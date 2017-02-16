Image 1 of 17 Thibaut Pinot celebrates his Ruta del Sol stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 17 Thibaut Pinot with the classification leaders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 17 Georg Preidler (Team Sunweb) leads the mountain classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 17 Dennis Van Winden (Israel Cycling Academy) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 17 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) fights to keep his leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 17 Alberto Contador now leads the race overall (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 17 Daniel Turek (Cycling Academy) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 17 Alberto Contador was again an aggressive presence on the climbs (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 17 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) takes off on the final climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 17 The Ruta del Sol raced through miles of olive trees (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 17 Daniel Turek (Israel Cycling Academy) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 17 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 17 Vasil Kiryienka (Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 17 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) celebrates his win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 17 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 17 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) wins in Algarve (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 17 Daniel Turek (Cycling Academy) is best young rider (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) claimed the Ruta del Sol's second stage on Thursday, ahead of Trek-Segafredo's Alberto Contador, who now leads the general classification.

Contador delivered a powerful attack on the finishing climb of the Alto Peña del Águila, inside the final 3km of the day, but Pinot tracked down the move and overtook the Spaniard inside the last 200 metres. He ultimately finished two seconds ahead of Contador for the stage victory, while Contador's efforts at least earned him the leader's jersey. Movistar's Alejandro Valverde, who started the day atop the GC, finished third, seven seconds behind Pinot.

For much of the 177.9km stage, it seemed like a victory might be in the cards for the early breakaway. Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal), Felix Grosschartner (CCC Sprandi Polkowice), Xandro Meurisse (Wanty - Groupe Gobert), Antonio Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) and Georg Preidler (Team Sunweb) formed the day's main escape group not long after the bunch set out from Torredonjimeno.

The group worked well together to push their advantage out to eight minutes by the midway point of the race. With roughly 60km to go, Wellens and Grosschartner attacked from the break to form a new lead group of two. 15 minutes later, Wellens rode away from Grosschartner to make it a breakaway of one at the head of affairs.

The Belgian maintained a healthy gap as he worked his way toward the foot of the finishing climb in Mancha Real on the outskirts of Jaén, but the peloton gradually got organised in pursuit. From there, Wellens' advantage fell rapidly.

The pack swept him up with around six kilometres left to race on the early slopes of the final climb.

Sunweb's Warren Barguil tried his luck with an attack from five kilometres out, but the move was short-lived. Team Sky's Mikel Landa jumped clear a kilometre later, initially getting a small gap before Trek-Segafredo took up the chase for Contador. With just under three kilometres to go, Contador was within a few bike lengths of Landa, and that's when he made his move, sailing past his compatriot to power ahead on his own.

The other contenders struggled to counter Contador's assault. Pinot managed to keep Contador within striking distance, lurking a few seconds back, while race leader Valverde fell behind with Bahrain-Merida's Ion Izagirre. Their duo grew to a quartet with Sky's Landa and Diego Rosa joining in, but the group of four was unable to put much of a dent into the advantage of the two riders ahead.

Pinot bridged the gap to Contador in sight of the finish line, overhauling him with 200 metres to go and claiming the stage victory. Valverde and Izagirre crossed the line seven seconds behind Pinot, with Landa and Rosa two seconds further back.

Having finished five seconds ahead of Pinot on the opening stage, however, Contador secured the race lead ahead of Friday's 12km individual time trial from Lucena to Córdoba. Pinot now sits second overall, with Valverde dropping to third.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 4:44:03 2 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:02 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:07 4 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 5 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:09 6 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 7 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:00:13 8 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 0:00:28 9 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:46 10 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 11 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 12 Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 13 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 14 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 15 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 0:01:05 16 Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 17 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:18 18 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 19 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 20 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 21 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:39 22 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:55 23 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 24 André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo 25 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:01 26 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 27 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:05 28 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:06 29 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 30 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 31 Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:30 32 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 33 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 34 David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH 35 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 36 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:43 37 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb 0:01:50 38 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:55 39 Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:01 40 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 41 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:31 42 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 43 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:03:55 44 Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH 0:03:59 45 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 0:04:15 46 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 47 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 48 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 0:04:34 49 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:13 50 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:05:15 51 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:05:31 52 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:05:32 53 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 54 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 55 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 56 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:05:46 57 Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 58 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 59 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:06:14 60 Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy 0:06:31 61 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:06:45 62 Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:07:04 63 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 64 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:07:26 65 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 0:07:34 66 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:07:47 67 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:08:08 68 José Manuel Díaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 0:08:22 69 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:08:31 70 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:08:57 71 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:08:59 72 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 73 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:09:03 74 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:09:22 75 Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos BH 0:09:24 76 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:10:03 77 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 78 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:11:01 79 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb 80 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy 81 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 82 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 83 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 84 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 85 Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:11:29 86 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 87 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 88 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 89 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 90 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 91 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 92 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 93 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 0:11:54 94 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 0:12:00 95 Jens Wallays (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:12:34 96 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:12:44 97 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:13:05 98 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:13:07 99 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:13:16 100 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 101 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 102 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:13:33 103 Aydar Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:13:46 104 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:51 105 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 106 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:14:16 107 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:14:58 108 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 109 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 110 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:15:44 111 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 112 Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 113 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 114 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:16:50 115 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:17:17 116 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:17:28 117 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 118 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:17:33 119 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:17:52 120 Jorge Arcas Peña (Spa) Movistar Team 121 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:53 122 Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 123 Adrian Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 124 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:18:10 125 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 126 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan 127 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 128 Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 129 Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 130 Pello Olaberria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 131 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:18:49 132 Daniel Lopez (Spa) Burgos BH 0:18:54 133 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 0:18:58 134 Alvaro Robredo (Spa) Burgos BH 0:19:00 135 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:19:01 136 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:19:03 137 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:19:05 138 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:19:10 139 Gotzon Udondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:19:28 140 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:19:39 141 Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:20:43

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 8:46:33 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:00:03 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:05 4 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 5 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 0:00:07 6 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:00:11 7 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:12 8 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 0:00:26 9 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:49 10 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:01:08 11 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 12 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:15 13 Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 14 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 15 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:33 16 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:55 17 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:05 18 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 19 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 20 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 21 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb 0:03:37 22 André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:42 23 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:03:48 24 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:53 25 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 26 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:04:17 27 David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH 28 Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 29 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:04:30 30 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:06:43 31 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:49 32 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:07:02 33 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:07:33 34 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:19 35 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:08:21 36 Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:08:51 37 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 38 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:03 39 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:11 40 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:09:12 41 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:21 42 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 0:09:41 43 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:46 44 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:10:11 45 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:10:19 46 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:46 47 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:11:11 48 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 0:11:16 49 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 0:11:31 50 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 51 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:48 52 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:13:02 53 Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:13:16 54 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:13:30 55 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 0:13:38 56 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 0:13:41 57 Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos BH 0:14:12 58 Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:14:36 59 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:15:39 60 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 61 Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:16:32 62 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 63 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:16:51 64 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:16:52 65 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:17:54 66 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:18:44 67 Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy 0:18:50 68 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:19:03 69 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 70 Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:19:17 71 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:20:30 72 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 73 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:21:08 74 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb 75 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 76 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 77 Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH 0:21:31 78 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:21:36 79 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 80 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:21:39 81 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:22:02 82 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:22:14 83 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:22:30 84 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:22:34 85 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:22:53 86 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:24:32 87 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 88 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy 89 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:25:00 90 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 91 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 92 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 93 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 94 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 0:25:31 95 José Manuel Díaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 0:25:54 96 Jens Wallays (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:26:05 97 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:26:15 98 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:26:36 99 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:26:38 100 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:26:47 101 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 102 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 103 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:27:04 104 Aydar Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:27:17 105 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 0:27:22 106 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:27:35 107 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:27:40 108 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:27:47 109 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:28:44 110 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:28:56 111 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:29:15 112 Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 113 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:29:17 114 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:29:51 115 Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:30:15 116 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:30:21 117 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:31:13 118 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:31:23 119 Jorge Arcas Peña (Spa) Movistar Team 120 Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:31:41 121 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 122 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 0:32:29 123 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:32:32 124 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:32:36 125 Adrian Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:32:46 126 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:33:00 127 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:33:03 128 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:33:16 129 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:33:39 130 Daniel Lopez (Spa) Burgos BH 0:33:47 131 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:34:49 132 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 0:35:12 133 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:35:42 134 Pello Olaberria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 135 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:35:54 136 Alvaro Robredo (Spa) Burgos BH 0:36:32 137 Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:37:38 138 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:38:27 139 Gotzon Udondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:38:56 140 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:39:55 141 Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:42:13

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 41 pts 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 34 3 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 30

Sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 3 pts 2 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 3 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb 2