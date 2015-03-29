Trending

Volta a Catalunya: Porte secures overall success

Valverde wins final stage to finish second

Richie Porte (Team Sky) celebrates his overall win in Catalunya

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Richie Porte (Team Sky) in the leader's jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Petr Vakoc (Etixx - Quick-Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Manuel Senni (BMC) making his WorldTour debut

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton climbing

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Luis Mas (Caja Rural) won the mountains classification

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Richie Porte (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fabrice Jeandesboz (Team Europcar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Carlos Verona (Etixx-Quick Step) gets aero

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
A bandaged Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton comes through for another lap

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Cyril Gautier (Europcar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Cyril Gautier (Europcar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Yury Trofimov (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The pain of the circuits starts to show on Manuel Senni's face

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Team Sky all over the front of the bunch as they corner

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton gets ready for the corner

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Pierre Rolland (Europcar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Soudal)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
David de la Cruz (Etixx-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Sébastien Minard riding in support of teammate Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Race leader Richie Porte (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-Quick Step) in the middle of the bunch

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Richie Porte (Team Sky) survived the final stage to claim overall honours

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Leonardo Duque (Colombia)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The bunch gets close to the barriers

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fabio Aru (Astana)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chris Froome (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Etixx-Quick Step lead into a corner

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) dropped to fourth overall

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Carlos Verona (Etixx-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
David de la Cruz (Etixx-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) cleans up the final stage in Barcelona

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The final sprint for the stage win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) gets the win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) edges Bryan Coquard (Europcar) for his third stage win of the race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-Quick Step) crosses the line

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Dylan Teuns (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Darwin Atapuma (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Sergei Chernetski (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Pierre Rolland (Europcar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Richie Porte (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins the sprint in stage 7

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tom Danielson (Cannondale-Garmin) wins the mountain classification

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
BMC win the overall team competition in Catalunya

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Volta a Catalunya overall podium (l-r) Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) second, Richie Porte (Team Sky), Domenico Pozzovivo (IAG2R La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Valverde sprints to the win ahead of Bryan Coquard (Team Europcar) and Sergei Chernetski (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Richie Porte (Team Sky) wins Volta Ciclista a Catalunya

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins the Volta a Catalunya finale

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Richie Porte (Team Sky) wins the overall title in Catalunya

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Richie Porte (Team Sky) presented with the winners flowers and trophy at Volta Ciclista a Catalunya

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Richie Porte (Team Sky) on the stage 7 start line

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Chris Froome (Team Sky) on the stage 7 start line

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) heads to the stage 7 start line

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) crashed during stage 6 but is ready to start the stage 7 finale

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) bandaged up after stage 6 crash

Richie Porte (Team Sky) goes into the finale stage 7 as the overall leader

Richie Porte’s magnificent spring showed no sign of finishing on Sunday as the recent Paris-Nice winner and Team Sky rider added a second WorldTour stage race victory to his 2015 palmares at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya.

Volta a Catalunya: Valverde wins in Olot

Porte shows fine form in Volta a Catalunya queen stage

Valverde wins Volta a Catalunya stage 5

Porte extends individual WorldTour lead

The Volta’s final 126.6-kilometre stage, featuring eight ascents through Montjuic Park on a 6.4-lap circuit, ended with a third win in the week-long event for Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) at the head of a front group of around 40 riders.

The Spanish veteran completed the overall podium in second place, four seconds behind Porte, with Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) in third. Valverde’s final win and total of 12 seconds time bonus - he had also grabbed time with a runner’s up spot in the first intermediate sprint - moved him into second place overall.

The Spanish veteran was clearly delighted with his bunch sprint win, giving his teammate Jose Joaquin Rojas an on-the-bike hug as he freewheeled after the line, grinning from ear to ear. But with the time differences so minimal, Valverde will be left asking himself what would have been possible had he not been delayed by a crash on the Al des Angels climb on stage 3.

Coincidentally, Porte’s four-second advantage is the same time gap as between 2014 winner Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and runner-up Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) in last year’s Volta. But despite the lack of terrain where riders could really open up the throttle - due to the Volta’s somewhat disappointing lack of a time trial or tougher mountaintop finishes, for example, the Catalan stage race has nonetheless been much harder fought this March.

All respect to Maciej Paterski (CCC) - the stage 1 winner and two-day leader - Bart de Clercq (Lotto Soudal) and Pierre Rolland (Europcar), but their three-man breakaway that unexpectedly gained an advantage of nearly three minutes on stage 1 threatened to kill off all interest in the overall before the race had really begun. Instead, seeing how the top contenders managed to bounce back from such a blow to their hopes has proved a major interest point in this year’s race.

Consistent racing by Porte, a second place behind Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing) at La Molina, and finally a working alliance between Sky and other teams to blow the race apart on stage 5 ousted De Clercq, the most tenacious of the stage 1 trio in the mountains, from the leader’s position. As a result, Porte was en route to simultaneously claiming his second major stage race of 2015 and reinforcing his position as top ranked-rider in the WorldTour. He increasingly looks like a top favourite for the Giro d’Italia, too.

“I didn’t expect to win after the catastrophe of the first stage,” Porte, the first Australian ever to win Catalunya, told Spanish tv, “and it’s a dream result to get this. I’m really looking forward, too, to the Giro now.”

Having taken the lead on stage 5, Porte added that he had been “very motivated, prepared to fight to defend it, but with [Alejandro] Valverde, you never know what can happen. He’s such a fighter.

“All credit to the team, we had the numbers there in the final and that’s what saved the race for me.”

One of the few - but important - downsides for Team Sky at Catalunya was Chris Froome’s below-expectations ride, losing 27 minutes on the main mountain stage.

But as Porte said, Sky were present on the front in significant numbers during the final stage, clamping down on two attacks by Daniel Martin (Cannondale-Garmin) and another by Valverde himself. The rest of the favourites failed to make any challenges. Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) was able to stay with the main group despite his heavy crash on Saturday, but the Spaniard ended his last pre-Giro race still pushed down to fourth overall by Valverde.

Arguably the strongest rider of the Volta this eyar, Valverde was delighted with his third stage win, taken in a frantic rush for the line at the Montjuic park where - for once - it did not rain on the final stage.

“It’s been a very tough Volta, but with three stages and the second place overall, I can’t ask for much more,” Valverde said. “I wanted to go for the overall and tried it with that attack, but saw it was impossible and had to settle for going for it in the sprint.”

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team2:47:33
2Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
3Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
4Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
5Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
6Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
7Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
8Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
9Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
10Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
11Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
12Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
13Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
14Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
15Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
16Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
17Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
18Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
19Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
20Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
21Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
22Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
23Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
24Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
25Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
26Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
27Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
28Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
29Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
30Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
31Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
32Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:21
33Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
34David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
35Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
36Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
37Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
38Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
39Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
40Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
41Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
42Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
43Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
44Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
45Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
46Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:58
47Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
48Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:59
49Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
50Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
51Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
52Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
53Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
54Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:22
55Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:01:36
56Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:01:48
57Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
58Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
59Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
60Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
61Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
62Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
63Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
64Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
65Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
66Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
67Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:10
68Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
69Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
70Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
71Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
72Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:02:21
73Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
74Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:46
75Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:02:54
76Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:02:59
77Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:03:22
78Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:20
79Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
80Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
81Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
82Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
83Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
84Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
85José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
86Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:04:49
87Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
88Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:06:10
89Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
90Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
91Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
92Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
93Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
94Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
95Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
96Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
97Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
98Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
99Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
100Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
101Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
102Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
103David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
104Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
105Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge0:06:24
106Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:06:26
107Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:06:32
108Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
109Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
110Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:08:51
111Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
112Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
113Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
114Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia
115Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:09:04
116David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
117Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
118Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:09:19
119Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:11:26
DNFAnton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFSergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFMichael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFMarc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFRory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
DNFXabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
DNFAlex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
DNFCarlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFMaxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFJulian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFKenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFOlivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFLorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFRoberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFJan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
DNFKristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
DNFIlia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
DNFTosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFBrett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
DNFLawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFFabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
DNFCalvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
DNFMarco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
DNFArmindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
DNFBenoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
DNFJosef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFDaniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFDaniel Martínez (Col) Colombia
DNSPrzemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
DNSCarter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia6pts
2Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar4
3Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
4Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice6pts
2David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
3Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia2
4Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6pts
2Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia4
3Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
4Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountain 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6pts
2Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
3Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia2
4Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team1

Mountain 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice6pts
2Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia4
3David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
4Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team1

Mountain 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6pts
2Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia4
3Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
4Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team1

Mountain 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia6pts
2David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
3Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
4Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step1

Mountain 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team6pts
2Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step4
3Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team2
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountain 9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team6pts
2Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale4
3Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky2
4Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky1

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin3pts
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team2
3Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3pts
2Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
3Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Katusha8:22:39
2BMC Racing Team
3Cannondale - Garmin
4Team Sky0:00:21
5Astana Pro Team
6Cofidis, Solutions Credit0:00:42
7IAM Cycling0:01:19
8Lotto Soudal0:02:09
9Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:02:10
10CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:52
11Fdj0:03:57
12Movistar Team0:04:20
13Etixx - Quick Step
14Team Europcar
15Bretagne-S.Environnem0:05:10
16Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:05:20
17Team Giant - Alpecin0:06:10
18Ag2R La Mondiale0:07:09
19Lampre - Merida0:08:14
20Orica Greenedge0:08:31
21Colombia0:09:46
22Caja Rural-Seguros Rga0:10:03
23Trek Factory Racing0:12:15

Final general classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky30:30:30
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:04
3Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:05
4Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:07
5Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:18
6Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:27
7Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team0:00:33
8Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:00:43
9Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:09
10Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:35
11Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:02:16
12Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:33
13Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:02:35
14Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:02:37
15Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:42
16Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:48
17Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:38
18Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:00
19Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:01
20Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:04:22
21Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:05:28
22Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:05:47
23Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:41
24Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:06:49
25Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:10
26Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:11:11
27Alex Cano (Col) Colombia0:11:48
28Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:12:12
29Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:13:19
30Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:13:48
31Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:14:28
32David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:14:44
33Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:16:58
34Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:18:22
35Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:57
36Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:23:22
37Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:23:42
38Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:24:09
39Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:24:56
40Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:25:05
41José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:27:37
42Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:27:48
43Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:27:51
44Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
45Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:28:14
46David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky0:29:37
47Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:32:00
48Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:32:25
49Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo0:32:32
50Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:33:33
51Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team0:34:13
52Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:34:28
53Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:35:15
54Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:35:21
55Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr0:35:43
56Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:36:16
57Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:36:47
58Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
59Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr0:36:55
60Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:36:57
61Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:37:28
62Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:37:52
63Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:38:01
64Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:39:17
65Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:40:30
66Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:42:19
67Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:42:31
68Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:43:23
69Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:44:53
70Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:45:23
71Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:45:35
72Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:45:39
73Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:47:11
74Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling0:47:34
75Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:47:41
76Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:49:57
77Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar0:50:41
78Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:51:24
79Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:51:56
80Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia0:52:10
81Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:53:26
82Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:54:56
83Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:55:25
84Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:55:40
85Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:58:03
86Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:58:24
87Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:59:13
88Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:59:23
89Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:01:20
90Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar1:01:32
91Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida1:04:00
92Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia1:04:03
93David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step1:04:47
94Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team1:07:31
95Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr1:08:52
96Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:09:44
97Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:10:01
98Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:10:06
99Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:11:41
100Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:11:58
101Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement1:12:20
102Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:13:14
103Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:14:09
104Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:15:05
105Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:15:47
106Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:15:57
107Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin1:18:45
108Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:19:12
109Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:19:56
110Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:20:19
111Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:20:35
112Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling1:21:19
113Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:22:09
114Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement1:22:54
115Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge1:29:37
116Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:31:33
117Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1:32:15
118Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing1:33:59
119Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia1:35:33

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team88pts
2José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team53
3Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky44
4Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing39
5Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice36
6Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia36
7Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo35
8Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits34
9Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale32
10Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling28
11David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA28
12Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team26
13Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal23
14Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice22
15Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia22
16Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky20
17Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team18
18Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team17
19Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar17
20Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky16
21Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14
22Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA12
23Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step11
24Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
25Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin10
26Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement8
27Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky7
28Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team7
29Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge6
30Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo6
31Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida6
32Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team4
33Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team4
34Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo4
35Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar4
36Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert4
37Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team4
38Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky4
39Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step4
40Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida4
41Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team4
42Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky3
43Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
44David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky3
45Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar3
46Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
47Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
48Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha2
49Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step2
50Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
51Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team2

Intermediate sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA11pts
2Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team5
3Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
4José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team4
5David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
6Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin3
7Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin3
8Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing3
9Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
10Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3
11Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky3
12Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
13Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team2
14Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha2
15Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge2
16Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky2
17Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2
18Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia1
19Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team1
20Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1
21Alex Cano (Col) Colombia1
22Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
23Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling1
24Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida1
25Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida1
26Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo30:31:39
2Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin2:29:00
3Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team33:19:00
4Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team34:12:00
5Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr34:34:00
6Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step35:38:00
7Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement44:14:00
8Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step46:02:00
9Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA50:15:00
10Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar54:16:00
11Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida1:02:51
12Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:08:35
13Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:08:57
14Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:10:49
15Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:13:00
16Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:14:48
17Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:19:10

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team91:34:35
2Team Sky0:01:46
3Cannondale - Garmin0:06:44
4Etixx - Quick Step0:14:05
5Astana Pro Team0:16:09
6Team Katusha0:22:03
7Cofidis, Solutions Credit0:25:34
8Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:32:10
9Ag2R La Mondiale0:37:11
10Movistar Team0:42:15
11Caja Rural-Seguros Rga0:48:00
12IAM Cycling0:52:07
13Lampre - Merida0:54:14
14Lotto Soudal0:55:10
15Team Europcar1:06:43
16Fdj1:09:36
17Trek Factory Racing1:14:56
18Team Giant - Alpecin1:17:41
19Bretagne-S.Environnem1:44:23
20Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:46:20
21Orica Greenedge1:56:43
22Colombia2:04:58
23CCC Sprandi Polkowice2:24:19

