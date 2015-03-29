Volta a Catalunya: Porte secures overall success
Valverde wins final stage to finish second
Stage 7: Barcelona - Barcelona
Richie Porte’s magnificent spring showed no sign of finishing on Sunday as the recent Paris-Nice winner and Team Sky rider added a second WorldTour stage race victory to his 2015 palmares at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya.
The Volta’s final 126.6-kilometre stage, featuring eight ascents through Montjuic Park on a 6.4-lap circuit, ended with a third win in the week-long event for Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) at the head of a front group of around 40 riders.
The Spanish veteran completed the overall podium in second place, four seconds behind Porte, with Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) in third. Valverde’s final win and total of 12 seconds time bonus - he had also grabbed time with a runner’s up spot in the first intermediate sprint - moved him into second place overall.
The Spanish veteran was clearly delighted with his bunch sprint win, giving his teammate Jose Joaquin Rojas an on-the-bike hug as he freewheeled after the line, grinning from ear to ear. But with the time differences so minimal, Valverde will be left asking himself what would have been possible had he not been delayed by a crash on the Al des Angels climb on stage 3.
Coincidentally, Porte’s four-second advantage is the same time gap as between 2014 winner Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and runner-up Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) in last year’s Volta. But despite the lack of terrain where riders could really open up the throttle - due to the Volta’s somewhat disappointing lack of a time trial or tougher mountaintop finishes, for example, the Catalan stage race has nonetheless been much harder fought this March.
All respect to Maciej Paterski (CCC) - the stage 1 winner and two-day leader - Bart de Clercq (Lotto Soudal) and Pierre Rolland (Europcar), but their three-man breakaway that unexpectedly gained an advantage of nearly three minutes on stage 1 threatened to kill off all interest in the overall before the race had really begun. Instead, seeing how the top contenders managed to bounce back from such a blow to their hopes has proved a major interest point in this year’s race.
Consistent racing by Porte, a second place behind Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing) at La Molina, and finally a working alliance between Sky and other teams to blow the race apart on stage 5 ousted De Clercq, the most tenacious of the stage 1 trio in the mountains, from the leader’s position. As a result, Porte was en route to simultaneously claiming his second major stage race of 2015 and reinforcing his position as top ranked-rider in the WorldTour. He increasingly looks like a top favourite for the Giro d’Italia, too.
“I didn’t expect to win after the catastrophe of the first stage,” Porte, the first Australian ever to win Catalunya, told Spanish tv, “and it’s a dream result to get this. I’m really looking forward, too, to the Giro now.”
Having taken the lead on stage 5, Porte added that he had been “very motivated, prepared to fight to defend it, but with [Alejandro] Valverde, you never know what can happen. He’s such a fighter.
“All credit to the team, we had the numbers there in the final and that’s what saved the race for me.”
One of the few - but important - downsides for Team Sky at Catalunya was Chris Froome’s below-expectations ride, losing 27 minutes on the main mountain stage.
But as Porte said, Sky were present on the front in significant numbers during the final stage, clamping down on two attacks by Daniel Martin (Cannondale-Garmin) and another by Valverde himself. The rest of the favourites failed to make any challenges. Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) was able to stay with the main group despite his heavy crash on Saturday, but the Spaniard ended his last pre-Giro race still pushed down to fourth overall by Valverde.
Arguably the strongest rider of the Volta this eyar, Valverde was delighted with his third stage win, taken in a frantic rush for the line at the Montjuic park where - for once - it did not rain on the final stage.
“It’s been a very tough Volta, but with three stages and the second place overall, I can’t ask for much more,” Valverde said. “I wanted to go for the overall and tried it with that attack, but saw it was impossible and had to settle for going for it in the sprint.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:47:33
|2
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|5
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|10
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|11
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|12
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|13
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|14
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|15
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|17
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|20
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|22
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|26
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|27
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|28
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|29
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|30
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|31
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:21
|33
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|34
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|35
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|36
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|37
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|38
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|39
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|40
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|42
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|43
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|44
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|45
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|46
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:58
|47
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|48
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:59
|49
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|50
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|51
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|52
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:22
|55
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:36
|56
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:48
|57
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|58
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|59
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|60
|Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
|61
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|62
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|63
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|64
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|65
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|67
|Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:10
|68
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|69
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|70
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|71
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|72
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:21
|73
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|74
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:46
|75
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:02:54
|76
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:02:59
|77
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:03:22
|78
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:20
|79
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|80
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|81
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|82
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|83
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|84
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|85
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|86
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:04:49
|87
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|88
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:10
|89
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|90
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|91
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|92
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|93
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|94
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|95
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|96
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|97
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|98
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|99
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|100
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|101
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|102
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|103
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|104
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|105
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|0:06:24
|106
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:06:26
|107
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:06:32
|108
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|109
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|110
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:08:51
|111
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|112
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|113
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|114
|Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia
|115
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:09:04
|116
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|117
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|118
|Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:09:19
|119
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:11:26
|DNF
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|DNF
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|DNF
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|DNF
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|DNF
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|DNF
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|DNF
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia
|DNS
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|DNS
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|6
|pts
|2
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|3
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|4
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|6
|pts
|2
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|3
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|2
|4
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|pts
|2
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|4
|3
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|4
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|pts
|2
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|3
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|2
|4
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|6
|pts
|2
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|4
|3
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|4
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|pts
|2
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|4
|3
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|4
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|6
|pts
|2
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|3
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|4
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|3
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|2
|4
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|3
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|pts
|2
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|3
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Katusha
|8:22:39
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|3
|Cannondale - Garmin
|4
|Team Sky
|0:00:21
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|6
|Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|0:00:42
|7
|IAM Cycling
|0:01:19
|8
|Lotto Soudal
|0:02:09
|9
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:02:10
|10
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:52
|11
|Fdj
|0:03:57
|12
|Movistar Team
|0:04:20
|13
|Etixx - Quick Step
|14
|Team Europcar
|15
|Bretagne-S.Environnem
|0:05:10
|16
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:05:20
|17
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:06:10
|18
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:07:09
|19
|Lampre - Merida
|0:08:14
|20
|Orica Greenedge
|0:08:31
|21
|Colombia
|0:09:46
|22
|Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|0:10:03
|23
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:12:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|30:30:30
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:05
|4
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:07
|5
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:18
|6
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:27
|7
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:33
|8
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:43
|9
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:09
|10
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:35
|11
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:02:16
|12
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:33
|13
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:35
|14
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:02:37
|15
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:42
|16
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:48
|17
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:38
|18
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:00
|19
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:01
|20
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:22
|21
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:05:28
|22
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:05:47
|23
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:41
|24
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:06:49
|25
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:10
|26
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:11:11
|27
|Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
|0:11:48
|28
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:12
|29
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:19
|30
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:48
|31
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:28
|32
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:14:44
|33
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:58
|34
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:22
|35
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:57
|36
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:23:22
|37
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:42
|38
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:24:09
|39
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:24:56
|40
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:25:05
|41
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:27:37
|42
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:27:48
|43
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:27:51
|44
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|45
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:28:14
|46
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|0:29:37
|47
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:32:00
|48
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:32:25
|49
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:32:32
|50
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:33:33
|51
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:34:13
|52
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:34:28
|53
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:35:15
|54
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:35:21
|55
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:35:43
|56
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:36:16
|57
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:36:47
|58
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|59
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:36:55
|60
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:36:57
|61
|Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:37:28
|62
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:37:52
|63
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:38:01
|64
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:39:17
|65
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:40:30
|66
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:42:19
|67
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:42:31
|68
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:43:23
|69
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:44:53
|70
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:45:23
|71
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:45:35
|72
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|0:45:39
|73
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:47:11
|74
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|0:47:34
|75
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:47:41
|76
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:49:57
|77
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:50:41
|78
|Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:51:24
|79
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:51:56
|80
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:52:10
|81
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:53:26
|82
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:54:56
|83
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:55:25
|84
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:55:40
|85
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:58:03
|86
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:58:24
|87
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:59:13
|88
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:59:23
|89
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1:01:20
|90
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:01:32
|91
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|1:04:00
|92
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|1:04:03
|93
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:04:47
|94
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|1:07:31
|95
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|1:08:52
|96
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:09:44
|97
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:10:01
|98
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:10:06
|99
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:11:41
|100
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:11:58
|101
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|1:12:20
|102
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:13:14
|103
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:14:09
|104
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:15:05
|105
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:15:47
|106
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:15:57
|107
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:18:45
|108
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:19:12
|109
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:19:56
|110
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:20:19
|111
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:20:35
|112
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:21:19
|113
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:22:09
|114
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|1:22:54
|115
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|1:29:37
|116
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:31:33
|117
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:32:15
|118
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|1:33:59
|119
|Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia
|1:35:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|88
|pts
|2
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|53
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|44
|4
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|39
|5
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|36
|6
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|36
|7
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|35
|8
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|34
|9
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|10
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|28
|11
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|28
|12
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|13
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|23
|14
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|22
|15
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|22
|16
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|20
|17
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|18
|18
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|17
|19
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|17
|20
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|16
|21
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|22
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|23
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|11
|24
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|25
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|10
|26
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|8
|27
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|7
|28
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|7
|29
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|30
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|31
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|6
|32
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|4
|33
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4
|34
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|35
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|36
|Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|37
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|38
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|39
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|40
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|4
|41
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|42
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|3
|43
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|44
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|3
|45
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|46
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|47
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|48
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|49
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|50
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|51
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|11
|pts
|2
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|3
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|4
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|5
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|6
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|7
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|8
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|9
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|10
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|11
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|3
|12
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|13
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|14
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|15
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|16
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|2
|17
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|18
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|1
|19
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|20
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|21
|Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
|1
|22
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|23
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1
|24
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|25
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|1
|26
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|30:31:39
|2
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:29:00
|3
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|33:19:00
|4
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|34:12:00
|5
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|34:34:00
|6
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|35:38:00
|7
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|44:14:00
|8
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|46:02:00
|9
|Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|50:15:00
|10
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|54:16:00
|11
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|1:02:51
|12
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:08:35
|13
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:08:57
|14
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:10:49
|15
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:13:00
|16
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:14:48
|17
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:19:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|91:34:35
|2
|Team Sky
|0:01:46
|3
|Cannondale - Garmin
|0:06:44
|4
|Etixx - Quick Step
|0:14:05
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|0:16:09
|6
|Team Katusha
|0:22:03
|7
|Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|0:25:34
|8
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:32:10
|9
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:37:11
|10
|Movistar Team
|0:42:15
|11
|Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|0:48:00
|12
|IAM Cycling
|0:52:07
|13
|Lampre - Merida
|0:54:14
|14
|Lotto Soudal
|0:55:10
|15
|Team Europcar
|1:06:43
|16
|Fdj
|1:09:36
|17
|Trek Factory Racing
|1:14:56
|18
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|1:17:41
|19
|Bretagne-S.Environnem
|1:44:23
|20
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1:46:20
|21
|Orica Greenedge
|1:56:43
|22
|Colombia
|2:04:58
|23
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2:24:19
