Trending

Valverde reclaims Ruta del Sol GC lead from Contador on stage 3

Campenaerts wins time trial

Image 1 of 12

Valverde reclaimed the Ruta del Sol race lead on Friday's stage 3.

Valverde reclaimed the Ruta del Sol race lead on Friday's stage 3.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 12

Daniel Turek hugging the aero bars in the third stage of the Ruta del Sol

Daniel Turek hugging the aero bars in the third stage of the Ruta del Sol
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 12

Thibaut Pinot riding to fourth place in the Ruta del Sol stage 3 time trial

Thibaut Pinot riding to fourth place in the Ruta del Sol stage 3 time trial
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 4 of 12

Thibaut Pinot put in a solid time trial performance in the Ruta del Sol's third stage, but dropped down one spot to third in the GC.

Thibaut Pinot put in a solid time trial performance in the Ruta del Sol's third stage, but dropped down one spot to third in the GC.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 5 of 12

There was plenty of aero tucking in Friday's stage 3 TT at the Ruta del Sol, decided by merely a single second.

There was plenty of aero tucking in Friday's stage 3 TT at the Ruta del Sol, decided by merely a single second.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 6 of 12

Markel Irizar in the Ruta del Sol's stage 3 TT

Markel Irizar in the Ruta del Sol's stage 3 TT
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 7 of 12

Jesús Hernández in the Ruta del Sol's stage 3 time trial

Jesús Hernández in the Ruta del Sol's stage 3 time trial
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 8 of 12

Alberto Contador going into the red hoping to hold onto his Ruta del Sol race lead

Alberto Contador going into the red hoping to hold onto his Ruta del Sol race lead
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 9 of 12

Alberto Contador time trialing in the third stage of the Ruta del Sol

Alberto Contador time trialing in the third stage of the Ruta del Sol
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 10 of 12

Victor Campenaerts atop the Ruta del Sol's stage 3 podium.

Victor Campenaerts atop the Ruta del Sol's stage 3 podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 12

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) regained the Ruta del Sol lead during the stage 3 time trial.

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) regained the Ruta del Sol lead during the stage 3 time trial.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 12

Victor Campenaerts en route to a time trial victory in stage 3 of the Ruta del Sol

Victor Campenaerts en route to a time trial victory in stage 3 of the Ruta del Sol
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Victor Campenaerts (Team LottoNl-Jumbo) held on to win a dramatic individual time trial at the Ruta del Sol on stage 3. The Belgian time trial champion was among the early starters over the 11.9km course and remained in the hot seat as all the GC contenders failed to dislodge him.

Related Articles

Ruta del Sol: Dogs in road caused Contador to brake early on in time trial

Valverde preaches caution after regaining lead in Ruta del Sol

Campenaerts' stage win, however, only told one side of the story on what was another dramatic day on the race. Heading into the crucial time trial, Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) held a slender three-second lead over Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) with Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) only a further two seconds in arrears. At the finish line, Valverde put six seconds into contador to move into the leader's jersey by a single second. Contador dropped to second, unable to claw back time despite a frantic chase to the line.

With two stages remaining, Valverde holds a one-second lead over Contador, with Pinot in third at six seconds. The biggest change in the overall standings came when Ion Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) crash out. The Spaniard started the stage fourth overall, tied on the same time as Valverde. Team Sky rounded up the remaining places in the top six after another consistent performance. Wout Poels finished sixth on the stage and now sits fourth overall, ahead of Diego Rosa and Mikel Landa.

The stage honours, however, belonged to the relatively unheralded Campenaerts. The 25-year-old won his national championships in 2015 but caught everyone by surprise in Spain. He set off like a bullet and quickly set the fastest time at both the intermediate post and the finish line, but it wasn’t just the fact he took the lead, but the manner in which he did it that stood out.

Until the Lotto rider had crossed the line, the consistent Mathias Brandle had sat in the hot seat. A former UCI Hour Record holder, many expected the Trek-Segafredo rider to keep the seat warm for the GC battlers. Campenaerts clearly hadn’t read the script, and he decimated the standings, putting 28 seconds in Brandle and putting the rest of the field on notice.

One-by-one they trickled over the line, with Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Crapac) and a host of other more established riders unable to get close to the Belgian. Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) and former time trial world champion Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) failed too, leaving the GC men as the last line of defence facing Campenaerts.

Pinot was smooth, cutting through corners with ease and using the opening climb to show his intent. Valverde, meanwhile, was at his menacing best, and it was the Movistar rider who came closest to toppling Campenaerts with a matching time at the intermediate check.

Contador, who had started last but without the leader’s jersey on his shoulders, looked rapid and held Valverde to within five seconds, but as the road began to rise, and with the Trek climber out of the saddle, Campenaerts began his celebrations. Valverde nor Contador would deny him.

"Everything today was good, my preparation was good and the race went perfectly for me," Campenaerts said. "We worked hard as a team and it is nice that it pays off with a victory.

"Several weeks ago, I felt in good shape. This was the first individual time trial and we made every effort possible to have a good one here. We've been to the wind tunnel and adapted my equipment as well as possible.

"The course was not in my favour, a little too much climbing, but I managed to use all of my power. I kept a high pace and I handled the curves perfectly."

Valverde did enough, just, to take the GC lead. Contador for the third stage in a row found himself on the road side of a defeat. For all of his gusto in the mountains, it is Valverde’s more assured approach that has shone through. With two days remaining though, this race is far from over.

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:14:55
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:01
3Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:00:07
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:00:09
5Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
6Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:00:16
7Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:20
8Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:00:21
9Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ0:00:25
10Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:00:28
11Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:00:32
12Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
13Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:35
14Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:37
15Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida0:00:39
16Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
17Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:00:41
18Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:42
19Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
20Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
21Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb0:00:43
22Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
23Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:44
24Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
25Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:46
26Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
27Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:48
28Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:49
29Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:00:50
30Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
31Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:51
32Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:55
33Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ0:00:56
34Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
35Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
36Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:57
37Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
38Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:00:58
39Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
40David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky0:00:59
41Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
42Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:01
43Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
44Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
45Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
46Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:02
47Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
48Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos BH0:01:03
49Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:04
50Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:10
51Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:12
52Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
53Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
54Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:01:14
55William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
56Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
57Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:15
58Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
59Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
60Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:17
61Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:01:18
62Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
63Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
64Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:20
65Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
66Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:01:21
67Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:01:23
68Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:24
69Jorge Arcas Peña (Spa) Movistar Team
70Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
71David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH0:01:25
72Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:26
73Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
74Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
75Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
76Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:27
77Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb0:01:28
78Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
79Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:29
80Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:01:30
81Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:01:31
82Aydar Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:01:32
83Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
84Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ0:01:33
85Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
86Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:36
87Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
88Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
89Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:01:37
90Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
91Jens Wallays (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:41
92Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
93Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:42
94Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:43
95Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
96Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
97Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:44
98Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:45
99Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH0:01:46
100Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
101Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
102Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:48
103Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:49
104Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:01:51
105Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:01:52
106Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
107André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo0:01:53
108Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:01:54
109Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:58
110Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:59
111Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:00
112Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:02:01
113Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
114Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:02:02
115Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:02:04
116Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH0:02:05
117Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
118Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:02:06
119Daniel Lopez (Spa) Burgos BH0:02:07
120Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:02:09
121Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
122Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:10
123Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:02:15
124Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:26
125Alvaro Robredo (Spa) Burgos BH0:02:27
126Adrian Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
127Pello Olaberria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:02:31
128Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan
129Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:32
130Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:02:33
131Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
132Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:34
133Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:37
134Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
135Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:46
136Gotzon Udondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:02:48
137Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:03:02
138José Manuel Díaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy0:03:20
DNFJon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
DNFGaetan Bille (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNSDaniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

General Classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team9:01:34
2Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:00:01
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:00:06
4Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:00:21
5Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky0:00:45
6Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky0:00:48
7Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ0:00:52
8Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:29
9Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida0:01:48
10Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:01:50
11Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:01:57
12Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb0:02:04
13Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:02:27
14Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:46
15Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:03:47
16Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:53
17Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:57
18Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:04:13
19Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:29
20Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:48
21Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:04:59
22Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
23Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:05:12
24Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
25Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:05:25
26André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo0:05:29
27David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH0:05:36
28Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:24
29Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:08:04
30Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:08:19
31Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:08:23
32Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:53
33Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:56
34Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:42
35Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:09:56
36Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:57
37Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:10:09
38Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:12
39Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:10:14
40Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:10:18
41Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:10:38
42Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac0:10:39
43Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:26
44Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:11:39
45Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ0:12:21
46Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:12:29
47Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy0:12:38
48Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:12:42
49Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:13:46
50Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:57
51Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
52David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky0:14:34
53Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:14:47
54Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos BH0:15:09
55Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:15:10
56Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:16:02
57Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:16:05
58Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:17:02
59Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:18:06
60Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:18:28
61Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:18:29
62Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:18:35
63Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:18:38
64Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:19:59
65Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac0:20:43
66Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy0:21:10
67Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:21:15
68Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:21:21
69Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:21:23
70Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:21:26
71Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:21:44
72Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb0:21:45
73Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac0:21:53
74Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:22:20
75Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:22:28
76Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:22:43
77Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH0:23:11
78Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:23:23
79Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH0:23:35
80Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:23:38
81Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:23:59
82Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:24:16
83Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:25:19
84Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:25:40
85Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:25:41
86Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ0:26:27
87Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy0:26:38
88Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:26:42
89Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie0:26:45
90Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:26:46
91Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:26:58
92Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
93Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy0:26:59
94William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:27:23
95Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:27:33
96Jens Wallays (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:27:40
97Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:28:00
98Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:28:07
99Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy0:28:17
100Aydar Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:28:43
101Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:28:50
102Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:29:05
103José Manuel Díaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy0:29:08
104Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie0:29:14
105Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:29:39
106Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
107Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:29:44
108Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:30:35
109Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:30:43
110Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:30:49
111Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:30:53
112Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie0:30:57
113Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:31:44
114Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:32:00
115Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:32:25
116Jorge Arcas Peña (Spa) Movistar Team0:32:41
117Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:33:00
118Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:33:09
119Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:33:36
120Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
121Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida0:34:00
122Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:34:29
123Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:35:00
124Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:35:02
125Adrian Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:35:07
126Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:35:28
127Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:35:31
128Daniel Lopez (Spa) Burgos BH0:35:48
129Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:36:34
130Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:36:37
131Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:36:42
132Pello Olaberria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:38:07
133Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:38:49
134Alvaro Robredo (Spa) Burgos BH0:38:53
135Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:39:26
136Gotzon Udondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:41:38
137Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:41:55
138Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:43:40

 

Latest on Cyclingnews