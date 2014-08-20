Image 1 of 86 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) happy to be leading the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 86 Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 86 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) digs deep to beat Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) over the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 86 Michael Schär working hard for BMC (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 86 Paweł Poljański (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 86 Salida loves cycling (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 86 Michael Roger (Tinkoff-SAxo) s was the most aggressive rider today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 86 Alex Howes (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 86 Tejay van Garderen chats with Jimmy Burrell and race director Shawn Hunter (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 86 Alex Howes (Garmin-Sharp) signing autographs at the start in Salida (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 86 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) wins on Monarch Mountain (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 86 There was plenty of roadside support for the peloton today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 86 Phil Gaimon (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 86 Stage 3 gets underway... Tejay van Garderen (BMC) regained his status of leader of his hometown race, the USA Pro Challenge, with a vicious attack in the final kilometer of the summit finish at Monarch Mountain. The American surged away from the elite leading group, taking only Tour de France rival Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) along for the ride. The Polish rider could not respond in the sprint and settled for second, and moved into second overall.

Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) was third on the stage, and moved up into fifth overall.

"The team rode incredibly again," van Garderen said after his victory. "It was a little bit confusing out there, Garmin had the jersey but didn't want to control the race. They wanted to ride aggressively and keep jumping, so it made for confusing tactics. To simplify it we put our team on the front to neutralize things, and to keep it under control. After the team rode all day yesterday and today, I think it's awesome that I was able to pay them back with the stage win and the jersey."

The race's former leader Alex Howes (Garmin Sharp) was dislodged by the attacks of his team on the 10-mile long finishing climb, and by the finish was dropped for nearly two minutes, but despite his teammate Tom Danielson's constant attacks, he could not get rid of van Garderen.

The BMC captain bided his time, watching Danielson like a cat playing with his dinner, then when the final turn was almost in sight put in one vicious attack straight to the jugular.

"With all due respect to Danielson, I think he got nervous," van Garderen said. "He wanted to attack on his own, but didn't want to commit to an attack. Every time he saw I was on his wheel he sat up, and then tried again. At the same time, he didn't want anyone else to go up the road, so he covered those, too. I sensed he was nervous, that he'd wear himself out, and all I needed was one solid move, and that was all it took."

Danielson defended the tactics, telling Cyclingnews, "We made a plan to race to super aggressively, and it didn't really turn out the way I wanted it to.

"We wanted to force them to ride to use their guys, but it turned out a little disappointing. I don't have the same acceleration that Tejay has. I didn't want it to come down to that. I didn't want it to come down to 1km, that's why I was attacking so much at the bottom, but there was so much headwind and it's not a steep climb, so that's all I can say."

Unfortunately for Danielson, he could not distance BMC's Ben Hermans on the final stretch. The two came in fourth and fifth, respectively, and are third and fourth on GC now, more than half a minute behind van Garderen.

Tvetcov, formerly licensed in Moldova but now with Romania for better Olympic selection opportunities, was pleased with his performance to take third on the day.

"It was a great ride. The climb suited me because it's not steep and it was kind of a headwind. Everyone attacked, and I just waited. It was a steady tempo, not up and down. With 1km to go Tejay jumped with Rafal Majka, but it was too fast for me. Carter Jones went, and I sat on his wheel. When he slowed down, I went my own tempo."

How it unfolded

Just like in the previous day's stage, the field appeared hesitant to let anyone get away early. Several groups tried to forge a breakaway, but none were successful until the road started tilting upward about 50km into the 155km stage.

Garmin-Sharp's Janier Acevedo attacked out of the compact field at the bottom of the first climb up and over Monarch Pass, and the Colombian rider opened up a small gap as the field began to splinter behind him. A select group of about 15 riders, which included race leader Alex Howes (Gamrin-Sharp), and last year's winner Tejay van Garderen and all of the favorites for the general classification, began to form behind.

Several riders dropped out of the first chase, while others clawed their way back. The attacking and countering eventually helped bring Acevedo back, and as the leaders neared the first KOM of the day, a lead group of eight took control at the front. The group included van Garderen and his BMC teammate Ben Hermans, Tom Danielson and Acevedo of Garmin, Rafal Majka, Michael Rogers and Pawel Poljanski of Tinkoff Saxo and Optum Pro Cycling's Carter Jones.

A group of 14 riders that included Howes chased behind as the leaders reached the KOM, where Hermans took maximum points ahead of Danielson. Acevedo went to the front on the descent to set the pace for Danielson, hoping to distance the other GC riders who didn't make the front group.

But the descent into Salida allowed the chasers to eventually regain contact on the first of two 14km circuits in town. Trek drove the pace hard to make the catch, and Rogers attacked as they closed in. The Tinkoff rider opened up a gap of more than a minute with about 45km remaining to race and another ascent up Monarch Mountain.

Jamis-Hagens Berman's Daniel Jaramillo joined UnitedHealthcare's Lucas Euser in an attack out of the first chase group on the second Salida circuit, and the pair set off in search of the lone leader. But a concerted chase from BMC quickly brought Euser and Jaramillo back into the group, leaving only Rogers alone up the road.

Rogers maintained a gap of 1:30 with just 20km remaining, but it was down to just over a minute 6km later. The chasers made the catch with less than 10km to go, and Acevedo launched another attack. The climbing specialist surged away from the front group for a brief foray off the front. The lead group brought him back quickly, but Acevedo stayed on the front to set the pace. Howes fell out of the group at this point, followed by Brent Bookwalter.

Inside of 5km, Tinkoff's Bruno Pires attacked the select front group to no avail, followed by accelerations from Danielson and then Jones, whose attack whittled the lead group down to approximately 15 riders that included all the top GC contenders.

The group allowed Busche to roll off the front inside 3km to go, and the Trek rider opened up a gap of about 10 seconds with 2.5km to go. The Tinkoff riders in the group, Pires and Poljanski, led the chase, which slowly reeled Busche back.

"I don't think there was anything different I could have done," Busche told Cyclingnews. "I basically went all in, and sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn't. At least I tried. I think I might still be up there on GC, so I'm happy that I tried but a little disappointed that I probably lost something in the end. I guess it's better to go down fighting than to go down without trying."

Results

Stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 3:50:41 2 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:20 4 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:24 5 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 6 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:30 7 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:00:39 8 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:45 9 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura 0:00:51 10 Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team 0:01:06 11 Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop 0:01:09 12 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:18 13 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:21 14 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:47 15 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:57 16 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 17 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 18 Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 19 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:03:07 20 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp 0:04:20 21 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 0:05:36 22 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:06:47 23 Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team 0:09:49 24 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:11:55 25 Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:12:58 26 Benjamin King (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 27 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 28 Chris Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 29 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 30 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 31 Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 32 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura 33 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 34 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 35 David de la Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Team Netapp-Endura 36 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 37 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 38 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 39 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 40 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 41 Edward Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 42 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 43 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 44 Jose Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 45 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:17:55 46 Ian Crane (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:27:53 47 Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop 48 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 49 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 50 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 51 Tom Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 52 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Esp) Trek Factory Racing 53 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 54 Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 55 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 56 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 57 Edward King (USA) Cannondale 58 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Team Garmin-Sharp 59 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development 60 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 61 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 62 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 63 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 64 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 65 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 66 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 67 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development 68 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 69 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 70 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 71 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 72 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 73 Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team 74 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 75 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura 76 Gavin Mannion (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 77 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 78 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 79 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 80 Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk 81 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 82 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 83 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 84 Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 85 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 86 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 87 David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 88 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 89 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 90 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 91 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 92 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 93 Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 94 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 95 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 96 Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team 97 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 98 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team 99 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 100 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop 101 Mike Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 102 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 103 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 104 Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 105 Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 106 Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop 107 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop 108 Aaron Perry (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk 109 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development 110 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 111 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 112 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 113 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 114 Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 115 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 116 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 117 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 118 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 119 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team 120 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 121 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 122 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 123 Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis

Sprints - One # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp 5 pts 2 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 3 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1

Two # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 pts 2 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 3 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 1

King of the Mountains - One # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 12 pts 2 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 10 3 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 4 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 5 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 6 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 7 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp 4 8 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 9 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 2 10 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1

Two # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 10 pts 2 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 9 3 Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 7 4 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 5 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 5 6 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 7 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 2

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team 3:51:47 2 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 0:04:30 3 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura 0:11:52 4 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 5 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 6 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:26:47 7 Tom Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 8 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 9 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 10 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 11 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development 12 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 13 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 14 Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk 15 Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team 16 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team 17 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 18 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 19 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team 20 Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis

Best Colorado rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 3:50:41 2 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:30 3 Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop 0:01:09 4 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:57 5 Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 6 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:12:58 7 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 8 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:27:53 9 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 10 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 11 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 12 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team 13 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling

Most Aggressive Rider Name (Country) Team Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 11:34:24 2 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:44 3 Trek Factory Racing 0:01:42 4 Team Garmin-Sharp 0:04:20 5 Bissell Development Team 0:17:19 6 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:24:05 7 Team NetApp-Endura 0:24:26 8 Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:39:09 9 Team SmartStop 0:39:39 10 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:40:27 11 Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:41:37 12 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:53:45 13 Rapha Condor JLT 1:06:23 14 Team Novo Nordisk 15 Drapac Professional Cycling 16 Cannondale 1:21:18

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 10:34:53 2 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:20 3 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:23 4 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 0:00:34 5 Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:37 6 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:46 7 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:49 8 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:00:55 9 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura 0:01:09 10 Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop 0:01:22 11 Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team 0:01:23 12 Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 0:01:45 13 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:28 14 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:37 15 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:47 16 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:06 17 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:04:10 18 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:05:20 19 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp 0:06:02 20 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 0:07:00 21 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:07:28 22 Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team 0:12:00 23 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:12:22 24 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 0:13:15 25 Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 0:14:08 26 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 27 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:14:09 28 Chris Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:14:14 29 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 0:14:17 30 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:14:20 31 Benjamin King (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 0:14:57 32 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 0:15:08 33 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:15:21 34 Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:15:23 35 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:15:28 36 David de la Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Team Netapp-Endura 0:15:54 37 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 0:18:07 38 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:18:25 39 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:19:49 40 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura 0:21:01 41 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:21:55 42 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:24:51 43 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:29:10 44 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:29:52 45 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:30:02 46 Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop 0:30:15 47 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:30:28 48 Jose Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 0:30:44 49 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 0:30:48 50 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 0:31:06 51 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 0:31:12 52 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:31:39 53 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura 0:31:58 54 Edward Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:31:59 55 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:32:49 56 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:32:52 57 Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:32:53 58 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:34:30 59 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:34:49 60 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 0:36:00 61 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:36:27 62 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:36:34 63 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:36:40 64 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 0:36:59 65 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 66 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:37:36 67 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:38:35 68 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:38:39 69 Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team 0:39:34 70 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:39:48 71 Edward King (USA) Cannondale 0:40:15 72 Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:40:49 73 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:40:51 74 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Esp) Trek Factory Racing 0:41:06 75 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:41:07 76 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 77 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:41:08 78 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:42:03 79 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop 0:42:36 80 Ian Crane (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:42:43 81 Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:42:47 82 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:42:49 83 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:42:51 84 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:43:37 85 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:43:58 86 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Team Garmin-Sharp 0:44:02 87 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:44:03 88 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:44:24 89 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 0:44:25 90 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:44:44 91 Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:44:53 92 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:45:28 93 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 0:45:29 94 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 0:45:45 95 Gavin Mannion (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 0:45:55 96 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:45:58 97 David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 0:46:20 98 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 0:47:18 99 Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop 0:47:20 100 Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 101 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:47:21 102 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:47:22 103 Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 104 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:47:23 105 Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 106 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:47:24 107 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:47:35 108 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:47:36 109 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 0:49:40 110 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:50:51 111 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 0:50:56 112 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:51:06 113 Tom Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 0:51:25 114 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:52:31 115 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:53:59 116 Mike Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 117 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop 0:54:01 118 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 0:54:38 119 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team 0:55:47 120 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:59:17 121 Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk 0:59:18 122 Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:59:53 123 Aaron Perry (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk 1:02:24

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 21 pts 2 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 13 3 Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 12 4 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 11 5 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 10 6 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 7 7 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 6 8 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 5 9 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp 5 10 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 11 Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team 5 12 Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 5 13 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4 14 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 3 15 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 16 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 17 Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 18 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 19 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 1 20 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 1 21 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 1 22 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 1 23 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 1

King of the Mountains # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 27 pts 2 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 23 3 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 23 4 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 20 5 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 18 6 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 16 7 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 14 8 David de la Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Team Netapp-Endura 12 9 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 12 10 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 11 11 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 10 12 Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop 8 13 Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 7 14 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 7 15 Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 7 16 Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team 7 17 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 18 Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 7 19 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 5 20 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 21 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development 5 22 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp 4 23 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 4 24 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 25 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 2 26 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2 27 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development 2 28 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1 29 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 1 30 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team 10:36:16 2 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 0:05:37 3 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:12:45 4 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 0:16:44 5 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura 0:19:38 6 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:29:05 7 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:31:26 8 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:31:29 9 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 0:35:36 10 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:38:25 11 Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:39:26 12 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 0:39:44 13 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:42:35 14 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:43:01 15 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:44:05 16 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:49:28 17 Tom Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 0:50:02 18 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team 0:54:24 19 Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk 0:57:55 20 Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:58:30

Best Colorado rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 10:34:53 2 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:49 3 Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop 0:01:22 4 Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 0:01:45 5 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:04:10 6 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:15:28 7 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:29:10 8 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:29:52 9 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:32:52 10 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:36:40 11 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:37:36 12 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:38:39 13 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:44:24