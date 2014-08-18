USA Pro Challenge: Reijnen wins stage in Aspen
Howes second and Hermans third
Stage 1: Aspen -
Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) won the opening stage of the USA Pro Challenge Monday in Aspen from a two-man sprint with Alex Howes (Garmin-Sharp).
A select lead group of about 26 riders chased down an attack in the last 10km by Jens Voigt (Trek Factory Racing) before Novo Nordisk's Javier Megias launched an attack of his own with 3km to go. But Reijnen, Howes and BMC's Ben Hermans passed the Novo Nordisk rider in the closing kilometers as they powered to the line. Hermans never got on terms with the lead duo but held on for third.
Howes jumped first in the finale, and his good friend and fellow Boulder resident Reijnen was immediately on his wheel.
"This course suits both of us," Reijnen said of himself and Howes. "At that point I was just trying my best not to look back. The good thing about being friends is you both know you're committed, your goals align. You've got a good alliance there, but that only lasted about 3km."
Howes said he played his best shot, but Reijnen had the faster finishing kick in Aspen.
"I figured if I jumped him on the little hill there, with a downhill sprint it would get him," Howes said. "But I don't know, I have no leg speed these days. I was just grinding gears out there."
How it happened
A breakaway of seven riders got away in the opening kilometers of the first of three 31.6km laps that started in Aspen and finished there after looping through Snowmass Village and surrounding communities.
The initial break which UnitedHealthcare's Danny Summerhill initiated, also included Team SmartStop's Josh Berry, Jamis -Hagens Bermans's Ben Jacques-Maynes and Matt Cooke, Jelly Belly-Maxxis riders Jonathan Freter and Luis Lemus, Bissell Development Team's Greg Daniel and Drapac Pro Cycling's Lachlan Norris.
"The game plan obviously was for Kiel," Summerhill said. "And just having someone in the move so we didn't have to worry about chasing was all we were focused on."
Berry quickly popped out of the group and then sought medical attention as he dropped to the rear of the field as well. The escapees powered on without him, building a gap of 1:40 before a Cannondale-led chase started cutting into the lead on the first lap. The gap was down to about one minute as the breakaway started the second lap, but the leaders opened it back up to 1:40 on the second lap.
UnitedHealthcare threw several riders into the chase, and the gap was back down to just below a minute as the break started the final lap. From there the gap came down regularly until the bunch had the lead riders in sight.
"Chris Jones took the front there on the final KOM on the final lap," Reijnen said. "I asked him to keep the pace high because t was strung out and I knew the sprinters wouldn't make it back of we did. He did a phenomenal job of that, and all the other boys all day long were keeping me in position."
Jacques-Maynes jumped away from the breakaway in a last gap effort, while all but Lemus, Norris, Cooke and Daniels faded back into the fold. Jacques-Maynes had a small gap on the chasing four riders with 20km remaining, and the field was nipping at their heels.
As the group was about to reel in the Jamis rider, Voigt jumped away, bridged to Jacques-Maynes near the final KOM of the day and then kept going. "I was itching to go already at the beginning," Voigt said. "But the team said, 'No, no, no. It's still a bike race here. It's not the Jens Voigt show. It's a bike race, and so I followed the orders. I followed the tactical plan and only attacked in the last lap."
The German strongman dangled off the front as a new select lead group of about 26 riders started to form at the head of the peloton. Reijnen said Jones was the riders doing most of the damage in the field.
"Once Chris [Jones] swung off I had Lucas with me and that split kind of happened," Reijnen said. "I looked back and there were maybe 20-25 guys in that group. At that point I knew I was the fastest guy there. It was just a matter of keeping the momentum."
Garmin-Sharp and BMC picked up the chase and eventually pulled Voigt back, setting up what appeared to be a likely bunch sprint, but the constant attacks on the roads back into Aspen spoiled the sprinters' day.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2:26:35
|2
|Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|3
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:03
|4
|Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|7
|Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:12
|8
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|9
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|11
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|13
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|14
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|15
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|17
|Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
|18
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
|19
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|20
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|21
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|22
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:15
|23
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|24
|Chris Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|25
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:20
|26
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:00:54
|27
|James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
|28
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|29
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|30
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|31
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|32
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|33
|Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|34
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura
|35
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|36
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|37
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|38
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|39
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:59
|40
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop
|41
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|42
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:01:33
|43
|Benjamin King (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|44
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|45
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|46
|Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:39
|47
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
|48
|David de la Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:01:57
|49
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Team Garmin-Sharp
|50
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|51
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|52
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|53
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|54
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|55
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|56
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|57
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Esp) Trek Factory Racing
|58
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|59
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|60
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|61
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|62
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|63
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|64
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|65
|Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|66
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|67
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|68
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|69
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|70
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|71
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:10
|72
|David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:03:16
|73
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:23
|74
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|75
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|76
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
|77
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|0:03:34
|78
|Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|79
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|80
|Ian Crane (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|81
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|82
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
|83
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|84
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|85
|Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|86
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|87
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|88
|Jose Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|89
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|90
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|91
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team
|0:05:15
|92
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|93
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|94
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|95
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|96
|Daniel Whitehouse (NZl) Rapha Condor JLT
|97
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|98
|Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|99
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|100
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|101
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|102
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|103
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
|104
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale
|105
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|106
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|107
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|108
|Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|109
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|110
|Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:08:46
|111
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|112
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|113
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|114
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|115
|Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|116
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|117
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:11:52
|118
|Mike Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|119
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|120
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|121
|Aaron Perry (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
|122
|Edward Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|123
|Joshua Berry (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:12:11
|124
|Tom Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|125
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|126
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|OTL
|Graham Briggs (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|DNF
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|4
|pts
|2
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3
|3
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|2
|4
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|4
|pts
|2
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|3
|3
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|2
|4
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|4
|pts
|2
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|3
|3
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|2
|4
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|4
|pts
|2
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|3
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2
|4
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
|2:26:47
|2
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:00:42
|3
|James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
|4
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|5
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|6
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|7
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:01:27
|8
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:01:45
|9
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|10
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:11
|11
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:03:22
|12
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|13
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team
|0:05:03
|14
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|15
|Daniel Whitehouse (NZl) Rapha Condor JLT
|16
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|17
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|18
|Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:08:34
|19
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|21
|Tom Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:11:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2:26:35
|2
|Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|3
|Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:03
|4
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:12
|5
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
|7
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:54
|8
|Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:39
|9
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:57
|10
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:03:34
|11
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:05:15
|12
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:08:46
|13
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|7:20:12
|2
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:03
|3
|Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:05
|4
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:51
|5
|Team SmartStop
|0:00:56
|6
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:33
|7
|Hincapie Sportswear Development
|8
|Bissell Development Team
|9
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:42
|10
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:02:03
|11
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:27
|12
|Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:03:18
|13
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:03:21
|14
|Cannondale
|0:04:02
|15
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:04:21
|16
|Rapha Condor JLT
|0:08:27
|0:12:31
