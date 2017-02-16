Pinot beats Contador to win stage 2 of Ruta del Sol
Contador new race leader
Stage 2: Torredonjimeno - Alto Peña del Águila, Mancha Real (Jaén)
Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) claimed the Ruta del Sol's second stage on Thursday, ahead of Trek-Segafredo's Alberto Contador, who now leads the general classification.
Contador delivered a powerful attack on the finishing climb of the Alto Peña del Águila, inside the final 3km of the day, but Pinot tracked down the move and overtook the Spaniard inside the last 200 metres. He ultimately finished two seconds ahead of Contador for the stage victory, while Contador's efforts at least earned him the leader's jersey. Movistar's Alejandro Valverde, who started the day atop the GC, finished third, seven seconds behind Pinot.
For much of the 177.9km stage, it seemed like a victory might be in the cards for the early breakaway. Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal), Felix Grosschartner (CCC Sprandi Polkowice), Xandro Meurisse (Wanty - Groupe Gobert), Antonio Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) and Georg Preidler (Team Sunweb) formed the day's main escape group not long after the bunch set out from Torredonjimeno.
The group worked well together to push their advantage out to eight minutes by the midway point of the race. With roughly 60km to go, Wellens and Grosschartner attacked from the break to form a new lead group of two. 15 minutes later, Wellens rode away from Grosschartner to make it a breakaway of one at the head of affairs.
The Belgian maintained a healthy gap as he worked his way toward the foot of the finishing climb in Mancha Real on the outskirts of Jaén, but the peloton gradually got organised in pursuit. From there, Wellens' advantage fell rapidly.
The pack swept him up with around six kilometres left to race on the early slopes of the final climb.
Sunweb's Warren Barguil tried his luck with an attack from five kilometres out, but the move was short-lived. Team Sky's Mikel Landa jumped clear a kilometre later, initially getting a small gap before Trek-Segafredo took up the chase for Contador. With just under three kilometres to go, Contador was within a few bike lengths of Landa, and that's when he made his move, sailing past his compatriot to power ahead on his own.
The other contenders struggled to counter Contador's assault. Pinot managed to keep Contador within striking distance, lurking a few seconds back, while race leader Valverde fell behind with Bahrain-Merida's Ion Izagirre. Their duo grew to a quartet with Sky's Landa and Diego Rosa joining in, but the group of four was unable to put much of a dent into the advantage of the two riders ahead.
Pinot bridged the gap to Contador in sight of the finish line, overhauling him with 200 metres to go and claiming the stage victory. Valverde and Izagirre crossed the line seven seconds behind Pinot, with Landa and Rosa two seconds further back.
Having finished five seconds ahead of Pinot on the opening stage, however, Contador secured the race lead ahead of Friday's 12km individual time trial from Lucena to Córdoba. Pinot now sits second overall, with Valverde dropping to third.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|4:44:03
|2
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:02
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:07
|4
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:09
|6
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|7
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:00:13
|8
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|0:00:28
|9
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:46
|10
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|11
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|13
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|14
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|15
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|0:01:05
|16
|Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|17
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:18
|18
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|19
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|20
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|21
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:39
|22
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:55
|23
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|25
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:01
|26
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|27
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:05
|28
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:06
|29
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|30
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|31
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:30
|32
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|33
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|34
|David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH
|35
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|36
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:43
|37
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
|0:01:50
|38
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:55
|39
|Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:01
|40
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|41
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:31
|42
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|43
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:03:55
|44
|Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:03:59
|45
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|0:04:15
|46
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|47
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|48
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:04:34
|49
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:13
|50
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:05:15
|51
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:05:31
|52
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:05:32
|53
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|54
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|55
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|56
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:05:46
|57
|Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|58
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|59
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:06:14
|60
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:06:31
|61
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:06:45
|62
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:07:04
|63
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|64
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:07:26
|65
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:07:34
|66
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:07:47
|67
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:08:08
|68
|José Manuel Díaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:08:22
|69
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:08:31
|70
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:08:57
|71
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:08:59
|72
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|73
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:09:03
|74
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:09:22
|75
|Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:09:24
|76
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:10:03
|77
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|78
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:11:01
|79
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
|80
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|81
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|82
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|83
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|84
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|85
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:11:29
|86
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|87
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|88
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|89
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|90
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|91
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|92
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|93
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|0:11:54
|94
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:12:00
|95
|Jens Wallays (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:12:34
|96
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:12:44
|97
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:13:05
|98
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:13:07
|99
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:16
|100
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|101
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|102
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:13:33
|103
|Aydar Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:13:46
|104
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:51
|105
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|106
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:14:16
|107
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:14:58
|108
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|109
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|110
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:15:44
|111
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|112
|Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|113
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|114
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:50
|115
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:17:17
|116
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:17:28
|117
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|118
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:17:33
|119
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:17:52
|120
|Jorge Arcas Peña (Spa) Movistar Team
|121
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:53
|122
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|123
|Adrian Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|124
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:18:10
|125
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|126
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|127
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|128
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|129
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|130
|Pello Olaberria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|131
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:18:49
|132
|Daniel Lopez (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:18:54
|133
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:18:58
|134
|Alvaro Robredo (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:19:00
|135
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:19:01
|136
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:19:03
|137
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:19:05
|138
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:19:10
|139
|Gotzon Udondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:19:28
|140
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:19:39
|141
|Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:20:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|8:46:33
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:03
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:05
|4
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:07
|6
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:00:11
|7
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:12
|8
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|0:00:26
|9
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:49
|10
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:01:08
|11
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|12
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:15
|13
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|14
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|15
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:33
|16
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:55
|17
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:05
|18
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|19
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|20
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|21
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
|0:03:37
|22
|André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:42
|23
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:03:48
|24
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:53
|25
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|26
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:04:17
|27
|David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH
|28
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|29
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:30
|30
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:06:43
|31
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:49
|32
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:07:02
|33
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:07:33
|34
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:19
|35
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:08:21
|36
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:08:51
|37
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|38
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:03
|39
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:11
|40
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:09:12
|41
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:21
|42
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:09:41
|43
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:46
|44
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:11
|45
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:10:19
|46
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:46
|47
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:11:11
|48
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:11:16
|49
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|0:11:31
|50
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|51
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:48
|52
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:02
|53
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:13:16
|54
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:13:30
|55
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|0:13:38
|56
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|0:13:41
|57
|Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:14:12
|58
|Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:14:36
|59
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:15:39
|60
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|61
|Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:16:32
|62
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|63
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:16:51
|64
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:16:52
|65
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:17:54
|66
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:18:44
|67
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:18:50
|68
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:19:03
|69
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|70
|Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:19:17
|71
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:20:30
|72
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|73
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:21:08
|74
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
|75
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|76
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|77
|Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:21:31
|78
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:21:36
|79
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|80
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:21:39
|81
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:22:02
|82
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:22:14
|83
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:22:30
|84
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:22:34
|85
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:22:53
|86
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:24:32
|87
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|88
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|89
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:25:00
|90
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|91
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|92
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|93
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|94
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:25:31
|95
|José Manuel Díaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:25:54
|96
|Jens Wallays (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:26:05
|97
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:26:15
|98
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:26:36
|99
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:26:38
|100
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:26:47
|101
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|102
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|103
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:27:04
|104
|Aydar Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:27:17
|105
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:27:22
|106
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:27:35
|107
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:27:40
|108
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:27:47
|109
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:28:44
|110
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:28:56
|111
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:29:15
|112
|Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|113
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:29:17
|114
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:29:51
|115
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:30:15
|116
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:30:21
|117
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:31:13
|118
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:31:23
|119
|Jorge Arcas Peña (Spa) Movistar Team
|120
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:31:41
|121
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|122
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:32:29
|123
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:32:32
|124
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:32:36
|125
|Adrian Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:32:46
|126
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:33:00
|127
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:33:03
|128
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:33:16
|129
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:33:39
|130
|Daniel Lopez (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:33:47
|131
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:34:49
|132
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:35:12
|133
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:35:42
|134
|Pello Olaberria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|135
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:35:54
|136
|Alvaro Robredo (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:36:32
|137
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:37:38
|138
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:38:27
|139
|Gotzon Udondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:38:56
|140
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:39:55
|141
|Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:42:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|41
|pts
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|34
|3
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|3
|pts
|2
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|3
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
|32
|pts
|2
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|18
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
