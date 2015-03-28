Volta a Catalunya: Chernetski wins stage 6 in Port Aventura
Porte holds onto overall lead
Stage 6: Cervera - Port Aventura
Sergei Chernetski (Katusha) won stage 6 of the Volta a Catalunya on the streets of Port Aventura on Saturday. The Russian rider out-sprinted Julian Alaphilippe (Eitxx-QuickStep) and Maciej Paterski (CCC Sprandi Polkowice). The trio were involved in a 21-rider breakaway that successfully made it to the finish line ahead of the main group of overall contenders.
Richie Porte (Team Sky) continues to lead the overall classification by five seconds ahead of Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r-La Mondiale) as the race heads into the finale stage 7 on Sunday. Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) was involved in a crash with three kilometres to go but finished the race and he will keep his third place in the overall classification, seven seconds behind Porte.
On a lengthy, hilly run from Cervera to the Port Aventura theme park, Chernetski formed part of a 21-man breakaway away that took off almost as soon as the 194.1-kilometre stage had began. The riders in the move were Daniel Navorro and Chetout Loic (Cofidis), Fabrice Jeandesboz (Europcar), Marco Minnaard (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Georg Preidler (Giant-Alpecin), Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo), Jonathan Hivert and Florian Vachon (Bretagne-Seche Environnement), Maciej Paterski (CCC Sprandi Polkowice), Tom Danielson (Cannondale-Garmin), Carlos Verona and Julian Alaphilippe (Eitxx-QuickStep), Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (FDJ), Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida), Eduard Vorganov, Egor Silin and Sergei Chernetski (Katusha), Tejay van Garderen (BMC) and Marc Soler (Movistar). With around 40 kilometres to go they still had an advantage of some four minutes on the main bunch.
Hard driving by stage 4 winner van Garderen on the third category Alt del Coll Roig, shrunk the large break to around a more manageable 15 riders. Shortly afterwards, gusty crosswinds helped produce a crash in the last part of the peloton, with four riders going down - Laurens ten Dam (LottoNL-Jumbo) apparently being the worst affected.
After another powerful drive at the front by van Garderen as the Volta approached by the Meditteranean coastline, just 13 riders remained in the leading break. Cofidis' Rudy Molard and Loic Chetout, as well as Etixx-QuickStep's Carlos Verona and - on paper - the best sprinter in the move, Julien Alaphilippe were the only teams, by that point, with more than one rider in the front group. Team Sky, meanwhile, were keeping the pace high behind, but with strong collaboration in the break, the time gap was only inching down, to around two minutes with 12 kilometres to go.
Etixx-Quick and Cofidis, logically enough, began stirring things up as the break briefly roared along a series of dual carriageways - a route reminiscent of run-ins at the Vuelta a España in the 1990s, when motorways were unfailingly chosen over more technically challenging roads - prior to the undulating final kilometre to Port Aventura.
Moves by Verona and Chetout did not work out, nor yet a determined bid for freedom by former Tour de Suisse stage winner Steven Kruiswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo). Rather than wait for a possible sprint, Alaphilippe then led the group up the gentle rise to the finishing straight, and the young Frenchman was still ahead with around 150 metres to go.
However, Chernetski’s much better timed acceleration brought him past the Etixx-QuckStep rider just before crossing the line. For once neither rider felt confident enough of the win to raise his hand, but the photofinish confirmed the Katusha Team rider had netted the biggest win of his career to date.
A professional since 2013, Chernetski’s biggest previous win has been in the Tour de Fjords in 2013, with a fifth place overall in the Tour de Beijing and seventh in the Vuelta a Burgos confirming his ability in week-long stage races. He said, though, that his triumph in Catalunya had been a surprise.
“I wanted to attack earlier because I’m not a fast finisher, but ended up waiting for the sprint,” Chernetski said later. “That was the right choice, so I’m pleased.”
Overall, there were no significant changes, although a big crash for Contador less than three kilometres from the line sent alarm bells ringing in Tinkoff-Saxo. Contador suffered road rash but was able to continue.
Contador later told Spanish website Biciclismo that he had “gone down hard," but whilst suffering road rash all down his left side, he was “relatively OK” and should be able to race on Sunday.
Although Porte continues in the lead, the Paris-Nice winner and WorldTour leader has to make it through Sunday’s short but technically challenging showdown stage through the Montjuic Park in central Barcelona. Just 126 kilometres long, and with time bonuses still in play, after the riders reach Montjuic the peloton has to tackle eight circuits of a 6.4-kilometre lap, ascending a third category climb each time.
Porte’s team looked one of the strongest on Saturday, with Chris Froome looking in much better shape and helping lead the Sky string at the front of the pack. But Montjuic - with or without the rain which somehow seems always to manage to put in an appearance on Catalunya’s final stage - always makes for a fraught final hour of racing.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|4:42:47
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|6
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|8
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:03
|10
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|11
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|12
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:08
|13
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:11
|14
|Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:23
|15
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|16
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|17
|Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
|18
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:26
|19
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|20
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:50
|21
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|22
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|23
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|24
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|27
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|28
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|29
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|30
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|31
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|32
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|34
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|35
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|36
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|37
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|38
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|40
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|41
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|43
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|44
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|46
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|47
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|48
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|49
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|50
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|51
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|52
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|55
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|56
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|57
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|59
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|60
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|61
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|62
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|63
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|64
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|65
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|66
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|67
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|68
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|69
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|70
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|71
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|72
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|73
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|75
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|76
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|77
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|78
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|79
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|80
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|81
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|82
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:01:58
|83
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|84
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|85
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|86
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|87
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:09
|88
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:16
|89
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:35
|90
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:04:17
|91
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:50
|92
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:29
|93
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:50
|94
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:04:29
|95
|Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|96
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:49
|97
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:08:19
|98
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|99
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|100
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|101
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|102
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|103
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|104
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|105
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|106
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|107
|Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia
|108
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|109
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|110
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|111
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia
|112
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|113
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|114
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|115
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|116
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|117
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|118
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|119
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|120
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|121
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|122
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|123
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|124
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|125
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|126
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|127
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|128
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|129
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|130
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|131
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|132
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|133
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|134
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|135
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|136
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|137
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|138
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|139
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:10:44
|140
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|141
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|142
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|143
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|144
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|145
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|146
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|147
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|148
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|149
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|DNF
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|DNF
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNS
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|DNS
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNS
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|DNS
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|16
|pts
|2
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|3
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|10
|4
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|8
|5
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|6
|Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|7
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|8
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|9
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|3
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|4
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|pts
|2
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|3
|Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|pts
|2
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|3
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Etixx - Quick Step
|14:10:14
|2
|Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|0:00:08
|3
|Team Katusha
|0:00:56
|4
|Bretagne-S.Environnem
|0:01:28
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:47
|6
|Movistar Team
|7
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|8
|Cannondale - Garmin
|0:01:50
|9
|Fdj
|10
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:10
|11
|Team Europcar
|0:03:13
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|0:03:37
|13
|Lotto Soudal
|14
|Team Sky
|15
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|16
|Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|17
|Trek Factory Racing
|18
|IAM Cycling
|0:03:45
|19
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:06:16
|20
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:08:24
|21
|Colombia
|0:09:39
|22
|Orica Greenedge
|0:10:06
|23
|Lampre - Merida
|0:10:32
|24
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:14:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|27:42:57
|2
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:05
|3
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:07
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:16
|5
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:18
|6
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:27
|7
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:33
|8
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:43
|9
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:09
|10
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:35
|11
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:02:16
|12
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:27
|13
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:02:29
|14
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:33
|15
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:35
|16
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:02:37
|17
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:42
|18
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:38
|19
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:59
|20
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:00
|21
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:01
|22
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|23
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:37
|24
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:43
|25
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:41
|26
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:06:49
|27
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:07:05
|28
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:49
|29
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:52
|30
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:09:35
|31
|Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
|0:10:00
|32
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:20
|33
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:48
|34
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:28
|35
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:36
|36
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:59
|37
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:58
|38
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:19:20
|39
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:22:04
|40
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:22:23
|41
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:43
|42
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:22:46
|43
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:23:17
|44
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:25:09
|45
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:27:27
|46
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:27:30
|47
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:27:36
|48
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:27:51
|49
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:27:56
|50
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:28:49
|51
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|0:29:16
|52
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:29:31
|53
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:29:53
|54
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:31:19
|55
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:31:39
|56
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:32:11
|57
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|58
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:33:05
|59
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:33:55
|60
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:34:07
|61
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:34:10
|62
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:35:18
|63
|Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|64
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:35:40
|65
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:36:26
|66
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:36:34
|67
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:36:36
|68
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:37:53
|69
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:37:59
|70
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|0:38:42
|71
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:39:17
|72
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:39:25
|73
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:40:30
|74
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:40:33
|75
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|0:40:50
|76
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:40:55
|77
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:41:31
|78
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:42:01
|79
|Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:42:05
|80
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:42:10
|81
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:42:51
|82
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:43:23
|83
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:44:31
|84
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|0:45:46
|85
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:46:54
|86
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:47:16
|87
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:48:24
|88
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:49:33
|89
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:49:57
|90
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:50:08
|91
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:50:22
|92
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:52:20
|93
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:53:03
|94
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:54:41
|95
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:55:22
|96
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:55:31
|97
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:56:05
|98
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:56:59
|99
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:57:35
|100
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:57:42
|101
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|0:57:47
|102
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|0:57:54
|103
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:58:37
|104
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:59:32
|105
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|1:02:12
|106
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:03:34
|107
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:03:56
|108
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:05:33
|109
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:05:54
|110
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|1:06:10
|111
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:06:53
|112
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:06:56
|113
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:06:59
|114
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:07:04
|115
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|116
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:07:06
|117
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|1:07:39
|118
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:07:51
|119
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:09:27
|120
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:09:37
|121
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:11:31
|122
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:11:59
|123
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:12:38
|124
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:13:02
|125
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|1:13:24
|126
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:13:46
|127
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:15:05
|128
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:15:59
|129
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:17:49
|130
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:18:31
|131
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|132
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:19:28
|133
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:20:21
|134
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|1:21:06
|135
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|1:23:13
|136
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|1:24:18
|137
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:25:07
|138
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|1:25:08
|139
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|1:25:27
|140
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:25:43
|141
|Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia
|1:26:42
|142
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|143
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:27:11
|144
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|1:28:01
|145
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|1:29:04
|146
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia
|1:31:32
|147
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|1:33:44
|148
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|149
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:39:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|86
|pts
|2
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|53
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|42
|4
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|39
|5
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|36
|6
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|35
|7
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|34
|8
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|30
|9
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|10
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|28
|11
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|23
|12
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|20
|13
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|14
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|18
|15
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|17
|16
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|16
|17
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|18
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|19
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|11
|20
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|11
|21
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|22
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|23
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|10
|24
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|8
|25
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|7
|26
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|7
|27
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|7
|28
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|29
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|30
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|31
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|6
|32
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|6
|33
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|4
|34
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4
|35
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|36
|Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|37
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|38
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|4
|39
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|40
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|41
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|3
|42
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|43
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|2
|44
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|45
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|46
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|47
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|48
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|49
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|50
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|51
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|11
|pts
|2
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|3
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|4
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|5
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|6
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|7
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|8
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|9
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|10
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|3
|11
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|12
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|13
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|2
|14
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|15
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|16
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|2
|17
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|18
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|19
|Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
|1
|20
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|21
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1
|22
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|23
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|1
|24
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|83:11:56
|2
|Team Sky
|0:01:25
|3
|Cannondale - Garmin
|0:06:44
|4
|Etixx - Quick Step
|0:09:45
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|0:15:48
|6
|Team Katusha
|0:22:03
|7
|Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|0:24:52
|8
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:30:00
|9
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:30:02
|10
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:35:33
|11
|Movistar Team
|0:37:55
|12
|Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|0:37:57
|13
|Lampre - Merida
|0:46:00
|14
|IAM Cycling
|0:50:48
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|0:53:01
|16
|Team Europcar
|1:02:23
|17
|Trek Factory Racing
|1:02:41
|18
|Fdj
|1:05:39
|19
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|1:11:31
|20
|Bretagne-S.Environnem
|1:39:13
|21
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1:41:00
|22
|Orica Greenedge
|1:48:12
|23
|Colombia
|1:55:12
|24
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2:21:27
