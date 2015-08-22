Pro bike: Rohan Dennis' BMC Timemachine

Image 1 of 15 Rohan Dennis' BMC timemachine with blacked-out tri spoke and blacked-out disc. For our money, we'd say it's a Hed front and Lightweight rear (Image credit: Courtesy Castelli) Image 2 of 15 BMC has been owning the US Pro Challenge stage race in Colorado with multiple stage wins, and on Friday Rohan Dennis smashed the time trial (Image credit: Courtesy Castelli) Image 3 of 15 22m in the front, 25mm in the rear (Image credit: Courtesy Castelli) Image 4 of 15 The timemachine's integrated front brake (Image credit: Courtesy Castelli) Image 5 of 15 Some ingenuity in cable management puts all the cable inside yet still keeps the adjustment button accessible (Image credit: Courtesy Castelli) Image 6 of 15 No wires or cables to see here on the svelte 3T cockpit. Dennis raced with SRM's new PC8; this PC7 was being used to calibrate the SRM (Image credit: Courtesy Castelli) Image 7 of 15 Fizik's Ares saddle has extra padding in the nose (Image credit: Courtesy Castelli) Image 8 of 15 Dennis rode a custom BMC trackmachine for his hour record earlier this year (Image credit: Courtesy Castelli) Image 9 of 15 Dennis uses 25mm front and rear on road stages, but a mix of 22 and 25mm for TTs (Image credit: Courtesy Castelli) Image 10 of 15 Dennis' B bike (shown at the end of the gallery) has the sponsor-correct Shimano PRO disc (Image credit: Courtesy Castelli) Image 11 of 15 For the sharp kick in the time trial that topped out over 10,000ft, Dennis had an 11-28 cassette (Image credit: Courtesy Castelli) Image 12 of 15 The timemachine has horizontal droputs with a neat fore/aft adjuster dial (Image credit: Courtesy Castelli) Image 13 of 15 Dennis had a 56/44 on his Shimano SRM crank (Image credit: Courtesy Castelli) Image 14 of 15 Rohan Dennis' B bike, dialed and at the ready (Image credit: Courtesy Castelli) Image 15 of 15 Yellow jersey wearer Rohan Dennis (BMC)

Rohan Dennis has gone from strength to strength in 2015 with BMC with a stage win and overall victory at the Tour Down Under quickly followed by a successful attempt at the UCI World Hour record. The 25-year-old's successes continued with stage 1 time trial victory at the Tour de France to claim the first yellow jersey of the race. BMC's team time time trial win eight days later was further cherry on the cake.

On the eve of the USA Pro Challenge, Dennis was unsure how he would react to the altitude of Colorado but quickly found out he would thrive. Dennis animated stage 1, finished second on stage's 2 and 3, soloed to stage 4 victory and moved into the overall lead. The Australian then confirmed his status as the rider to beat in the 2.HC race with a dominating time trial victory in Breckenridge, on a a 56/44 crankset, while wearing the race leader's yellow jersey to all but ensure overall victory on Sunday in Denver.

While many of the teams at the US Pro Challenge had single time trial bikes for their riders with road bikes for back up on the follow cars, BMC of course had A and B bikes for all its rides. Dennis' A and B bikes were identical save the wheels; his spare had sponsor-correct Shimano C50 front and Shimano PRO disc while his race bike had unbranded wheels. The front wheel looks to be a HED GT3 and the rear a Lightweight disc.

Complete bike specifications

Frame: BMC TimeMachine TM01 – size medium long

Handlebar: 3T ErgoSum Team

Front brake: BMC TimeMachine

Rear brake: BMC TimeMachine

Brake levers: Shimano Dura-Ace

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 FD-9070

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 RD-9070

Shift buttons: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace CS-9000, 11-28T

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace CN-9000

Crankset: SRM Shimano 11-speed, 172.5mm, 56/44T

Bottom bracket: C-Bear Ceramic

Pedals: Shimano 9000 Dura-Ace

Front wheel: Unbranded - seems to be HED GT3

Rear disc: Unbranded - seems to be Lightweight

Front tyre: Continental TT, 22mm

Rear tyre: Continental TT, 25mm

Saddle: Fizik Ares

Seatpost: BMC TimeMachine carbon

Computer: SRM Power Control 8 (PC7 shown was for mechanic's calibration)

Critical measurements

Rider's height: 1.82m (5ft 11in)

Rider's weight: 71kg (156lb)

Saddle height from BB, c-t: 78cm

Saddle setback: 5.7cm

Tip of saddle to center of pads: 57cm

Saddle-to-bar drop: 130mm