Image 1 of 27 The sprint for fourth in stage 1 goes to Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 27 Maciej Paterski (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) wins the opening stage of the Volta a Catalunya Image 3 of 27 The field comes in for fourth (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 27 The field comes in for fourth (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 27 Pierre Rolland (Europcar) positioned himself well on GC (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 27 Maciej Paterski (CCC) wins stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 27 Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale) looking fit (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 27 Richie Porte (Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 27 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 27 Rigoberto Uran (Etixx Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 27 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 27 Tosh Van Der Sande (Lotto Soudal) takes the bunch sprint for fourth (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 27 Maciej Paterski (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) wins stage 1 at Volta Ciclista a Catalunya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 27 Maciej Paterski (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) is the stage 1 winner in Catalunya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 27 Maciej Paterski (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) takes the leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 27 Maciej Paterski (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) leads Volta a Catalunya after his stage 1 win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 27 The start of the day's breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 27 Pierre Rolland (Europcar) is in the move (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 27 Martin Keizer (LottoNL-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 27 The peloton during stage 1 at Volta Ciclista a Catalunya Image 21 of 27 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 22 of 27 Chris Froome (Team Sky) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 23 of 27 Chris Froome (Team Sky) Image 24 of 27 Maciej Paterski (CCC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 27 Volta a Catalunya stage 1 started and finished in Calella Image 26 of 27 Maciej Paterski (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) takes the stage 1 win in Catalunya Image 27 of 27 Maciej Paterski (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) wins sprint ahead of Pierre Rolland (Europcar) and Bart de Clercq (Lotto-Soudal)

A long-distance break of three opportunist riders caused a major upset in the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya on Monday's opening stage, with Maciej Paterski (CCC) seizing the stage win and lead, and now ideally poised to do battle for the overall with fellow breakaways Bart de Clerq (Lotto-Soudal) and Pierre Rolland (Team Europcar).

"I have to take advantage of those days, when I feel strong and today I did exactly that," Paterski said of the race. "One of my biggest dreams has come true – to win a UCI World Tour race. I am very happy about that.

"I felt very well throughout the entire day, except the last 10 kilometers when the cramps began to strike. I felt dehydrated, but it was not only me, because it turned out that other escapees also had to deal with the same problem. In the end I was trying to not push on the pedals too hard and spin as easy as possible. It helped. During the finale I had to forget about the pain and concentrate on the sprint."

The trio have a gap of 2:40 seconds on the main peloton, led home by de Clerq's teammate Tosh Van De Sande and containing all the top favourites. Such an advantage may not prove completely decisive for the remainder of the race, but eliminating all three riders from the running - a top climber like former Alpe d'Huez winner Rolland is strongly placed - could be very difficult indeed.

Should any of the trio survive stage 4's mountain-top finish at La Molina with anything like the advantage they have now, barring ambushes the battle for the overall will be all over bar the shouting. After all, last year's Volta Ciclista a Catalunya, on an extremely similar course - no individual time trial and bland, unchallenging terrain on several stages - was won by just four seconds difference between first-placed Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and runner-up Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo).

"Now we own the leader jersey so we will try to maintain it as long as possible," Paterski said. "We have few other options, because I’m also the leader of mountains and points classification, but we will set the strategy with our sporting directors tomorrow and we will take one day at a time."

How it unfolded

On the 185.2 kilometre opening stage of the 2015 Volta, running through rugged terrain inland of the coastal start/finish town of Callela and including the first category Col de Formic, the trio broke away in the second hour of racing. In what seemed no time at all they had built up an impressively large lead of 14 minutes. Just past the stage's mid-way point at km 95, this had shrunk to 12:45, but nonetheless, their margin represented an advantage of considerable proportions.

Even the Formic's steepest nine percent slopes did little to dent the trio's margin, which dropped to a hefty nine minutes by the time they reached its summit. Sky and Tinkoff-Saxo began to chase a lot harder, but with seven minutes margin at 18 kilometres to go, shortly after the last classified climb of the day, it was clear one of the leading three was going to be raising his arms in victory in Calella.

On the hunt for his first win since he very narrowly fended off the peloton at the summit of the Montevergine in stage seven of the 2011 Giro d'Italia, De Clerq opened up the three-way sprint on the undulating finishing straight in Callela. But it was 2014 Tour of Norway champion Paterski, seemingly none too exhausted from finishing 22nd in Sunday's Milano-Sanremo and then claiming the top place on all three of stage one's classified climbs in the Volta, who managed to clinch the win. The 30-year-old Paterski first shot past the Belgian and then fended off a late surge by Rolland for what is arguably the biggest win of his six year career.

Whilst for his Pro-Continental CCC team, Paterski's win in a WorldTour race like the Volta may well prove be one of the highpoints of their 2015 season, for Paterski, the overall should be relatively easy to defend for at least one more day. Stage two's 191.8 kilometre run from Mataro de Olot is largely flat and, assuming the peloton regroups following a short, steep unclassified ‘ramp' of 1.4 kilometres some 11 kilometres from the line, will almost certainly end in a bunch sprint.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4:33:41 2 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 3 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:02 4 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:40 5 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 8 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 9 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 12 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 13 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 14 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 15 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 16 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 17 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 18 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 19 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 20 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 21 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 22 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 24 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 25 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 26 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 27 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 28 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 29 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 30 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 31 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 32 Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 33 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 34 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 35 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 36 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 37 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 38 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 39 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 40 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 41 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 42 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 43 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 44 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 45 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 46 Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 47 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 48 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 49 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 50 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 51 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 52 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 53 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 54 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 55 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 56 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 57 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 58 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 59 Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 60 Alex Cano (Col) Colombia 61 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 62 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 63 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 64 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 65 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 66 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 67 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 68 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 69 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 70 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 71 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 72 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 73 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 74 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 75 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 76 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 77 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 78 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 79 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 80 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 81 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 82 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 83 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 84 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 85 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 86 Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 87 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 88 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 89 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 90 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 91 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 92 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 93 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 94 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 95 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 96 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 97 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 98 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 99 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 100 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 101 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 102 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 103 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 104 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 105 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 106 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 107 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 108 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 109 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 110 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 111 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 112 Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 113 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 114 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 115 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 116 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 117 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 118 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 119 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 120 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 121 Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team 122 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 123 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:42 124 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:09:20 125 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 126 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 127 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 128 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 129 Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 130 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 131 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:12:28 132 Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia 0:13:40 133 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 134 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:18:13 135 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 136 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 137 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 138 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 139 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 140 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 141 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 142 Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia 143 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 144 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 145 Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia 146 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 147 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 148 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 149 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 150 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr 151 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 152 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 153 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 154 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 155 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 156 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 157 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 158 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 159 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 160 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 161 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 162 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 163 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 164 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 165 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 166 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 167 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 168 Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar 169 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 170 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 171 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 172 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 173 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 174 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 175 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 176 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 177 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 178 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 179 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 180 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 181 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 182 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge 183 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 184 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 185 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 186 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 187 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling DNF Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge DNF Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing DNF Jonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia

Mountain 1 - Alt De Viladrau (Cat. 2) km. 105.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 10 pts 2 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 3 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 5 4 Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team 3 5 Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 6 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 2 - Alt Del Coll Formic(Cat. 1) km.129,7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 16 pts 2 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 3 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 10 4 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 8 5 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 6 6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 4 7 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 3 8 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 2 9 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 3 - ALT DE COLLSACREU (Cat. 3) km. 166,60 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 6 pts 2 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 3 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 2 4 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 1

Sprint 1 -Mataro, km. 21 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 3 pts 2 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 2 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 - Calella, km. 47,50 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3 pts 2 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 2 3 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Europcar 13:46:23 2 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 Lotto Soudal 0:00:02 4 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:40 5 Team Katusha 6 Astana Pro Team 7 Team Giant-Alpecin 8 BMC Racing Team 9 Movistar Team 10 Team Sky 11 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 Bretagne-Séché Environnement 14 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 15 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 16 IAM Cycling 17 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 18 Colombia 19 Lampre-Merida 20 FDJ.fr 21 AG2R La Mondiale 22 Tinkoff-Saxo 23 Orica GreenEdge 0:18:13 24 Trek Factory Racing

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4:33:31 2 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:04 3 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:08 4 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:02:47 5 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:02:48 6 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:49 7 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:50 8 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 9 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 11 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 12 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 13 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 15 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 16 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 17 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 18 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 19 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 20 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 21 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 22 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 23 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 24 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 25 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 27 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 28 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 29 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 30 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 31 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 32 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 33 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 34 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 35 Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 36 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 37 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 38 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 39 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 40 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 41 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 42 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 43 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 44 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 45 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 46 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 47 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 48 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 49 Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 50 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 51 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 52 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 53 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 54 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 55 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 56 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 57 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 58 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 59 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 60 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 61 Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 62 Alex Cano (Col) Colombia 63 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 64 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 65 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 66 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 67 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 68 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 69 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 70 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 71 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 72 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 73 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 74 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 75 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 76 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 77 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 78 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 79 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 80 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 81 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 82 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 83 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 84 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 85 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 86 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 87 Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 88 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 89 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 90 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 91 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 92 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 93 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 94 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 95 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 96 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 97 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 98 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 99 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 100 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 101 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 102 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 103 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 104 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 105 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 106 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 107 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 108 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 109 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 110 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 111 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 112 Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 113 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 114 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 115 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 116 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 117 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 118 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 119 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 120 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 121 Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team 122 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 123 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:52 124 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:09:30 125 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 126 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 127 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 128 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 129 Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 130 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 131 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:12:38 132 Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia 0:13:50 133 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 134 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:18:20 135 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:18:21 136 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:18:22 137 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:18:23 138 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 139 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 140 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 141 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 142 Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia 143 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 144 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 145 Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia 146 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 147 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 148 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 149 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 150 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr 151 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 152 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 153 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 154 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 155 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 156 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 157 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 158 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 159 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 160 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 161 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 162 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 163 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 164 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 165 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 166 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 167 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 168 Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar 169 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 170 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 171 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 172 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 173 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 174 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 175 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 176 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 177 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 178 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 179 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 180 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 181 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 182 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge 183 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 184 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 185 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 186 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 187 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 32 pts 2 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 23 3 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 17 4 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 8 5 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 6 6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 4 7 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 3 8 Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team 3

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3 pts 2 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 3 3 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 2 4 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 2 5 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1 6 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4:36:21 2 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 4 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 5 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 6 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 7 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 8 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 0:06:40

Regional rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4:36:21 2 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 3 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:33 4 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step