USA Pro Challenge: Van Garderen triumphs on Monarch Mountain

Majka takes second on queen stage

Image 1 of 86

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) happy to be leading the race

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) happy to be leading the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 86

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the podium

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 86

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) digs deep to beat Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) over the line

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) digs deep to beat Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) over the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 86

Michael Schär working hard for BMC

Michael Schär working hard for BMC
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 86

Paweł Poljański (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Paweł Poljański (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 86

Salida loves cycling

Salida loves cycling
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 86

Michael Roger (Tinkoff-SAxo) s was the most aggressive rider today

Michael Roger (Tinkoff-SAxo) s was the most aggressive rider today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 86

Alex Howes (Garmin-Sharp)

Alex Howes (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 86

Tejay van Garderen chats with Jimmy Burrell and race director Shawn Hunter

Tejay van Garderen chats with Jimmy Burrell and race director Shawn Hunter
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 86

Alex Howes (Garmin-Sharp) signing autographs at the start in Salida

Alex Howes (Garmin-Sharp) signing autographs at the start in Salida
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 86

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) wins on Monarch Mountain

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) wins on Monarch Mountain
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 12 of 86

There was plenty of roadside support for the peloton today

There was plenty of roadside support for the peloton today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 86

Phil Gaimon (Garmin-Sharp)

Phil Gaimon (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 86

Stage 3 gets underway...

Stage 3 gets underway...
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 86

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) followed by Garmin's Alex Howes and Tommy Danielson

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) followed by Garmin's Alex Howes and Tommy Danielson
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 86

Ben Hermans (BMC)

Ben Hermans (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 86

The peloton on its way to Monarch Mountain

The peloton on its way to Monarch Mountain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 86

At the start of the stage in Gunnison

At the start of the stage in Gunnison
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 86

The breakaway from the day

The breakaway from the day
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 86

Lucas Eusser crosses the line ahead of Franck Schleck and Alex Howes

Lucas Eusser crosses the line ahead of Franck Schleck and Alex Howes
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 86

David de la Cruz (NetApp-Endura) getting his aero on

David de la Cruz (NetApp-Endura) getting his aero on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 86

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp)

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 86

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) launches an attack

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) launches an attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 86

Clément Chevrier crosses the line

Clément Chevrier crosses the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 86

Matt Busche was the best placed Trek rider today

Matt Busche was the best placed Trek rider today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 86

Scott Ambrose (Novo Nordisk)

Scott Ambrose (Novo Nordisk)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 86

Scott Ambrose and Aaron Perry (Novo Nordisk)

Scott Ambrose and Aaron Perry (Novo Nordisk)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 86

Janier Acevedo (Garmin-Sharp)

Janier Acevedo (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 86

Janier Acevedo (Garmin-Sharp)

Janier Acevedo (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 86

Riccardo Zoidl (Trek) crossed the line in 13th place

Riccardo Zoidl (Trek) crossed the line in 13th place
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 86

Jens Voigt (Trek)

Jens Voigt (Trek)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 86

Martijn Verschoor (Novo Nordisk)

Martijn Verschoor (Novo Nordisk)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 86

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) is back in yellow

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) is back in yellow
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 86

Jens Voigt (Trek) working hard on the front of the peloton

Jens Voigt (Trek) working hard on the front of the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 86

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 86

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) kisses his hand

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) kisses his hand
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 86

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) celebrates the victory which gave him the overall lead

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) celebrates the victory which gave him the overall lead
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 38 of 86

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) sprinting against Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) for the win

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) sprinting against Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) for the win
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 39 of 86

Tom Danielson (Garmin) checks on Tejay van Garderen (BMC)

Tom Danielson (Garmin) checks on Tejay van Garderen (BMC)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 40 of 86

Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) after finishing third on Monarch Mountain

Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) after finishing third on Monarch Mountain
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 41 of 86

Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo) was the most aggressive rider

Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo) was the most aggressive rider
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 42 of 86

Clément Chevrier (Bissell Development Team) in the best young rider's jersey

Clément Chevrier (Bissell Development Team) in the best young rider's jersey
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 43 of 86

Clément Chevrier (Bissell Development Team) sprints to tenth place

Clément Chevrier (Bissell Development Team) sprints to tenth place
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 44 of 86

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) won the stage in the best Colorado rider jersey

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) won the stage in the best Colorado rider jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 86

Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) was third on the stage

Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) was third on the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 86

Alex Howes (Garmin-Sharp) in the race leader's yellow jersey

Alex Howes (Garmin-Sharp) in the race leader's yellow jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 86

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) sitting in the peloton

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) sitting in the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 86

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) and Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) and Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 86

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) beats Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) in the sprint for the stage win

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) beats Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) in the sprint for the stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 86

The top three from stage 3

The top three from stage 3
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 86

Small fans enjoying the race

Small fans enjoying the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 86

Salida welcomed the USA Pro Challenge

Salida welcomed the USA Pro Challenge
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 53 of 86

Lucas Euser (UnitedHealthcare) attacked with Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis-Hagens Berman)

Lucas Euser (UnitedHealthcare) attacked with Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis-Hagens Berman)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 54 of 86

Best young rider Clement Chevrier (Bissell) leads Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly)

Best young rider Clement Chevrier (Bissell) leads Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 55 of 86

Best Colorado rider Tejay van Garderen and race leader Alex Howes

Best Colorado rider Tejay van Garderen and race leader Alex Howes
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 56 of 86

Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo) on his breakaway

Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo) on his breakaway
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 57 of 86

Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo) attacks on stage 3 of the USA Pro Challenge from Gunnison to Monarch Mountain

Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo) attacks on stage 3 of the USA Pro Challenge from Gunnison to Monarch Mountain
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 58 of 86

BMC chases Rogers down on stage 3 of the USA Pro Challenge from Gunnison to Monarch Mountain

BMC chases Rogers down on stage 3 of the USA Pro Challenge from Gunnison to Monarch Mountain
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 59 of 86

Janier Acevedo attacks and is followed by Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis)

Janier Acevedo attacks and is followed by Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 60 of 86

Jaramillo is caught by the leading group

Jaramillo is caught by the leading group
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 61 of 86

Janier Acevedo (Garmin Sharp) on the attack on Monarch Pass

Janier Acevedo (Garmin Sharp) on the attack on Monarch Pass
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 62 of 86

Matthew Busche (Trek) launches an attack on stage 3 of the USA Pro Challenge from Gunnison to Monarch Mountain

Matthew Busche (Trek) launches an attack on stage 3 of the USA Pro Challenge from Gunnison to Monarch Mountain
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 63 of 86

Bruno Pires (Tinkoff-Saxo) pushes the pace stage 3 of the USA Pro Challenge from Gunnison to Monarch Mountain

Bruno Pires (Tinkoff-Saxo) pushes the pace stage 3 of the USA Pro Challenge from Gunnison to Monarch Mountain
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 64 of 86

Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) suffers in for third on the stage.

Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) suffers in for third on the stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 65 of 86

Alex Howes (Garmin Sharp) is devasted after losing two minutes

Alex Howes (Garmin Sharp) is devasted after losing two minutes
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 66 of 86

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) is enjoying the feeling of being in the yellow jersey

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) is enjoying the feeling of being in the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 67 of 86

The stage podium: Rafal Majka, Tejay van Garderen and Serghei Tvetcov

The stage podium: Rafal Majka, Tejay van Garderen and Serghei Tvetcov
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 68 of 86

An old timey view of stage 3 of the USA Pro Challenge from Gunnison to Monarch Mountain

An old timey view of stage 3 of the USA Pro Challenge from Gunnison to Monarch Mountain
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 69 of 86

Janier Acevedo (Garmin Sharp) on the descent of Monarch Pass

Janier Acevedo (Garmin Sharp) on the descent of Monarch Pass
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 70 of 86

The red man group from Western State College in Gunnison cheers the peloton

The red man group from Western State College in Gunnison cheers the peloton
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 71 of 86

Lucas Euser (UnitedHealthcare) leads the peloton on stage 3 of the USA Pro Challenge from Gunnison to Monarch Mountain

Lucas Euser (UnitedHealthcare) leads the peloton on stage 3 of the USA Pro Challenge from Gunnison to Monarch Mountain
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 72 of 86

The start of stage 3 of the USA Pro Challenge from Gunnison to Monarch Mountain

The start of stage 3 of the USA Pro Challenge from Gunnison to Monarch Mountain
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 73 of 86

The valley between Gunnison and Monarch Pass on stage 3

The valley between Gunnison and Monarch Pass on stage 3
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 74 of 86

The peloton winds its way up Highway 50 on stage 3 of the USA Pro Challenge from Gunnison to Monarch Mountain

The peloton winds its way up Highway 50 on stage 3 of the USA Pro Challenge from Gunnison to Monarch Mountain
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 75 of 86

The sun shone on stage 3 of the USA Pro Challenge from Gunnison to Monarch Mountain

The sun shone on stage 3 of the USA Pro Challenge from Gunnison to Monarch Mountain
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 76 of 86

The view from the vultures waiting for the stragglers to drop off on stage 3 of the USA Pro Challenge from Gunnison to Monarch Mountain

The view from the vultures waiting for the stragglers to drop off on stage 3 of the USA Pro Challenge from Gunnison to Monarch Mountain
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 77 of 86

Caleb Fairly (Garmin Sharp) goes for bottles on stage 3 of the USA Pro Challenge from Gunnison to Monarch Mountain

Caleb Fairly (Garmin Sharp) goes for bottles on stage 3 of the USA Pro Challenge from Gunnison to Monarch Mountain
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 78 of 86

stage 3 of the USA Pro Challenge from Gunnison to Monarch Mountain

stage 3 of the USA Pro Challenge from Gunnison to Monarch Mountain
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 79 of 86

Tom Danielson (Garmin Sharp) pushes the pace

Tom Danielson (Garmin Sharp) pushes the pace
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 80 of 86

Tom Danielson (Garmin Sharp) pushes the pace stage 3 of the USA Pro Challenge from Gunnison to Monarch Mountain

Tom Danielson (Garmin Sharp) pushes the pace stage 3 of the USA Pro Challenge from Gunnison to Monarch Mountain
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 81 of 86

Jens Voigt (Trek) makes people hurt on stage 3 of the USA Pro Challenge from Gunnison to Monarch Mountain

Jens Voigt (Trek) makes people hurt on stage 3 of the USA Pro Challenge from Gunnison to Monarch Mountain
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 82 of 86

Race leader Alex Howes (Garmin Sharp) lost contact on the final climb

Race leader Alex Howes (Garmin Sharp) lost contact on the final climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 83 of 86

The fans show Colorado pride as the peloton passes on stage 3 of the USA Pro Challenge from Gunnison

The fans show Colorado pride as the peloton passes on stage 3 of the USA Pro Challenge from Gunnison to Monarch Mountain
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 84 of 86

Jens Voigt leads a Trek time trial to chase down the front group on Monarch Mountain

Jens Voigt leads a Trek time trial to chase down the front group on Monarch Mountain
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 85 of 86

Tom Danielson (Garmin Sharp) on stage 3 of the USA Pro Challenge from Gunnison to Monarch Mountain

Tom Danielson (Garmin Sharp) on stage 3 of the USA Pro Challenge from Gunnison to Monarch Mountain
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 86 of 86

stage 3 of the USA Pro Challenge from Gunnison to Monarch Mountain

stage 3 of the USA Pro Challenge from Gunnison to Monarch Mountain
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) regained his status of leader of his hometown race, the USA Pro Challenge, with a vicious attack in the final kilometer of the summit finish at Monarch Mountain. The American surged away from the elite leading group, taking only Tour de France rival Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) along for the ride. The Polish rider could not respond in the sprint and settled for second, and moved into second overall.

Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) was third on the stage, and moved up into fifth overall.

"The team rode incredibly again," van Garderen said after his victory. "It was a little bit confusing out there, Garmin had the jersey but didn't want to control the race. They wanted to ride aggressively and keep jumping, so it made for confusing tactics. To simplify it we put our team on the front to neutralize things, and to keep it under control. After the team rode all day yesterday and today, I think it's awesome that I was able to pay them back with the stage win and the jersey."

The race's former leader Alex Howes (Garmin Sharp) was dislodged by the attacks of his team on the 10-mile long finishing climb, and by the finish was dropped for nearly two minutes, but despite his teammate Tom Danielson's constant attacks, he could not get rid of van Garderen.

The BMC captain bided his time, watching Danielson like a cat playing with his dinner, then when the final turn was almost in sight put in one vicious attack straight to the jugular.

"With all due respect to Danielson, I think he got nervous," van Garderen said. "He wanted to attack on his own, but didn't want to commit to an attack. Every time he saw I was on his wheel he sat up, and then tried again. At the same time, he didn't want anyone else to go up the road, so he covered those, too. I sensed he was nervous, that he'd wear himself out, and all I needed was one solid move, and that was all it took."

Danielson defended the tactics, telling Cyclingnews, "We made a plan to race to super aggressively, and it didn't really turn out the way I wanted it to.

"We wanted to force them to ride to use their guys, but it turned out a little disappointing. I don't have the same acceleration that Tejay has. I didn't want it to come down to that. I didn't want it to come down to 1km, that's why I was attacking so much at the bottom, but there was so much headwind and it's not a steep climb, so that's all I can say."

Unfortunately for Danielson, he could not distance BMC's Ben Hermans on the final stretch. The two came in fourth and fifth, respectively, and are third and fourth on GC now, more than half a minute behind van Garderen.

Tvetcov, formerly licensed in Moldova but now with Romania for better Olympic selection opportunities, was pleased with his performance to take third on the day.

"It was a great ride. The climb suited me because it's not steep and it was kind of a headwind. Everyone attacked, and I just waited. It was a steady tempo, not up and down. With 1km to go Tejay jumped with Rafal Majka, but it was too fast for me. Carter Jones went, and I sat on his wheel. When he slowed down, I went my own tempo."

How it unfolded

Just like in the previous day's stage, the field appeared hesitant to let anyone get away early. Several groups tried to forge a breakaway, but none were successful until the road started tilting upward about 50km into the 155km stage.

Garmin-Sharp's Janier Acevedo attacked out of the compact field at the bottom of the first climb up and over Monarch Pass, and the Colombian rider opened up a small gap as the field began to splinter behind him. A select group of about 15 riders, which included race leader Alex Howes (Gamrin-Sharp), and last year's winner Tejay van Garderen and all of the favorites for the general classification, began to form behind.

Several riders dropped out of the first chase, while others clawed their way back. The attacking and countering eventually helped bring Acevedo back, and as the leaders neared the first KOM of the day, a lead group of eight took control at the front. The group included van Garderen and his BMC teammate Ben Hermans, Tom Danielson and Acevedo of Garmin, Rafal Majka, Michael Rogers and Pawel Poljanski of Tinkoff Saxo and Optum Pro Cycling's Carter Jones.

A group of 14 riders that included Howes chased behind as the leaders reached the KOM, where Hermans took maximum points ahead of Danielson. Acevedo went to the front on the descent to set the pace for Danielson, hoping to distance the other GC riders who didn't make the front group.

But the descent into Salida allowed the chasers to eventually regain contact on the first of two 14km circuits in town. Trek drove the pace hard to make the catch, and Rogers attacked as they closed in. The Tinkoff rider opened up a gap of more than a minute with about 45km remaining to race and another ascent up Monarch Mountain.

Jamis-Hagens Berman's Daniel Jaramillo joined UnitedHealthcare's Lucas Euser in an attack out of the first chase group on the second Salida circuit, and the pair set off in search of the lone leader. But a concerted chase from BMC quickly brought Euser and Jaramillo back into the group, leaving only Rogers alone up the road.

Rogers maintained a gap of 1:30 with just 20km remaining, but it was down to just over a minute 6km later. The chasers made the catch with less than 10km to go, and Acevedo launched another attack. The climbing specialist surged away from the front group for a brief foray off the front. The lead group brought him back quickly, but Acevedo stayed on the front to set the pace. Howes fell out of the group at this point, followed by Brent Bookwalter.

Inside of 5km, Tinkoff's Bruno Pires attacked the select front group to no avail, followed by accelerations from Danielson and then Jones, whose attack whittled the lead group down to approximately 15 riders that included all the top GC contenders.

The group allowed Busche to roll off the front inside 3km to go, and the Trek rider opened up a gap of about 10 seconds with 2.5km to go. The Tinkoff riders in the group, Pires and Poljanski, led the chase, which slowly reeled Busche back.

"I don't think there was anything different I could have done," Busche told Cyclingnews. "I basically went all in, and sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn't. At least I tried. I think I might still be up there on GC, so I'm happy that I tried but a little disappointed that I probably lost something in the end. I guess it's better to go down fighting than to go down without trying."

Results

Stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team3:50:41
2Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
3Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:20
4Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:24
5Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
6Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:30
7Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:00:39
8Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:00:45
9Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura0:00:51
10Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team0:01:06
11Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop0:01:09
12Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:18
13Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:01:21
14Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:47
15Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:57
16Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
17Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
18Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
19Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:03:07
20Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp0:04:20
21Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team0:05:36
22Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:06:47
23Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team0:09:49
24Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:11:55
25Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:12:58
26Benjamin King (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
27Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
28Chris Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
29Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
30Phillip Gaimon (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
31Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
32Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura
33Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
34Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
35David de la Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Team Netapp-Endura
36Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
37Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
38Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
39Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
40Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
41Edward Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
42Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
43Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
44Jose Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
45Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:17:55
46Ian Crane (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:27:53
47Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
48Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
49Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
50Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
51Tom Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
52Markel Irizar Aranburu (Esp) Trek Factory Racing
53Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
54Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
55Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
56Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
57Edward King (USA) Cannondale
58Thomas Dekker (Ned) Team Garmin-Sharp
59Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development
60Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
61Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
62Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
63Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
64Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
65Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
66Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
67Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development
68Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
69Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
70Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
71Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
72Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
73Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team
74Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
75Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura
76Gavin Mannion (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
77Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
78Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
79Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
80Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
81Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
82Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
83Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
84Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
85Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
86Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
87David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
88Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
89Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
90Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
91Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
92Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
93Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
94Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
95Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
96Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
97Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
98Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
99Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
100Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
101Mike Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
102Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
103Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
104Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
105Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
106Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop
107Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop
108Aaron Perry (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
109Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development
110Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
111James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
112Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
113Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
114Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
115Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
116Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
117Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
118Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
119Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team
120Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
121Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
122Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
123Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis

Sprints - One
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp5pts
2Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo3
3Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team1

Two
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo5pts
2Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
3Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home1

King of the Mountains - One
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team12pts
2Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp10
3Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo8
4Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo7
5Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team6
6Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo5
7Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp4
8Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3
9Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing2
10Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1

Two
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team10pts
2Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo9
3Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis7
4Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
5Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp5
6Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies4
7Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development2

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team3:51:47
2Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team0:04:30
3Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura0:11:52
4Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
5Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
6Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:26:47
7Tom Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
8Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
9Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
10Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
11Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development
12Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
13Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
14Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
15Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
16Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
17Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
18James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
19Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team
20Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis

Best Colorado rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team3:50:41
2Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:30
3Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop0:01:09
4Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:57
5Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
6Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:12:58
7Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
8Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:27:53
9Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
10Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
11Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
12Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
13Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling

Most Aggressive
Rider Name (Country) Team
Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team11:34:24
2Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:44
3Trek Factory Racing0:01:42
4Team Garmin-Sharp0:04:20
5Bissell Development Team0:17:19
6Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:24:05
7Team NetApp-Endura0:24:26
8Hincapie Sportswear Development0:39:09
9Team SmartStop0:39:39
10UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:40:27
11Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:41:37
12Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:53:45
13Rapha Condor JLT1:06:23
14Team Novo Nordisk
15Drapac Professional Cycling
16Cannondale1:21:18

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team10:34:53
2Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:20
3Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:23
4Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp0:00:34
5Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:37
6Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:00:46
7Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:49
8Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:00:55
9Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura0:01:09
10Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop0:01:22
11Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team0:01:23
12Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp0:01:45
13Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:28
14Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:37
15Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:02:47
16Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:06
17Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:04:10
18Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:05:20
19Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp0:06:02
20Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team0:07:00
21Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:07:28
22Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team0:12:00
23Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:12:22
24Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop0:13:15
25Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk0:14:08
26Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
27Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:14:09
28Chris Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:14:14
29Phillip Gaimon (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp0:14:17
30Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team0:14:20
31Benjamin King (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp0:14:57
32Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura0:15:08
33Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:15:21
34Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:15:23
35Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:15:28
36David de la Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Team Netapp-Endura0:15:54
37Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:18:07
38Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:18:25
39Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:19:49
40Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura0:21:01
41Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:21:55
42Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:24:51
43Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:29:10
44Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:29:52
45Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:30:02
46Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop0:30:15
47Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:30:28
48Jose Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura0:30:44
49Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale0:30:48
50Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:31:06
51Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp0:31:12
52Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:31:39
53Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura0:31:58
54Edward Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo0:31:59
55Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:32:49
56Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team0:32:52
57Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:32:53
58Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:34:30
59Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:34:49
60Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale0:36:00
61Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:36:27
62Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:36:34
63Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:36:40
64Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale0:36:59
65Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
66Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:37:36
67Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:38:35
68Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:38:39
69Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team0:39:34
70Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:39:48
71Edward King (USA) Cannondale0:40:15
72Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team0:40:49
73Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:40:51
74Markel Irizar Aranburu (Esp) Trek Factory Racing0:41:06
75Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:41:07
76James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
77Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:41:08
78Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:42:03
79Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop0:42:36
80Ian Crane (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:42:43
81Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:42:47
82Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:42:49
83Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:42:51
84Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:43:37
85Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:43:58
86Thomas Dekker (Ned) Team Garmin-Sharp0:44:02
87Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:44:03
88Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team0:44:24
89Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale0:44:25
90Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:44:44
91Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:44:53
92Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:45:28
93Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:45:29
94Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura0:45:45
95Gavin Mannion (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp0:45:55
96Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:45:58
97David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk0:46:20
98Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale0:47:18
99Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop0:47:20
100Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
101Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:47:21
102Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:47:22
103Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
104Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:47:23
105Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
106Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:47:24
107Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:47:35
108Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:47:36
109Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale0:49:40
110Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:50:51
111Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale0:50:56
112Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:51:06
113Tom Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:51:25
114Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:52:31
115Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:53:59
116Mike Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
117Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop0:54:01
118Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop0:54:38
119Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team0:55:47
120Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:59:17
121Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk0:59:18
122Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:59:53
123Aaron Perry (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk1:02:24

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling21pts
2Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling13
3Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp12
4Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team11
5Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development10
6Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies7
7Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing6
8Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development5
9Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp5
10Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo5
11Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team5
12Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk5
13Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling4
14Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development3
15Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo3
16Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
17Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
18Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team2
19Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home1
20Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home1
21Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale1
22Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team1
23Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop1

King of the Mountains
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team27pts
2Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team23
3Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home23
4Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp20
5Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development18
6Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo16
7Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home14
8David de la Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Team Netapp-Endura12
9Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo12
10Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling11
11Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis10
12Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop8
13Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis7
14Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies7
15Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp7
16Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team7
17Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team7
18Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling7
19Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing5
20Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo5
21Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development5
22Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp4
23Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis4
24Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3
25Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development2
26Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2
27Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development2
28Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1
29Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale1
30Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team10:36:16
2Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team0:05:37
3Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team0:12:45
4Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:16:44
5Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura0:19:38
6Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:29:05
7Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:31:26
8Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team0:31:29
9Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale0:35:36
10Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:38:25
11Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team0:39:26
12James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team0:39:44
13Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:42:35
14Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team0:43:01
15Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:44:05
16Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:49:28
17Tom Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:50:02
18Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team0:54:24
19Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk0:57:55
20Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:58:30

Best Colorado rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team10:34:53
2Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:49
3Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop0:01:22
4Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp0:01:45
5Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:04:10
6Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:15:28
7Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:29:10
8Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:29:52
9Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team0:32:52
10Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:36:40
11Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:37:36
12Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:38:39
13Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team0:44:24

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team31:47:39
2Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:41
3Trek Factory Racing0:02:54
4Team Garmin-Sharp0:04:24
5Bissell Development Team0:19:31
6Team NetApp-Endura0:28:08
7Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:28:38
8Hincapie Sportswear Development0:40:53
9Team SmartStop0:41:52
10UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:46:15
11Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:48:16
12Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:10:47
13Rapha Condor JLT1:28:50
14Drapac Professional Cycling1:29:19
15Team Novo Nordisk1:37:46
16Cannondale1:40:45

