Valverde wins Volta a Catalunya stage 5

De Clercq loses lead on aggressive stage

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) claimed his second stage win of the Volta a Catalunya, attacking the select group of favourites who had distanced race leader Bart De Clercq (Lotto Soudal) and soloing to the win over the final 3km.

Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-Quickstep) took second on the stage, gaining important time bonuses, while Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) denied Richie Porte the final bonus in third. Porte could be consoled by taking over the race lead by five seconds over Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale). Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) is in third overall at seven seconds.

The race was blown apart in strong crosswinds, leaving only a select front group of favourites after the final climb with 10km to go. Not among them was De Clercq, who ran into trouble when the echelons formed 40km earlier.

“It was a really beautiful day for all of us," Valverde said. "We knew there was going to be some wind in the finale, the whole team was attentive and always riding on the front and we decided to accelerate. We were able to make the gap, leave De Clercq and Martin behind, and also cooperated well with the other teams, since we all had an interest to leave the rivals behind - we really pushed at 100 percent."

Once the selection was made after the climb, Valverde set off in search of the time he lost on stage 3 when he was caught up in a crash that split the field. "Seeing that we're 16 seconds behind, that time we lost in Girona is awful for us," he said. "Moreover, the crash did change things completely: it wasn't a hard blow at all, but every time you suffer a crash, you feel in pain when you wake up the following that, and combined with all the efforts into the mountain stage and me suffering with cold into the Creueta descent... all of that made me reach La Molina not in the best condition I'd have wished. Still, I think I'm doing a pretty good work in this Volta, as well myself as the whole team, and we're really happy."

While stage 6 on Saturday is likely a day for the sprinters, the final stage in Barcelona with eight trips over the Alt de Montjuïc can prove tricky. "Let's see what happens until Sunday in Montjuïc. We already did great and we'll fight for what it's left. The GC is close, we're pretty much equal when it comes to energy and even the bonus seconds might be key."

How it unfolded

A large group escaped the field on the run out of Alp, just 5km into the 195.4km stage to Valls. It included Martin Elmiger (IAM), Jan Polanc (Lampre), Christian Meier (Orica-GreenEdge), Lawson Craddock (Giant-Alpecin), Jasper Stuyven (Trek Factory Racing), Luis Mas (Caja Rural), Florian Vachon (Bretagne-Seche Environnement), Marek Rutkiewicz (CCC), Romain Hardy, Loic Chetout (Cofidis), Bryan Coquard (Europcar) and Marinus Minnaard (Wanty Groupe Gobert), and soon added Anton Vorobyev (Katusha).

The Russian's presence seemed to tip the balance toward the field, and the group was caught and the race was all back together for the first sprint of the day, with Lotto Soudal's Boris Vallee and Greg Henderson leading the bunch across the line as they tried to protect race leader de Clercq.

It wasn't until after the sprint that a group could then go clear, and it was Jan Polanc (Lampre), Calvin Watson (Trek) and Yohan Bagot (Cofidis) who had the honours.

Their lead maxed out at five minutes at the second sprint at kilometer 103.4, but drama was soon to unfold behind as strong crosswinds began to blow.

Katusha, Tinkoff-Saxo, Movistar, Sky and Etixx-Quick Step all made the front chase group as the peloton fractured into echelons. De Clercq was not among the group of favourites with Porte, Contador and Uran, and Sky made sure he stayed behind and in the process swept past the three previous leaders. Also missing out on the break was Dan Martin (Cannondale-Garmin), whose podium hopes would vanish in the breeze.

On the day's sole climb, the category 2 Alt de Lilla, the leading group split further thanks to an injection of pace from the pre-race favourites. Nine riders emerged at the front: Valverde, Uran, Porte, Contador, Fabio Aru (Astana) and teammate Tiralongo, Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r), Rafael Valls (Lampre) and Tejay van Garderen (BMC).

As they hurtled downhill toward the finish, there was a brief hesitation and Valverde took advantage of the opportunity to attack ahead of a series of roundabouts that helped to slow the chase. He was able to hold onto his gap of five seconds and celebrate the victory, which he dedicated to former teammate Xavier Tondo, who died in 2011, and Pablo Lastras, who broke his pelvis in a crash on stage 4.

"Every time we come to the Volta a Catalunya we always remember Xavi a lot; we always do, in every race, and every victory we achieve, though we don't always say it, is for him," Valverde said. "We also remember Pablo, after his crash yesterday. Let this victory serve so we can remind him we're by his side, giving every bit of energy on the road to make him happy - this is also for you."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team4:25:52
2Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:05
3Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
4Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
5Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
6Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
7Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
8David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky0:00:12
9Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team0:00:05
10Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
11Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
12Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:42
13Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:44
14Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
15Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
16Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
17Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:01:35
18Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
19Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
20Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
21Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
22Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
23Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
24Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
25Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
26Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
27Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
28Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
29Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
30Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:01:48
31Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:01:51
32Alex Cano (Col) Colombia0:02:44
33Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:53
34Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
35David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
36Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
37Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
38Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
39Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
40Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
41Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
42Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
43Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
44Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
45Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
46Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
47Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
48Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
49Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
50Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
51Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
52Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
53Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
54Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
55Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
56Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
57Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
58Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
59Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
60Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
61Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
62Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
63Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
64Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
65Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
66Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
67Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
68Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
69Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr0:03:19
70José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:26
71Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
72Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
73David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:38
74Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
75Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:04:24
76Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:04:56
77Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:50
78Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
79Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
80Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
81Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
82Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:06:26
83Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:08:40
84Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
85Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
86Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
87Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
88Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
89Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
90Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
91Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
92Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:10:21
93Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal0:10:30
94Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
95Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:10:45
96Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:11:00
97Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:11:32
98Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:33
99Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
100Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
101Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
102Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
103Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
104Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
105Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
106Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
107Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
108Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
109Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
110Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
111Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
112Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
113Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
114Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
115Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia
116Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia
117Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
118Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
119Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
120Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
121Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
122Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
123Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
124Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
125Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
126Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
127Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
128Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
129Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
130Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
131Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia
132Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
133Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
134Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
135Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
136Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
137Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
138Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
139Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
140Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
141Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
142Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
143Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
144Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
145Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
146Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
147Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
148Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
149Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
150Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
151Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
152Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
153Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
154Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
155Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
156Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
157Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
158Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
159Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
160Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
161Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
162Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
163Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
DNFDanilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFGeorge Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFMiguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
DNSRomain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNSRafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNSAlberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha

Mountain 1 - Alt De Lilla (Cat. 2), km. 185.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky10pts
2Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale7
3Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step5
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team3
5Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo2
6Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team1

Sprint 1 - La Seu D'urgell, km 38,60
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal3pts
2Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal2
3Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 2 - Ponts, km 103,40
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing3pts
2Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida2
3Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team13:18:28
2Astana Pro Team0:00:02
3Team Sky0:00:09
4Movistar Team0:04:09
5Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:04:20
6AG2R La Mondiale0:04:59
7Etixx - Quick-Step
8Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:11
9Team Katusha
10Trek Factory Racing0:05:38
11Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:06:29
12Team Giant-Alpecin
13Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
14Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:07:47
15IAM Cycling0:09:26
16Lampre-Merida0:10:46
17BRETAGNE-S.ENVIRONNEM0:11:33
18Orica GreenEdge0:12:29
19FDJ.fr0:14:00
20Lotto Soudal0:15:24
21Tinkoff-Saxo0:15:39
22Colombia0:18:18
23CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:29:07
24Team Europcar0:35:13

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky22:58:20
2Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:05
3Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:07
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:16
5Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:18
6Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:27
7Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team0:00:33
8Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:00:43
9Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:09
10Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:35
11Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:02:16
12Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:27
13Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:02:29
14Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:33
15Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:02:35
16Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:02:37
17Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:38
18Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:03:59
19Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:00
20Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:01
21Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
22Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:04:22
23Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:04:25
24Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:37
25David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:43
26Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:41
27Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:07:05
28Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:49
29Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:09:35
30Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:09:39
31Alex Cano (Col) Colombia0:10:28
32Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:12:20
33Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:14:28
34Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:15:36
35Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:15:38
36Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:15:59
37Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:16:17
38Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:58
39Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:19:20
40Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:22:04
41Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:22:23
42Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:22:25
43Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:22:43
44David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky0:22:47
45José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:23:17
46Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:27:11
47Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:27:36
48Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:28:04
49Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:29:21
50Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:29:23
51Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
52Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:29:41
53Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
54Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:29:43
55Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team0:29:53
56Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:29:57
57Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:31:31
58Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
59Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:32:11
60Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
61Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:32:21
62Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:33:05
63Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:34:07
64Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:34:21
65Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:35:02
66Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:35:40
67Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr0:35:42
68Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:35:45
69Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
70Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr0:36:34
71Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:36:36
72Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:36:46
73Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:37:53
74Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:37:59
75Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida0:38:16
76Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling0:39:17
77Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
78Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:39:26
79Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar0:40:32
80Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:40:33
81Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:41:36
82Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:41:53
83Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:42:10
84Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:42:23
85Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
86Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:42:51
87Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
88Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:43:06
89Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:43:23
90Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:43:39
91Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:46:54
92Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:47:16
93Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:48:51
94Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:49:36
95Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:49:57
96Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
97Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia0:50:22
98Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:50:30
99Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:51:06
100Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:51:13
101Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia0:51:25
102Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:53:03
103Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
104Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
105Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal0:53:26
106Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:54:27
107Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:54:41
108Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:55:31
109Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida0:55:43
110Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:55:46
111Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
112Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:57:05
113Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:57:47
114David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:58:18
115Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:59:04
116Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:59:41
117Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:00:24
118Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:00:27
119Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale1:00:30
120Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:00:35
121Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
122Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr1:00:37
123Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida1:01:10
124Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:01:22
125Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:02:37
126Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:03:56
127Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky1:04:30
128Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr1:04:34
129Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:05:30
130Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin1:05:46
131Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:06:33
132Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo1:07:43
133Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:08:36
134Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:09:30
135Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:11:16
136Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team1:11:19
137Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:11:20
138Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha1:12:02
139Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
140Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin1:12:38
141Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:12:59
142Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:13:46
143Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge1:14:19
144Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement1:14:37
145Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia1:15:40
146Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida1:16:33
147Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team1:17:49
148Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:18:06
149Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr1:18:17
150Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:18:38
151Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing1:18:39
152Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1:19:14
153Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing1:20:10
154Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia1:20:13
155Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
156Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
157Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement1:21:32
158Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar1:24:50
159Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
160Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
161Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia1:25:03
162Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:29:24
163Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:30:24

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team64pts
2José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team53
3Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky42
4Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing39
5Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo35
6Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice32
7Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia30
8Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale28
9Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling28
10Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal23
11Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits22

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA11pts
2Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team5
3José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team4
4Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing3
5Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
6Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing3
7Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
8Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3
9Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky3
10Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida2
11Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
2Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
3Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
4Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
5Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
6Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
7Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
8Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
9Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
10Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
11Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement

Regional rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
2David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
3Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky68:59:30
2BMC Racing Team0:00:25
3Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:07:06
4Etixx - Quick-Step0:11:57
5Astana Pro Team0:14:23
6Team Katusha0:23:19
7Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:23:48
8Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:26:56
9AG2R La Mondiale0:28:37
10Tinkoff-Saxo0:31:29
11Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:36:32
12Lampre-Merida0:37:40
13Movistar Team0:38:20
14IAM Cycling0:49:15
15Lotto Soudal0:51:36
16Trek Factory Racing1:01:16
17Team Europcar1:01:22
18FDJ.fr1:06:01
19Team Giant-Alpecin1:11:56
20Bretagne-Séché Environnement1:39:57
21Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:40:02
22Orica GreenEdge1:40:18
23Colombia1:47:45
24CCC Sprandi Polkowice2:08:54

