'I'm not Wout van Aert, I'm not Mark Cavendish' – Matthew Brennan forging his own path after stunning pro debut

By published

19-year-old Briton looks back on successful first months in pro peloton which have seen him rack up four major wins

Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease A Bike) celebrates victory on stage 1 of the Tour de Romandie
Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease A Bike) celebrates victory on stage 1 of the Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Getty Images)

Visma-Lease A Bike's rising sprint star Matthew Brennan has shied away from comparisons with Mark Cavendish and his teammate Wout van Aert. The British neo-pro said he's focusing on himself and building his career rather than seeking to emulate either racer.

Brennan has been a revelation this spring, his first months in the peloton with the WorldTour team. He has already racked up four pro victories, including the GP de Denain and stages of the Volta a Catalunya and Tour de Romandie, as well as making his Paris-Roubaix debut.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. She writes and edits at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. She has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel, and her favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from 2024 include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.