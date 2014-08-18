Trending

USA Pro Challenge: Reijnen wins stage in Aspen

Howes second and Hermans third

Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) wins stage 1 in Aspen

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Jens Voigt crosses the line on stage 1

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
A very happy looking Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) getting ready to spray some champagne

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton under blue skies

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton on its way to Aspen

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Novo Nordisk's Charles Planet

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The jersey wearers from stage 1

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Ben Hermans (BMC) was third today

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Adam Phelan (Drapac) leading the breakaway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jens Voigt (Trek) on his special chrome bike for his farewell race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Some Jens Voigt fans cheer on the Trek rider

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jens Voigt (Trek) was at his attacking best today

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tejay van Garderen (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
THe riders line up for the start

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) wins stage 1

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
A tribute to the retiring Jens Voigt

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rafal Majka sits in the peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Frank Schleck

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Blue sky riding for the peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Ben Hermans finishes third

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tejay van Garderen and Tom Danielson talk on the start line

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The break

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Ivan Basso and Rafal Majka will be teammates next year

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) lets it out after winning the stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
A arm salute by Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) to signal victory

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) in yellow

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Michael Rogers talks on stage ahead of the stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alex Howes (Garmin-Sharp) can't hide his dissapointment

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) wins ahead of Alex Howes (Garmin-Sharp)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
One arm salute for Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare)

(Image credit: AFP)
Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) pulling on the race leader's yellow jersey

(Image credit: AFP)
Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) is clearly excited by his win

(Image credit: AFP)
The top three from stage one spraying champagne on the podium

(Image credit: AFP)
The jersey holders: Clement Chevrier, Kiel Reijnen, Daniel Summerhill and Ben Jacques-Maynes

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The podium topped by Kiel Reijnen with Alex Howes and Ben Hermans

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The reduced peloton is led by Garmin-Sharp

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Voigt and Jacques-Maynes try to out-run the fans

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Jens Voigt (Trek) attacks to get across to Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagens Berman), one last time.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Cannondale leads the peloton

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The USA Pro Challenge in Aspen

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Cannondale controlled the peloton for Viviani

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Stage 1 of the USA Pro Challenge in Aspen

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Thomas Dekker (Garmin-Sharp)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Ted King leads the Cannondale chase on stage 1

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Daniel Summerhill (Unitedhealthcare) in the breakaway on stage 1 of the USA Pro Challenge

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The Rocky Mountains provide a lovely backdrop

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Riders get ready to start stage 1 of the 2014 USA Pro Challenge in Aspen, Colorado

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Cannondale controlled the peloton for Viviani

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Fans await the peloton on the Snowmass KOM

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagens Berman) pulls off

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The peloton bides its time in the Aspen circuit

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Lucas Euser (Unitedhealthcare) leads the peloton on the climb

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The peloton gets ready for the attacks on a short 98km stage in Aspen

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
US Pro champion Eric Marcotte (Smartstop) and Luxembourg champion Fränk Schleck (Trek) at the USA Pro Challenge start in Aspen

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Eric Heiden checks Taylor Phinney's leg

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) won the opening stage of the USA Pro Challenge Monday in Aspen from a two-man sprint with Alex Howes (Garmin-Sharp).

A select lead group of about 26 riders chased down an attack in the last 10km by Jens Voigt (Trek Factory Racing) before Novo Nordisk's Javier Megias launched an attack of his own with 3km to go. But Reijnen, Howes and BMC's Ben Hermans passed the Novo Nordisk rider in the closing kilometers as they powered to the line. Hermans never got on terms with the lead duo but held on for third.

Howes jumped first in the finale, and his good friend and fellow Boulder resident Reijnen was immediately on his wheel.

"This course suits both of us," Reijnen said of himself and Howes. "At that point I was just trying my best not to look back. The good thing about being friends is you both know you're committed, your goals align. You've got a good alliance there, but that only lasted about 3km."

Howes said he played his best shot, but Reijnen had the faster finishing kick in Aspen.

"I figured if I jumped him on the little hill there, with a downhill sprint it would get him," Howes said. "But I don't know, I have no leg speed these days. I was just grinding gears out there."

How it happened

A breakaway of seven riders got away in the opening kilometers of the first of three 31.6km laps that started in Aspen and finished there after looping through Snowmass Village and surrounding communities.

The initial break which UnitedHealthcare's Danny Summerhill initiated, also included Team SmartStop's Josh Berry, Jamis -Hagens Bermans's Ben Jacques-Maynes and Matt Cooke, Jelly Belly-Maxxis riders Jonathan Freter and Luis Lemus, Bissell Development Team's Greg Daniel and Drapac Pro Cycling's Lachlan Norris.

"The game plan obviously was for Kiel," Summerhill said. "And just having someone in the move so we didn't have to worry about chasing was all we were focused on."

Berry quickly popped out of the group and then sought medical attention as he dropped to the rear of the field as well. The escapees powered on without him, building a gap of 1:40 before a Cannondale-led chase started cutting into the lead on the first lap. The gap was down to about one minute as the breakaway started the second lap, but the leaders opened it back up to 1:40 on the second lap.

UnitedHealthcare threw several riders into the chase, and the gap was back down to just below a minute as the break started the final lap. From there the gap came down regularly until the bunch had the lead riders in sight.

"Chris Jones took the front there on the final KOM on the final lap," Reijnen said. "I asked him to keep the pace high because t was strung out and I knew the sprinters wouldn't make it back of we did. He did a phenomenal job of that, and all the other boys all day long were keeping me in position."

Jacques-Maynes jumped away from the breakaway in a last gap effort, while all but Lemus, Norris, Cooke and Daniels faded back into the fold. Jacques-Maynes had a small gap on the chasing four riders with 20km remaining, and the field was nipping at their heels.

As the group was about to reel in the Jamis rider, Voigt jumped away, bridged to Jacques-Maynes near the final KOM of the day and then kept going. "I was itching to go already at the beginning," Voigt said. "But the team said, 'No, no, no. It's still a bike race here. It's not the Jens Voigt show. It's a bike race, and so I followed the orders. I followed the tactical plan and only attacked in the last lap."

The German strongman dangled off the front as a new select lead group of about 26 riders started to form at the head of the peloton. Reijnen said Jones was the riders doing most of the damage in the field.

"Once Chris [Jones] swung off I had Lucas with me and that split kind of happened," Reijnen said. "I looked back and there were maybe 20-25 guys in that group. At that point I knew I was the fastest guy there. It was just a matter of keeping the momentum."

Garmin-Sharp and BMC picked up the chase and eventually pulled Voigt back, setting up what appeared to be a likely bunch sprint, but the constant attacks on the roads back into Aspen spoiled the sprinters' day.

Results

Stage 1 result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2:26:35
2Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
3Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:03
4Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
5Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
6Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
7Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team0:00:12
8Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
9Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
10Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
11Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
12Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
13Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
14Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
15Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
16Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
17Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
18Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
19Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
20Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
21Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
22Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:00:15
23Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
24Chris Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
25Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp0:00:20
26Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura0:00:54
27James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
28Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
29Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
30Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
31Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
32Phillip Gaimon (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
33Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
34Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura
35Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
36Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
37Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
38Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
39Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:59
40Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop
41Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
42Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:01:33
43Benjamin King (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
44Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development
45Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
46Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:39
47Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
48David de la Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Team Netapp-Endura0:01:57
49Thomas Dekker (Ned) Team Garmin-Sharp
50Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
51Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
52Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
53Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
54Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
55Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development
56Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
57Markel Irizar Aranburu (Esp) Trek Factory Racing
58Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
59Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
60Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
61Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
62Gavin Mannion (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
63Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
64Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
65Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
66Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
67Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
68Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
69Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
70Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
71Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:10
72David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk0:03:16
73Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:03:23
74Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
75Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
76Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
77Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale0:03:34
78Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team
79Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
80Ian Crane (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
81Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
82Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
83Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
84Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
85Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
86Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
87Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
88Jose Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
89Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
90Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
91Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team0:05:15
92Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
93Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
94Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
95Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development
96Daniel Whitehouse (NZl) Rapha Condor JLT
97Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
98Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
99Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
100Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
101Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
102Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
103Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
104Edward King (USA) Cannondale
105Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
106Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
107Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
108Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
109Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
110Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk0:08:46
111Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
112Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
113Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
114Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
115Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
116Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
117Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop0:11:52
118Mike Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
119Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
120Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
121Aaron Perry (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
122Edward Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
123Joshua Berry (USA) Team SmartStop0:12:11
124Tom Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
125Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
126Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
OTLGraham Briggs (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
DNFFred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis

Points - One
Rider Name (Country) Team
Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team

Two
Rider Name (Country) Team
Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home

Finishline
Rider Name (Country) Team
Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team
Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling

Climbs - One
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling4pts
2Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
3Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home2
4Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home1

Two
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling4pts
2Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home3
3Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home2
4Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1

Three
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home4pts
2Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling3
3Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home2
4Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1

Four
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home4pts
2Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing3
3Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2
4Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team1

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team2:26:47
2Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura0:00:42
3James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
4Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
5Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
6Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
7Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team0:01:27
8Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:01:45
9Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
10Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:03:11
11Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team0:03:22
12Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
13Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team0:05:03
14Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
15Daniel Whitehouse (NZl) Rapha Condor JLT
16Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
17Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
18Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk0:08:34
19Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
20Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
21Tom Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:11:59

Best Colorado rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2:26:35
2Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
3Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:03
4Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:12
5Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
6Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
7Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:54
8Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:39
9Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:57
10Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team0:03:34
11Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team0:05:15
12Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:08:46
13Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home

Most aggressive
Rider Name (Country) Team
Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team7:20:12
2Trek Factory Racing0:00:03
3Team Garmin-Sharp0:00:05
4Team NetApp-Endura0:00:51
5Team SmartStop0:00:56
6Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:33
7Hincapie Sportswear Development
8Bissell Development Team
9UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:42
10Team Novo Nordisk0:02:03
11Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:27
12Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:03:18
13Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:21
14Cannondale0:04:02
15Drapac Professional Cycling0:04:21
16Rapha Condor JLT0:08:27

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2:26:35
2Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
3Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:03
4Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
5Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
6Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
7Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team0:00:12
8Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
9Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
10Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
11Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
12Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
13Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
14Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
15Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
16Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
17Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
18Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
19Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
20Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
21Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
22Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:00:15
23Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
24Chris Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
25Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp0:00:20
26Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura0:00:54
27James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
28Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
29Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
30Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
31Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
32Phillip Gaimon (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
33Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
34Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura
35Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
36Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
37Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
38Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
39Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:59
40Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop
41Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
42Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:01:33
43Benjamin King (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
44Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development
45Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
46Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:39
47Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
48David de la Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Team Netapp-Endura0:01:57
49Thomas Dekker (Ned) Team Garmin-Sharp
50Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
51Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
52Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
53Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
54Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
55Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development
56Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
57Markel Irizar Aranburu (Esp) Trek Factory Racing
58Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
59Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
60Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
61Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
62Gavin Mannion (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
63Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
64Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
65Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
66Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
67Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
68Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
69Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
70Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
71Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:10
72David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk0:03:16
73Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:03:23
74Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
75Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
76Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
77Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale0:03:34
78Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team
79Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
80Ian Crane (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
81Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
82Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
83Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
84Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
85Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
86Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
87Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
88Jose Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
89Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
90Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
91Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team0:05:15
92Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
93Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
94Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
95Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development
96Daniel Whitehouse (NZl) Rapha Condor JLT
97Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
98Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
99Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
100Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
101Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
102Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
103Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
104Edward King (USA) Cannondale
105Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
106Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
107Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
108Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
109Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
110Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk0:08:46
111Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
112Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
113Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
114Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
115Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
116Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
117Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop0:11:52
118Mike Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
119Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
120Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
121Aaron Perry (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
122Edward Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
123Joshua Berry (USA) Team SmartStop0:12:11
124Tom Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
125Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
126Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop0:12:31

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling15pts
2Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp12
3Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling10
4Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team10
5Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies7
6Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing6
7Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk5
8Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team4
9Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development3
10Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
11Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
12Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team2
13Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1
14Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home1
15Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team1

King of the mountains
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home13pts
2Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling11
3Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home5
4Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis4
5Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing3
6Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2
7Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team1
8Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team2:26:47
2Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura0:00:42
3James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
4Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
5Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
6Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
7Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team0:01:27
8Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:01:45
9Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
10Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:03:11
11Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team0:03:22
12Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
13Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team0:05:03
14Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
15Daniel Whitehouse (NZl) Rapha Condor JLT
16Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
17Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
18Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk0:08:34
19Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
20Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
21Tom Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:11:59

Best Colorado rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2:26:35
2Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
3Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:03
4Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:12
5Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
6Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
7Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:54
8Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:39
9Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:57
10Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team0:03:34
11Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team0:05:15
12Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:08:46
13Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team7:20:12
2Trek Factory Racing0:00:03
3Team Garmin-Sharp0:00:05
4Team NetApp-Endura0:00:51
5Team SmartStop0:00:56
6Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:33
7Hincapie Sportswear Development
8Bissell Development Team
9UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:42
10Team Novo Nordisk0:02:03
11Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:27
12Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:03:18
13Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:21
14Cannondale0:04:02
15Drapac Professional Cycling0:04:21
16Rapha Condor JLT0:08:27

 

