Paterski claims Volta a Catalunya stage win

Breakaway sticks with favourites minutes behind

Image 1 of 27

The sprint for fourth in stage 1 goes to Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto Soudal)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 27

Maciej Paterski (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) wins the opening stage of the Volta a Catalunya

Image 3 of 27

The field comes in for fourth

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 27

The field comes in for fourth

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 27

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) positioned himself well on GC

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 27

Maciej Paterski (CCC) wins stage 1

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 27

Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale) looking fit

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 27

Richie Porte (Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 27

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 27

Rigoberto Uran (Etixx Quick Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 27

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Soudal)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 27

Tosh Van Der Sande (Lotto Soudal) takes the bunch sprint for fourth

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 27

Maciej Paterski (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) wins stage 1 at Volta Ciclista a Catalunya

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 27

Maciej Paterski (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) is the stage 1 winner in Catalunya

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 27

Maciej Paterski (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) takes the leader's jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 27

Maciej Paterski (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) leads Volta a Catalunya after his stage 1 win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 27

The start of the day's breakaway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 27

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) is in the move

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 27

Martin Keizer (LottoNL-Jumbo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 27

The peloton during stage 1 at Volta Ciclista a Catalunya

Image 21 of 27

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Image 22 of 27

Chris Froome (Team Sky) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Image 23 of 27

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Image 24 of 27

Maciej Paterski (CCC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 27

Volta a Catalunya stage 1 started and finished in Calella

Image 26 of 27

Maciej Paterski (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) takes the stage 1 win in Catalunya

Image 27 of 27

Maciej Paterski (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) wins sprint ahead of Pierre Rolland (Europcar) and Bart de Clercq (Lotto-Soudal)

A long-distance break of three opportunist riders caused a major upset in the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya on Monday's opening stage, with Maciej Paterski (CCC) seizing the stage win and lead, and now ideally poised to do battle for the overall with fellow breakaways Bart de Clerq (Lotto-Soudal) and Pierre Rolland (Team Europcar).

"I have to take advantage of those days, when I feel strong and today I did exactly that," Paterski said of the race. "One of my biggest dreams has come true – to win a UCI World Tour race. I am very happy about that.

"I felt very well throughout the entire day, except the last 10 kilometers when the cramps began to strike. I felt dehydrated, but it was not only me, because it turned out that other escapees also had to deal with the same problem. In the end I was trying to not push on the pedals too hard and spin as easy as possible. It helped. During the finale I had to forget about the pain and concentrate on the sprint."

The trio have a gap of 2:40 seconds on the main peloton, led home by de Clerq's teammate Tosh Van De Sande and containing all the top favourites. Such an advantage may not prove completely decisive for the remainder of the race, but eliminating all three riders from the running - a top climber like former Alpe d'Huez winner Rolland is strongly placed - could be very difficult indeed.

Should any of the trio survive stage 4's mountain-top finish at La Molina with anything like the advantage they have now, barring ambushes the battle for the overall will be all over bar the shouting. After all, last year's Volta Ciclista a Catalunya, on an extremely similar course - no individual time trial and bland, unchallenging terrain on several stages - was won by just four seconds difference between first-placed Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and runner-up Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo).

"Now we own the leader jersey so we will try to maintain it as long as possible," Paterski said. "We have few other options, because I’m also the leader of mountains and points classification, but we will set the strategy with our sporting directors tomorrow and we will take one day at a time."

How it unfolded

On the 185.2 kilometre opening stage of the 2015 Volta, running through rugged terrain inland of the coastal start/finish town of Callela and including the first category Col de Formic, the trio broke away in the second hour of racing. In what seemed no time at all they had built up an impressively large lead of 14 minutes. Just past the stage's mid-way point at km 95, this had shrunk to 12:45, but nonetheless, their margin represented an advantage of considerable proportions.

Even the Formic's steepest nine percent slopes did little to dent the trio's margin, which dropped to a hefty nine minutes by the time they reached its summit. Sky and Tinkoff-Saxo began to chase a lot harder, but with seven minutes margin at 18 kilometres to go, shortly after the last classified climb of the day, it was clear one of the leading three was going to be raising his arms in victory in Calella.

On the hunt for his first win since he very narrowly fended off the peloton at the summit of the Montevergine in stage seven of the 2011 Giro d'Italia, De Clerq opened up the three-way sprint on the undulating finishing straight in Callela. But it was 2014 Tour of Norway champion Paterski, seemingly none too exhausted from finishing 22nd in Sunday's Milano-Sanremo and then claiming the top place on all three of stage one's classified climbs in the Volta, who managed to clinch the win. The 30-year-old Paterski first shot past the Belgian and then fended off a late surge by Rolland for what is arguably the biggest win of his six year career.

Whilst for his Pro-Continental CCC team, Paterski's win in a WorldTour race like the Volta may well prove be one of the highpoints of their 2015 season, for Paterski, the overall should be relatively easy to defend for at least one more day. Stage two's 191.8 kilometre run from Mataro de Olot is largely flat and, assuming the peloton regroups following a short, steep unclassified ‘ramp' of 1.4 kilometres some 11 kilometres from the line, will almost certainly end in a bunch sprint.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4:33:41
2Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
3Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:02
4Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:40
5Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
6Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
7Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
8Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
9Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
10Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
11Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
12Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
13Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
14Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
15Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
16Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
17Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
18Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
19Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
20Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
21Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
22Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
24Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
25Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
26Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
27Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
28Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
29Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
30Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
31Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
32Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
33Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
34Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
35Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
36Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
37Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
38Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
39Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
40Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
41Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
42Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
43Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
44Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
45Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
46Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
47Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
48Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
49Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
50Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
51Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
52Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
53Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
54Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
55Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
56Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
57Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
58Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
59Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
60Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
61Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
62Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
63Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
64David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
65Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
66Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
67Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
68George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
69Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
70Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
71Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
72Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
73Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
74Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
75Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
76Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
77Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
78Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
79Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
80Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
81Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
82Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
83Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
84Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
85Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
86Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
87Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
88Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
89Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
90Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
91Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
92Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
93Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
94Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
95Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
96Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
97Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
98Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
99Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
100Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
101Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
102Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
103Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
104Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
105Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
106Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
107Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
108Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
109Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
110Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
111Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
112Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
113Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
114Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
115Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
116Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
117Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
118David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
119José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
120Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
121Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team
122Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
123Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:42
124Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:09:20
125Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
126Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
127Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
128Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
129Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
130Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
131Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:12:28
132Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia0:13:40
133Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
134Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:18:13
135Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
136Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
137Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
138Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
139Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
140Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
141Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
142Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia
143Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
144Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
145Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia
146Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
147Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
148Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
149Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
150Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
151Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
152Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
153Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
154Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
155Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
156Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
157Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
158Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
159Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
160Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
161Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
162Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
163Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
164Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
165Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
166Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
167Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
168Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
169Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
170Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
171Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
172Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
173Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
174Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
175Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
176Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
177David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
178Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
179Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
180Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
181Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
182Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
183Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
184Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
185Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
186Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
187Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
DNFMikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFDamien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
DNFMatthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
DNFJonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia

Mountain 1 - Alt De Viladrau (Cat. 2) km. 105.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice10pts
2Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal7
3Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar5
4Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team3
5Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo2
6Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team1

Mountain 2 - Alt Del Coll Formic(Cat. 1) km.129,7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice16pts
2Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
3Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar10
4Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky8
5Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky6
6Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky4
7Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky3
8Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky2
9José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountain 3 - ALT DE COLLSACREU (Cat. 3) km. 166,60
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice6pts
2Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
3Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar2
4Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo1

Sprint 1 -Mataro, km. 21
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky3pts
2Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky2
3Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 2 - Calella, km. 47,50
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3pts
2Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha2
3Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Europcar13:46:23
2CCC Sprandi Polkowice
3Lotto Soudal0:00:02
4Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:40
5Team Katusha
6Astana Pro Team
7Team Giant-Alpecin
8BMC Racing Team
9Movistar Team
10Team Sky
11Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
12Cofidis, Solutions Credits
13Bretagne-Séché Environnement
14Wanty - Groupe Gobert
15Team LottoNL-Jumbo
16IAM Cycling
17Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
18Colombia
19Lampre-Merida
20FDJ.fr
21AG2R La Mondiale
22Tinkoff-Saxo
23Orica GreenEdge0:18:13
24Trek Factory Racing

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4:33:31
2Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:04
3Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:08
4Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:02:47
5Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:02:48
6Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:49
7Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:50
8Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
9Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
10Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
11Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
12Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
13Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
14Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
15Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
16Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
17Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
18Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
19Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
20Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
21Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
22Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
23Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
24Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
25Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
26Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
27Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
28Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
29Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
30Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
31Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
32Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
33Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
34Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
35Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
36Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
37Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
38Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
39Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
40Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
41Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
42Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
43Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
44Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
45Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
46Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
47Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
48Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
49Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
50Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
51Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
52Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
53Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
54Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
55Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
56Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
57Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
58Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
59Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
60Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
61Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
62Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
63Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
64Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
65Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
66David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
67Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
68Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
69Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
70George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
71Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
72Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
73Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
74Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
75Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
76Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
77Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
78Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
79Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
80Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
81Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
82Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
83Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
84Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
85Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
86Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
87Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
88Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
89Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
90Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
91Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
92Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
93Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
94Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
95Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
96Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
97Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
98Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
99Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
100Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
101Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
102Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
103Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
104Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
105Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
106Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
107Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
108Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
109Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
110Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
111Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
112Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
113Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
114Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
115Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
116Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
117Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
118David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
119José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
120Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
121Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team
122Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
123Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:52
124Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:09:30
125Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
126Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
127Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
128Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
129Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
130Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
131Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:12:38
132Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia0:13:50
133Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
134Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:18:20
135Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:18:21
136Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:18:22
137Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:18:23
138Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
139Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
140Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
141Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
142Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia
143Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
144Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
145Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia
146Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
147Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
148Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
149Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
150Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
151Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
152Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
153Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
154Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
155Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
156Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
157Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
158Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
159Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
160Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
161Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
162Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
163Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
164Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
165Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
166Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
167Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
168Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
169Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
170Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
171Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
172Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
173Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
174Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
175Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
176Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
177David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
178Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
179Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
180Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
181Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
182Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
183Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
184Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
185Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
186Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
187Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice32pts
2Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal23
3Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar17
4Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky8
5Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky6
6Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky4
7Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky3
8Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team3

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3pts
2Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky3
3Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha2
4Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky2
5Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team1
6Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4:36:21
2Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
3Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
4Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
5Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
6Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
7Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
8Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida0:06:40

Regional rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4:36:21
2Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
3Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:15:33
4David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Europcar13:46:23
2CCC Sprandi Polkowice
3Lotto Soudal0:00:02
4Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:40
5Team Katusha
6Astana Pro Team
7Team Giant-Alpecin
8BMC Racing Team
9Movistar Team
10Team Sky
11Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
12Cofidis, Solutions Credits
13Bretagne-Séché Environnement
14Wanty - Groupe Gobert
15Team LottoNL-Jumbo
16IAM Cycling
17Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
18Colombia
19Lampre-Merida
20FDJ.fr
21AG2R La Mondiale
22Tinkoff-Saxo
23Orica GreenEdge0:18:13
24Trek Factory Racing

 

