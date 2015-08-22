Pro bike: Rohan Dennis' BMC Timemachine
Time trial bike of USA Pro Challenge race leader
Rohan Dennis has gone from strength to strength in 2015 with BMC with a stage win and overall victory at the Tour Down Under quickly followed by a successful attempt at the UCI World Hour record. The 25-year-old's successes continued with stage 1 time trial victory at the Tour de France to claim the first yellow jersey of the race. BMC's team time time trial win eight days later was further cherry on the cake.
Related Articles
On the eve of the USA Pro Challenge, Dennis was unsure how he would react to the altitude of Colorado but quickly found out he would thrive. Dennis animated stage 1, finished second on stage's 2 and 3, soloed to stage 4 victory and moved into the overall lead. The Australian then confirmed his status as the rider to beat in the 2.HC race with a dominating time trial victory in Breckenridge, on a a 56/44 crankset, while wearing the race leader's yellow jersey to all but ensure overall victory on Sunday in Denver.
While many of the teams at the US Pro Challenge had single time trial bikes for their riders with road bikes for back up on the follow cars, BMC of course had A and B bikes for all its rides. Dennis' A and B bikes were identical save the wheels; his spare had sponsor-correct Shimano C50 front and Shimano PRO disc while his race bike had unbranded wheels. The front wheel looks to be a HED GT3 and the rear a Lightweight disc.
Complete bike specifications
Frame: BMC TimeMachine TM01 – size medium long
Handlebar: 3T ErgoSum Team
Front brake: BMC TimeMachine
Rear brake: BMC TimeMachine
Brake levers: Shimano Dura-Ace
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 FD-9070
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 RD-9070
Shift buttons: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace CS-9000, 11-28T
Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace CN-9000
Crankset: SRM Shimano 11-speed, 172.5mm, 56/44T
Bottom bracket: C-Bear Ceramic
Pedals: Shimano 9000 Dura-Ace
Front wheel: Unbranded - seems to be HED GT3
Rear disc: Unbranded - seems to be Lightweight
Front tyre: Continental TT, 22mm
Rear tyre: Continental TT, 25mm
Saddle: Fizik Ares
Seatpost: BMC TimeMachine carbon
Computer: SRM Power Control 8 (PC7 shown was for mechanic's calibration)
Critical measurements
Rider's height: 1.82m (5ft 11in)
Rider's weight: 71kg (156lb)
Saddle height from BB, c-t: 78cm
Saddle setback: 5.7cm
Tip of saddle to center of pads: 57cm
Saddle-to-bar drop: 130mm
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy