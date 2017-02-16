Trending

Pinot beats Contador to win stage 2 of Ruta del Sol

Contador new race leader

Image 1 of 17

Thibaut Pinot celebrates his Ruta del Sol stage win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 17

Thibaut Pinot with the classification leaders

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 17

Georg Preidler (Team Sunweb) leads the mountain classification

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 17

Dennis Van Winden (Israel Cycling Academy)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 17

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) fights to keep his leader's jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 17

Alberto Contador now leads the race overall

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 17

Daniel Turek (Cycling Academy)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 17

Alberto Contador was again an aggressive presence on the climbs

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 17

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) takes off on the final climb

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 17

The Ruta del Sol raced through miles of olive trees

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 17

Daniel Turek (Israel Cycling Academy)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 17

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 17

Vasil Kiryienka (Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 17

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) celebrates his win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 17

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 17

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) wins in Algarve

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 17

Daniel Turek (Cycling Academy) is best young rider

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) claimed the Ruta del Sol's second stage on Thursday, ahead of Trek-Segafredo's Alberto Contador, who now leads the general classification.

Contador delivered a powerful attack on the finishing climb of the Alto Peña del Águila, inside the final 3km of the day, but Pinot tracked down the move and overtook the Spaniard inside the last 200 metres. He ultimately finished two seconds ahead of Contador for the stage victory, while Contador's efforts at least earned him the leader's jersey. Movistar's Alejandro Valverde, who started the day atop the GC, finished third, seven seconds behind Pinot.

For much of the 177.9km stage, it seemed like a victory might be in the cards for the early breakaway. Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal), Felix Grosschartner (CCC Sprandi Polkowice), Xandro Meurisse (Wanty - Groupe Gobert), Antonio Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) and Georg Preidler (Team Sunweb) formed the day's main escape group not long after the bunch set out from Torredonjimeno.

The group worked well together to push their advantage out to eight minutes by the midway point of the race. With roughly 60km to go, Wellens and Grosschartner attacked from the break to form a new lead group of two. 15 minutes later, Wellens rode away from Grosschartner to make it a breakaway of one at the head of affairs.

The Belgian maintained a healthy gap as he worked his way toward the foot of the finishing climb in Mancha Real on the outskirts of Jaén, but the peloton gradually got organised in pursuit. From there, Wellens' advantage fell rapidly.

The pack swept him up with around six kilometres left to race on the early slopes of the final climb.

Sunweb's Warren Barguil tried his luck with an attack from five kilometres out, but the move was short-lived. Team Sky's Mikel Landa jumped clear a kilometre later, initially getting a small gap before Trek-Segafredo took up the chase for Contador. With just under three kilometres to go, Contador was within a few bike lengths of Landa, and that's when he made his move, sailing past his compatriot to power ahead on his own.

The other contenders struggled to counter Contador's assault. Pinot managed to keep Contador within striking distance, lurking a few seconds back, while race leader Valverde fell behind with Bahrain-Merida's Ion Izagirre. Their duo grew to a quartet with Sky's Landa and Diego Rosa joining in, but the group of four was unable to put much of a dent into the advantage of the two riders ahead.

Pinot bridged the gap to Contador in sight of the finish line, overhauling him with 200 metres to go and claiming the stage victory. Valverde and Izagirre crossed the line seven seconds behind Pinot, with Landa and Rosa two seconds further back.

Having finished five seconds ahead of Pinot on the opening stage, however, Contador secured the race lead ahead of Friday's 12km individual time trial from Lucena to Córdoba. Pinot now sits second overall, with Valverde dropping to third. 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ4:44:03
2Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:00:02
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:07
4Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
5Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky0:00:09
6Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
7Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:00:13
8Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ0:00:28
9Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:46
10Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
11Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
12Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
13Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
14Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
15Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb0:01:05
16Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
17Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:18
18Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
19Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
20Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
21Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:39
22Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:55
23Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
24André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo
25Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:01
26Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
27Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:05
28Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:06
29Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
30Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
31Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:30
32Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
33Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
34David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH
35Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
36Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:43
37Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb0:01:50
38Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:02:55
39Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:01
40Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
41Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:31
42Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
43Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:03:55
44Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH0:03:59
45Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ0:04:15
46Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
47Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
48Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy0:04:34
49Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:13
50Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:05:15
51Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:05:31
52Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:05:32
53Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
54Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
55Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
56Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:05:46
57Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
58Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
59Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:06:14
60Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy0:06:31
61Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:06:45
62Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:07:04
63Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
64Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:07:26
65Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac0:07:34
66Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:07:47
67Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:08:08
68José Manuel Díaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy0:08:22
69Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:08:31
70Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:08:57
71Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:08:59
72Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
73Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:09:03
74Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:09:22
75Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos BH0:09:24
76Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:10:03
77Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
78Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:11:01
79Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
80Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
81Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
82Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
83Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
84Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
85Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:11:29
86Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
87Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
88Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
89Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
90Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
91Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
92Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
93David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky0:11:54
94Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie0:12:00
95Jens Wallays (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:12:34
96William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:12:44
97Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:13:05
98Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:13:07
99Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:13:16
100Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
101Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
102Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:13:33
103Aydar Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:13:46
104Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:51
105Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
106Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:14:16
107Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie0:14:58
108Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
109Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
110Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:15:44
111Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
112Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
113Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
114Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:16:50
115Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:17:17
116Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:17:28
117Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
118Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:17:33
119Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:17:52
120Jorge Arcas Peña (Spa) Movistar Team
121Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:17:53
122Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
123Adrian Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
124Gaetan Bille (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:18:10
125Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
126Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan
127Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
128Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
129Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
130Pello Olaberria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
131Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:18:49
132Daniel Lopez (Spa) Burgos BH0:18:54
133Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida0:18:58
134Alvaro Robredo (Spa) Burgos BH0:19:00
135Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:19:01
136Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:19:03
137Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:19:05
138Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:19:10
139Gotzon Udondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:19:28
140Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:19:39
141Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:20:43

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo8:46:33
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:00:03
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:05
4Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
5Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky0:00:07
6Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:00:11
7Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky0:00:12
8Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ0:00:26
9Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:49
10Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:01:08
11Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
12Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida0:01:15
13Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
14Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
15Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:33
16Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:55
17Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:05
18Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
19Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
20Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
21Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb0:03:37
22André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo0:03:42
23Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:03:48
24Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:53
25Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
26Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:04:17
27David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH
28Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
29Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:30
30Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:06:43
31Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:49
32Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:07:02
33Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:07:33
34Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:19
35Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:08:21
36Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:08:51
37Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
38Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:03
39Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:11
40Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:09:12
41Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:21
42Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac0:09:41
43Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:09:46
44Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:10:11
45Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:10:19
46Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:46
47Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:11:11
48Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy0:11:16
49Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ0:11:31
50Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
51Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:48
52Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:13:02
53Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:13:16
54Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:13:30
55Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ0:13:38
56David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky0:13:41
57Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos BH0:14:12
58Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:14:36
59Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:15:39
60Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
61Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:16:32
62Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
63Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:16:51
64Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:16:52
65Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:17:54
66Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:18:44
67Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy0:18:50
68Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:19:03
69Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
70Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:19:17
71Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:20:30
72Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
73Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:21:08
74Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
75Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
76Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
77Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH0:21:31
78Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:21:36
79Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
80Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:21:39
81Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:22:02
82Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:22:14
83Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:22:30
84Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:22:34
85Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:22:53
86Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:24:32
87Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
88Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
89Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:25:00
90Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
91Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
92Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
93Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
94Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie0:25:31
95José Manuel Díaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy0:25:54
96Jens Wallays (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:26:05
97William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:26:15
98Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:26:36
99Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:26:38
100Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:26:47
101Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
102Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
103Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:27:04
104Aydar Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:27:17
105Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie0:27:22
106Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:27:35
107Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:27:40
108Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:27:47
109Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:28:44
110Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:28:56
111Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:29:15
112Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
113Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:29:17
114Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie0:29:51
115Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:30:15
116Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:30:21
117Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:31:13
118Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:31:23
119Jorge Arcas Peña (Spa) Movistar Team
120Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:31:41
121Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
122Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida0:32:29
123Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:32:32
124Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:32:36
125Adrian Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:32:46
126Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:33:00
127Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:33:03
128Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:33:16
129Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:33:39
130Daniel Lopez (Spa) Burgos BH0:33:47
131Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:34:49
132Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:35:12
133Gaetan Bille (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:35:42
134Pello Olaberria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
135Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:35:54
136Alvaro Robredo (Spa) Burgos BH0:36:32
137Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:37:38
138Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:38:27
139Gotzon Udondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:38:56
140Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:39:55
141Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:42:13

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team41pts
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ34
3Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo30

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy3pts
2Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
3Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb2

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb32pts
2Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy18
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team16

