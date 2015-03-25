Trending

Volta a Catalunya: Pozzovivo wins stage 3 in Girona

Rolland grabs lead as Froome wavers

Image 1 of 35

The peloton rides during stage 3 of the Volta a Catalunya.

The peloton rides during stage 3 of the Volta a Catalunya.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 35

Alberto Contador and Fabio Aru finish fourth and fifth.

Alberto Contador and Fabio Aru finish fourth and fifth.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 35

Europcar's Pierre Rolland.

Europcar's Pierre Rolland.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 35

Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r La Mondiale) wins stage 3 of the 2015 Volta a Catalunya.

Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r La Mondiale) wins stage 3 of the 2015 Volta a Catalunya.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 35

Yury Trofimov (Team Katusha)

Yury Trofimov (Team Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 35

The peloton rides toward the mountains.

The peloton rides toward the mountains.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 35

Pozzovivo begins his celebration.

Pozzovivo begins his celebration.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 35

Pozzovivo on the podium.

Pozzovivo on the podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 35

Pozzovivo collects his trophy.

Pozzovivo collects his trophy.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 35

The peloton rides during stage 3 of the Volta a Catalunya.

The peloton rides during stage 3 of the Volta a Catalunya.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 35

The peloton rides during stage 3 of the Volta a Catalunya.

The peloton rides during stage 3 of the Volta a Catalunya.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 35

The peloton rides during stage 3 of the Volta a Catalunya.

The peloton rides during stage 3 of the Volta a Catalunya.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 35

BMC's Tejay van Garderen in the bunch before his crash.

BMC's Tejay van Garderen in the bunch before his crash.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 35

Riders during stage 3 of the Volta a Catalunya.

Riders during stage 3 of the Volta a Catalunya.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 35

The peloton rides during stage 3 of the Volta a Catalunya.

The peloton rides during stage 3 of the Volta a Catalunya.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 35

Peter Stetina (BMC) and Cyril Gautier (Europcar).

Peter Stetina (BMC) and Cyril Gautier (Europcar).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 35

Cyril Gautier (Europcar)

Cyril Gautier (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 35

Rigoberto Uran during the stage.

Rigoberto Uran during the stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 35

BMC and LottoNL-Jumbo riders on the descent.

BMC and LottoNL-Jumbo riders on the descent.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 35

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) on the podium.

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) on the podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 35

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) took over the race lead.

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) took over the race lead.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 35

The peloton rides during stage 3 of the Volta a Catalunya.

The peloton rides during stage 3 of the Volta a Catalunya.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 35

Richie Porte and Andrew Talansky cross the line in Girona.

Richie Porte and Andrew Talansky cross the line in Girona.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 35

Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r La Mondiale) wins stage 3 of the 2015 Volta a Catalunya.

Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r La Mondiale) wins stage 3 of the 2015 Volta a Catalunya.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 35

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) in the leader's jersey.

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) in the leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 35

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) pulls on the leader's jersey.

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) pulls on the leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 35

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) after the finish where he took over the race lead.

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) after the finish where he took over the race lead.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 35

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) in the leader's jersey.

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) in the leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 35

A Europecar rider drives the pace for Rolland.

A Europecar rider drives the pace for Rolland.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 35

Pavel Kochetkov (Team Katusha)

Pavel Kochetkov (Team Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 35

Alejandro Valverde (far right) crashed during the stage.

Alejandro Valverde (far right) crashed during the stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 35

Best young rider Wilco Kelderman crosses the line.

Best young rider Wilco Kelderman crosses the line.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 35

Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep) takes second ahead of Dan Martin (Cannondale-Garmin).

Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep) takes second ahead of Dan Martin (Cannondale-Garmin).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 35

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) at the finish

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) at the finish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 35

Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r La Mondiale) wins stage 3 of the 2015 Volta a Catalunya.

Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r La Mondiale) wins stage 3 of the 2015 Volta a Catalunya.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

A hard-fought third stage of the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya on Wednesday saw Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r La Mondiale) seize his first victory in three years by a handful of seconds from a breakaway group of seven leading favourites, as the battle for the overall stays tantalizingly poised on a knife-edge.

Stage 1 breakaway and new race leader Pierre Rolland (Europcar) was amongst a large group of riders that managed to limit the gap on the leading seven after being either dropped or distanced in the last hour of the stage. The finale featured a final two climbs of Santa Pelleaia, a second category, and Alt des Angels, nominally a first category climb but in reality far easier, 13 kilometres from the finish in Girona.

Amongst those behind were names as important as stage 2 winner Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), held up by a crash some 35 kilometres from the line and Britain’s Chris Froome (Sky)  distanced on the Alt des Angels. The previous leader and stage 1 winner, Maciej Paterski (CCC Sprandi Polkowic) lost around 90 seconds and drops to second overall.

On a short, undulating stage through the hills around  the Catalan town of Girona - the European base for many non-Spanish riders in the peloton - a fast ascent of the Santa Pellaia with Tinkoff-Saxo at the head of affairs showed the Russian team’s leader Alberto Contador meant business. Caught behind when a crash split the pack, Valverde was the principal victim, although his disadvantage of just 20 seconds as the front group of some 25 riders roared over the summit of the climb was by no means decisive.

The winding fast descent and constant accelerations by Astana and Tinkoff-Saxo saw the gaps between three separate pelotons widen to around a minute. Then on the  densely wooded, smooth ascent of the Alt des Angels, the two teams’ insistently high pace left a steady swathe of riders dropping back from the front pack. Amongst them were Rolland and Chris Froome, although not Froome’s teammate and Paris-Nice winner Richie Porte, and the limited damage such a straightforward climb caused - “we were trying to get petrol out of ground where there wasn’t any oil” as Contador put it afterwards -  allowed the chasers to recover and recoup much of their losses quite quickly.

Ahead, meanwhile, determined early work by Tinkoff-Saxo on the Alt des Angels’ steady upward grind was continued by Astana and Etixx-QuickStep. That finally left the front group with a narrow gap on the chasers but down to just five riders: Contador, Porte, Fabio Aru (Astana), Pozzovivo and Rigoberto Urán (Etixx-QuickStep), all of whom, coincidentally or not, are targetting the Giro d’Italia.

Contador made two digs in the climb’s final four kilometres, the first powerful enough to ensure that the group initially stayed down to five riders, with Cannondale-Garmin chasers Dan Martin and Andrew Talansky unable to bridge across until shortly after the Angels summit when they brought the group’s total to seven.

The second provoked a brace of brief driving counter-moves from Porte and Aru, but with a long, winding but very fast descent still left to tackle and a chase group re-organising quickly behind, it was clear that solo or small moves would be going nowhere. Instead much arm-waving from Contador urging the group to collaborate seemingly had some effect, as Porte, Aru, Talansky and finally Urán on the flatter final kilometres kept the seven’s minimal advantage around the 30 second mark on their chasers.

A sudden, well-timed lunge by Pozzovivo in the streets of Girona briefly broke the cohesion just as a rumbustious Valverde and his Movistar teammates were eating fast into the breakaway lead. Pozzovivo stayed away to claim the win, high-fiving his soigneur in delight at  his own first victory, afte three years in the team, in AG2R La Mondiale colours.

Three seconds later Urán and Dan Martin spearheaded the rest of the break as they pounded across the line, the Colombian and Irishman picking up bonus seconds for second and third that could yet prove vital. The break’s gap, though, was only 19 seconds on the Valverde-Froome-Rolland group by this point.

The Volta now reaches its crucial mountain stage on Thursday, with a first category summit finish at La Molina preceded by the race’s only Hors Categorie climb, the 21 kilometre ascent of La Creuta. In theory Rolland is the man to beat given he has now taken the lead - as predicted after his spectacular stage 1 breakaway alongside Paterski and Bart de Clerc (Lotto-Soudal) - and has an advantage of 1:08 over nearest challenger Paterski. 

In a race won by just four seconds last year on identical terrain, that could be enough. But the French mountain specialist’s uneven performance on Wednesday’s fairly straightforward climbs make it much harder to forecast how the Europcar rider will fare in tougher terrain in the Pyrenees. 

Just to add to the unpredictability and likelihood of yet more attacks, in the Volta’s overall classification, 30 riders of the top 33 remain inside a narrow 31-second time band of each other, the best-placed Pozzovivo at 2:14 on Rolland. Last but not least, Alberto Contador, for one, will not have forgotten that Froome, for all he had a little difficulty on Wednesday, is more than capable of rebounding after a setback - as the Briton has already managed to do in devastating style, and to Contador’s cost, this year in February’s Vuelta a Andalusia.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale3:52:37
2Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:03
3Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
4Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
5Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
6Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
7Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
8Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:22
9Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
10Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
11Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
12Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
13Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
14Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
15Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
16Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
17Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
18Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
19Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
20Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
21Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
22Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
23Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
24Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
25Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
26Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
27Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
28Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
29Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
30Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
31Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
32David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
33Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:34
34Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
35Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
36Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
37Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
38Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
39Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
40Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
41Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
42Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
43Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
44Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
45Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
46Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
47Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
48Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:02:01
49Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:09
50Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
51Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
52George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
53Alex Cano (Col) Colombia0:02:22
54Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
55Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:05:08
56Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
57Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
58Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
59Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:05:59
60Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
61Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
62Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
63Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
64Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
65Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
66Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
67Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
68Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
69Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
70Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia0:06:11
71Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:40
72Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
73Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
74Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
75David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
76Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
77Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
78Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
79Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
80Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
81Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
82Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
83Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
84David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
85Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
86Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
87Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
88Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
89Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
90Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
91Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
92Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
93Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
94Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
95Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
96Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
97Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
98Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
99Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
100Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
101Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
102Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
103Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:09:13
104Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
105Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
106Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
107Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
108Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:10:39
109Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:46
110Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
111Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
112Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
113Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
114Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
115Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
116Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
117Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
118Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
119Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team
120Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
121Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
122Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
123Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
124Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
125Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
126Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
127Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
128Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
129Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
130Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
131Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
132Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
133Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:12:34
134Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
135Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:01
136Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
137Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:14:04
138Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
139Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
140Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:15:41
141Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:15:48
142Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
143Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
144Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
145Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
146Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
147Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
148Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
149Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
150Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
151Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
152Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia
153Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
154José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
155Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
156Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:17:22
157Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
158Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
159Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
160Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
161Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
162Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia
163Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
164Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia
165Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
166Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
167Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
168Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
169Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
170Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
171Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
172Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
173Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
174Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
175Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
176Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling0:18:22
177Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
178Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
179Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:19:19
180Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:19:52
181Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFCaleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
DNFAnthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFPieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step

Mountain 1 - Alt De Romanya (Cat. 3), km. 41.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6pts
2Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia4
3Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement2
4Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Mountain 2 - Alt De La Ganga (Cat. 3), km. 57.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia6pts
2Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
3Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2
4Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Mountain 3 - Alt Dels Angels (Cat. 1), km. 86.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia16pts
2Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits12
3Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team10
4Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA8
5Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida6
6Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement4
7Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo3
8Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2
9Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo1

Mountain 4 - Alt De Santa Pellaia (Cat. 2), km. 119.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo10pts
2Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo7
3Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo5
4Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo3
5Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo2
6Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo1

Mountain 5 - Alt Del Angels (Cat. 1), km. 143.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale16pts
2Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo12
3Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky10
4Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team8
5Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step6
6Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team4
7Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3
8Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
9Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha1

Sprint 1 - Calonge, km 50,30
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3pts
2Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2
3Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Sprint 2 - La Bisbal d'Emporda, km 66,00
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3pts
2Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2
3Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky11:38:38
2Team Katusha0:00:19
3Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:12
4Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:31
5Team Europcar
6Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:41
7Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:06
8Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
9BMC Racing Team0:02:43
10AG2R La Mondiale0:04:43
11FDJ.fr0:05:05
12Astana Pro Team0:05:37
13Tinkoff-Saxo0:06:49
14IAM Cycling0:07:08
15Lampre-Merida0:08:37
16Trek Factory Racing0:08:47
17Lotto Soudal0:09:49
18Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:11:54
19CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:15:26
20Movistar Team0:16:55
21Orica GreenEdge0:19:27
22BRETAGNE-S.ENVIRONNEM0:20:01
23Colombia0:23:34
24Team Giant-Alpecin0:24:19

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar13:29:23
2Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:08
3Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:16
4Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:14
5Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:21
6Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:22
7Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:27
8Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
9Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
10Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
11Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:36
12Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:02:43
13Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:02:46
14Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
15Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
16Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
17Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
18Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
19Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
20Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
21Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
22Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
23Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
24Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
25Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
26Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
27Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
28Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
29Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
30Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
31David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
32Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
33Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
34Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:03:06
35Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:58
36Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
37Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
38Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
39Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
40Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
41Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
42Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
43Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
44Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
45Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
46Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
47Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:04:25
48Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:33
49George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
50Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:04:46
51Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:07:32
52Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
53Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
54Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr0:07:55
55Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:08:19
56Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:23
57Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
58Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
59Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
60Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr0:08:30
61Alex Cano (Col) Colombia0:08:43
62Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:58
63Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:11:00
64Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:11:02
65Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:11:04
66Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
67Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
68Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
69Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
70Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
71Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
72Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
73Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
74Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
75Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
76Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
77Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
78Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:11:13
79Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:11:37
80Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
81Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:12:20
82Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
83Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
84Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia0:12:32
85Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar0:13:20
86Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:09
87Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:14:10
88Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
89Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
90Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
91Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
92Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
93Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:14:24
94Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:14:58
95Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:15:01
96Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
97David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
98Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:25
99Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:15:34
100Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:16:28
101Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:16:53
102Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:17:05
103Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal0:17:38
104Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:18:12
105Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
106José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
107Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:19:00
108Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:19:11
109Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:19:46
110Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
111Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
112Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:20:11
113Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
114Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team
115Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:20:50
116Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:21:38
117Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:21:42
118Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
119Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia0:22:09
120Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:22:29
121Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:05
122Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:23:44
123Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:24:47
124Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:26:37
125Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
126Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
127Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:26:51
128Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:27:33
129Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:28:50
130Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:29:17
131David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:29:20
132Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
133Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:29:43
134Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:29:57
135Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:30:34
136Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:30:37
137Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida0:30:53
138Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:32:11
139Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:32:26
140Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
141Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:32:27
142Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:32:33
143Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:32:38
144Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:33:09
145Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin0:33:45
146Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:34:06
147Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:34:36
148Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:35:43
149Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:35:44
150Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
151Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia0:36:47
152Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:37:42
153Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:38:02
154Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:39:16
155Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
156Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr0:39:24
157Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:39:45
158Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
159Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing0:39:46
160Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
161Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
162Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge0:40:19
163Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:40:21
164Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:41:20
165Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia
166Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
167Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
168Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
169Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling0:42:20
170Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:42:39
171Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:44:03
172Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar0:45:57
173Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
174Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
175Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia0:46:10
176Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:50:31
177Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:51:31
178Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:54:33

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice32pts
2Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia26
3Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal23
4Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits22
5Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar17
6Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale16
7Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo15
8Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky13
9Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team12
10Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA12
11Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo10

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA11pts
2Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin4
3Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team4
4Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3
5Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky3
6Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge2
7Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha2
8Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky2
9Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida1
10Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
11Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
3Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
4Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
5Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
6Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
7Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
8Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
9Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
10Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
11Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling

Regional rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
2Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
3David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
4Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Europcar40:34:59
2Team Sky0:01:09
3Team Katusha0:01:28
4Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:21
5Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:40
6Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:50
7Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:15
8Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
9BMC Racing Team0:03:52
10AG2R La Mondiale0:05:52
11Astana Pro Team0:06:46
12Tinkoff-Saxo0:07:58
13IAM Cycling0:08:17
14Lotto Soudal0:08:20
15Lampre-Merida0:09:46
16FDJ.fr0:10:11
17Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:13:03
18Movistar Team0:18:04
19CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:20:35
20BRETAGNE-S.ENVIRONNEM0:21:10
21Team Giant-Alpecin0:25:28
22Trek Factory Racing0:25:29
23Colombia0:36:34
24Orica GreenEdge0:40:06

 

