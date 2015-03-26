Lastras factures pelvis in Catalunya crash
Movistar rider still being evaluated
The Movistar Team confirmed that Pablo Lastras fractured his pelvis in a crash during stage 4 of the Volta a Catalunya today. The Spaniard crashed on the descent of the Coll de Coubet after 100km of racing and was taken by ambulance to the Hospital de Campdevànol.
Although the race doctor announced Lastras had broken his femur, the preliminary checks at the hospital showed the injury was actually in his hip.
Lastras will be moved to the Hospital Quirón Teknon in Barcelona, where he will undergo further examinations to determine the full extent of his injury.
