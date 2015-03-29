Image 1 of 59 Richie Porte (Team Sky) celebrates his overall win in Catalunya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 59 Richie Porte (Team Sky) in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 59 Petr Vakoc (Etixx - Quick-Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 59 Manuel Senni (BMC) making his WorldTour debut (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 59 The peloton climbing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 59 Luis Mas (Caja Rural) won the mountains classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 59 Richie Porte (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 59 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Team Europcar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 59 Carlos Verona (Etixx-Quick Step) gets aero (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 59 A bandaged Richie Porte’s magnificent spring showed no sign of finishing on Sunday as the recent Paris-Nice winner and Team Sky rider added a second WorldTour stage race victory to his 2015 palmares at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya.

The Volta’s final 126.6-kilometre stage, featuring eight ascents through Montjuic Park on a 6.4-lap circuit, ended with a third win in the week-long event for Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) at the head of a front group of around 40 riders.

The Spanish veteran completed the overall podium in second place, four seconds behind Porte, with Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) in third. Valverde’s final win and total of 12 seconds time bonus - he had also grabbed time with a runner’s up spot in the first intermediate sprint - moved him into second place overall.

The Spanish veteran was clearly delighted with his bunch sprint win, giving his teammate Jose Joaquin Rojas an on-the-bike hug as he freewheeled after the line, grinning from ear to ear. But with the time differences so minimal, Valverde will be left asking himself what would have been possible had he not been delayed by a crash on the Al des Angels climb on stage 3.

Coincidentally, Porte’s four-second advantage is the same time gap as between 2014 winner Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and runner-up Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) in last year’s Volta. But despite the lack of terrain where riders could really open up the throttle - due to the Volta’s somewhat disappointing lack of a time trial or tougher mountaintop finishes, for example, the Catalan stage race has nonetheless been much harder fought this March.

All respect to Maciej Paterski (CCC) - the stage 1 winner and two-day leader - Bart de Clercq (Lotto Soudal) and Pierre Rolland (Europcar), but their three-man breakaway that unexpectedly gained an advantage of nearly three minutes on stage 1 threatened to kill off all interest in the overall before the race had really begun. Instead, seeing how the top contenders managed to bounce back from such a blow to their hopes has proved a major interest point in this year’s race.

Consistent racing by Porte, a second place behind Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing) at La Molina, and finally a working alliance between Sky and other teams to blow the race apart on stage 5 ousted De Clercq, the most tenacious of the stage 1 trio in the mountains, from the leader’s position. As a result, Porte was en route to simultaneously claiming his second major stage race of 2015 and reinforcing his position as top ranked-rider in the WorldTour. He increasingly looks like a top favourite for the Giro d’Italia, too.

“I didn’t expect to win after the catastrophe of the first stage,” Porte, the first Australian ever to win Catalunya, told Spanish tv, “and it’s a dream result to get this. I’m really looking forward, too, to the Giro now.”

Having taken the lead on stage 5, Porte added that he had been “very motivated, prepared to fight to defend it, but with [Alejandro] Valverde, you never know what can happen. He’s such a fighter.

“All credit to the team, we had the numbers there in the final and that’s what saved the race for me.”

One of the few - but important - downsides for Team Sky at Catalunya was Chris Froome’s below-expectations ride, losing 27 minutes on the main mountain stage.

But as Porte said, Sky were present on the front in significant numbers during the final stage, clamping down on two attacks by Daniel Martin (Cannondale-Garmin) and another by Valverde himself. The rest of the favourites failed to make any challenges. Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) was able to stay with the main group despite his heavy crash on Saturday, but the Spaniard ended his last pre-Giro race still pushed down to fourth overall by Valverde.

Arguably the strongest rider of the Volta this eyar, Valverde was delighted with his third stage win, taken in a frantic rush for the line at the Montjuic park where - for once - it did not rain on the final stage.

“It’s been a very tough Volta, but with three stages and the second place overall, I can’t ask for much more,” Valverde said. “I wanted to go for the overall and tried it with that attack, but saw it was impossible and had to settle for going for it in the sprint.”



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 2:47:33 2 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 3 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 4 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 5 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 7 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 10 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 11 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 12 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 13 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 14 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 15 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 16 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 17 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 18 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 19 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 20 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 21 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 22 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 23 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 24 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 25 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 26 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 27 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 28 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 29 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 30 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 31 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 32 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:21 33 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 34 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 35 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 36 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 37 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 38 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 39 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 40 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 41 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 42 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 43 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 44 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 45 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 46 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:58 47 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 48 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:59 49 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 50 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 51 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 52 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 53 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 54 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:22 55 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:36 56 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:48 57 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 58 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 59 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 60 Alex Cano (Col) Colombia 61 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 62 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 63 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 64 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 65 Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 66 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 67 Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:10 68 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 69 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 70 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 71 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 72 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:21 73 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 74 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:46 75 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:02:54 76 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:02:59 77 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:03:22 78 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:04:20 79 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 80 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 81 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 82 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 83 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 84 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 85 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 86 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:04:49 87 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 88 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:06:10 89 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 90 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 91 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 92 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 93 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 94 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 95 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 96 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 97 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 98 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 99 Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 100 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 101 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 102 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 103 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 104 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 105 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 0:06:24 106 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:06:26 107 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:06:32 108 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 109 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 110 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:08:51 111 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 112 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 113 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 114 Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia 115 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:09:04 116 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 117 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 118 Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:09:19 119 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:11:26 DNF Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha DNF Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo DNF Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo DNF Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team DNF Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky DNF Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team DNF Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step DNF Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step DNF Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr DNF Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr DNF Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr DNF Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida DNF Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida DNF Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida DNF Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida DNF Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge DNF Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin DNF Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing DNF Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing DNF Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing DNF Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement DNF Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement DNF Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice DNF Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia DNS Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida DNS Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 6 pts 2 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 4 3 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 4 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 6 pts 2 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 3 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 2 4 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 pts 2 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 4 3 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 4 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 pts 2 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 3 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 2 4 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 6 pts 2 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 4 3 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 4 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 pts 2 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 4 3 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 4 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 6 pts 2 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 3 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 4 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 1

Mountain 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 3 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 2 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 6 pts 2 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 4 3 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 2 4 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 1

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 2 3 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 3 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Katusha 8:22:39 2 BMC Racing Team 3 Cannondale - Garmin 4 Team Sky 0:00:21 5 Astana Pro Team 6 Cofidis, Solutions Credit 0:00:42 7 IAM Cycling 0:01:19 8 Lotto Soudal 0:02:09 9 Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 0:02:10 10 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:52 11 Fdj 0:03:57 12 Movistar Team 0:04:20 13 Etixx - Quick Step 14 Team Europcar 15 Bretagne-S.Environnem 0:05:10 16 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:05:20 17 Team Giant - Alpecin 0:06:10 18 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:07:09 19 Lampre - Merida 0:08:14 20 Orica Greenedge 0:08:31 21 Colombia 0:09:46 22 Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 0:10:03 23 Trek Factory Racing 0:12:15

Final general classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 30:30:30 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:04 3 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:05 4 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:07 5 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:18 6 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:27 7 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:00:33 8 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:00:43 9 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:09 10 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:35 11 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:02:16 12 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:33 13 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:35 14 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:02:37 15 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:42 16 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:48 17 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:38 18 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:04:00 19 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:01 20 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:04:22 21 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:05:28 22 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:05:47 23 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:41 24 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:06:49 25 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:10 26 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:11:11 27 Alex Cano (Col) Colombia 0:11:48 28 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:12:12 29 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:13:19 30 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:13:48 31 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:14:28 32 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:14:44 33 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:16:58 34 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:18:22 35 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:57 36 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:23:22 37 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:23:42 38 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:24:09 39 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:24:56 40 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:25:05 41 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:27:37 42 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:27:48 43 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:27:51 44 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 45 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:28:14 46 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 0:29:37 47 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:32:00 48 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:32:25 49 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:32:32 50 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:33:33 51 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:34:13 52 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:34:28 53 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:35:15 54 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:35:21 55 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:35:43 56 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:36:16 57 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:36:47 58 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 59 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:36:55 60 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:36:57 61 Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:37:28 62 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:37:52 63 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:38:01 64 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:39:17 65 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:40:30 66 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:42:19 67 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:42:31 68 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:43:23 69 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:44:53 70 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:45:23 71 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:45:35 72 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:45:39 73 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:47:11 74 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 0:47:34 75 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:47:41 76 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:49:57 77 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 0:50:41 78 Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:51:24 79 Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:51:56 80 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 0:52:10 81 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:53:26 82 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:54:56 83 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:55:25 84 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:55:40 85 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:58:03 86 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:58:24 87 Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:59:13 88 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:59:23 89 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1:01:20 90 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 1:01:32 91 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 1:04:00 92 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 1:04:03 93 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:04:47 94 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 1:07:31 95 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 1:08:52 96 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:09:44 97 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:10:01 98 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:10:06 99 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:11:41 100 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:11:58 101 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 1:12:20 102 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:13:14 103 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:14:09 104 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:15:05 105 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:15:47 106 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:15:57 107 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:18:45 108 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:19:12 109 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:19:56 110 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:20:19 111 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:20:35 112 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:21:19 113 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:22:09 114 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 1:22:54 115 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 1:29:37 116 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:31:33 117 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:32:15 118 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 1:33:59 119 Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia 1:35:33

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 88 pts 2 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 53 3 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 44 4 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 39 5 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 36 6 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 36 7 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 35 8 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 34 9 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 32 10 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 28 11 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 28 12 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 26 13 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 23 14 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 22 15 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 22 16 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 20 17 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 18 18 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 17 19 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 17 20 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 16 21 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 22 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 23 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 11 24 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 25 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 10 26 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 8 27 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 7 28 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 7 29 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 6 30 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 6 31 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 6 32 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 4 33 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4 34 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 35 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 4 36 Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 37 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 4 38 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 4 39 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 40 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 4 41 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 4 42 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 3 43 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 44 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 3 45 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 3 46 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 47 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 48 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 2 49 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 50 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 51 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 2

Intermediate sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 11 pts 2 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 5 3 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 4 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 4 5 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 6 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 7 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 8 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 3 9 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 10 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3 11 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 3 12 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 13 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 2 14 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 2 15 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 2 16 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 2 17 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2 18 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 1 19 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 1 20 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1 21 Alex Cano (Col) Colombia 1 22 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 23 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 1 24 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1 25 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 1 26 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 30:31:39 2 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:29:00 3 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 33:19:00 4 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 34:12:00 5 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 34:34:00 6 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 35:38:00 7 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 44:14:00 8 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 46:02:00 9 Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 50:15:00 10 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 54:16:00 11 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 1:02:51 12 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:08:35 13 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:08:57 14 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:10:49 15 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:13:00 16 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:14:48 17 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:19:10