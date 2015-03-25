Image 1 of 35 The peloton rides during stage 3 of the Volta a Catalunya. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 35 Alberto Contador and Fabio Aru finish fourth and fifth. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 35 Europcar's Pierre Rolland. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 35 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r La Mondiale) wins stage 3 of the 2015 Volta a Catalunya. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 35 Yury Trofimov (Team Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 35 The peloton rides toward the mountains. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 35 Pozzovivo begins his celebration. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 35 Pozzovivo on the podium. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 35 Pozzovivo collects his trophy. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 35 The peloton rides during stage 3 of the Volta a Catalunya. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 35 The peloton rides during stage 3 of the Volta a Catalunya. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 35 The peloton rides during stage 3 of the Volta a Catalunya. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 35 BMC's Tejay van Garderen in the bunch before his crash. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 35 Riders during stage 3 of the Volta a Catalunya. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 35 The peloton rides during stage 3 of the Volta a Catalunya. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 35 Peter Stetina (BMC) and Cyril Gautier (Europcar). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 35 Cyril Gautier (Europcar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 35 Rigoberto Uran during the stage. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 35 BMC and LottoNL-Jumbo riders on the descent. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 35 Pierre Rolland (Europcar) on the podium. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 35 Pierre Rolland (Europcar) took over the race lead. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 35 The peloton rides during stage 3 of the Volta a Catalunya. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 35 Richie Porte and Andrew Talansky cross the line in Girona. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 35 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r La Mondiale) wins stage 3 of the 2015 Volta a Catalunya. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 35 Pierre Rolland (Europcar) in the leader's jersey. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 35 Pierre Rolland (Europcar) pulls on the leader's jersey. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 35 Pierre Rolland (Europcar) after the finish where he took over the race lead. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 35 Pierre Rolland (Europcar) in the leader's jersey. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 35 A Europecar rider drives the pace for Rolland. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 35 Pavel Kochetkov (Team Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 35 Alejandro Valverde (far right) crashed during the stage. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 35 Best young rider Wilco Kelderman crosses the line. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 35 Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep) takes second ahead of Dan Martin (Cannondale-Garmin). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 35 Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) at the finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 35 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r La Mondiale) wins stage 3 of the 2015 Volta a Catalunya. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

A hard-fought third stage of the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya on Wednesday saw Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r La Mondiale) seize his first victory in three years by a handful of seconds from a breakaway group of seven leading favourites, as the battle for the overall stays tantalizingly poised on a knife-edge.

Stage 1 breakaway and new race leader Pierre Rolland (Europcar) was amongst a large group of riders that managed to limit the gap on the leading seven after being either dropped or distanced in the last hour of the stage. The finale featured a final two climbs of Santa Pelleaia, a second category, and Alt des Angels, nominally a first category climb but in reality far easier, 13 kilometres from the finish in Girona.

Amongst those behind were names as important as stage 2 winner Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), held up by a crash some 35 kilometres from the line and Britain’s Chris Froome (Sky) distanced on the Alt des Angels. The previous leader and stage 1 winner, Maciej Paterski (CCC Sprandi Polkowic) lost around 90 seconds and drops to second overall.

On a short, undulating stage through the hills around the Catalan town of Girona - the European base for many non-Spanish riders in the peloton - a fast ascent of the Santa Pellaia with Tinkoff-Saxo at the head of affairs showed the Russian team’s leader Alberto Contador meant business. Caught behind when a crash split the pack, Valverde was the principal victim, although his disadvantage of just 20 seconds as the front group of some 25 riders roared over the summit of the climb was by no means decisive.

The winding fast descent and constant accelerations by Astana and Tinkoff-Saxo saw the gaps between three separate pelotons widen to around a minute. Then on the densely wooded, smooth ascent of the Alt des Angels, the two teams’ insistently high pace left a steady swathe of riders dropping back from the front pack. Amongst them were Rolland and Chris Froome, although not Froome’s teammate and Paris-Nice winner Richie Porte, and the limited damage such a straightforward climb caused - “we were trying to get petrol out of ground where there wasn’t any oil” as Contador put it afterwards - allowed the chasers to recover and recoup much of their losses quite quickly.

Ahead, meanwhile, determined early work by Tinkoff-Saxo on the Alt des Angels’ steady upward grind was continued by Astana and Etixx-QuickStep. That finally left the front group with a narrow gap on the chasers but down to just five riders: Contador, Porte, Fabio Aru (Astana), Pozzovivo and Rigoberto Urán (Etixx-QuickStep), all of whom, coincidentally or not, are targetting the Giro d’Italia.

Contador made two digs in the climb’s final four kilometres, the first powerful enough to ensure that the group initially stayed down to five riders, with Cannondale-Garmin chasers Dan Martin and Andrew Talansky unable to bridge across until shortly after the Angels summit when they brought the group’s total to seven.

The second provoked a brace of brief driving counter-moves from Porte and Aru, but with a long, winding but very fast descent still left to tackle and a chase group re-organising quickly behind, it was clear that solo or small moves would be going nowhere. Instead much arm-waving from Contador urging the group to collaborate seemingly had some effect, as Porte, Aru, Talansky and finally Urán on the flatter final kilometres kept the seven’s minimal advantage around the 30 second mark on their chasers.

A sudden, well-timed lunge by Pozzovivo in the streets of Girona briefly broke the cohesion just as a rumbustious Valverde and his Movistar teammates were eating fast into the breakaway lead. Pozzovivo stayed away to claim the win, high-fiving his soigneur in delight at his own first victory, afte three years in the team, in AG2R La Mondiale colours.

Three seconds later Urán and Dan Martin spearheaded the rest of the break as they pounded across the line, the Colombian and Irishman picking up bonus seconds for second and third that could yet prove vital. The break’s gap, though, was only 19 seconds on the Valverde-Froome-Rolland group by this point.

The Volta now reaches its crucial mountain stage on Thursday, with a first category summit finish at La Molina preceded by the race’s only Hors Categorie climb, the 21 kilometre ascent of La Creuta. In theory Rolland is the man to beat given he has now taken the lead - as predicted after his spectacular stage 1 breakaway alongside Paterski and Bart de Clerc (Lotto-Soudal) - and has an advantage of 1:08 over nearest challenger Paterski.

In a race won by just four seconds last year on identical terrain, that could be enough. But the French mountain specialist’s uneven performance on Wednesday’s fairly straightforward climbs make it much harder to forecast how the Europcar rider will fare in tougher terrain in the Pyrenees.

Just to add to the unpredictability and likelihood of yet more attacks, in the Volta’s overall classification, 30 riders of the top 33 remain inside a narrow 31-second time band of each other, the best-placed Pozzovivo at 2:14 on Rolland. Last but not least, Alberto Contador, for one, will not have forgotten that Froome, for all he had a little difficulty on Wednesday, is more than capable of rebounding after a setback - as the Briton has already managed to do in devastating style, and to Contador’s cost, this year in February’s Vuelta a Andalusia.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 3:52:37 2 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:03 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 4 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 7 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 8 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:22 9 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 10 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 11 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 12 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 13 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 14 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 16 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 17 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 18 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 19 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 20 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 21 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 22 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 23 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 24 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 26 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 27 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 28 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 29 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 30 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 31 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 32 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 33 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:34 34 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 35 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 36 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 37 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 38 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 39 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 40 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 41 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 42 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 43 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 44 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 45 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 46 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 47 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 48 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:01 49 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:09 50 Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 51 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 52 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 53 Alex Cano (Col) Colombia 0:02:22 54 Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 55 Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:05:08 56 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 57 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 58 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 59 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:05:59 60 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 61 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 62 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 63 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 64 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 65 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 66 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 67 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 68 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 69 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 70 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 0:06:11 71 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:40 72 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 73 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 74 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 75 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 76 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 77 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 78 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 79 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 80 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 81 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 82 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 83 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 84 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 85 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 86 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 87 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 88 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 89 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 90 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 91 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 92 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 93 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 94 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 95 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 96 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 97 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 98 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 99 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 100 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 101 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 102 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 103 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:09:13 104 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 105 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 106 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 107 Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 108 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:10:39 109 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:46 110 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 111 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 112 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 113 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 114 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 115 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 116 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 117 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 118 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 119 Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team 120 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 121 Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 122 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 123 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 124 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 125 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 126 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 127 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 128 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 129 Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 130 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 131 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 132 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 133 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:12:34 134 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 135 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:01 136 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 137 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:14:04 138 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 139 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 140 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:15:41 141 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:15:48 142 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 143 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 144 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 145 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 146 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 147 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr 148 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 149 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 150 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 151 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 152 Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia 153 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 154 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 155 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 156 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:17:22 157 Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar 158 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 159 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 160 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 161 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 162 Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia 163 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 164 Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia 165 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 166 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 167 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 168 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 169 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 170 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 171 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 172 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 173 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 174 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 175 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 176 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 0:18:22 177 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 178 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 179 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:19:19 180 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:19:52 181 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert DNF Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge DNF Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr DNF Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step

Mountain 1 - Alt De Romanya (Cat. 3), km. 41.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 pts 2 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 4 3 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 2 4 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Mountain 2 - Alt De La Ganga (Cat. 3), km. 57.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 6 pts 2 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 3 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2 4 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Mountain 3 - Alt Dels Angels (Cat. 1), km. 86.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 16 pts 2 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 3 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 10 4 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 5 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 6 6 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 4 7 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 8 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2 9 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 1

Mountain 4 - Alt De Santa Pellaia (Cat. 2), km. 119.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 pts 2 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 4 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 5 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 6 Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 1

Mountain 5 - Alt Del Angels (Cat. 1), km. 143.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 16 pts 2 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 12 3 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 10 4 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 5 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 6 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 4 7 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3 8 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 9 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 1

Sprint 1 - Calonge, km 50,30 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Sprint 2 - La Bisbal d'Emporda, km 66,00 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 11:38:38 2 Team Katusha 0:00:19 3 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:12 4 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:31 5 Team Europcar 6 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:41 7 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:06 8 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 9 BMC Racing Team 0:02:43 10 AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:43 11 FDJ.fr 0:05:05 12 Astana Pro Team 0:05:37 13 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:06:49 14 IAM Cycling 0:07:08 15 Lampre-Merida 0:08:37 16 Trek Factory Racing 0:08:47 17 Lotto Soudal 0:09:49 18 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:11:54 19 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:15:26 20 Movistar Team 0:16:55 21 Orica GreenEdge 0:19:27 22 BRETAGNE-S.ENVIRONNEM 0:20:01 23 Colombia 0:23:34 24 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:24:19

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 13:29:23 2 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:08 3 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:16 4 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:14 5 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:21 6 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:22 7 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:27 8 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 9 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 11 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:36 12 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:02:43 13 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:02:46 14 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 15 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 17 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 18 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 19 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 20 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 21 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 22 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 23 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 24 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 25 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 26 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 27 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 28 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 29 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 30 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 31 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 32 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 33 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 34 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:03:06 35 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:58 36 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 37 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 38 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 39 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 40 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 41 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 42 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 43 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 44 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 45 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 46 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 47 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:25 48 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:33 49 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 50 Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:46 51 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:07:32 52 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 53 Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 54 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:07:55 55 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:08:19 56 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:23 57 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 58 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 59 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 60 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:08:30 61 Alex Cano (Col) Colombia 0:08:43 62 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:58 63 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:11:00 64 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:11:02 65 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:11:04 66 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 67 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 68 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 69 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 70 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 71 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 72 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 73 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 74 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 75 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 76 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 77 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 78 Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:11:13 79 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:11:37 80 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 81 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:12:20 82 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 83 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 84 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 0:12:32 85 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 0:13:20 86 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:09 87 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:14:10 88 Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 89 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 90 Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 91 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 92 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 93 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:14:24 94 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:14:58 95 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:15:01 96 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 97 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 98 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:25 99 Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:15:34 100 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:16:28 101 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:16:53 102 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:17:05 103 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 0:17:38 104 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:18:12 105 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 106 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 107 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:19:00 108 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:19:11 109 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:19:46 110 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 111 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 112 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:20:11 113 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 114 Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team 115 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:20:50 116 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:21:38 117 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:21:42 118 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 119 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 0:22:09 120 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:22:29 121 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:05 122 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:23:44 123 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:24:47 124 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 0:26:37 125 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 126 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 127 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:26:51 128 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:27:33 129 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:28:50 130 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:29:17 131 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:29:20 132 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 133 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:29:43 134 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:29:57 135 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:30:34 136 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:30:37 137 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 0:30:53 138 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:32:11 139 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:32:26 140 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 141 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:32:27 142 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:32:33 143 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:32:38 144 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:33:09 145 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:33:45 146 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:34:06 147 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:34:36 148 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:35:43 149 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:35:44 150 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 151 Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia 0:36:47 152 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:37:42 153 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:38:02 154 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:39:16 155 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 156 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:39:24 157 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:39:45 158 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 159 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 0:39:46 160 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 161 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 162 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 0:40:19 163 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:40:21 164 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:41:20 165 Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia 166 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 167 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 168 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 169 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 0:42:20 170 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:42:39 171 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:44:03 172 Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar 0:45:57 173 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 174 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 175 Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia 0:46:10 176 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:50:31 177 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:51:31 178 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:54:33

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 32 pts 2 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 26 3 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 23 4 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 22 5 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 17 6 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 16 7 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 15 8 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 13 9 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 12 10 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 11 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 10

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 11 pts 2 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 3 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 4 4 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3 5 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 3 6 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 2 7 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 2 8 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 2 9 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1 10 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 11 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 7 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 8 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 9 Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 11 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling

Regional rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 2 Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team