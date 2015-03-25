Volta a Catalunya: Pozzovivo wins stage 3 in Girona
Rolland grabs lead as Froome wavers
Stage 3: Girona - Girona
A hard-fought third stage of the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya on Wednesday saw Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r La Mondiale) seize his first victory in three years by a handful of seconds from a breakaway group of seven leading favourites, as the battle for the overall stays tantalizingly poised on a knife-edge.
Stage 1 breakaway and new race leader Pierre Rolland (Europcar) was amongst a large group of riders that managed to limit the gap on the leading seven after being either dropped or distanced in the last hour of the stage. The finale featured a final two climbs of Santa Pelleaia, a second category, and Alt des Angels, nominally a first category climb but in reality far easier, 13 kilometres from the finish in Girona.
Amongst those behind were names as important as stage 2 winner Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), held up by a crash some 35 kilometres from the line and Britain’s Chris Froome (Sky) distanced on the Alt des Angels. The previous leader and stage 1 winner, Maciej Paterski (CCC Sprandi Polkowic) lost around 90 seconds and drops to second overall.
On a short, undulating stage through the hills around the Catalan town of Girona - the European base for many non-Spanish riders in the peloton - a fast ascent of the Santa Pellaia with Tinkoff-Saxo at the head of affairs showed the Russian team’s leader Alberto Contador meant business. Caught behind when a crash split the pack, Valverde was the principal victim, although his disadvantage of just 20 seconds as the front group of some 25 riders roared over the summit of the climb was by no means decisive.
The winding fast descent and constant accelerations by Astana and Tinkoff-Saxo saw the gaps between three separate pelotons widen to around a minute. Then on the densely wooded, smooth ascent of the Alt des Angels, the two teams’ insistently high pace left a steady swathe of riders dropping back from the front pack. Amongst them were Rolland and Chris Froome, although not Froome’s teammate and Paris-Nice winner Richie Porte, and the limited damage such a straightforward climb caused - “we were trying to get petrol out of ground where there wasn’t any oil” as Contador put it afterwards - allowed the chasers to recover and recoup much of their losses quite quickly.
Ahead, meanwhile, determined early work by Tinkoff-Saxo on the Alt des Angels’ steady upward grind was continued by Astana and Etixx-QuickStep. That finally left the front group with a narrow gap on the chasers but down to just five riders: Contador, Porte, Fabio Aru (Astana), Pozzovivo and Rigoberto Urán (Etixx-QuickStep), all of whom, coincidentally or not, are targetting the Giro d’Italia.
Contador made two digs in the climb’s final four kilometres, the first powerful enough to ensure that the group initially stayed down to five riders, with Cannondale-Garmin chasers Dan Martin and Andrew Talansky unable to bridge across until shortly after the Angels summit when they brought the group’s total to seven.
The second provoked a brace of brief driving counter-moves from Porte and Aru, but with a long, winding but very fast descent still left to tackle and a chase group re-organising quickly behind, it was clear that solo or small moves would be going nowhere. Instead much arm-waving from Contador urging the group to collaborate seemingly had some effect, as Porte, Aru, Talansky and finally Urán on the flatter final kilometres kept the seven’s minimal advantage around the 30 second mark on their chasers.
A sudden, well-timed lunge by Pozzovivo in the streets of Girona briefly broke the cohesion just as a rumbustious Valverde and his Movistar teammates were eating fast into the breakaway lead. Pozzovivo stayed away to claim the win, high-fiving his soigneur in delight at his own first victory, afte three years in the team, in AG2R La Mondiale colours.
Three seconds later Urán and Dan Martin spearheaded the rest of the break as they pounded across the line, the Colombian and Irishman picking up bonus seconds for second and third that could yet prove vital. The break’s gap, though, was only 19 seconds on the Valverde-Froome-Rolland group by this point.
The Volta now reaches its crucial mountain stage on Thursday, with a first category summit finish at La Molina preceded by the race’s only Hors Categorie climb, the 21 kilometre ascent of La Creuta. In theory Rolland is the man to beat given he has now taken the lead - as predicted after his spectacular stage 1 breakaway alongside Paterski and Bart de Clerc (Lotto-Soudal) - and has an advantage of 1:08 over nearest challenger Paterski.
In a race won by just four seconds last year on identical terrain, that could be enough. But the French mountain specialist’s uneven performance on Wednesday’s fairly straightforward climbs make it much harder to forecast how the Europcar rider will fare in tougher terrain in the Pyrenees.
Just to add to the unpredictability and likelihood of yet more attacks, in the Volta’s overall classification, 30 riders of the top 33 remain inside a narrow 31-second time band of each other, the best-placed Pozzovivo at 2:14 on Rolland. Last but not least, Alberto Contador, for one, will not have forgotten that Froome, for all he had a little difficulty on Wednesday, is more than capable of rebounding after a setback - as the Briton has already managed to do in devastating style, and to Contador’s cost, this year in February’s Vuelta a Andalusia.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:52:37
|2
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:03
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|7
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:22
|9
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|10
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|11
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|12
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|13
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|14
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|17
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|18
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|19
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|20
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|21
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|22
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|23
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|24
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|26
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|27
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|28
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|29
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|31
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|32
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|33
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:34
|34
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|35
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|36
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|37
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|39
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|40
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|41
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|42
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|43
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|44
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|45
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|46
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|47
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|48
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:01
|49
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:09
|50
|Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|51
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|52
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|53
|Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
|0:02:22
|54
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:05:08
|56
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|57
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|59
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:05:59
|60
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|61
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|62
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|63
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|64
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|65
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|66
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|67
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|68
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|70
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|0:06:11
|71
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:40
|72
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|73
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|74
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|75
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|76
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|77
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|78
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|79
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|80
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|81
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|82
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|83
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|84
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|85
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|86
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|87
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|88
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|89
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|90
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|91
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|92
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|93
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|94
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|95
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|96
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|97
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|98
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|99
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|100
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|101
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|102
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|103
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:09:13
|104
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|105
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|106
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|107
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|108
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:10:39
|109
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:46
|110
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|111
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|112
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|113
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|114
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|115
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|116
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|117
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|118
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|119
|Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team
|120
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|121
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|122
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|123
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|124
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|125
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|126
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|127
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|128
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|129
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|130
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|131
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|132
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|133
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:12:34
|134
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|135
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:01
|136
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|137
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:14:04
|138
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|139
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|140
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:41
|141
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:15:48
|142
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|143
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|144
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|145
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|146
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|147
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|148
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|149
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|150
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|151
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|152
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia
|153
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|154
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|155
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|156
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:17:22
|157
|Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
|158
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|159
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|160
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|161
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|162
|Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia
|163
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|164
|Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia
|165
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|166
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|167
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|168
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|169
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|170
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|171
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|172
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|173
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|174
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|175
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|176
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|0:18:22
|177
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|178
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|179
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:19:19
|180
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:19:52
|181
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|DNF
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|pts
|2
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|4
|3
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|2
|4
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|6
|pts
|2
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|3
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|16
|pts
|2
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|3
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|4
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|5
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|6
|6
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|4
|7
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|8
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|9
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|pts
|2
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|3
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|4
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|5
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|6
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|10
|4
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|5
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|6
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|7
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|8
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|9
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|pts
|2
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|pts
|2
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|11:38:38
|2
|Team Katusha
|0:00:19
|3
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:12
|4
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:31
|5
|Team Europcar
|6
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:41
|7
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:06
|8
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:43
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:43
|11
|FDJ.fr
|0:05:05
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|0:05:37
|13
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:06:49
|14
|IAM Cycling
|0:07:08
|15
|Lampre-Merida
|0:08:37
|16
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:08:47
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|0:09:49
|18
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:11:54
|19
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:15:26
|20
|Movistar Team
|0:16:55
|21
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:19:27
|22
|BRETAGNE-S.ENVIRONNEM
|0:20:01
|23
|Colombia
|0:23:34
|24
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:24:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|13:29:23
|2
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:08
|3
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:16
|4
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:14
|5
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:21
|6
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:22
|7
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:27
|8
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|9
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:36
|12
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:02:43
|13
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:02:46
|14
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|15
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|17
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|19
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|20
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|21
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|22
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|23
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|24
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|25
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|26
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|28
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|29
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|30
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|31
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|32
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|33
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|34
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:03:06
|35
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:58
|36
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|37
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|38
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|39
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|40
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|41
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|43
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|44
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|45
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|46
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|47
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:25
|48
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:33
|49
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|50
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:46
|51
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:07:32
|52
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|53
|Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|54
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:07:55
|55
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:19
|56
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:23
|57
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|58
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|59
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|60
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:08:30
|61
|Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
|0:08:43
|62
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:58
|63
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:11:00
|64
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:11:02
|65
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:04
|66
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|67
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|68
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|69
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|70
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|71
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|72
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|73
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|74
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|75
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|76
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|77
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|78
|Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:11:13
|79
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:11:37
|80
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|81
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:20
|82
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|83
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|84
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|0:12:32
|85
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:13:20
|86
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:09
|87
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:14:10
|88
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|89
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|90
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|91
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|92
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|93
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:14:24
|94
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:14:58
|95
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:01
|96
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|97
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|98
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:25
|99
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:15:34
|100
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:28
|101
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:16:53
|102
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:17:05
|103
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|0:17:38
|104
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:12
|105
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|106
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|107
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:19:00
|108
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:19:11
|109
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:46
|110
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|111
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|112
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:20:11
|113
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|114
|Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team
|115
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:20:50
|116
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:21:38
|117
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:21:42
|118
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|119
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:22:09
|120
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:22:29
|121
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:05
|122
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:23:44
|123
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:24:47
|124
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|0:26:37
|125
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|126
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|127
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:26:51
|128
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:27:33
|129
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:28:50
|130
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:29:17
|131
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:29:20
|132
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|133
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:43
|134
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:29:57
|135
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:30:34
|136
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:30:37
|137
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|0:30:53
|138
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:32:11
|139
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:32:26
|140
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|141
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:32:27
|142
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:32:33
|143
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:32:38
|144
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:33:09
|145
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:33:45
|146
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:34:06
|147
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:34:36
|148
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:35:43
|149
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:35:44
|150
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|151
|Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia
|0:36:47
|152
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:37:42
|153
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:38:02
|154
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:39:16
|155
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|156
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:39:24
|157
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:39:45
|158
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|159
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|0:39:46
|160
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|161
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|162
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|0:40:19
|163
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:40:21
|164
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:41:20
|165
|Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia
|166
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|167
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|168
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|169
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|0:42:20
|170
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:42:39
|171
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:44:03
|172
|Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:45:57
|173
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|174
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|175
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia
|0:46:10
|176
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:50:31
|177
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:51:31
|178
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:54:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|32
|pts
|2
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|26
|3
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|23
|4
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|22
|5
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|17
|6
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|7
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|15
|8
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|13
|9
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|10
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|11
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|11
|pts
|2
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|3
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|4
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|5
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|3
|6
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|7
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|8
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|2
|9
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|10
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|11
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|7
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|11
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|2
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Europcar
|40:34:59
|2
|Team Sky
|0:01:09
|3
|Team Katusha
|0:01:28
|4
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:21
|5
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:40
|6
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:50
|7
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:15
|8
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:03:52
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:52
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|0:06:46
|12
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:07:58
|13
|IAM Cycling
|0:08:17
|14
|Lotto Soudal
|0:08:20
|15
|Lampre-Merida
|0:09:46
|16
|FDJ.fr
|0:10:11
|17
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:13:03
|18
|Movistar Team
|0:18:04
|19
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:20:35
|20
|BRETAGNE-S.ENVIRONNEM
|0:21:10
|21
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:25:28
|22
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:25:29
|23
|Colombia
|0:36:34
|24
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:40:06
