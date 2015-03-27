Image 1 of 40 Richie Porte (Sky) in the lead at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 40 Richie Porte and Chris Froome rode in the Sky train. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 40 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 40 Porte in the leader's jersey. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 40 Richie Porte took over the race lead. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 40 New race leader Richie Porte on the podium. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 40 Alejandro Valverde with his stage trophy. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 40 AlejandroVvalverde collects his trophy. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 40 Amael Moinard (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 40 Yuri Trofimov (Team Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 40 Amael Moinard (BMC) and Yuri Trofimov (Team Katusha). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 40 Dylan Teuns (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 40 Egor Silin (Team Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 40 Team Katusha (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 40 The peloton rides during stage 5 of Volta a Catalunya. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 40 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 40 Darwin Atapuma (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 40 Darwin Atapuma (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 40 Bart De Clercq came in 2:53 down (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 40 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 40 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 40 Richie Porte (Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 40 Team Sky drive the pace. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 40 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 40 Bart De Clerqc lost the leader's jersey. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 40 Bart De Clerqc (Lotto Soudal) lost the leader's jersey. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 40 Pierre Rolland (Europcar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 40 Pierre Rolland (Europcar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 40 Gianpaolo Carusso (Team Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 40 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 40 Richie Porte (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 40 Richie Porte (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 40 Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 40 Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 40 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 40 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 40 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 40 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 40 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 40 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) claimed his second stage win of the Volta a Catalunya, attacking the select group of favourites who had distanced race leader Bart De Clercq (Lotto Soudal) and soloing to the win over the final 3km.

Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-Quickstep) took second on the stage, gaining important time bonuses, while Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) denied Richie Porte the final bonus in third. Porte could be consoled by taking over the race lead by five seconds over Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale). Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) is in third overall at seven seconds.

The race was blown apart in strong crosswinds, leaving only a select front group of favourites after the final climb with 10km to go. Not among them was De Clercq, who ran into trouble when the echelons formed 40km earlier.

“It was a really beautiful day for all of us," Valverde said. "We knew there was going to be some wind in the finale, the whole team was attentive and always riding on the front and we decided to accelerate. We were able to make the gap, leave De Clercq and Martin behind, and also cooperated well with the other teams, since we all had an interest to leave the rivals behind - we really pushed at 100 percent."

Once the selection was made after the climb, Valverde set off in search of the time he lost on stage 3 when he was caught up in a crash that split the field. "Seeing that we're 16 seconds behind, that time we lost in Girona is awful for us," he said. "Moreover, the crash did change things completely: it wasn't a hard blow at all, but every time you suffer a crash, you feel in pain when you wake up the following that, and combined with all the efforts into the mountain stage and me suffering with cold into the Creueta descent... all of that made me reach La Molina not in the best condition I'd have wished. Still, I think I'm doing a pretty good work in this Volta, as well myself as the whole team, and we're really happy."

While stage 6 on Saturday is likely a day for the sprinters, the final stage in Barcelona with eight trips over the Alt de Montjuïc can prove tricky. "Let's see what happens until Sunday in Montjuïc. We already did great and we'll fight for what it's left. The GC is close, we're pretty much equal when it comes to energy and even the bonus seconds might be key."

How it unfolded

A large group escaped the field on the run out of Alp, just 5km into the 195.4km stage to Valls. It included Martin Elmiger (IAM), Jan Polanc (Lampre), Christian Meier (Orica-GreenEdge), Lawson Craddock (Giant-Alpecin), Jasper Stuyven (Trek Factory Racing), Luis Mas (Caja Rural), Florian Vachon (Bretagne-Seche Environnement), Marek Rutkiewicz (CCC), Romain Hardy, Loic Chetout (Cofidis), Bryan Coquard (Europcar) and Marinus Minnaard (Wanty Groupe Gobert), and soon added Anton Vorobyev (Katusha).

The Russian's presence seemed to tip the balance toward the field, and the group was caught and the race was all back together for the first sprint of the day, with Lotto Soudal's Boris Vallee and Greg Henderson leading the bunch across the line as they tried to protect race leader de Clercq.

It wasn't until after the sprint that a group could then go clear, and it was Jan Polanc (Lampre), Calvin Watson (Trek) and Yohan Bagot (Cofidis) who had the honours.

Their lead maxed out at five minutes at the second sprint at kilometer 103.4, but drama was soon to unfold behind as strong crosswinds began to blow.

Katusha, Tinkoff-Saxo, Movistar, Sky and Etixx-Quick Step all made the front chase group as the peloton fractured into echelons. De Clercq was not among the group of favourites with Porte, Contador and Uran, and Sky made sure he stayed behind and in the process swept past the three previous leaders. Also missing out on the break was Dan Martin (Cannondale-Garmin), whose podium hopes would vanish in the breeze.

On the day's sole climb, the category 2 Alt de Lilla, the leading group split further thanks to an injection of pace from the pre-race favourites. Nine riders emerged at the front: Valverde, Uran, Porte, Contador, Fabio Aru (Astana) and teammate Tiralongo, Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r), Rafael Valls (Lampre) and Tejay van Garderen (BMC).

As they hurtled downhill toward the finish, there was a brief hesitation and Valverde took advantage of the opportunity to attack ahead of a series of roundabouts that helped to slow the chase. He was able to hold onto his gap of five seconds and celebrate the victory, which he dedicated to former teammate Xavier Tondo, who died in 2011, and Pablo Lastras, who broke his pelvis in a crash on stage 4.

"Every time we come to the Volta a Catalunya we always remember Xavi a lot; we always do, in every race, and every victory we achieve, though we don't always say it, is for him," Valverde said. "We also remember Pablo, after his crash yesterday. Let this victory serve so we can remind him we're by his side, giving every bit of energy on the road to make him happy - this is also for you."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 4:25:52 2 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:05 3 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 5 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 7 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:12 9 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:00:05 10 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 11 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 12 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:42 13 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:44 14 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 15 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 16 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 17 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:01:35 18 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 19 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 20 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 21 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 22 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 23 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 24 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 25 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 26 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 27 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 28 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 29 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 30 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:48 31 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:01:51 32 Alex Cano (Col) Colombia 0:02:44 33 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:53 34 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 35 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 36 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 37 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 38 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 39 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 40 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 41 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 42 Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 43 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 44 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 45 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 46 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 47 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 48 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 49 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 50 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 51 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 52 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 53 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 54 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 55 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 56 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 57 Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 58 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 59 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 60 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 61 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 62 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 63 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 65 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 66 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 67 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 68 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 69 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:03:19 70 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:26 71 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 72 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 73 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:38 74 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 75 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:04:24 76 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:04:56 77 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:50 78 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 79 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 80 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 81 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 82 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:06:26 83 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:08:40 84 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 85 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 86 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 87 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 88 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 89 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 90 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 91 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 92 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:10:21 93 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 0:10:30 94 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 95 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:45 96 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:11:00 97 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:11:32 98 Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:33 99 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 100 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 101 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 102 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 103 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 104 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 105 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 106 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 107 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 108 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 109 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 110 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr 111 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 112 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 113 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 114 Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 115 Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia 116 Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia 117 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 118 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 119 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 120 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 121 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 122 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 123 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 124 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 125 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 126 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 127 Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 128 Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar 129 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 130 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 131 Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia 132 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 133 Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 134 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 135 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 136 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 137 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 138 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 139 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 140 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 141 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 142 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 143 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 144 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 145 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 146 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 147 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 148 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 149 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 150 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 151 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 152 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 153 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 154 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 155 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 156 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 157 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 158 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 159 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 160 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 161 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 162 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 163 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team DNF Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert DNF George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo DNF Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team DNS Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNS Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo DNS Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha

Mountain 1 - Alt De Lilla (Cat. 2), km. 185.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 10 pts 2 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 7 3 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 3 5 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 6 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1

Sprint 1 - La Seu D'urgell, km 38,60 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 pts 2 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 2 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 - Ponts, km 103,40 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 3 pts 2 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 2 3 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 13:18:28 2 Astana Pro Team 0:00:02 3 Team Sky 0:00:09 4 Movistar Team 0:04:09 5 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:04:20 6 AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:59 7 Etixx - Quick-Step 8 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:11 9 Team Katusha 10 Trek Factory Racing 0:05:38 11 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:06:29 12 Team Giant-Alpecin 13 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 14 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:07:47 15 IAM Cycling 0:09:26 16 Lampre-Merida 0:10:46 17 BRETAGNE-S.ENVIRONNEM 0:11:33 18 Orica GreenEdge 0:12:29 19 FDJ.fr 0:14:00 20 Lotto Soudal 0:15:24 21 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:15:39 22 Colombia 0:18:18 23 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:29:07 24 Team Europcar 0:35:13

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 22:58:20 2 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:05 3 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:07 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:16 5 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:18 6 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:27 7 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:00:33 8 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:00:43 9 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:09 10 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:35 11 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:02:16 12 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:27 13 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:02:29 14 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:33 15 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:35 16 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:02:37 17 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:38 18 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:59 19 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:04:00 20 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:01 21 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 22 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:04:22 23 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:04:25 24 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:37 25 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:43 26 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:41 27 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:07:05 28 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:49 29 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:09:35 30 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:09:39 31 Alex Cano (Col) Colombia 0:10:28 32 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:12:20 33 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:14:28 34 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:15:36 35 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:15:38 36 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:15:59 37 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:16:17 38 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:58 39 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:19:20 40 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:22:04 41 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:22:23 42 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:22:25 43 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:22:43 44 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 0:22:47 45 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:23:17 46 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:27:11 47 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:27:36 48 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:28:04 49 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:29:21 50 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:29:23 51 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 52 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:29:41 53 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 54 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:29:43 55 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:29:53 56 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:29:57 57 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:31:31 58 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 59 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:32:11 60 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 61 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:32:21 62 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:33:05 63 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:34:07 64 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:34:21 65 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:35:02 66 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:35:40 67 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:35:42 68 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:35:45 69 Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 70 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:36:34 71 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:36:36 72 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:36:46 73 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:37:53 74 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:37:59 75 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 0:38:16 76 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 0:39:17 77 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 78 Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:39:26 79 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 0:40:32 80 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:40:33 81 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:41:36 82 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:41:53 83 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:42:10 84 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:42:23 85 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 86 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:42:51 87 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 88 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:43:06 89 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:43:23 90 Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:43:39 91 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:46:54 92 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:47:16 93 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:48:51 94 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:49:36 95 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:49:57 96 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 97 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 0:50:22 98 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:50:30 99 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:51:06 100 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:51:13 101 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 0:51:25 102 Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:53:03 103 Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 104 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 105 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 0:53:26 106 Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:54:27 107 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:54:41 108 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:55:31 109 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 0:55:43 110 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:55:46 111 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 112 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:57:05 113 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 0:57:47 114 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:58:18 115 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:59:04 116 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:59:41 117 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:00:24 118 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:00:27 119 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 1:00:30 120 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:00:35 121 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 122 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:00:37 123 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 1:01:10 124 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:01:22 125 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:02:37 126 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:03:56 127 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 1:04:30 128 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:04:34 129 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:05:30 130 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:05:46 131 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:06:33 132 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:07:43 133 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:08:36 134 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:09:30 135 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:11:16 136 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 1:11:19 137 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:11:20 138 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 1:12:02 139 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 140 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:12:38 141 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:12:59 142 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:13:46 143 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 1:14:19 144 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 1:14:37 145 Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia 1:15:40 146 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 1:16:33 147 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 1:17:49 148 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:18:06 149 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:18:17 150 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:18:38 151 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 1:18:39 152 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:19:14 153 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 1:20:10 154 Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia 1:20:13 155 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 156 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 157 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 1:21:32 158 Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar 1:24:50 159 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 160 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 161 Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia 1:25:03 162 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1:29:24 163 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:30:24

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 64 pts 2 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 53 3 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 42 4 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 39 5 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 35 6 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 32 7 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 30 8 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 28 9 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 28 10 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 23 11 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 22

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 11 pts 2 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 5 3 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 4 4 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 3 5 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 6 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 3 7 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 8 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3 9 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 3 10 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 2 11 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 5 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 6 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 7 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 8 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 9 Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 11 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement

Regional rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 68:59:30 2 BMC Racing Team 0:00:25 3 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:07:06 4 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:11:57 5 Astana Pro Team 0:14:23 6 Team Katusha 0:23:19 7 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:23:48 8 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:26:56 9 AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:37 10 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:31:29 11 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:36:32 12 Lampre-Merida 0:37:40 13 Movistar Team 0:38:20 14 IAM Cycling 0:49:15 15 Lotto Soudal 0:51:36 16 Trek Factory Racing 1:01:16 17 Team Europcar 1:01:22 18 FDJ.fr 1:06:01 19 Team Giant-Alpecin 1:11:56 20 Bretagne-Séché Environnement 1:39:57 21 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1:40:02 22 Orica GreenEdge 1:40:18 23 Colombia 1:47:45 24 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2:08:54

