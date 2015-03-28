Image 1 of 35 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) was very active in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 35 Turi Trofimov (Katusha) supports eventual stage winner Chernetski in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 35 Team Sky works at the front of the main peloton for leader Richie Porte (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 35 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) sits in the field during stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 35 BMC riders in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 35 Chernetski on the podium in stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 35 Sergei Chernetski (Katusha) wins stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 35 Richie Porte (Team Sky) leads the overall classification into the finale stage 7 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 35 Richie Porte (Team Sky) leads the Volta Cyclista a Catalunya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 35 Richie Porte (Team Sky) in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 35 The peloton during stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 35 The peloton passes windmills on the way to Port Aventura (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 35 Volta a Catalunya stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 35 Volta a Catalunya stage 6 to Port Aventura (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 35 Riders on the penultimate stage of the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 35 The large 21-rider breakaway of the day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 35 Katusha teammates Chernetski and Trofimov in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 35 Sergei Chernetski (Katusha) wins the small group sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 35 Sergei Chernetski (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 35 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 35 Carlos Verona (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 35 Jerome Cousin (Europcar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 35 Yuri Trofimov (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 35 Jerome Cousin (Europcar) leads the front group (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 35 Julien Alaphilippe (Etixx-QuickStep) was agressive in the finale (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 35 Julien Alaphilippe (Etixx-QuickStep) leads Tejay van Garderen (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 35 Eduard Vorganov (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 35 Pierre Rolland (Europcar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 35 David de la Cruz (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 35 Sergei Chernetski (Katusha) all smiles after his stage 6 win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 35 Sergei Chernetski (Katusha) gives thumbs up after winning stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 35 Sergei Chernetski (Katusha) waves to the crowd from the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 35 Sergei Chernetski (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 35 Sergei Chernetski (Katusha) wins stage 6 at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 35 Sergei Chernetski (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Sergei Chernetski (Katusha) won stage 6 of the Volta a Catalunya on the streets of Port Aventura on Saturday. The Russian rider out-sprinted Julian Alaphilippe (Eitxx-QuickStep) and Maciej Paterski (CCC Sprandi Polkowice). The trio were involved in a 21-rider breakaway that successfully made it to the finish line ahead of the main group of overall contenders.

Richie Porte (Team Sky) continues to lead the overall classification by five seconds ahead of Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r-La Mondiale) as the race heads into the finale stage 7 on Sunday. Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) was involved in a crash with three kilometres to go but finished the race and he will keep his third place in the overall classification, seven seconds behind Porte.

On a lengthy, hilly run from Cervera to the Port Aventura theme park, Chernetski formed part of a 21-man breakaway away that took off almost as soon as the 194.1-kilometre stage had began. The riders in the move were Daniel Navorro and Chetout Loic (Cofidis), Fabrice Jeandesboz (Europcar), Marco Minnaard (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Georg Preidler (Giant-Alpecin), Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo), Jonathan Hivert and Florian Vachon (Bretagne-Seche Environnement), Maciej Paterski (CCC Sprandi Polkowice), Tom Danielson (Cannondale-Garmin), Carlos Verona and Julian Alaphilippe (Eitxx-QuickStep), Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (FDJ), Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida), Eduard Vorganov, Egor Silin and Sergei Chernetski (Katusha), Tejay van Garderen (BMC) and Marc Soler (Movistar). With around 40 kilometres to go they still had an advantage of some four minutes on the main bunch.

Hard driving by stage 4 winner van Garderen on the third category Alt del Coll Roig, shrunk the large break to around a more manageable 15 riders. Shortly afterwards, gusty crosswinds helped produce a crash in the last part of the peloton, with four riders going down - Laurens ten Dam (LottoNL-Jumbo) apparently being the worst affected.

After another powerful drive at the front by van Garderen as the Volta approached by the Meditteranean coastline, just 13 riders remained in the leading break. Cofidis' Rudy Molard and Loic Chetout, as well as Etixx-QuickStep's Carlos Verona and - on paper - the best sprinter in the move, Julien Alaphilippe were the only teams, by that point, with more than one rider in the front group. Team Sky, meanwhile, were keeping the pace high behind, but with strong collaboration in the break, the time gap was only inching down, to around two minutes with 12 kilometres to go.

Etixx-Quick and Cofidis, logically enough, began stirring things up as the break briefly roared along a series of dual carriageways - a route reminiscent of run-ins at the Vuelta a España in the 1990s, when motorways were unfailingly chosen over more technically challenging roads - prior to the undulating final kilometre to Port Aventura.

Moves by Verona and Chetout did not work out, nor yet a determined bid for freedom by former Tour de Suisse stage winner Steven Kruiswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo). Rather than wait for a possible sprint, Alaphilippe then led the group up the gentle rise to the finishing straight, and the young Frenchman was still ahead with around 150 metres to go.

However, Chernetski’s much better timed acceleration brought him past the Etixx-QuckStep rider just before crossing the line. For once neither rider felt confident enough of the win to raise his hand, but the photofinish confirmed the Katusha Team rider had netted the biggest win of his career to date.

A professional since 2013, Chernetski’s biggest previous win has been in the Tour de Fjords in 2013, with a fifth place overall in the Tour de Beijing and seventh in the Vuelta a Burgos confirming his ability in week-long stage races. He said, though, that his triumph in Catalunya had been a surprise.

“I wanted to attack earlier because I’m not a fast finisher, but ended up waiting for the sprint,” Chernetski said later. “That was the right choice, so I’m pleased.”

Overall, there were no significant changes, although a big crash for Contador less than three kilometres from the line sent alarm bells ringing in Tinkoff-Saxo. Contador suffered road rash but was able to continue.

Contador later told Spanish website Biciclismo that he had “gone down hard," but whilst suffering road rash all down his left side, he was “relatively OK” and should be able to race on Sunday.

Although Porte continues in the lead, the Paris-Nice winner and WorldTour leader has to make it through Sunday’s short but technically challenging showdown stage through the Montjuic Park in central Barcelona. Just 126 kilometres long, and with time bonuses still in play, after the riders reach Montjuic the peloton has to tackle eight circuits of a 6.4-kilometre lap, ascending a third category climb each time.

Porte’s team looked one of the strongest on Saturday, with Chris Froome looking in much better shape and helping lead the Sky string at the front of the pack. But Montjuic - with or without the rain which somehow seems always to manage to put in an appearance on Catalunya’s final stage - always makes for a fraught final hour of racing.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 4:42:47 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 5 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 6 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 8 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:03 10 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 11 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 12 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:08 13 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:11 14 Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:23 15 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 16 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 17 Alex Cano (Col) Colombia 18 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:26 19 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 20 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:50 21 Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 22 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 23 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 24 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 25 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 26 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 27 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 28 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 29 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 30 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 31 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 32 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 34 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 35 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 36 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 37 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 38 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 39 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 40 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 41 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 42 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 43 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 44 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 45 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 46 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 47 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 48 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 49 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 50 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 51 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 52 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 53 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 54 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 55 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 56 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 57 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 58 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 59 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 60 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 61 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 62 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 63 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 64 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 65 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 66 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 67 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 68 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 69 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 70 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 71 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 72 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 73 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 74 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 75 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 76 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 77 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 78 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 79 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 80 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 81 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 82 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:01:58 83 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 84 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 85 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 86 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 87 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:09 88 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 0:02:16 89 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:35 90 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:04:17 91 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:50 92 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:29 93 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:50 94 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:04:29 95 Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 96 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:49 97 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:08:19 98 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 99 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 100 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 101 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 102 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 103 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 104 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 105 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 106 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 107 Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia 108 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 109 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 110 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 111 Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia 112 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 113 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 114 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 115 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 116 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 117 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 118 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 119 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 120 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 121 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 122 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 123 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 124 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 125 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 126 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 127 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 128 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 129 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 130 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 131 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 132 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 133 Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 134 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 135 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 136 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 137 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 138 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 139 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:10:44 140 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 141 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 142 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 143 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 144 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 145 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 146 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 147 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 148 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr 149 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin DNF Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo DNF Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo DNF Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team DNF Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr DNF Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal DNF Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo DNF Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA DNF Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA DNF Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia DNF Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar DNS Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling DNS Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNS Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing DNS Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 16 pts 2 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 3 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 10 4 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 8 5 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 6 Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 7 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 3 8 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 9 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 3 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 2 4 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 pts 2 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 2 3 Alex Cano (Col) Colombia 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 pts 2 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 2 3 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Etixx - Quick Step 14:10:14 2 Cofidis, Solutions Credit 0:00:08 3 Team Katusha 0:00:56 4 Bretagne-S.Environnem 0:01:28 5 BMC Racing Team 0:01:47 6 Movistar Team 7 Team Giant - Alpecin 8 Cannondale - Garmin 0:01:50 9 Fdj 10 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:10 11 Team Europcar 0:03:13 12 Astana Pro Team 0:03:37 13 Lotto Soudal 14 Team Sky 15 Ag2R La Mondiale 16 Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 17 Trek Factory Racing 18 IAM Cycling 0:03:45 19 Tinkoff - Saxo 0:06:16 20 Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 0:08:24 21 Colombia 0:09:39 22 Orica Greenedge 0:10:06 23 Lampre - Merida 0:10:32 24 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:14:45

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 27:42:57 2 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:05 3 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:07 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:16 5 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:18 6 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:27 7 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:00:33 8 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:00:43 9 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:09 10 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:35 11 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:02:16 12 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:27 13 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:02:29 14 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:33 15 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:35 16 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:02:37 17 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:42 18 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:38 19 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:59 20 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:04:00 21 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:04:01 22 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 23 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:37 24 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:43 25 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:41 26 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:06:49 27 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:07:05 28 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:49 29 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:07:52 30 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:09:35 31 Alex Cano (Col) Colombia 0:10:00 32 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:12:20 33 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:13:48 34 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:14:28 35 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:15:36 36 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:15:59 37 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:58 38 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:19:20 39 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:22:04 40 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:22:23 41 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:22:43 42 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:22:46 43 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:23:17 44 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:25:09 45 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:27:27 46 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:27:30 47 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:27:36 48 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:27:51 49 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:27:56 50 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:28:49 51 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 0:29:16 52 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:29:31 53 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:29:53 54 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:31:19 55 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:31:39 56 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:32:11 57 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 58 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:33:05 59 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:33:55 60 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:34:07 61 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:34:10 62 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:35:18 63 Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 64 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:35:40 65 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:36:26 66 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:36:34 67 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:36:36 68 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:37:53 69 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:37:59 70 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 0:38:42 71 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:39:17 72 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:39:25 73 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:40:30 74 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:40:33 75 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:40:50 76 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:40:55 77 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:41:31 78 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:42:01 79 Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:42:05 80 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:42:10 81 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:42:51 82 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:43:23 83 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 0:44:31 84 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 0:45:46 85 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:46:54 86 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:47:16 87 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:48:24 88 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:49:33 89 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:49:57 90 Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:50:08 91 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 0:50:22 92 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:52:20 93 Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:53:03 94 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:54:41 95 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:55:22 96 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:55:31 97 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:56:05 98 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:56:59 99 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:57:35 100 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:57:42 101 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 0:57:47 102 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 0:57:54 103 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:58:37 104 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:59:32 105 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 1:02:12 106 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:03:34 107 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:03:56 108 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:05:33 109 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:05:54 110 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 1:06:10 111 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:06:53 112 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:06:56 113 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 1:06:59 114 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:07:04 115 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 116 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:07:06 117 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 1:07:39 118 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:07:51 119 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 1:09:27 120 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:09:37 121 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:11:31 122 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:11:59 123 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:12:38 124 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:13:02 125 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 1:13:24 126 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:13:46 127 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:15:05 128 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:15:59 129 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:17:49 130 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 1:18:31 131 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 132 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:19:28 133 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:20:21 134 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 1:21:06 135 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 1:23:13 136 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 1:24:18 137 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:25:07 138 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 1:25:08 139 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 1:25:27 140 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:25:43 141 Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia 1:26:42 142 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 143 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:27:11 144 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 1:28:01 145 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 1:29:04 146 Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia 1:31:32 147 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 1:33:44 148 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 149 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:39:18

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 86 pts 2 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 53 3 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 42 4 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 39 5 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 36 6 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 35 7 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 34 8 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 30 9 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 28 10 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 28 11 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 23 12 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 20 13 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 19 14 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 18 15 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 17 16 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 16 17 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 18 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 19 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 11 20 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 11 21 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 22 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 23 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 10 24 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 8 25 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 7 26 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 7 27 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 7 28 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 29 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 6 30 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 6 31 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 6 32 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 6 33 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 4 34 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4 35 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 36 Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 37 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 4 38 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 4 39 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 4 40 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 41 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 3 42 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 3 43 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 2 44 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 45 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 46 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 2 47 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 48 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 2 49 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 1 50 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 1 51 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 1

Intermediate sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 11 pts 2 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 5 3 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 4 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 4 5 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 6 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 3 7 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 3 8 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 9 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3 10 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 3 11 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 2 12 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 2 13 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 2 14 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 2 15 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 2 16 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 2 17 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2 18 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1 19 Alex Cano (Col) Colombia 1 20 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 21 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 1 22 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1 23 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 1 24 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1