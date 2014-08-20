USA Pro Challenge: Van Garderen triumphs on Monarch Mountain
Majka takes second on queen stage
Stage 3: Gunnison - Monarch Mountain
Tejay van Garderen (BMC) regained his status of leader of his hometown race, the USA Pro Challenge, with a vicious attack in the final kilometer of the summit finish at Monarch Mountain. The American surged away from the elite leading group, taking only Tour de France rival Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) along for the ride. The Polish rider could not respond in the sprint and settled for second, and moved into second overall.
Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) was third on the stage, and moved up into fifth overall.
"The team rode incredibly again," van Garderen said after his victory. "It was a little bit confusing out there, Garmin had the jersey but didn't want to control the race. They wanted to ride aggressively and keep jumping, so it made for confusing tactics. To simplify it we put our team on the front to neutralize things, and to keep it under control. After the team rode all day yesterday and today, I think it's awesome that I was able to pay them back with the stage win and the jersey."
The race's former leader Alex Howes (Garmin Sharp) was dislodged by the attacks of his team on the 10-mile long finishing climb, and by the finish was dropped for nearly two minutes, but despite his teammate Tom Danielson's constant attacks, he could not get rid of van Garderen.
The BMC captain bided his time, watching Danielson like a cat playing with his dinner, then when the final turn was almost in sight put in one vicious attack straight to the jugular.
"With all due respect to Danielson, I think he got nervous," van Garderen said. "He wanted to attack on his own, but didn't want to commit to an attack. Every time he saw I was on his wheel he sat up, and then tried again. At the same time, he didn't want anyone else to go up the road, so he covered those, too. I sensed he was nervous, that he'd wear himself out, and all I needed was one solid move, and that was all it took."
Danielson defended the tactics, telling Cyclingnews, "We made a plan to race to super aggressively, and it didn't really turn out the way I wanted it to.
"We wanted to force them to ride to use their guys, but it turned out a little disappointing. I don't have the same acceleration that Tejay has. I didn't want it to come down to that. I didn't want it to come down to 1km, that's why I was attacking so much at the bottom, but there was so much headwind and it's not a steep climb, so that's all I can say."
Unfortunately for Danielson, he could not distance BMC's Ben Hermans on the final stretch. The two came in fourth and fifth, respectively, and are third and fourth on GC now, more than half a minute behind van Garderen.
Tvetcov, formerly licensed in Moldova but now with Romania for better Olympic selection opportunities, was pleased with his performance to take third on the day.
"It was a great ride. The climb suited me because it's not steep and it was kind of a headwind. Everyone attacked, and I just waited. It was a steady tempo, not up and down. With 1km to go Tejay jumped with Rafal Majka, but it was too fast for me. Carter Jones went, and I sat on his wheel. When he slowed down, I went my own tempo."
How it unfolded
Just like in the previous day's stage, the field appeared hesitant to let anyone get away early. Several groups tried to forge a breakaway, but none were successful until the road started tilting upward about 50km into the 155km stage.
Garmin-Sharp's Janier Acevedo attacked out of the compact field at the bottom of the first climb up and over Monarch Pass, and the Colombian rider opened up a small gap as the field began to splinter behind him. A select group of about 15 riders, which included race leader Alex Howes (Gamrin-Sharp), and last year's winner Tejay van Garderen and all of the favorites for the general classification, began to form behind.
Several riders dropped out of the first chase, while others clawed their way back. The attacking and countering eventually helped bring Acevedo back, and as the leaders neared the first KOM of the day, a lead group of eight took control at the front. The group included van Garderen and his BMC teammate Ben Hermans, Tom Danielson and Acevedo of Garmin, Rafal Majka, Michael Rogers and Pawel Poljanski of Tinkoff Saxo and Optum Pro Cycling's Carter Jones.
A group of 14 riders that included Howes chased behind as the leaders reached the KOM, where Hermans took maximum points ahead of Danielson. Acevedo went to the front on the descent to set the pace for Danielson, hoping to distance the other GC riders who didn't make the front group.
But the descent into Salida allowed the chasers to eventually regain contact on the first of two 14km circuits in town. Trek drove the pace hard to make the catch, and Rogers attacked as they closed in. The Tinkoff rider opened up a gap of more than a minute with about 45km remaining to race and another ascent up Monarch Mountain.
Jamis-Hagens Berman's Daniel Jaramillo joined UnitedHealthcare's Lucas Euser in an attack out of the first chase group on the second Salida circuit, and the pair set off in search of the lone leader. But a concerted chase from BMC quickly brought Euser and Jaramillo back into the group, leaving only Rogers alone up the road.
Rogers maintained a gap of 1:30 with just 20km remaining, but it was down to just over a minute 6km later. The chasers made the catch with less than 10km to go, and Acevedo launched another attack. The climbing specialist surged away from the front group for a brief foray off the front. The lead group brought him back quickly, but Acevedo stayed on the front to set the pace. Howes fell out of the group at this point, followed by Brent Bookwalter.
Inside of 5km, Tinkoff's Bruno Pires attacked the select front group to no avail, followed by accelerations from Danielson and then Jones, whose attack whittled the lead group down to approximately 15 riders that included all the top GC contenders.
The group allowed Busche to roll off the front inside 3km to go, and the Trek rider opened up a gap of about 10 seconds with 2.5km to go. The Tinkoff riders in the group, Pires and Poljanski, led the chase, which slowly reeled Busche back.
"I don't think there was anything different I could have done," Busche told Cyclingnews. "I basically went all in, and sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn't. At least I tried. I think I might still be up there on GC, so I'm happy that I tried but a little disappointed that I probably lost something in the end. I guess it's better to go down fighting than to go down without trying."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3:50:41
|2
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:20
|4
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:24
|5
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|6
|Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:30
|7
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:00:39
|8
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:45
|9
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:00:51
|10
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
|0:01:06
|11
|Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:01:09
|12
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:18
|13
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:21
|14
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:47
|15
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:57
|16
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|17
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|19
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:03:07
|20
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:04:20
|21
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|0:05:36
|22
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:06:47
|23
|Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:49
|24
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:11:55
|25
|Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:12:58
|26
|Benjamin King (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|27
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|28
|Chris Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|29
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|30
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|31
|Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|32
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura
|33
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|35
|David de la Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Team Netapp-Endura
|36
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|37
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|38
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|39
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|40
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|41
|Edward Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|42
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|43
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|44
|Jose Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|45
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:17:55
|46
|Ian Crane (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:27:53
|47
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
|48
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|49
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|51
|Tom Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|52
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Esp) Trek Factory Racing
|53
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|54
|Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|55
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|56
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|57
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale
|58
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Team Garmin-Sharp
|59
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|60
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|61
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|62
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|63
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|64
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|65
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|66
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|67
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|68
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|69
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|70
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|71
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|72
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|73
|Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|74
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|75
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura
|76
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|77
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|78
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|79
|Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|80
|Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
|81
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|82
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|83
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|84
|Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|85
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|86
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|87
|David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|88
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|89
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|90
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|91
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|92
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|93
|Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|94
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|95
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|96
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
|97
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|98
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
|99
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|100
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
|101
|Mike Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|102
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|103
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|104
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|105
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|106
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop
|107
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop
|108
|Aaron Perry (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
|109
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|110
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|111
|James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
|112
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|113
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|114
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|115
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|116
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|117
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|118
|Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|119
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team
|120
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|121
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|122
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|123
|Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp
|5
|pts
|2
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|3
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|pts
|2
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12
|pts
|2
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|10
|3
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|4
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|5
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|6
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|7
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp
|4
|8
|Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|9
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|10
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|9
|3
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|7
|4
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|5
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|5
|6
|Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|4
|7
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
|3:51:47
|2
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|0:04:30
|3
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:11:52
|4
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|5
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|6
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:47
|7
|Tom Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|8
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|9
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|10
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|11
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|12
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|13
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|14
|Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
|15
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
|16
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
|17
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|18
|James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
|19
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team
|20
|Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3:50:41
|2
|Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:30
|3
|Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:01:09
|4
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:57
|5
|Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|6
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:12:58
|7
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|8
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:27:53
|9
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|10
|Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|11
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|12
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
|13
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|11:34:24
|2
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:44
|3
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:42
|4
|Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:04:20
|5
|Bissell Development Team
|0:17:19
|6
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:24:05
|7
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:24:26
|8
|Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:39:09
|9
|Team SmartStop
|0:39:39
|10
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:40:27
|11
|Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:41:37
|12
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:53:45
|13
|Rapha Condor JLT
|1:06:23
|14
|Team Novo Nordisk
|15
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|16
|Cannondale
|1:21:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|10:34:53
|2
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:20
|3
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:23
|4
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:34
|5
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:37
|6
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:46
|7
|Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:49
|8
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:00:55
|9
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:01:09
|10
|Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:01:22
|11
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
|0:01:23
|12
|Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:45
|13
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:28
|14
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:37
|15
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:47
|16
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:06
|17
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:04:10
|18
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:05:20
|19
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:06:02
|20
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|0:07:00
|21
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:07:28
|22
|Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:00
|23
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:12:22
|24
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:13:15
|25
|Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:14:08
|26
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|27
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:14:09
|28
|Chris Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:14:14
|29
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:14:17
|30
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:20
|31
|Benjamin King (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:14:57
|32
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:15:08
|33
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:15:21
|34
|Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:15:23
|35
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:15:28
|36
|David de la Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:15:54
|37
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:18:07
|38
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:18:25
|39
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:19:49
|40
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:21:01
|41
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:21:55
|42
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:24:51
|43
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:29:10
|44
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:29:52
|45
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:30:02
|46
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop
|0:30:15
|47
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:30:28
|48
|Jose Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:30:44
|49
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:30:48
|50
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:31:06
|51
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:31:12
|52
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:31:39
|53
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:31:58
|54
|Edward Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:31:59
|55
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:32:49
|56
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:32:52
|57
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:32:53
|58
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:34:30
|59
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:34:49
|60
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|0:36:00
|61
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:36:27
|62
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:36:34
|63
|Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:36:40
|64
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|0:36:59
|65
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|66
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:37:36
|67
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:38:35
|68
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:38:39
|69
|Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|0:39:34
|70
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:39:48
|71
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale
|0:40:15
|72
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:40:49
|73
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:40:51
|74
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Esp) Trek Factory Racing
|0:41:06
|75
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:41:07
|76
|James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
|77
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:41:08
|78
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:42:03
|79
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:42:36
|80
|Ian Crane (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:42:43
|81
|Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:42:47
|82
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:42:49
|83
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:42:51
|84
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:43:37
|85
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:43:58
|86
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:44:02
|87
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:44:03
|88
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:44:24
|89
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|0:44:25
|90
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:44:44
|91
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:44:53
|92
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:45:28
|93
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:45:29
|94
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:45:45
|95
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:45:55
|96
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:45:58
|97
|David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:46:20
|98
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|0:47:18
|99
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:47:20
|100
|Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|101
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:47:21
|102
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:47:22
|103
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|104
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:47:23
|105
|Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|106
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:47:24
|107
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:47:35
|108
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:47:36
|109
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|0:49:40
|110
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:50:51
|111
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|0:50:56
|112
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:51:06
|113
|Tom Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:51:25
|114
|Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:52:31
|115
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:53:59
|116
|Mike Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|117
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:54:01
|118
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|0:54:38
|119
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team
|0:55:47
|120
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:59:17
|121
|Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:59:18
|122
|Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:59:53
|123
|Aaron Perry (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:02:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|21
|pts
|2
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|13
|3
|Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|12
|4
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|11
|5
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|10
|6
|Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|7
|7
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|8
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|5
|9
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp
|5
|10
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|11
|Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|5
|12
|Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|5
|13
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|14
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|3
|15
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|16
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3
|17
|Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3
|18
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|19
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|1
|20
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|1
|21
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|1
|22
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|1
|23
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|27
|pts
|2
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|23
|3
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|23
|4
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|20
|5
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|18
|6
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|16
|7
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|14
|8
|David de la Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Team Netapp-Endura
|12
|9
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|10
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|11
|11
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|10
|12
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop
|8
|13
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|7
|14
|Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|7
|15
|Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|7
|16
|Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|7
|17
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|7
|18
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|7
|19
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|5
|20
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|21
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|5
|22
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp
|4
|23
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|4
|24
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|25
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|2
|26
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2
|27
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|2
|28
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|29
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|1
|30
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
|10:36:16
|2
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|0:05:37
|3
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:12:45
|4
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:16:44
|5
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:19:38
|6
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:29:05
|7
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:31:26
|8
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:31:29
|9
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|0:35:36
|10
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:38:25
|11
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:39:26
|12
|James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
|0:39:44
|13
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:42:35
|14
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:43:01
|15
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:44:05
|16
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:49:28
|17
|Tom Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:50:02
|18
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team
|0:54:24
|19
|Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:57:55
|20
|Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:58:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|10:34:53
|2
|Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:49
|3
|Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:01:22
|4
|Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:45
|5
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:04:10
|6
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:15:28
|7
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:29:10
|8
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:29:52
|9
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:32:52
|10
|Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:36:40
|11
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:37:36
|12
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:38:39
|13
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:44:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|31:47:39
|2
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:41
|3
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:54
|4
|Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:04:24
|5
|Bissell Development Team
|0:19:31
|6
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:28:08
|7
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:28:38
|8
|Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:40:53
|9
|Team SmartStop
|0:41:52
|10
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:46:15
|11
|Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:48:16
|12
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1:10:47
|13
|Rapha Condor JLT
|1:28:50
|14
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|1:29:19
|15
|Team Novo Nordisk
|1:37:46
|16
|Cannondale
|1:40:45
