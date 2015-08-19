USA Pro Challenge video: Dennis describes cycling as his art form

Image 1 of 5 Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing) on the front of the peloton Image 2 of 5 Rohan Dennis is pmped for teammate Brent Bookwalter who won the stage Image 3 of 5 Rohan Dennis (BMC) is the rider to watch for some (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 The BMC Racing team on stage in Steamboat Springs (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Rohan Dennis was very excited for Brent Bookwalter to take the stage win

After winning stage 1 of the USA Pro Challenge, Taylor Phinney (BMC) singled out Rohan Dennis as a rider with whom he has built a strong rapport with and went on to describe Dennis as "a temperamental artist type, a creature of inspiration" advising him to take up painting to vent his well-known anger.

On Tuesday, Dennis once again showed strong form with an attack in the final kilometre of the Arapahoe Basin climb. The attack launched Brent Bookwalter to the stage win and netted Dennis second place on the stage and GC.

When asked about Phinney's portrait of him, Dennis laughed and discussed his thoughts on where the description came from. "You could say, in [Phinney's] words, my art is cycling," Dennis said.

