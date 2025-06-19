Recommended reading

Michael Woods suffers another setback as lung infection rules him out of Tour de Suisse

Canadian champion forced out of first race back from a collarbone break just weeks ahead of Tour de France

ETOILE-SUR-RHONE, FRANCE - MARCH 02: Michael Woods of Canada and Team Israel-Premier Tech crosses the finish line during the 13th Faun Drome Classic 2025 a 189km one day race from Etoile-sur-Rhone to Etoile-sur-Rhone on March 02, 2025 in Etoile-sur-Rhone, France. (Photo by Billy Ceusters/Getty Images)
Canadian champion Michael Woods has withdrawn from the Tour de Suisse with a lung infection (Image credit: Getty Images)

Michael Woods' 2025 season has suffered another setback after the Canadian champion was forced to abandon the Tour de Suisse with a lung infection on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old was racing his first race since coming back from a collarbone break in March this week, racing in 22nd overall after three days of racing, including a 12th place on Tuesday's stage 3.

