Volta a Catalunya: van Garderen wins queen stage
Porte beats Contador for second
Stage 4: Tona - La Molina
Tejay van Garderen (BMC) bounced back from what he called the “most horrifying moment of my career” with a vengeance on Thursday, overcoming a bad crash on stage three of the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya to claim his second mountain top victory in the race in as many years. Van Garderen narrowly fended off a late counter-attack by Sky’s Richie Porte, who also has moved up to second overall, 21 seconds behind new leader Bart de Clercq of Lotto-Soudal.
Van Garderen went over a guardrail on a descent some 35 kilometres from the finish on Wednesday, and although uninjured he lost 16 minutes overall. Three kilometres from the summit finish at La Molina ski station in the Pyrenees on Thursday, however, it was a very different story as the BMC Racing Team rider blasted away from a 20 strong group of favourites.
Keeping a steady pace on the short but challenging final ascent, Van Garderen crossed the line to claim his first win, and BMC Racing’s fourth, of the 2015 season. As he said afterwards, the fight for the overall might not be possible, but this was a very satisfying win nonetheless.
“I have a very up and down relationship with this race, I was unfortunate with the crash, but I had minimal damage and today put everything into getting a stage win,” the American said. “I had no chance with the overall, but I told the team last night we should stay positive, go for another stage win and keep the racing aggressive.”
Van Garderen’s move came shortly after a devastating attack by Vasil Kiryenka of Sky had put paid to the hopes of the last of two day long breakaways, Tom Danielson (Cannondale-Garmin) and double Austrian national champion Riccardo Zoidl (Trek Factory Racing).
Danielson and Zoidl had broken away with three other riders, Jose Herrada (Movistar), Jerome Coppel (IAM Cycling) and Loic Chetout (Cofidis) almost as soon as the starting whistle blew on a 188 km stage. The day grew colder and cloudier, but thankfully not wetter as the Volta tackled four classified Pyrenean ascents, three of them first category and the hardest the race’s only Hors Categorie climb, the 21 kilometre La Creueta, which immediately preceded the much shorter climb to La Molina.
With Herrada dropped at the foot of the Creueta, Danielson and Zoidl reached its summit with just over a minute to spare on the chasing group, an advantage that permitted the American veteran to claim maximum points and the lead in the Volta's King of the Mountains competition. The swooping, long descent that followed saw Sky at the head of a group of some two dozen riders, although Chris Froome, having wavered already on stage three, was not amongst them after being dropped on la Creueta, and nor was race leader Pierre Rolland (Europcar), who eventually lost five mintues.
Having pegged the two-man break back to 40 seconds at the foot of La Molina, Kiryenka’s sudden lunge was followed by an almost equally abrupt attack by Dan Martin (Cannondale-Garmin), but it was Contador’s move, three kilometres from the line, that caused the most damage, scattering his rivals behind him.
Sweeping past Kiryenka, who seemingly sat up to wait for Porte, Contador came within five seconds of van Garderen before wavering slightly. At the same time, Kiryenka provided Porte all the support the Tasmanian needed to regain contact with Contador and then roar past him within of the finish. The Volta is Contador’s last race before the Giro, and seeing one of his key rivals for the corsa rosa outgun him on this vital last test, albeit on a climb which did the Spaniard few favours, will not have improved his morale.
Meanwhile, Van Garderen remained tantalisingly out of reach, and a strong ride - albeit one completely ignored by the race’s tv cameras - by Lotto-Soudal’s Bart de Clercq leaves the Belgian Giro 2011 stage winner on top of the overall classfiication. But Porte’s defeat of Contador and strategic racing allowed the 2015 Paris-Nice winner to move into second overall, 21 seconds behind, whilst Contador moves into fifth, 28 seconds back.
On paper, with three fairly straightforward stages remaining and as the last survivor atop of the general classification from the stage one three-man breakaway, De Clercq is well on track for the biggest win of his career. Last year’s Volta, on a very similar route, was decided by four seconds and given there was no change after overall winner Joaquim Rodriguez clinched that advantage at today’s same finish at La Molina, the Belgian looks to be ideally placed.
However the Lotto-Soudal race leader already lost one useful rider, Giro podium finisher Tomas de Gent who abandoned today, and Friday’s 195.4 kilometre stage from Alp to Valls, through rolling terrain, is the best of all the remaining stages for aggressive rivals to test his team’s strength. Time bonuses, too, on offer on all the stages, could continue to add to the unpredictability of a Volta which, despite the lack of a interesting route, is still producing some very exciting racing.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5:00:36
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|0:00:03
|3
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:08
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:11
|7
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:15
|8
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:19
|9
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:00:21
|10
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|11
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:24
|12
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|13
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:27
|14
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:30
|15
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:34
|16
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:37
|17
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:41
|18
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:00:45
|19
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:47
|20
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:50
|21
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|22
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|24
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:22
|26
|Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
|0:01:30
|27
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:08
|28
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:33
|29
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|30
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|33
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|34
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:36
|35
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:31
|36
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:12
|37
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:39
|38
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:54
|39
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:01
|40
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:05:13
|41
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|42
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:25
|43
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:07:35
|44
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:03
|45
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:23
|46
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|47
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|0:10:03
|48
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|49
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:49
|50
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:15:51
|52
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|54
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|55
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:08
|56
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|57
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|58
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|59
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|60
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|61
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|62
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|63
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:17:47
|64
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|0:19:13
|65
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|66
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:19:15
|68
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|69
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|70
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|71
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|72
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|0:20:50
|73
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:23:39
|74
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:25:25
|75
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:27:49
|76
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|77
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|78
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|79
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|80
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|81
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|82
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|83
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|84
|Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia
|85
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|86
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|87
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|88
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|89
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|90
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|91
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|92
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|93
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|94
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|95
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|96
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|97
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|98
|Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
|99
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|100
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|101
|Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|102
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|103
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|104
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|105
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|106
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia
|107
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|108
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|109
|Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia
|110
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|111
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|112
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|113
|Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|114
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|115
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|116
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|117
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|118
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|119
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|120
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|121
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|122
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|123
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|124
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|125
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|126
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|127
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|128
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|129
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|130
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|131
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|132
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|133
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|134
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|135
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|136
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|137
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|138
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|139
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|140
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|141
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|142
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|143
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|144
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|145
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|146
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|147
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|148
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|149
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|150
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|151
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|152
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|153
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|154
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|155
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|156
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|157
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|158
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|159
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|160
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|161
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|162
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|163
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|164
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|165
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|166
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|167
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:28:21
|168
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|169
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:28:36
|DNF
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|DNF
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|16
|pts
|2
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|3
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|4
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|5
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|6
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|4
|7
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|3
|8
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|9
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|pts
|2
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|12
|3
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|4
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|5
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|6
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4
|7
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|8
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|9
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|30
|pts
|2
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|25
|3
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|4
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|16
|5
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|12
|6
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|7
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|8
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|6
|9
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|10
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|11
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|12
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|16
|pts
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|12
|3
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|6
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|4
|7
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|8
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|9
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|pts
|2
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|3
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|pts
|2
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|3
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|15:02:36
|2
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:14
|3
|Team Sky
|0:02:09
|4
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:08:04
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|0:11:02
|6
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:11:19
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:19:34
|8
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:19:40
|9
|Team Katusha
|0:20:07
|10
|Lampre-Merida
|0:20:35
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:13
|12
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:22:32
|13
|Team Europcar
|0:29:36
|14
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:30:15
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|0:31:19
|16
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:33:36
|17
|IAM Cycling
|0:34:59
|18
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:43:26
|19
|FDJ.fr
|0:45:17
|20
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:51:10
|21
|Colombia
|0:56:20
|22
|BRETAGNE-S.ENVIRONNEM
|1:10:41
|23
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:22:39
|24
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18:32:02
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|0:00:21
|3
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:26
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|5
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:28
|6
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:45
|7
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:48
|8
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:51
|9
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:52
|10
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:54
|11
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:01:04
|12
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|13
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:01:07
|14
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:13
|15
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:21
|16
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:24
|17
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:01:28
|18
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:33
|19
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:29
|20
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:52
|21
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:10
|23
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:03:13
|24
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:16
|25
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|26
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:41
|27
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:14
|28
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:28
|29
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:38
|30
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:22
|31
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:07:08
|32
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:12
|33
|Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
|0:08:10
|34
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:08:56
|35
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:10:58
|36
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:45
|37
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:32
|38
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:18
|39
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:31
|40
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:59
|41
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:16:36
|42
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:46
|43
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:51
|44
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:24
|45
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|46
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:19:02
|47
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:19:56
|48
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:19:58
|49
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|50
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:16
|51
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:20:17
|52
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:21:09
|53
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:22:35
|54
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|0:23:01
|55
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:24:44
|56
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:52
|57
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|58
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:25:09
|59
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|60
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:26:54
|61
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:14
|62
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:27:25
|63
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:28:14
|64
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:28:29
|65
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:28:32
|66
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|67
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|68
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:28:46
|69
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:29:24
|70
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:29:44
|71
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|72
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|73
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|74
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|0:29:51
|75
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:29:54
|76
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:30:16
|77
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:30:19
|78
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:30:32
|79
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:32:35
|80
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:33:13
|81
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:33:18
|82
|Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|83
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:33:41
|84
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:33:51
|85
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:34:09
|86
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|87
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:36:44
|88
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:36:46
|89
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:36:50
|90
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|91
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|92
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|93
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|94
|Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:36:59
|95
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:37:23
|96
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:38:06
|97
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|98
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|0:38:18
|99
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:39:56
|100
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|101
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|102
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|103
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|104
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:40:39
|105
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:40:47
|106
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:41:20
|107
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:41:59
|108
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|0:42:36
|109
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:42:39
|110
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:42:51
|111
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|0:43:24
|112
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:44:46
|113
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:44:57
|114
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:45:57
|115
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:46:36
|116
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:47:28
|117
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|118
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:47:55
|119
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|0:48:03
|120
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:48:15
|121
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:48:51
|122
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:49:30
|123
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|0:52:23
|124
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|125
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|126
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:53:19
|127
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:54:36
|128
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:55:03
|129
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:55:06
|130
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|131
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:55:29
|132
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:55:43
|133
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:56:20
|134
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:56:23
|135
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:57:57
|136
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:58:09
|137
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:58:12
|138
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:58:13
|139
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:58:19
|140
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:58:55
|141
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:59:31
|142
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:59:52
|143
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:00:22
|144
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:01:29
|145
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|1:01:30
|146
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|147
|Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia
|1:02:33
|148
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|1:03:28
|149
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:03:48
|150
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|1:04:42
|151
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:05:02
|152
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:05:10
|153
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:05:31
|154
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|1:05:32
|155
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|156
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|1:06:05
|157
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:06:07
|158
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|1:07:06
|159
|Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia
|160
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|161
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|162
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|1:08:25
|163
|Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:11:43
|164
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|165
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|166
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia
|1:11:56
|167
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1:16:17
|168
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:17:17
|169
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1:21:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|64
|pts
|2
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|53
|3
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|39
|4
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|33
|5
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|32
|6
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|32
|7
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|30
|8
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|28
|9
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|23
|10
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|22
|11
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|11
|pts
|2
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|3
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|4
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|5
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|6
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|7
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|3
|8
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|9
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|10
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|2
|11
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|9
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|10
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|11
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|2
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|55:40:53
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:34
|3
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|4
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:07:07
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|0:14:30
|6
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:15:59
|7
|Team Katusha
|0:18:17
|8
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:19:37
|9
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:21:54
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:47
|11
|Team Europcar
|0:26:18
|12
|Lampre-Merida
|0:27:03
|13
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:30:12
|14
|Movistar Team
|0:34:20
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|0:36:21
|16
|IAM Cycling
|0:39:58
|17
|FDJ.fr
|0:52:10
|18
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:55:47
|19
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:05:36
|20
|Orica GreenEdge
|1:27:58
|21
|Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|1:28:33
|22
|Colombia
|1:29:36
|23
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1:32:24
|24
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:39:56
