Lastras factures pelvis in Catalunya crash

Image 1 of 5 Pablo Lastras (Movistar) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 5 Pablo Lastras (Movistar) was the road captain today for his team and was key in building up a success which wasn't complete because of Bennett's speed. (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 3 of 5 Pablo Lastras (Movistar Team) (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com) Image 4 of 5 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Movistar Team) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 5 of 5 Pablo Lastras (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Movistar Team confirmed that Pablo Lastras fractured his pelvis in a crash during stage 4 of the Volta a Catalunya today. The Spaniard crashed on the descent of the Coll de Coubet after 100km of racing and was taken by ambulance to the Hospital de Campdevànol.

Although the race doctor announced Lastras had broken his femur, the preliminary checks at the hospital showed the injury was actually in his hip.

Lastras will be moved to the Hospital Quirón Teknon in Barcelona, where he will undergo further examinations to determine the full extent of his injury.

