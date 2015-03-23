Paterski claims Volta a Catalunya stage win
Breakaway sticks with favourites minutes behind
Stage 1: Calella - Calella
A long-distance break of three opportunist riders caused a major upset in the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya on Monday's opening stage, with Maciej Paterski (CCC) seizing the stage win and lead, and now ideally poised to do battle for the overall with fellow breakaways Bart de Clerq (Lotto-Soudal) and Pierre Rolland (Team Europcar).
"I have to take advantage of those days, when I feel strong and today I did exactly that," Paterski said of the race. "One of my biggest dreams has come true – to win a UCI World Tour race. I am very happy about that.
"I felt very well throughout the entire day, except the last 10 kilometers when the cramps began to strike. I felt dehydrated, but it was not only me, because it turned out that other escapees also had to deal with the same problem. In the end I was trying to not push on the pedals too hard and spin as easy as possible. It helped. During the finale I had to forget about the pain and concentrate on the sprint."
The trio have a gap of 2:40 seconds on the main peloton, led home by de Clerq's teammate Tosh Van De Sande and containing all the top favourites. Such an advantage may not prove completely decisive for the remainder of the race, but eliminating all three riders from the running - a top climber like former Alpe d'Huez winner Rolland is strongly placed - could be very difficult indeed.
Should any of the trio survive stage 4's mountain-top finish at La Molina with anything like the advantage they have now, barring ambushes the battle for the overall will be all over bar the shouting. After all, last year's Volta Ciclista a Catalunya, on an extremely similar course - no individual time trial and bland, unchallenging terrain on several stages - was won by just four seconds difference between first-placed Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and runner-up Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo).
"Now we own the leader jersey so we will try to maintain it as long as possible," Paterski said. "We have few other options, because I’m also the leader of mountains and points classification, but we will set the strategy with our sporting directors tomorrow and we will take one day at a time."
How it unfolded
On the 185.2 kilometre opening stage of the 2015 Volta, running through rugged terrain inland of the coastal start/finish town of Callela and including the first category Col de Formic, the trio broke away in the second hour of racing. In what seemed no time at all they had built up an impressively large lead of 14 minutes. Just past the stage's mid-way point at km 95, this had shrunk to 12:45, but nonetheless, their margin represented an advantage of considerable proportions.
Even the Formic's steepest nine percent slopes did little to dent the trio's margin, which dropped to a hefty nine minutes by the time they reached its summit. Sky and Tinkoff-Saxo began to chase a lot harder, but with seven minutes margin at 18 kilometres to go, shortly after the last classified climb of the day, it was clear one of the leading three was going to be raising his arms in victory in Calella.
On the hunt for his first win since he very narrowly fended off the peloton at the summit of the Montevergine in stage seven of the 2011 Giro d'Italia, De Clerq opened up the three-way sprint on the undulating finishing straight in Callela. But it was 2014 Tour of Norway champion Paterski, seemingly none too exhausted from finishing 22nd in Sunday's Milano-Sanremo and then claiming the top place on all three of stage one's classified climbs in the Volta, who managed to clinch the win. The 30-year-old Paterski first shot past the Belgian and then fended off a late surge by Rolland for what is arguably the biggest win of his six year career.
Whilst for his Pro-Continental CCC team, Paterski's win in a WorldTour race like the Volta may well prove be one of the highpoints of their 2015 season, for Paterski, the overall should be relatively easy to defend for at least one more day. Stage two's 191.8 kilometre run from Mataro de Olot is largely flat and, assuming the peloton regroups following a short, steep unclassified ‘ramp' of 1.4 kilometres some 11 kilometres from the line, will almost certainly end in a bunch sprint.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4:33:41
|2
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:02
|4
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:40
|5
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|12
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|13
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|15
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|18
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|19
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|20
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|21
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|22
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|24
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|26
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|27
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|29
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|30
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|31
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|33
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|35
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|36
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|39
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|40
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|42
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|43
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|44
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|45
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|46
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|48
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|49
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|50
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|52
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|53
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|54
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|55
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|56
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|57
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|58
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|59
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|60
|Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
|61
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|62
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|64
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|65
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|66
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|67
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|68
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|69
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|70
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|71
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|72
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|73
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|74
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|75
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|77
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|78
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|79
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|80
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|82
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|83
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|84
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|85
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|86
|Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|87
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|88
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|89
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|90
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|91
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|92
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|93
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|94
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|95
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|96
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|97
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|98
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|99
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|100
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|101
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|102
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|103
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|104
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|105
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|106
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|107
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|108
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|109
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|110
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|111
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|112
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|113
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|114
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|115
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|116
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|117
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|118
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|119
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|120
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|121
|Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team
|122
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|123
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:42
|124
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:09:20
|125
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|126
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|127
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|128
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|129
|Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|130
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|131
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:12:28
|132
|Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia
|0:13:40
|133
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|134
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:13
|135
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|136
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|137
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|138
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|139
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|140
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|141
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|142
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia
|143
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|144
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|145
|Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia
|146
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|147
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|148
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|149
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|150
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|151
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|152
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|153
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|154
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|155
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|156
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|157
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|158
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|159
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|160
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|161
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|162
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|163
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|164
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|165
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|166
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|167
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|168
|Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
|169
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|170
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|171
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|172
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|173
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|174
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|175
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|176
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|177
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|178
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|179
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|180
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|181
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|182
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
|183
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|184
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|185
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|186
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|187
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|DNF
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Jonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|10
|pts
|2
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|3
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|4
|Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|5
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|6
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|16
|pts
|2
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|3
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|4
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|8
|5
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|6
|6
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|7
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|3
|8
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|2
|9
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|6
|pts
|2
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|3
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|4
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|3
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|2
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|pts
|2
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|3
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Europcar
|13:46:23
|2
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:02
|4
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:40
|5
|Team Katusha
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|7
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|9
|Movistar Team
|10
|Team Sky
|11
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|14
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|15
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|16
|IAM Cycling
|17
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Colombia
|19
|Lampre-Merida
|20
|FDJ.fr
|21
|AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|23
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:18:13
|24
|Trek Factory Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4:33:31
|2
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:04
|3
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:08
|4
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:02:47
|5
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:02:48
|6
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:49
|7
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:50
|8
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|11
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|13
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|15
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|16
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|17
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|18
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|21
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|22
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|23
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|24
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|25
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|27
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|28
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|29
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|30
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|32
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|33
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|34
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|35
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|36
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|38
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|39
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|40
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|42
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|43
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|45
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|46
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|47
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|48
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|49
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|51
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|52
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|53
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|56
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|57
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|58
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|59
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|60
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|61
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|62
|Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
|63
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|64
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|65
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|66
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|67
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|68
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|69
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|70
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|71
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|72
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|73
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|74
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|75
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|76
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|77
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|78
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|79
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|80
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|81
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|82
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|83
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|84
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|85
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|86
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|87
|Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|88
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|89
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|90
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|91
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|92
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|93
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|94
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|95
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|96
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|97
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|98
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|99
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|100
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|101
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|102
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|103
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|104
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|105
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|106
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|107
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|108
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|109
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|110
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|111
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|112
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|113
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|114
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|115
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|116
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|117
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|118
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|119
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|120
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|121
|Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team
|122
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|123
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:52
|124
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:09:30
|125
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|126
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|127
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|128
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|129
|Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|130
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|131
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:12:38
|132
|Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia
|0:13:50
|133
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|134
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:18:20
|135
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:18:21
|136
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:22
|137
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:23
|138
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|139
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|140
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|141
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|142
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia
|143
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|144
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|145
|Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia
|146
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|147
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|148
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|149
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|150
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|151
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|152
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|153
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|154
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|155
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|156
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|157
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|158
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|159
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|160
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|161
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|162
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|163
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|164
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|165
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|166
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|167
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|168
|Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
|169
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|170
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|171
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|172
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|173
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|174
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|175
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|176
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|177
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|178
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|179
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|180
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|181
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|182
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
|183
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|184
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|185
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|186
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|187
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|32
|pts
|2
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|23
|3
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|17
|4
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|8
|5
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|6
|6
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|7
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|3
|8
|Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|pts
|2
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|3
|3
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|4
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|2
|5
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|6
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4:36:21
|2
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|5
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|6
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|8
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|0:06:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4:36:21
|2
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|3
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:15:33
|4
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Europcar
|13:46:23
|2
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:02
|4
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:40
|5
|Team Katusha
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|7
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|9
|Movistar Team
|10
|Team Sky
|11
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|14
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|15
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|16
|IAM Cycling
|17
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Colombia
|19
|Lampre-Merida
|20
|FDJ.fr
|21
|AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|23
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:18:13
|24
|Trek Factory Racing
