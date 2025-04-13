'Van Aert told me to go for my own opportunity' - Youngest rider Matthew Brennan impresses as Belgian misses Paris-Roubaix podium

Van Aert finishes in fourth after crash, as Briton rode aggressively and made the lead group before fading

ROUBAIX, FRANCE - APRIL 13: Matthew Brennan of Great Britain and Team Visma | Lease a Bike crosses the finish line during the 122nd Paris - Roubaix 2025 a 259.2km one day race from Compiegne to Roubaix / #UCIWT / on April 13, 2025 in Roubaix, France. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease a Bike) finishes top 50 at 2025 Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ahead of Paris-Roubaix, all eyes were on Wout van Aert when it came to the contenders in the yellow colours of Visma-Lease a Bike. 

There was equally as much excitement about their so-called 'secret weapon', the Gravaa adaptable tyre system, that Pauline Ferrand-Prévot deployed to great success as she ran out victorious in Saturday's Paris-Roubaix Femmes.

