|60
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:17
|61
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:18
|62
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|63
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|64
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:20
|65
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|66
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:01:21
|67
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:01:23
|68
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:24
|69
|Jorge Arcas Peña (Spa) Movistar Team
|70
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|71
|David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:01:25
|72
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:26
|73
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|74
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|75
|Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|76
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:27
|77
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
|0:01:28
|78
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|79
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:29
|80
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:01:30
|81
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:31
|82
|Aydar Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:01:32
|83
|Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|84
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|0:01:33
|85
|Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|86
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:36
|87
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|88
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|89
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:01:37
|90
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|91
|Jens Wallays (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:41
|92
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|93
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:42
|94
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:43
|95
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|96
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|97
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:44
|98
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:45
|99
|Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:01:46
|100
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|101
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|102
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:48
|103
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:49
|104
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:01:51
|105
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:01:52
|106
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|107
|André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:53
|108
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:01:54
|109
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:58
|110
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:59
|111
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:00
|112
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:01
|113
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|114
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:02
|115
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:02:04
|116
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:02:05
|117
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|118
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:02:06
|119
|Daniel Lopez (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:02:07
|120
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:02:09
|121
|Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|122
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:10
|123
|Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:02:15
|124
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:26
|125
|Alvaro Robredo (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:02:27
|126
|Adrian Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|127
|Pello Olaberria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:02:31
|128
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|129
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:32
|130
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:33
|131
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|132
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:34
|133
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:37
|134
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|135
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:46
|136
|Gotzon Udondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:02:48
|137
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:03:02
|138
|José Manuel Díaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:03:20
|DNF
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|DNF
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|DNS
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|9:01:34
|2
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:01
|3
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:06
|4
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:00:21
|5
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:45
|6
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:48
|7
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|0:00:52
|8
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:29
|9
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:48
|10
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:50
|11
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:01:57
|12
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|0:02:04
|13
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:02:27
|14
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:46
|15
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:03:47
|16
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:53
|17
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:57
|18
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:04:13
|19
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:29
|20
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:48
|21
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:04:59
|22
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
|23
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:05:12
|24
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|25
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:05:25
|26
|André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:29
|27
|David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:05:36
|28
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:06:24
|29
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:08:04
|30
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:08:19
|31
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:08:23
|32
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:53
|33
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:56
|34
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:42
|35
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:09:56
|36
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:57
|37
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:10:09
|38
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:12
|39
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:14
|40
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:10:18
|41
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:38
|42
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:10:39
|43
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:26
|44
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:11:39
|45
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|0:12:21
|46
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:12:29
|47
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:12:38
|48
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:12:42
|49
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:46
|50
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:57
|51
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|52
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|0:14:34
|53
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:14:47
|54
|Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:15:09
|55
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:15:10
|56
|Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:16:02
|57
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:16:05
|58
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:17:02
|59
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:18:06
|60
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:18:28
|61
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:18:29
|62
|Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:18:35
|63
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:18:38
|64
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:19:59
|65
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:20:43
|66
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:21:10
|67
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:21:15
|68
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:21:21
|69
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:21:23
|70
|Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:21:26
|71
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:21:44
|72
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
|0:21:45
|73
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:21:53
|74
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:22:20
|75
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:22:28
|76
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:22:43
|77
|Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:23:11
|78
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:23:23
|79
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:23:35
|80
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:23:38
|81
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:23:59
|82
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:24:16
|83
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:25:19
|84
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:25:40
|85
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:25:41
|86
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|0:26:27
|87
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:26:38
|88
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:26:42
|89
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:26:45
|90
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:26:46
|91
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:26:58
|92
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|93
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:26:59
|94
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:27:23
|95
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:27:33
|96
|Jens Wallays (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:27:40
|97
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:28:00
|98
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:28:07
|99
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:28:17
|100
|Aydar Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:28:43
|101
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:28:50
|102
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:29:05
|103
|José Manuel Díaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:29:08
|104
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:29:14
|105
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:29:39
|106
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|107
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:29:44
|108
|Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:30:35
|109
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:30:43
|110
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:30:49
|111
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:30:53
|112
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:30:57
|113
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:31:44
|114
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:32:00
|115
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:32:25
|116
|Jorge Arcas Peña (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:32:41
|117
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:33:00
|118
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:33:09
|119
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:33:36
|120
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|121
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:34:00
|122
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:34:29
|123
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:35:00
|124
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:35:02
|125
|Adrian Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:35:07
|126
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:35:28
|127
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:35:31
|128
|Daniel Lopez (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:35:48
|129
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:36:34
|130
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:36:37
|131
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:36:42
|132
|Pello Olaberria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:38:07
|133
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:38:49
|134
|Alvaro Robredo (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:38:53
|135
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:39:26
|136
|Gotzon Udondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:41:38
|137
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:41:55
|138
|Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:43:40
