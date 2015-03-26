Trending

Volta a Catalunya: van Garderen wins queen stage

Porte beats Contador for second

Tejay van Garderen on the podium at La Molina after winning the stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tejay van Garderen (BMC) wins stage 4 of the Volta a Catalunya on La Molina

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bryan Coquard (Europcar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Blue skies for the queen stage turned to snow at La Molina

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Snow aplenty on the roadside

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Lawson Craddock, Ben Hermans and Eduardo Sepúlveda riding up La Molina

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nico Roche in the front group on the climb to La Molina

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Darwin Atapuma (BMC) attacked on the final climb

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Europcar tries to keep Pierre Rolland in contention

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-Quickstep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bart De Clercq (Lotto Soudal) in the leader's jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bart De Clercq (Lotto Soudal)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bart De Clercq (Lotto Soudal)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tejay van Garderen (BMC) wins stage 4 of the Volta a Catalunya on La Molina

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tejay van Garderen (BMC) wins stage 4 of the Volta a Catalunya on La Molina

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tejay van Garderen (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) bounced back from what he called the “most horrifying moment of my career” with a vengeance on Thursday, overcoming a bad crash on stage three of the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya to claim his second mountain top victory in the race in as many years. Van Garderen narrowly fended off a late counter-attack by Sky’s Richie Porte, who also has moved up to second overall, 21 seconds behind new leader Bart de Clercq of Lotto-Soudal.

Van Garderen went over a guardrail on a descent some 35 kilometres from the finish on Wednesday, and although uninjured he lost 16 minutes overall. Three kilometres from the summit finish at La Molina ski station in the Pyrenees on Thursday, however, it was a very different story as the BMC Racing Team rider blasted away from a 20 strong group of favourites.

Keeping a steady pace on the short but challenging final ascent, Van Garderen crossed the line to claim his first win, and BMC Racing’s fourth, of the 2015 season. As he said afterwards, the fight for the overall might not be possible, but this was a very satisfying win nonetheless.

“I have a very up and down relationship with this race, I was unfortunate with the crash, but I had minimal damage and today put everything into getting a stage win,” the American said. “I had no chance with the overall, but I told the team last night we should stay positive, go for another stage win and keep the racing aggressive.”

Van Garderen’s move came shortly after a devastating attack by Vasil Kiryenka of Sky had put paid to the hopes of the last of two day long breakaways, Tom Danielson (Cannondale-Garmin) and double Austrian national champion Riccardo Zoidl (Trek Factory Racing).

Danielson and Zoidl had broken away with three other riders, Jose Herrada (Movistar), Jerome Coppel (IAM Cycling) and Loic Chetout (Cofidis) almost as soon as the starting whistle blew on a 188 km stage. The day grew colder and cloudier, but thankfully not wetter as the Volta tackled four classified Pyrenean ascents, three of them first category and the hardest the race’s only Hors Categorie climb, the 21 kilometre La Creueta, which immediately preceded the much shorter climb to La Molina.

With Herrada dropped at the foot of the Creueta, Danielson and Zoidl reached its summit with just over a minute to spare on the chasing group, an advantage that permitted the American veteran to claim maximum points and the lead in the Volta's King of the Mountains competition. The swooping, long descent that followed saw Sky at the head of a group of some two dozen riders, although Chris Froome, having wavered already on stage three, was not amongst them after being dropped on la Creueta, and nor was race leader Pierre Rolland (Europcar), who eventually lost five mintues.

Having pegged the two-man break back to 40 seconds at the foot of La Molina, Kiryenka’s sudden lunge was followed by an almost equally abrupt attack by Dan Martin (Cannondale-Garmin), but it was Contador’s move, three kilometres from the line, that caused the most damage, scattering his rivals behind him.

Sweeping past Kiryenka, who seemingly sat up to wait for Porte, Contador came within five seconds of van Garderen before wavering slightly. At the same time, Kiryenka provided Porte all the support the Tasmanian needed to regain contact with Contador and then roar past him within of the finish. The Volta is Contador’s last race before the Giro, and seeing one of his key rivals for the corsa rosa outgun him on this vital last test, albeit on a climb which did the Spaniard few favours, will not have improved his morale.

Meanwhile, Van Garderen remained tantalisingly out of reach, and a strong ride - albeit one completely ignored by the race’s tv cameras - by Lotto-Soudal’s Bart de Clercq leaves the Belgian Giro 2011 stage winner on top of the overall classfiication. But Porte’s defeat of Contador and strategic racing allowed the 2015 Paris-Nice winner to move into second overall, 21 seconds behind, whilst Contador moves into fifth, 28 seconds back.

On paper, with three fairly straightforward stages remaining and as the last survivor atop of the general classification from the stage one three-man breakaway, De Clercq is well on track for the biggest win of his career. Last year’s Volta, on a very similar route, was decided by four seconds and given there was no change after overall winner Joaquim Rodriguez clinched that advantage at today’s same finish at La Molina, the Belgian looks to be ideally placed.

However the Lotto-Soudal race leader already lost one useful rider, Giro podium finisher Tomas de Gent who abandoned today, and Friday’s 195.4 kilometre stage from Alp to Valls, through rolling terrain, is the best of all the remaining stages for aggressive rivals to test his team’s strength. Time bonuses, too, on offer on all the stages, could continue to add to the unpredictability of a Volta which, despite the lack of a interesting route, is still producing some very exciting racing.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team5:00:36
2Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky0:00:03
3Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:08
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
6Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team0:00:11
7Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:15
8Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:19
9Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:00:21
10Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
11Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:24
12Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
13Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:27
14Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:00:30
15Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:34
16Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:37
17Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:41
18Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:00:45
19Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:47
20Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:50
21Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:57
22Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
23Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
24Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
25Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:01:22
26Alex Cano (Col) Colombia0:01:30
27Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:08
28Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:33
29David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
30Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
31Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
32Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
33Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
34Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:36
35Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:31
36José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:12
37Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:39
38Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida0:04:54
39Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:05:01
40Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:05:13
41Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
42Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:06:25
43Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:07:35
44Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:03
45Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:09:23
46Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
47David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky0:10:03
48Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
49Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:12:49
50Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
51Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:15:51
52Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
53Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
54Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
55Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:16:08
56Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
57Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
58Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
59Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
60Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
61Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
62Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
63Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:17:47
64Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida0:19:13
65Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
66Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
67Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:19:15
68Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
69Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
70Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
71Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
72Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:20:50
73Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:23:39
74Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:25:25
75Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:27:49
76Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
77Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
78Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
79Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
80Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
81Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
82Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
83Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
84Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia
85Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
86Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
87Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
88Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
89Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
90Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
91Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
92Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
93Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
94Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
95Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
96Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
97Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
98Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
99Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
100Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
101Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
102Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
103Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
104Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
105Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
106Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia
107Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
108Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
109Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia
110Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
111Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
112Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
113Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
114Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
115Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
116Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
117Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
118David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
119Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
120Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
121Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
122Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
123Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
124Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
125Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
126Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
127Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
128Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
129Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
130Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
131Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
132Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
133Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
134Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
135Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
136Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
137Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
138George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
139Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
140Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
141Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
142Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
143Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
144Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
145Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
146Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
147Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
148Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
149Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
150Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
151Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
152Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
153Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
154Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
155Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
156Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
157Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
158Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
159Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
160Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
161Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
162Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
163Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
164Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
165Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
166Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
167Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:28:21
168Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
169Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:28:36
DNFPerrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFKevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
DNFTom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFDaan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFThomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFSimon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
DNFMatteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
DNFPablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFMichael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo

Mountain 1 - Alt De Bracons (Cat. 1), km. 57.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling16pts
2Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team12
3José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team10
4Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits8
5Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing6
6Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia4
7David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky3
8Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team2
9Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky1

Mountain 2 - Alt De Coubet (Cat. 1), km. 90.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team16pts
2Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling12
3Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team10
4Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing8
5Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
6Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team4
7Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
8Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
9Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain 3 - Alt De La Creueta (HC), km. 146.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team30pts
2Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing25
3José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team20
4Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky16
5Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky12
6Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team10
7Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo8
8Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky6
9Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team4
10Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo3
11Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
12Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 4 - La Molina (Cat. 1), km. 188.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team16pts
2Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky12
3Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo10
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team8
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo6
6Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team4
7Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale3
8Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team2
9Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky1

Sprint 1 - Manlleu, km 31,30
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3pts
2José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team2
3Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling1

Sprint 2 - Sant Esteve D'en Bas, km 68,20
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing3pts
2José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team2
3Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team15:02:36
2Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:14
3Team Sky0:02:09
4Etixx - Quick-Step0:08:04
5Astana Pro Team0:11:02
6Tinkoff-Saxo0:11:19
7Movistar Team0:19:34
8Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:19:40
9Team Katusha0:20:07
10Lampre-Merida0:20:35
11AG2R La Mondiale0:21:13
12Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:22:32
13Team Europcar0:29:36
14Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:30:15
15Lotto Soudal0:31:19
16Trek Factory Racing0:33:36
17IAM Cycling0:34:59
18Team Giant-Alpecin0:43:26
19FDJ.fr0:45:17
20Orica GreenEdge0:51:10
21Colombia0:56:20
22BRETAGNE-S.ENVIRONNEM1:10:41
23CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:22:39
24Wanty - Groupe Gobert

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal18:32:02
2Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky0:00:21
3Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:26
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:27
5Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:28
6Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:45
7Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:48
8Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:51
9Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:52
10Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team0:00:54
11Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:01:04
12Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
13Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:01:07
14Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:01:13
15Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:21
16Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:24
17Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:01:28
18Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:33
19Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:29
20Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:52
21Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
22Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:10
23Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:03:13
24Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:16
25David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
26Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:03:41
27Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:14
28Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:28
29Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:38
30Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:22
31Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:07:08
32Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:07:12
33Alex Cano (Col) Colombia0:08:10
34Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:08:56
35Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:58
36Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:12:45
37Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:13:32
38Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:15:18
39Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:31
40Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:15:59
41Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:16:36
42Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team0:16:46
43Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:51
44Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:18:24
45Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
46Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:19:02
47Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:19:56
48Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:19:58
49Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
50Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:20:16
51José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:20:17
52Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:21:09
53Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr0:22:35
54David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky0:23:01
55Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:24:44
56Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:24:52
57Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
58Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:25:09
59Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
60Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:26:54
61Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:27:14
62Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar0:27:25
63Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:28:14
64Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:28:29
65Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:28:32
66Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
67Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
68Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:28:46
69Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:29:24
70Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:29:44
71Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
72Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
73Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
74Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:29:51
75Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:29:54
76Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:30:16
77George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:30:19
78Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:30:32
79Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:32:35
80Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:33:13
81Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:33:18
82Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
83Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr0:33:41
84Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:33:51
85Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:34:09
86Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
87Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:36:44
88Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:36:46
89Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:36:50
90Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
91Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
92Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
93Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
94Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:36:59
95Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:37:23
96Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:38:06
97Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
98Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia0:38:18
99Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:39:56
100Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
101Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
102Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
103Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
104Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:40:39
105Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:40:47
106Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:41:20
107Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:41:59
108Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida0:42:36
109Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:42:39
110Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:42:51
111Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal0:43:24
112Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:44:46
113Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:44:57
114Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:45:57
115Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:46:36
116Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:47:28
117Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
118Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia0:47:55
119Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida0:48:03
120Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:48:15
121Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:48:51
122Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:49:30
123Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:52:23
124Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
125Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
126Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:53:19
127Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:54:36
128Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:55:03
129David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:55:06
130Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
131Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:55:29
132Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:55:43
133Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:56:20
134Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:56:23
135Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:57:57
136Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:58:09
137Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:58:12
138Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:58:13
139Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:58:19
140Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:58:55
141Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin0:59:31
142Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:59:52
143Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin1:00:22
144Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:01:29
145Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement1:01:30
146Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
147Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia1:02:33
148Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida1:03:28
149Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:03:48
150Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team1:04:42
151Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:05:02
152Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr1:05:10
153Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:05:31
154Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing1:05:32
155Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
156Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge1:06:05
157Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1:06:07
158Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing1:07:06
159Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia
160Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
161Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
162Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement1:08:25
163Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar1:11:43
164Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
165Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
166Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia1:11:56
167Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:16:17
168Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:17:17
169Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:21:06

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team64pts
2José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team53
3Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing39
4Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo33
5Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice32
6Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky32
7Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia30
8Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling28
9Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal23
10Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits22
11Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale21

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA11pts
2Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team5
3José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team4
4Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing3
5Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
6Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3
7Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky3
8Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge2
9Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha2
10Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky2
11Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
2Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
3Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
4Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
5Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
6Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
7Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
8Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
9Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
10Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
11Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step

Regional rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
2Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
3David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
4Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky55:40:53
2BMC Racing Team0:00:34
3Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:46
4Etixx - Quick-Step0:07:07
5Astana Pro Team0:14:30
6Tinkoff-Saxo0:15:59
7Team Katusha0:18:17
8Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:19:37
9Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:21:54
10AG2R La Mondiale0:23:47
11Team Europcar0:26:18
12Lampre-Merida0:27:03
13Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:30:12
14Movistar Team0:34:20
15Lotto Soudal0:36:21
16IAM Cycling0:39:58
17FDJ.fr0:52:10
18Trek Factory Racing0:55:47
19Team Giant-Alpecin1:05:36
20Orica GreenEdge1:27:58
21Bretagne-Séché Environnement1:28:33
22Colombia1:29:36
23Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:32:24
24CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:39:56

 

