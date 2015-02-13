Volta Ciclista a Catalunya past winners
Champions from 1911 to 2014
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2014
|Joaquim Rodríguez (Esp) Team Katusha
|2013
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|2012
|Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2011
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD*
|2010
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|2009
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|2008
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Karpin Galicia
|2007
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Caisse d'Epargne
|2006
|David Canada (Spa)
|2005
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr)
|2004
|Miguel Angel Martin Perdiguero (Spa)
|2003
|Jose A. Pecharroman (Spa)
|2002
|Roberto Heras (Spa)
|2001
|Joseba Beloki (Spa)
|2000
|José Maria Jimenez (Spa)
|1999
|Manuel Beltran (Spa)
|1998
|Hernan Buenahora (Col)
|1997
|Fernando Escartin (Spa)
|1996
|Alex Zulle (Swi)
|1995
|Laurent Jalabert (Fra)
|1994
|Claudio Chiapucci (Ita)
|1993
|Alvaro Mejia (Col)
|1992
|Miguel Indurain (Spa)
|1991
|Miguel Indurain (Spa)
|1990
|Laudelino Cubino (Spa)
|1989
|Marino Lejarreta (Spa)
|1988
|Miguel Indurain (Spa)
|1987
|Alvaro Pino (Spa)
|1986
|Sean Kelly (Ire)
|1985
|Robert Millar (Sco)
|1984
|Sean Kelly (Ire)
|1983
|Jose Recio (Spa)
|1982
|Alberto Fernandez (Spa)
|1981
|Faustino Ruperez (Spa)
|1980
|Marino Lejarreta (Spa)
|1979
|Vicente Belda (Spa)
|1978
|Francesco Moser (Ita)
|1977
|Freddy Maertens (Bel)
|1976
|Martínez Heredia (Spa)
|1975
|Fausto Bertoglio (Ita)
|1974
|Bernard Thevenet (Fra)
|1973
|Domingo Perurena (Spa)
|1972
|Felice Gimondi (Ita)
|1971
|Luis Ocaña (Spa)
|1970
|Franco Bitossi (Ita)
|1969
|Mariano Diaz (Spa)
|1968
|Eddy Merckx (Bel)
|1967
|Jacques Anquetil (Fra)
|1966
|Ariel den Hartog (Ned)
|1965
|Antonio G. Moral (Spa)
|1964
|Joseph Carrara (Fra)
|1963
|Joseph Novales (Spa)
|1962
|Antonio Karmany (Spa)
|1961
|Henry Duez (Fra)
|1960
|Miguel Poblet (Spa)
|1959
|Salvador Botella (Spa)
|1958
|R.Van Genechtien (Bel)
|1957
|Jesus Loroño (Spa)
|1956
|Aniceto Utset (Spa)
|1955
|José Gomez Moral (Spa)
|1954
|Walter Serena (Ita)
|1953
|Salvador Botella (Spa)
|1952
|Miguel Poblet (Spa)
|1951
|Primo Volpi (Ita)
|1950
|Antonio Gelabert (Spa)
|1949
|Emxile Rol (Fra)
|1948
|Emilio Rodriguez (Spa)
|1947
|Emilio Rodriguez (Spa)
|1946
|Julian Berrendero (Spa)
|1945
|Bernardo Ruiz (Spa)
|1944
|Miguel Casas (Spa)
|1943
|Julian Berrendero (Spa)
|1942
|Federico Ezquerra (Spa)
|1941
|A.Andrés Sancho (Spa)
|1940
|Cristóbal Didier (Spa)
|1939
|Mariano Cañardo (Spa)
|1936
|Mariano Cañardo (Spa)
|1935
|Mariano Cañardo (Spa)
|1934
|Bernardo Rogora (Ita)
|1933
|Alfred Bobet (Ita)
|1932
|Mariano Cañardo (Spa)
|1931
|Salvador Cardona (Spa)
|1930
|Mariano Cañardo (Spa)
|1929
|Mariano Cañardo (Spa)
|1928
|Mariano Cañardo (Spa)
|1927
|Víctor Fontan (Fra)
|1926
|Víctor Fontan (Fra)
|1925
|Miguel Mucio (Spa)
|1924
|Miguel Mucio (Spa)
|1923
|Maurice Ville (Fra)
|1920
|Joseph Pelletier (Fra)
|1913
|Juan Marti (Spa)
|1912
|Jose Magdalena (Spa)
|1911
|Sebastian Masdeu (Spa)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
-
Thijssen in intensive care after high-speed crash at Gent Six DayLotto Soudal rider diagnosed with three small areas of bleeding in the brain
-
Sutton will not return after walking out of Freeman hearingTeam Sky and British Cycling psychiatrist Dr Steve Peters is next to be questioned
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy