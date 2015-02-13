Trending

Volta Ciclista a Catalunya past winners

Champions from 1911 to 2014

 

Past winners
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2014Joaquim Rodríguez (Esp) Team Katusha
2013Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
2012Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team
2011Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD*
2010Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
2009Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
2008Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Karpin Galicia
2007Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Caisse d'Epargne
2006David Canada (Spa)
2005Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr)
2004Miguel Angel Martin Perdiguero (Spa)
2003Jose A. Pecharroman (Spa)
2002Roberto Heras (Spa)
2001Joseba Beloki (Spa)
2000José Maria Jimenez (Spa)
1999Manuel Beltran (Spa)
1998Hernan Buenahora (Col)
1997Fernando Escartin (Spa)
1996Alex Zulle (Swi)
1995Laurent Jalabert (Fra)
1994Claudio Chiapucci (Ita)
1993Alvaro Mejia (Col)
1992Miguel Indurain (Spa)
1991Miguel Indurain (Spa)
1990Laudelino Cubino (Spa)
1989Marino Lejarreta (Spa)
1988Miguel Indurain (Spa)
1987Alvaro Pino (Spa)
1986Sean Kelly (Ire)
1985Robert Millar (Sco)
1984Sean Kelly (Ire)
1983Jose Recio (Spa)
1982Alberto Fernandez (Spa)
1981Faustino Ruperez (Spa)
1980Marino Lejarreta (Spa)
1979Vicente Belda (Spa)
1978Francesco Moser (Ita)
1977Freddy Maertens (Bel)
1976Martínez Heredia (Spa)
1975Fausto Bertoglio (Ita)
1974Bernard Thevenet (Fra)
1973Domingo Perurena (Spa)
1972Felice Gimondi (Ita)
1971Luis Ocaña (Spa)
1970Franco Bitossi (Ita)
1969Mariano Diaz (Spa)
1968Eddy Merckx (Bel)
1967Jacques Anquetil (Fra)
1966Ariel den Hartog (Ned)
1965Antonio G. Moral (Spa)
1964Joseph Carrara (Fra)
1963Joseph Novales (Spa)
1962Antonio Karmany (Spa)
1961Henry Duez (Fra)
1960Miguel Poblet (Spa)
1959Salvador Botella (Spa)
1958R.Van Genechtien (Bel)
1957Jesus Loroño (Spa)
1956Aniceto Utset (Spa)
1955José Gomez Moral (Spa)
1954Walter Serena (Ita)
1953Salvador Botella (Spa)
1952Miguel Poblet (Spa)
1951Primo Volpi (Ita)
1950Antonio Gelabert (Spa)
1949Emxile Rol (Fra)
1948Emilio Rodriguez (Spa)
1947Emilio Rodriguez (Spa)
1946Julian Berrendero (Spa)
1945Bernardo Ruiz (Spa)
1944Miguel Casas (Spa)
1943Julian Berrendero (Spa)
1942Federico Ezquerra (Spa)
1941A.Andrés Sancho (Spa)
1940Cristóbal Didier (Spa)
1939Mariano Cañardo (Spa)
1936Mariano Cañardo (Spa)
1935Mariano Cañardo (Spa)
1934Bernardo Rogora (Ita)
1933Alfred Bobet (Ita)
1932Mariano Cañardo (Spa)
1931Salvador Cardona (Spa)
1930Mariano Cañardo (Spa)
1929Mariano Cañardo (Spa)
1928Mariano Cañardo (Spa)
1927Víctor Fontan (Fra)
1926Víctor Fontan (Fra)
1925Miguel Mucio (Spa)
1924Miguel Mucio (Spa)
1923Maurice Ville (Fra)
1920Joseph Pelletier (Fra)
1913Juan Marti (Spa)
1912Jose Magdalena (Spa)
1911Sebastian Masdeu (Spa)

