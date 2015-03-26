Image 1 of 19 Tejay van Garderen on the podium at La Molina after winning the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 19 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) wins stage 4 of the Volta a Catalunya on La Molina (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 19 Bryan Coquard (Europcar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 19 Blue skies for the queen stage turned to snow at La Molina (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 19 Snow aplenty on the roadside (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 19 Lawson Craddock, Ben Hermans and Eduardo Sepúlveda riding up La Molina (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 19 Nico Roche in the front group on the climb to La Molina (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 19 Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 19 Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 19 Darwin Atapuma (BMC) attacked on the final climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 19 Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 19 Europcar tries to keep Pierre Rolland in contention (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 19 Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 19 Bart De Clercq (Lotto Soudal) in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 19 Bart De Clercq (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 19 Bart De Clercq (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 19 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) wins stage 4 of the Volta a Catalunya on La Molina (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 19 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) wins stage 4 of the Volta a Catalunya on La Molina (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 19 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) bounced back from what he called the “most horrifying moment of my career” with a vengeance on Thursday, overcoming a bad crash on stage three of the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya to claim his second mountain top victory in the race in as many years. Van Garderen narrowly fended off a late counter-attack by Sky’s Richie Porte, who also has moved up to second overall, 21 seconds behind new leader Bart de Clercq of Lotto-Soudal.

Van Garderen went over a guardrail on a descent some 35 kilometres from the finish on Wednesday, and although uninjured he lost 16 minutes overall. Three kilometres from the summit finish at La Molina ski station in the Pyrenees on Thursday, however, it was a very different story as the BMC Racing Team rider blasted away from a 20 strong group of favourites.

Keeping a steady pace on the short but challenging final ascent, Van Garderen crossed the line to claim his first win, and BMC Racing’s fourth, of the 2015 season. As he said afterwards, the fight for the overall might not be possible, but this was a very satisfying win nonetheless.

“I have a very up and down relationship with this race, I was unfortunate with the crash, but I had minimal damage and today put everything into getting a stage win,” the American said. “I had no chance with the overall, but I told the team last night we should stay positive, go for another stage win and keep the racing aggressive.”

Van Garderen’s move came shortly after a devastating attack by Vasil Kiryenka of Sky had put paid to the hopes of the last of two day long breakaways, Tom Danielson (Cannondale-Garmin) and double Austrian national champion Riccardo Zoidl (Trek Factory Racing).

Danielson and Zoidl had broken away with three other riders, Jose Herrada (Movistar), Jerome Coppel (IAM Cycling) and Loic Chetout (Cofidis) almost as soon as the starting whistle blew on a 188 km stage. The day grew colder and cloudier, but thankfully not wetter as the Volta tackled four classified Pyrenean ascents, three of them first category and the hardest the race’s only Hors Categorie climb, the 21 kilometre La Creueta, which immediately preceded the much shorter climb to La Molina.

With Herrada dropped at the foot of the Creueta, Danielson and Zoidl reached its summit with just over a minute to spare on the chasing group, an advantage that permitted the American veteran to claim maximum points and the lead in the Volta's King of the Mountains competition. The swooping, long descent that followed saw Sky at the head of a group of some two dozen riders, although Chris Froome, having wavered already on stage three, was not amongst them after being dropped on la Creueta, and nor was race leader Pierre Rolland (Europcar), who eventually lost five mintues.

Having pegged the two-man break back to 40 seconds at the foot of La Molina, Kiryenka’s sudden lunge was followed by an almost equally abrupt attack by Dan Martin (Cannondale-Garmin), but it was Contador’s move, three kilometres from the line, that caused the most damage, scattering his rivals behind him.

Sweeping past Kiryenka, who seemingly sat up to wait for Porte, Contador came within five seconds of van Garderen before wavering slightly. At the same time, Kiryenka provided Porte all the support the Tasmanian needed to regain contact with Contador and then roar past him within of the finish. The Volta is Contador’s last race before the Giro, and seeing one of his key rivals for the corsa rosa outgun him on this vital last test, albeit on a climb which did the Spaniard few favours, will not have improved his morale.

Meanwhile, Van Garderen remained tantalisingly out of reach, and a strong ride - albeit one completely ignored by the race’s tv cameras - by Lotto-Soudal’s Bart de Clercq leaves the Belgian Giro 2011 stage winner on top of the overall classfiication. But Porte’s defeat of Contador and strategic racing allowed the 2015 Paris-Nice winner to move into second overall, 21 seconds behind, whilst Contador moves into fifth, 28 seconds back.

On paper, with three fairly straightforward stages remaining and as the last survivor atop of the general classification from the stage one three-man breakaway, De Clercq is well on track for the biggest win of his career. Last year’s Volta, on a very similar route, was decided by four seconds and given there was no change after overall winner Joaquim Rodriguez clinched that advantage at today’s same finish at La Molina, the Belgian looks to be ideally placed.

However the Lotto-Soudal race leader already lost one useful rider, Giro podium finisher Tomas de Gent who abandoned today, and Friday’s 195.4 kilometre stage from Alp to Valls, through rolling terrain, is the best of all the remaining stages for aggressive rivals to test his team’s strength. Time bonuses, too, on offer on all the stages, could continue to add to the unpredictability of a Volta which, despite the lack of a interesting route, is still producing some very exciting racing.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 5:00:36 2 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 0:00:03 3 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:08 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 6 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:00:11 7 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:15 8 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:19 9 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:00:21 10 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 11 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:24 12 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 13 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:27 14 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:30 15 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:34 16 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:37 17 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:41 18 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:00:45 19 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:47 20 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:50 21 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:57 22 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 23 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 24 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 25 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:22 26 Alex Cano (Col) Colombia 0:01:30 27 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:08 28 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:33 29 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 30 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 31 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 32 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 33 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 34 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:36 35 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:31 36 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:12 37 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:39 38 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 0:04:54 39 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:05:01 40 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:05:13 41 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 42 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:06:25 43 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:07:35 44 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:03 45 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:09:23 46 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 47 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 0:10:03 48 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 49 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:12:49 50 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 51 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:15:51 52 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 53 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 54 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 55 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:16:08 56 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 57 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 58 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 59 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 60 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 61 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 62 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 63 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:17:47 64 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 0:19:13 65 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 66 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 67 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:19:15 68 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 69 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 70 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 71 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 72 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:20:50 73 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:23:39 74 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:25:25 75 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:27:49 76 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 77 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 78 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 79 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 80 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 81 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 82 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 83 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 84 Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia 85 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 86 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 87 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 88 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 89 Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 90 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 91 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 92 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 93 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 94 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 95 Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 96 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 97 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 98 Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar 99 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 100 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 101 Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 102 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 103 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 104 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 105 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 106 Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia 107 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 108 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 109 Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia 110 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 111 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 112 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 113 Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 114 Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 115 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 116 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 117 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 118 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 119 Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 120 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 121 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 122 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 123 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 124 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 125 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 126 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 127 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 128 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 129 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 130 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 131 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 132 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 133 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 134 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 135 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 136 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 137 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 138 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 139 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 140 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 141 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 142 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 143 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 144 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 145 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 146 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 147 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 148 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 149 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 150 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 151 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 152 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr 153 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 154 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 155 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 156 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 157 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 158 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 159 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 160 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 161 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 162 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 163 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 164 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 165 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 166 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 167 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:28:21 168 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 169 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:28:36 DNF Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement DNF Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin DNF Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin DNF Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling DNF Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling DNF Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo

Mountain 1 - Alt De Bracons (Cat. 1), km. 57.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 16 pts 2 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 12 3 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 10 4 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 5 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 6 6 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 4 7 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 3 8 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 2 9 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 1

Mountain 2 - Alt De Coubet (Cat. 1), km. 90.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 16 pts 2 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 12 3 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 10 4 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 8 5 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 6 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4 7 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 8 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 9 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 3 - Alt De La Creueta (HC), km. 146.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 30 pts 2 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 25 3 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 20 4 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 16 5 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 12 6 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 10 7 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 8 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 6 9 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 4 10 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 11 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 12 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 4 - La Molina (Cat. 1), km. 188.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 16 pts 2 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 12 3 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 8 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 6 6 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 4 7 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 3 8 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 2 9 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 1

Sprint 1 - Manlleu, km 31,30 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 pts 2 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 2 3 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 1

Sprint 2 - Sant Esteve D'en Bas, km 68,20 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 3 pts 2 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 2 3 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 15:02:36 2 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:14 3 Team Sky 0:02:09 4 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:08:04 5 Astana Pro Team 0:11:02 6 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:11:19 7 Movistar Team 0:19:34 8 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:19:40 9 Team Katusha 0:20:07 10 Lampre-Merida 0:20:35 11 AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:13 12 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:22:32 13 Team Europcar 0:29:36 14 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:30:15 15 Lotto Soudal 0:31:19 16 Trek Factory Racing 0:33:36 17 IAM Cycling 0:34:59 18 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:43:26 19 FDJ.fr 0:45:17 20 Orica GreenEdge 0:51:10 21 Colombia 0:56:20 22 BRETAGNE-S.ENVIRONNEM 1:10:41 23 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:22:39 24 Wanty - Groupe Gobert

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18:32:02 2 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 0:00:21 3 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:26 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:27 5 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:28 6 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:45 7 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:48 8 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:51 9 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:52 10 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:00:54 11 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:01:04 12 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 13 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:01:07 14 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:13 15 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:21 16 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:24 17 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:01:28 18 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:33 19 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:29 20 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:52 21 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 22 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:10 23 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:03:13 24 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:16 25 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 26 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:41 27 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:14 28 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:28 29 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:38 30 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:22 31 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:07:08 32 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:07:12 33 Alex Cano (Col) Colombia 0:08:10 34 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:08:56 35 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:10:58 36 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:12:45 37 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:13:32 38 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:15:18 39 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:31 40 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:15:59 41 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:16:36 42 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:16:46 43 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:51 44 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:18:24 45 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 46 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:19:02 47 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:19:56 48 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:19:58 49 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 50 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:20:16 51 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:20:17 52 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:21:09 53 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:22:35 54 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 0:23:01 55 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:24:44 56 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:24:52 57 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 58 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:25:09 59 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 60 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:26:54 61 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:27:14 62 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 0:27:25 63 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:28:14 64 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:28:29 65 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:32 66 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 67 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 68 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:28:46 69 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:29:24 70 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:29:44 71 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 72 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 73 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 74 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:29:51 75 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:29:54 76 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:30:16 77 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:30:19 78 Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:30:32 79 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:32:35 80 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:33:13 81 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:33:18 82 Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 83 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:33:41 84 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:33:51 85 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:34:09 86 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 87 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:36:44 88 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:36:46 89 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:36:50 90 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 91 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 92 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 93 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 94 Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:36:59 95 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:37:23 96 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:38:06 97 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 98 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 0:38:18 99 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:39:56 100 Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 101 Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 102 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 103 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 104 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:40:39 105 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:40:47 106 Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:41:20 107 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:41:59 108 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 0:42:36 109 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:42:39 110 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:42:51 111 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 0:43:24 112 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:44:46 113 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:44:57 114 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:45:57 115 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:46:36 116 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:47:28 117 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 118 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 0:47:55 119 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 0:48:03 120 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:48:15 121 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:48:51 122 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:49:30 123 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 0:52:23 124 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 125 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 126 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:53:19 127 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:54:36 128 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:55:03 129 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:55:06 130 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 131 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:55:29 132 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:55:43 133 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:56:20 134 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:56:23 135 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:57:57 136 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:58:09 137 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:58:12 138 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:58:13 139 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:58:19 140 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:58:55 141 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:59:31 142 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:59:52 143 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:00:22 144 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:01:29 145 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 1:01:30 146 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 147 Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia 1:02:33 148 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 1:03:28 149 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:03:48 150 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 1:04:42 151 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:05:02 152 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:05:10 153 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:05:31 154 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 1:05:32 155 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 156 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 1:06:05 157 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:06:07 158 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 1:07:06 159 Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia 160 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 161 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 162 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 1:08:25 163 Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar 1:11:43 164 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 165 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 166 Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia 1:11:56 167 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1:16:17 168 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:17:17 169 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1:21:06

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 64 pts 2 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 53 3 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 39 4 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 33 5 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 32 6 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 32 7 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 30 8 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 28 9 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 23 10 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 22 11 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 21

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 11 pts 2 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 5 3 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 4 4 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 3 5 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 6 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3 7 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 3 8 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 2 9 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 2 10 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 2 11 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 7 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 8 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 9 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 10 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 11 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step

Regional rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 2 Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team