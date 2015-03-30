Trending

Porte extends individual WorldTour lead

Team Sky and Australia strengthen team and nation standings

Volta a Catalunya overall podium (l-r) Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) second, Richie Porte (Team Sky), Domenico Pozzovivo (IAG2R La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Richie Porte (Team Sky) presented with the winners flowers and trophy at Volta Ciclista a Catalunya

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Luca Paolini (Katusha) wins Gent-Wevelgem ahead of Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) and Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Luca Paolini (Katusha) takes a solo win at Gent-Wevelgem

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Team Sky drive the pace.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The E3 Harelbeke podium: Stybar, Thomas and Trentin.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Overall victory at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya and several days in the race leaders jersey has seen Richie Porte add to his individual WorldTour points tally, becoming the first rider this season to reach the 300 point mark. The Australian sits on 303 points with teammate Geraint Thomas second on 184 points. Several hours after the Spanish stage race concluded with circuit stage around Barcelona, the second WorldTour one-day race of the weekend, Gent-Wevelgem, was concluding in Belgium where Luca Paolini (Katusha) took his first win since 2013.  

There were no changes to top of the team and nation rankings with Team Sky and Australia leading the standings respectively.

While there were 80 points on offer for the winners of E3 Harelbeke and Gent-Wevelgem, 100 points was the prize for overall victory in Catalunya, ensuring Porte's second stage win of 2015 kept him atop the individual standings. Thomas' win at E3 and third place at Gent-Wevelgem meant he was the biggest points collector at the two Belgian one-day races, moving him into second place on the standings.

Porte's victory continued his good start to the season which has seen him finish second overall at the Tour Down Under and win a second career Paris-Nice title as he looks to challenge for victory at the Giro d'Italia in May.

"I didn’t expect to win after the catastrophe of the first stage," Porte, the first Australian ever to win Catalunya, told Spanish TV, "and it’s a dream result to get this. I’m really looking forward, too, to the Giro now."

Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r-La Mondiale) moved up to the third on the standings after finishing third at the Volta a Catalunya while Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-Quick Step) also moved up the standings due to his fifth place overall.

Due to large early-season point hauls by Porte and Thomas, Team Sky hold a commanding 134 point lead over Etixx-Quick Step with the British team having already registered 594 points. Team Katusha are the only other team to have scored more than 300 points with Alexander Kristoff and Paolini their major contributors.

At the other end of the table, Cannondale-Garmin are last of the 17 WorldTour teams on 17 points with IAM Cycling second last on 20 points.

Australia continues its status as the only country to have led the nation standings with a current tally of 578 points. Italy is in second place with 359 points with Spain in third place on 337 points. Colombia and the Netherlands are the other two countries to have recorded more than 200 points.

The next WorldTour event is the Tour of Flanders on April 5, followed by the Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco from April 6-11

WorldTour standings

Individual
#Rider Name (Country) Teampoints
1Richie Porte (AUS) Team Sky303pts
2Geraint Thomas (GBR) Team Sky184
3Domenico Pozzovivo (ITA) Ag2r-La Mondiale136
4Alexander Kristoff (NOR) Team Katusha133
5Rigoberto Urán (COL) Etixx-Quick Step133
6Rohan Dennis (AUS) BMC Racing Team114
7Alberto Contador (ESP) Tinkoff-Saxo114
8Nairo Quintana (COL) Movistar Team106
9John Degenkolb (GER) Giant-Alpecin102
10Alejandro Valverde (ESP) Movistar Team98
11Michal Kwiatkowski (POL) Etixx-Quick Step89
12Bauke Mollema (NED) Trek Factory Racing84
13Luca Paolini (ITA) Team Katusha80
14Michael Matthews (AUS) Orica-GreenEdge79
15Simon Špilak (SLO) Team Katusha78
16Cadel Evans (AUS) BMC Racing Team76
17Peter Sagan (SVK) Tinkoff-Saxo76
18Tom Dumoulin (NED) Giant-Alpecin64
19Rui Costa (POR) Lampre-Merida64
20Zdenek Štybar (CZE) Etixx-Quick Step62
21Niki Terpstra (NED) Etixx-Quick Step60
22Thibaut Pinot (FRA) FDJ60
23Tony Gallopin (FRA) Lotto-Soudal56
24Sep Vanmarcke (BEL) LottoNL-Jumbo52
25Rubén Fernández (ESP) Movistar Team52

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) Teampoints
1Team Sky525pts
2Etixx-Quick Step394
3Team Katusha303
4Movistar Team298
5BMC Racing Team240
6Tinkoff-Saxo218
7Lampre-Merida187
8Giant-Alpecin166
9Ag2r-La Mondiale139
10Orica-GreenEdge136
11Lotto-Soudal132
12Trek Factory Racing128
13Astana81
14LottoNL-Jumbo68
15FDJ64
16IAM Cycling20
17Cannondale-Garmin17

Nations
#Rider Name (Country) Teampoints
1Australia578pts
2Italy359
3Spain337
4Colombia280
5Netherlands256
6Great Britain194
7Belgium166
8Norway133
9France126
10Germany111
11Poland91
12Slovenia78
13Slovakia76
14Czech Republic66
15Portugal64

 