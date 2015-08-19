USA Pro Challenge video: Dennis describes cycling as his art form
BMC rider speaks after helping Bookwalter win stage two
After winning stage 1 of the USA Pro Challenge, Taylor Phinney (BMC) singled out Rohan Dennis as a rider with whom he has built a strong rapport with and went on to describe Dennis as "a temperamental artist type, a creature of inspiration" advising him to take up painting to vent his well-known anger.
On Tuesday, Dennis once again showed strong form with an attack in the final kilometre of the Arapahoe Basin climb. The attack launched Brent Bookwalter to the stage win and netted Dennis second place on the stage and GC.
When asked about Phinney's portrait of him, Dennis laughed and discussed his thoughts on where the description came from. "You could say, in [Phinney's] words, my art is cycling," Dennis said.
