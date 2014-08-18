Image 1 of 60 Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) wins stage 1 in Aspen (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 60 Jens Voigt crosses the line on stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 60 A very happy looking Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 60 Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) getting ready to spray some champagne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 60 The peloton under blue skies (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 60 The peloton on its way to Aspen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 60 Novo Nordisk's Charles Planet (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 60 The jersey wearers from stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 60 Ben Hermans (BMC) was third today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 60 Adam Phelan (Drapac) leading the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 60 Jens Voigt (Trek) on his special chrome bike for his farewell race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 60 Some Jens Voigt fans cheer on the Trek rider (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 60 Jens Voigt (Trek) was at his attacking best today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 60 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 60 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 60 THe riders line up for the start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 60 Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 60 Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) wins stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 60 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 60 A tribute to the retiring Jens Voigt (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 60 Rafal Majka sits in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 60 Frank Schleck (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 60 Blue sky riding for the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 60 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 60 Ben Hermans finishes third (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 60 Tejay van Garderen and Tom Danielson talk on the start line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 60 The break (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 60 Ivan Basso and Rafal Majka will be teammates next year (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 60 Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) lets it out after winning the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 60 A arm salute by Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) to signal victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 60 Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) in yellow (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 60 Michael Rogers talks on stage ahead of the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 60 Alex Howes (Garmin-Sharp) can't hide his dissapointment (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 60 Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) wins ahead of Alex Howes (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 60 One arm salute for Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: AFP) Image 36 of 60 Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) pulling on the race leader's yellow jersey (Image credit: AFP) Image 37 of 60 Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) is clearly excited by his win (Image credit: AFP) Image 38 of 60 The top three from stage one spraying champagne on the podium (Image credit: AFP) Image 39 of 60 The jersey holders: Clement Chevrier, Kiel Reijnen, Daniel Summerhill and Ben Jacques-Maynes (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 40 of 60 The podium topped by Kiel Reijnen with Alex Howes and Ben Hermans (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 41 of 60 The reduced peloton is led by Garmin-Sharp (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 42 of 60 Voigt and Jacques-Maynes try to out-run the fans (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 43 of 60 Jens Voigt (Trek) attacks to get across to Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagens Berman), one last time. Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) won the opening stage of the USA Pro Challenge Monday in Aspen from a two-man sprint with Alex Howes (Garmin-Sharp).

A select lead group of about 26 riders chased down an attack in the last 10km by Jens Voigt (Trek Factory Racing) before Novo Nordisk's Javier Megias launched an attack of his own with 3km to go. But Reijnen, Howes and BMC's Ben Hermans passed the Novo Nordisk rider in the closing kilometers as they powered to the line. Hermans never got on terms with the lead duo but held on for third.

Howes jumped first in the finale, and his good friend and fellow Boulder resident Reijnen was immediately on his wheel.

"This course suits both of us," Reijnen said of himself and Howes. "At that point I was just trying my best not to look back. The good thing about being friends is you both know you're committed, your goals align. You've got a good alliance there, but that only lasted about 3km."

Howes said he played his best shot, but Reijnen had the faster finishing kick in Aspen.

"I figured if I jumped him on the little hill there, with a downhill sprint it would get him," Howes said. "But I don't know, I have no leg speed these days. I was just grinding gears out there."

How it happened

A breakaway of seven riders got away in the opening kilometers of the first of three 31.6km laps that started in Aspen and finished there after looping through Snowmass Village and surrounding communities.

The initial break which UnitedHealthcare's Danny Summerhill initiated, also included Team SmartStop's Josh Berry, Jamis -Hagens Bermans's Ben Jacques-Maynes and Matt Cooke, Jelly Belly-Maxxis riders Jonathan Freter and Luis Lemus, Bissell Development Team's Greg Daniel and Drapac Pro Cycling's Lachlan Norris.

"The game plan obviously was for Kiel," Summerhill said. "And just having someone in the move so we didn't have to worry about chasing was all we were focused on."

Berry quickly popped out of the group and then sought medical attention as he dropped to the rear of the field as well. The escapees powered on without him, building a gap of 1:40 before a Cannondale-led chase started cutting into the lead on the first lap. The gap was down to about one minute as the breakaway started the second lap, but the leaders opened it back up to 1:40 on the second lap.

UnitedHealthcare threw several riders into the chase, and the gap was back down to just below a minute as the break started the final lap. From there the gap came down regularly until the bunch had the lead riders in sight.

"Chris Jones took the front there on the final KOM on the final lap," Reijnen said. "I asked him to keep the pace high because t was strung out and I knew the sprinters wouldn't make it back of we did. He did a phenomenal job of that, and all the other boys all day long were keeping me in position."

Jacques-Maynes jumped away from the breakaway in a last gap effort, while all but Lemus, Norris, Cooke and Daniels faded back into the fold. Jacques-Maynes had a small gap on the chasing four riders with 20km remaining, and the field was nipping at their heels.

As the group was about to reel in the Jamis rider, Voigt jumped away, bridged to Jacques-Maynes near the final KOM of the day and then kept going. "I was itching to go already at the beginning," Voigt said. "But the team said, 'No, no, no. It's still a bike race here. It's not the Jens Voigt show. It's a bike race, and so I followed the orders. I followed the tactical plan and only attacked in the last lap."

The German strongman dangled off the front as a new select lead group of about 26 riders started to form at the head of the peloton. Reijnen said Jones was the riders doing most of the damage in the field.

"Once Chris [Jones] swung off I had Lucas with me and that split kind of happened," Reijnen said. "I looked back and there were maybe 20-25 guys in that group. At that point I knew I was the fastest guy there. It was just a matter of keeping the momentum."

Garmin-Sharp and BMC picked up the chase and eventually pulled Voigt back, setting up what appeared to be a likely bunch sprint, but the constant attacks on the roads back into Aspen spoiled the sprinters' day.

Results

Stage 1 result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2:26:35 2 Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 3 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:03 4 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 6 Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 7 Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team 0:00:12 8 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 9 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 10 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 11 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 13 Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 14 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 15 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 16 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 17 Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop 18 Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team 19 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura 20 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 21 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 22 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:15 23 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 24 Chris Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 25 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp 0:00:20 26 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura 0:00:54 27 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 28 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 29 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 30 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 31 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 32 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 33 Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 34 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura 35 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 36 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 37 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 38 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 39 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:59 40 Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop 41 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 42 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:01:33 43 Benjamin King (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 44 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development 45 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 46 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:39 47 Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team 48 David de la Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Team Netapp-Endura 0:01:57 49 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Team Garmin-Sharp 50 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 51 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 52 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 53 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 54 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 55 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development 56 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 57 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Esp) Trek Factory Racing 58 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 59 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 60 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 61 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 62 Gavin Mannion (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 63 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 64 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 65 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 66 Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 67 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 68 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 69 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 70 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 71 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:10 72 David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 0:03:16 73 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:23 74 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 75 Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 76 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop 77 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 0:03:34 78 Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team 79 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 80 Ian Crane (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 81 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 82 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team 83 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 84 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 85 Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 86 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 87 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 88 Jose Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 89 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 90 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 91 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team 0:05:15 92 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 93 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 94 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 95 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development 96 Daniel Whitehouse (NZl) Rapha Condor JLT 97 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 98 Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 99 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 100 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 101 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 102 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 103 Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop 104 Edward King (USA) Cannondale 105 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 106 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 107 Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 108 Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 109 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 110 Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk 0:08:46 111 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 112 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 113 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 114 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 115 Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 116 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 117 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop 0:11:52 118 Mike Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 119 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 120 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 121 Aaron Perry (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk 122 Edward Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 123 Joshua Berry (USA) Team SmartStop 0:12:11 124 Tom Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 125 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 126 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk OTL Graham Briggs (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT DNF Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis

Points - One Rider Name (Country) Team Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team

Two Rider Name (Country) Team Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home

Finishline Rider Name (Country) Team Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling

Climbs - One # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 4 pts 2 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 3 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 2 4 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 1

Two # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 4 pts 2 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 3 3 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 2 4 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1

Three # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 4 pts 2 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 3 3 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 2 4 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1

Four # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 4 pts 2 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 3 3 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2 4 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 1

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team 2:26:47 2 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura 0:00:42 3 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 4 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 5 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 6 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 7 Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:01:27 8 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:01:45 9 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 10 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:11 11 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:03:22 12 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 13 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team 0:05:03 14 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 15 Daniel Whitehouse (NZl) Rapha Condor JLT 16 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 17 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 18 Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk 0:08:34 19 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 20 Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 21 Tom Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 0:11:59

Best Colorado rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2:26:35 2 Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 3 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:03 4 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:12 5 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop 7 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:54 8 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:39 9 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:57 10 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:03:34 11 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:05:15 12 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:08:46 13 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home

Most aggressive Rider Name (Country) Team Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 7:20:12 2 Trek Factory Racing 0:00:03 3 Team Garmin-Sharp 0:00:05 4 Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:51 5 Team SmartStop 0:00:56 6 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:33 7 Hincapie Sportswear Development 8 Bissell Development Team 9 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:42 10 Team Novo Nordisk 0:02:03 11 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:27 12 Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:03:18 13 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:03:21 14 Cannondale 0:04:02 15 Drapac Professional Cycling 0:04:21 16 Rapha Condor JLT 0:08:27

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2:26:35 2 Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 3 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:03 4 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 6 Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 7 Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team 0:00:12 8 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 9 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 10 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 11 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 13 Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 14 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 15 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 16 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 17 Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop 18 Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team 19 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura 20 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 21 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 22 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:15 23 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 24 Chris Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 25 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp 0:00:20 26 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura 0:00:54 27 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 28 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 29 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 30 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 31 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 32 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 33 Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 34 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura 35 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 36 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 37 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 38 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 39 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:59 40 Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop 41 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 42 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:01:33 43 Benjamin King (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 44 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development 45 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 46 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:39 47 Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team 48 David de la Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Team Netapp-Endura 0:01:57 49 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Team Garmin-Sharp 50 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 51 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 52 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 53 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 54 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 55 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development 56 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 57 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Esp) Trek Factory Racing 58 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 59 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 60 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 61 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 62 Gavin Mannion (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 63 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 64 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 65 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 66 Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 67 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 68 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 69 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 70 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 71 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:10 72 David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 0:03:16 73 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:23 74 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 75 Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 76 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop 77 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 0:03:34 78 Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team 79 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 80 Ian Crane (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 81 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 82 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team 83 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 84 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 85 Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 86 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 87 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 88 Jose Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 89 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 90 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 91 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team 0:05:15 92 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 93 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 94 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 95 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development 96 Daniel Whitehouse (NZl) Rapha Condor JLT 97 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 98 Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 99 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 100 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 101 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 102 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 103 Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop 104 Edward King (USA) Cannondale 105 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 106 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 107 Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 108 Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 109 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 110 Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk 0:08:46 111 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 112 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 113 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 114 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 115 Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 116 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 117 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop 0:11:52 118 Mike Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 119 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 120 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 121 Aaron Perry (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk 122 Edward Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 123 Joshua Berry (USA) Team SmartStop 0:12:11 124 Tom Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 125 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 126 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 0:12:31

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 15 pts 2 Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 12 3 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 10 4 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 10 5 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 7 6 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 6 7 Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 5 8 Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team 4 9 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 3 10 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 11 Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 12 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 13 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1 14 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 1 15 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 1

King of the mountains # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 13 pts 2 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 11 3 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 5 4 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 4 5 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 3 6 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2 7 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 1 8 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team 2:26:47 2 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura 0:00:42 3 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 4 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 5 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 6 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 7 Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:01:27 8 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:01:45 9 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 10 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:11 11 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:03:22 12 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 13 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team 0:05:03 14 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 15 Daniel Whitehouse (NZl) Rapha Condor JLT 16 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 17 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 18 Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk 0:08:34 19 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 20 Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 21 Tom Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 0:11:59

Best Colorado rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2:26:35 2 Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 3 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:03 4 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:12 5 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop 7 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:54 8 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:39 9 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:57 10 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:03:34 11 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:05:15 12 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:08:46 13 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home