Volta a Catalunya: Chernetski wins stage 6 in Port Aventura

Porte holds onto overall lead

Image 1 of 35

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) was very active in the breakaway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 35

Turi Trofimov (Katusha) supports eventual stage winner Chernetski in the breakaway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 35

Team Sky works at the front of the main peloton for leader Richie Porte

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 35

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) sits in the field during stage 6

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 35

BMC riders in the peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 35

Chernetski on the podium in stage 6

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 35

Sergei Chernetski (Katusha) wins stage 6

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 35

Richie Porte (Team Sky) leads the overall classification into the finale stage 7

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 35

Richie Porte (Team Sky) leads the Volta Cyclista a Catalunya

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 35

Richie Porte (Team Sky) in the leader's jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 35

The peloton during stage 6

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 35

The peloton passes windmills on the way to Port Aventura

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 35

Volta a Catalunya stage 6

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 35

Volta a Catalunya stage 6 to Port Aventura

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 35

Riders on the penultimate stage of the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 35

The large 21-rider breakaway of the day

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 35

Katusha teammates Chernetski and Trofimov in the breakaway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 35

Sergei Chernetski (Katusha) wins the small group sprint

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 35

Sergei Chernetski (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 35

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 35

Carlos Verona (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 35

Jerome Cousin (Europcar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 35

Yuri Trofimov (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 35

Jerome Cousin (Europcar) leads the front group

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 35

Julien Alaphilippe (Etixx-QuickStep) was agressive in the finale

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 35

Julien Alaphilippe (Etixx-QuickStep) leads Tejay van Garderen (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 35

Eduard Vorganov (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 35

Pierre Rolland (Europcar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 35

David de la Cruz (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 35

Sergei Chernetski (Katusha) all smiles after his stage 6 win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 35

Sergei Chernetski (Katusha) gives thumbs up after winning stage 6

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 35

Sergei Chernetski (Katusha) waves to the crowd from the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 35

Sergei Chernetski (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 35

Sergei Chernetski (Katusha) wins stage 6 at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 35

Sergei Chernetski (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Sergei Chernetski (Katusha) won stage 6 of the Volta a Catalunya on the streets of Port Aventura on Saturday. The Russian rider out-sprinted Julian Alaphilippe (Eitxx-QuickStep) and Maciej Paterski (CCC Sprandi Polkowice). The trio were involved in a 21-rider breakaway that successfully made it to the finish line ahead of the main group of overall contenders.

Richie Porte (Team Sky) continues to lead the overall classification by five seconds ahead of Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r-La Mondiale) as the race heads into the finale stage 7 on Sunday. Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) was involved in a crash with three kilometres to go but finished the race and he will keep his third place in the overall classification, seven seconds behind Porte.

On a lengthy, hilly run from Cervera to the Port Aventura theme park, Chernetski formed part of a 21-man breakaway away that took off almost as soon as the 194.1-kilometre stage had began. The riders in the move were Daniel Navorro and Chetout Loic (Cofidis), Fabrice Jeandesboz (Europcar), Marco Minnaard (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Georg Preidler (Giant-Alpecin), Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo), Jonathan Hivert and Florian Vachon (Bretagne-Seche Environnement), Maciej Paterski (CCC Sprandi Polkowice), Tom Danielson (Cannondale-Garmin), Carlos Verona and Julian Alaphilippe (Eitxx-QuickStep), Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (FDJ), Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida), Eduard Vorganov, Egor Silin and Sergei Chernetski (Katusha), Tejay van Garderen (BMC) and Marc Soler (Movistar). With around 40 kilometres to go they still had an advantage of some four minutes on the main bunch.

Hard driving by stage 4 winner van Garderen on the third category Alt del Coll Roig, shrunk the large break to around a more manageable 15 riders. Shortly afterwards, gusty crosswinds helped produce a crash in the last part of the peloton, with four riders going down - Laurens ten Dam (LottoNL-Jumbo) apparently being the worst affected.

After another powerful drive at the front by van Garderen as the Volta approached by the Meditteranean coastline, just 13 riders remained in the leading break. Cofidis' Rudy Molard and Loic Chetout, as well as Etixx-QuickStep's Carlos Verona and - on paper - the best sprinter in the move, Julien Alaphilippe were the only teams, by that point, with more than one rider in the front group. Team Sky, meanwhile, were keeping the pace high behind, but with strong collaboration in the break, the time gap was only inching down, to around two minutes with 12 kilometres to go.

Etixx-Quick and Cofidis, logically enough, began stirring things up as the break briefly roared along a series of dual carriageways - a route reminiscent of run-ins at the Vuelta a España in the 1990s, when motorways were unfailingly chosen over more technically challenging roads - prior to the undulating final kilometre to Port Aventura.

Moves by Verona and Chetout did not work out, nor yet a determined bid for freedom by former Tour de Suisse stage winner Steven Kruiswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo). Rather than wait for a possible sprint, Alaphilippe then led the group up the gentle rise to the finishing straight, and the young Frenchman was still ahead with around 150 metres to go.

However, Chernetski’s much better timed acceleration brought him past the Etixx-QuckStep rider just before crossing the line. For once neither rider felt confident enough of the win to raise his hand, but the photofinish confirmed the Katusha Team rider had netted the biggest win of his career to date.

A professional since 2013, Chernetski’s biggest previous win has been in the Tour de Fjords in 2013, with a fifth place overall in the Tour de Beijing and seventh in the Vuelta a Burgos confirming his ability in week-long stage races. He said, though, that his triumph in Catalunya had been a surprise.

“I wanted to attack earlier because I’m not a fast finisher, but ended up waiting for the sprint,” Chernetski said later. “That was the right choice, so I’m pleased.”

Overall, there were no significant changes, although a big crash for Contador less than three kilometres from the line sent alarm bells ringing in Tinkoff-Saxo. Contador suffered road rash but was able to continue.

Contador later told Spanish website Biciclismo that he had “gone down hard," but whilst suffering road rash all down his left side, he was “relatively OK” and should be able to race on Sunday.

Although Porte continues in the lead, the Paris-Nice winner and WorldTour leader has to make it through Sunday’s short but technically challenging showdown stage through the Montjuic Park in central Barcelona. Just 126 kilometres long, and with time bonuses still in play, after the riders reach Montjuic the peloton has to tackle eight circuits of a 6.4-kilometre lap, ascending a third category climb each time.

Porte’s team looked one of the strongest on Saturday, with Chris Froome looking in much better shape and helping lead the Sky string at the front of the pack. But Montjuic - with or without the rain which somehow seems always to manage to put in an appearance on Catalunya’s final stage - always makes for a fraught final hour of racing.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha4:42:47
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
3Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
4Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
5Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
6Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
7Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
8Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
9Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:03
10Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
11Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
12Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:08
13Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:11
14Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:23
15Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
16Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
17Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
18Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:26
19Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
20Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:50
21Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
22Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
23Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
24Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
25Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
26Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
27Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
28Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
29Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
30Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
31Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
32Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
33Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
34Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
35David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
36Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
37Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
38Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
39Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
40Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
41Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
42Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
43Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
44Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
45Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
46Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
47Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
48Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
49Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
50Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
51Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
52Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
53Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
54Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
55Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
56Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
57Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
58Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
59Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
60Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
61Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
62Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
63Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
64Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
65José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
66Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
67Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
68Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
69Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
70Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
71Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
72Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
73Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
74Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
75Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
76Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
77Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
78Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
79Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
80Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
81Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
82Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:01:58
83Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
84Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
85Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
86Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
87David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:09
88Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida0:02:16
89Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:35
90Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:04:17
91Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:50
92Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:29
93Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:50
94Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:04:29
95Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
96Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:49
97Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:08:19
98Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
99Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
100Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
101Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
102Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
103Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
104Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
105Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
106Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
107Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia
108Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
109Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
110Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
111Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia
112Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
113Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
114Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
115Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
116Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
117Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
118Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
119David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
120Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
121Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
122Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
123Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
124Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
125Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
126Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
127Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
128Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
129Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
130Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
131Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
132Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
133Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
134Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
135Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
136Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
137Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
138Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
139Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:10:44
140Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
141Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
142Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
143Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
144Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
145Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
146Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
147Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
148Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
149Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFIvan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFJesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFJoseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
DNFAlexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFGreg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
DNFLaurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFEduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFRicardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFEdward Diaz (Col) Colombia
DNFJulien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
DNSClement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
DNSBoris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNSJasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
DNSJan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team16pts
2Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits12
3Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin10
4Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement8
5Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step6
6Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert4
7Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar3
8Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team2
9Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team6pts
2Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
3Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha2
4Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team1

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin3pts
2Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha2
3Alex Cano (Col) Colombia1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3pts
2Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team2
3Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Etixx - Quick Step14:10:14
2Cofidis, Solutions Credit0:00:08
3Team Katusha0:00:56
4Bretagne-S.Environnem0:01:28
5BMC Racing Team0:01:47
6Movistar Team
7Team Giant - Alpecin
8Cannondale - Garmin0:01:50
9Fdj
10Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:10
11Team Europcar0:03:13
12Astana Pro Team0:03:37
13Lotto Soudal
14Team Sky
15Ag2R La Mondiale
16Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
17Trek Factory Racing
18IAM Cycling0:03:45
19Tinkoff - Saxo0:06:16
20Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:08:24
21Colombia0:09:39
22Orica Greenedge0:10:06
23Lampre - Merida0:10:32
24CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:14:45

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky27:42:57
2Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:05
3Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:07
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:16
5Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:18
6Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:27
7Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team0:00:33
8Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:00:43
9Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:09
10Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:35
11Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:02:16
12Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:27
13Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:02:29
14Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:33
15Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:02:35
16Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:02:37
17Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:42
18Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:38
19Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:03:59
20Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:00
21Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:04:01
22Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
23Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:37
24David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:43
25Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:41
26Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:06:49
27Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:07:05
28Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:49
29Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:07:52
30Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:09:35
31Alex Cano (Col) Colombia0:10:00
32Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:12:20
33Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:13:48
34Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:14:28
35Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:15:36
36Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:15:59
37Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:58
38Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:19:20
39Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:22:04
40Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:22:23
41Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:22:43
42Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:22:46
43José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:23:17
44Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:25:09
45Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:27:27
46Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:27:30
47Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:27:36
48Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:27:51
49Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:27:56
50Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:28:49
51David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky0:29:16
52Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:29:31
53Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team0:29:53
54Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:31:19
55Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:31:39
56Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:32:11
57Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
58Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:33:05
59Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr0:33:55
60Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:34:07
61Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:34:10
62Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:35:18
63Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
64Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:35:40
65Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:36:26
66Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr0:36:34
67Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:36:36
68Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:37:53
69Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:37:59
70Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida0:38:42
71Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:39:17
72Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:39:25
73Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:40:30
74Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:40:33
75Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:40:50
76Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:40:55
77Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:41:31
78Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:42:01
79Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:42:05
80Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:42:10
81Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:42:51
82Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:43:23
83Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar0:44:31
84Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling0:45:46
85Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:46:54
86Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:47:16
87Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:48:24
88Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:49:33
89Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:49:57
90Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:50:08
91Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia0:50:22
92Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:52:20
93Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:53:03
94Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:54:41
95Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:55:22
96Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:55:31
97Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:56:05
98Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:56:59
99Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:57:35
100Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:57:42
101Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:57:47
102Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia0:57:54
103David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:58:37
104Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:59:32
105Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida1:02:12
106Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:03:34
107Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:03:56
108Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:05:33
109Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin1:05:54
110Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement1:06:10
111Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:06:53
112Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:06:56
113Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale1:06:59
114Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:07:04
115Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
116Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr1:07:06
117Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida1:07:39
118Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:07:51
119Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team1:09:27
120Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:09:37
121Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:11:31
122Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:11:59
123Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin1:12:38
124Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:13:02
125Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky1:13:24
126Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:13:46
127Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:15:05
128Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:15:59
129Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:17:49
130Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha1:18:31
131Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
132Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:19:28
133Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling1:20:21
134Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement1:21:06
135Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge1:23:13
136Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team1:24:18
137Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:25:07
138Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing1:25:08
139Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida1:25:27
140Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1:25:43
141Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia1:26:42
142Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
143Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr1:27:11
144Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement1:28:01
145Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing1:29:04
146Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia1:31:32
147Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing1:33:44
148Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
149Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:39:18

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team86pts
2José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team53
3Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky42
4Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing39
5Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice36
6Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo35
7Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits34
8Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia30
9Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale28
10Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling28
11Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal23
12Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky20
13Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team19
14Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team18
15Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar17
16Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky16
17Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14
18Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA12
19Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step11
20Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team11
21Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo10
22Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
23Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin10
24Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement8
25Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky7
26Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team7
27Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step7
28Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo7
29Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge6
30Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo6
31Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida6
32Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement6
33Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team4
34Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team4
35Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo4
36Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert4
37Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky4
38Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida4
39Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team4
40Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
41David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky3
42Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar3
43Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky2
44Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
45Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
46Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha2
47Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step2
48Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team2
49Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step1
50Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team1
51Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team1

Intermediate sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA11pts
2Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team5
3Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
4José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team4
5Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin3
6Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing3
7Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing3
8Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
9Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3
10Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky3
11Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team2
12Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha2
13Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida2
14Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge2
15Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha2
16Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky2
17Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2
18Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1
19Alex Cano (Col) Colombia1
20Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
21Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling1
22Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida1
23Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida1
24Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team83:11:56
2Team Sky0:01:25
3Cannondale - Garmin0:06:44
4Etixx - Quick Step0:09:45
5Astana Pro Team0:15:48
6Team Katusha0:22:03
7Cofidis, Solutions Credit0:24:52
8Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:30:00
9Ag2R La Mondiale0:30:02
10Tinkoff - Saxo0:35:33
11Movistar Team0:37:55
12Caja Rural-Seguros Rga0:37:57
13Lampre - Merida0:46:00
14IAM Cycling0:50:48
15Lotto Soudal0:53:01
16Team Europcar1:02:23
17Trek Factory Racing1:02:41
18Fdj1:05:39
19Team Giant - Alpecin1:11:31
20Bretagne-S.Environnem1:39:13
21Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:41:00
22Orica Greenedge1:48:12
23Colombia1:55:12
24CCC Sprandi Polkowice2:21:27

 

