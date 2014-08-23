Trending

USA Pro Challenge: Van Garderen repeats as Vail time trial winner

Danielson, Tvetcov move into podium positions

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) cemented his overall lead at the USA Pro Challenge Saturday during the Vail time trial, beating Garmin-Sharp's Tom Danielson by 52 seconds and adding a nice buffer to his overall lead heading into the final stage Sunday in Denver.

 

Danielson's runner-up ride catapulted him from fourth overall to second, while Jelly-Belly-Maxxis rider Serhgei Tvetcov put in another impressive ride, finishing third on the day and moving into third overall. Tinkoff-Saxo's Rafal Majka, who started the day second in the general classification, finished fourth on the stage and dropped off the GC podium to fourth overall.

Van Garderen shattered the course record he set last year, beating his 2013 mark of 25:01 by 35 seconds. The BMC team leader said added maturity and experience – and a healthy tailwind on the climb – were the driving forces behind Saturday's winning effort.

"The first time I did [the Vail time trial] it couldn't have been worse," van Garderen said, referring to the 2011 stage when he lost the yellow jersey to Levi Leipheimer."

"I went out way too hard, I misjudged the effort and lost the yellow jersey" he continued. "Last year, I can't say it was bad, but you could see from the split that I was 30 seconds up and then at the line I was only four seconds up. ...This year I felt powerful all the way through. I stayed cautious in the first half, and that definitely came with experience about how to judge my effort at this altitude and on this course."

Danielson also improved in his 2013 time, going 45 seconds faster this year. Danielson's early time splits caused some doubt about where he would finish, but he picked up his effort over the second half of the course to put in the second-placed ride. The Garmin rider said he paid for the effort in the final 500 meters.

"I was in so much pain that at that moment, crashing seemed like a good option," he said. "I could see how far the finish still was, and I was like, 'Well, I could stop right now. All this pain could stop this moment. I have to hit this guy in the banana suit right in front of me. Please!' But he got out of the way, so I had to go the distance."

The revelation of the day was Tvetcov, who solidified a podium spot with his ride in Vail. The 25-year-old newly registered Romanian all-rounder said that he was happy to finish with his WorldTour opponents, but he wasn't surprised by the result.

"It was kind of hard TT, cold and uphill, with the altitude, everything," Tvetcov said. "Finally it was OK for me, compared to last year's result to this year. It was tailwind, so it was faster. I'm really happy with the podium. I feel great I can stay on the podium with big guys from the world tour. I'm really glad to stay with those guys."

How it happened

Inclement weather battered the riders again as they made their way over the 16.1km course that started in Vail and finished part way up Vail Pass. Rain was intermittent throughout the day, but it fell the hardest for the early riders and those who started near the end. The only benefit to riders was the tailwind that blew them up the hill and pushed down the times.

Leopold König, who started just 14th out of 118 riders, set the best early time with a mark of 27:40. The NetApp-Endura rider started in a downpour and had to take it easy on the brick roads over the first kilometers through the Vail Village.

"If the start is dry it's maybe 15-20, maybe a half minute difference," König said. "When I did it I was really, really careful, and I went super slow in the first kilometer. You never know how slippery it is."

König's time lasted through 52 riders until UnitedHealthcare's Ben Day, who was riding his final time trial before retirement, came across the line with a new best time of 27:33.

"That thing is painful as hell," Day said of the course. "I've got a love hate relationship with it. … It's so steeped in history, it's a pretty special event. For me it's me second-to-last day before retirement, so it's a course that I've had a lot of emotion to deal with, and even more today."

Day's time in the hot seat at the top of the course was short-lived, however, as Tinkoff-Saxo's Michael Rogers flew across the line 15 riders later with a new fastest mark of 26:06, blowing away all the previous top riders. Rogers said he had approached the week with a day-on, day-off philosophy, and he was obviously on form Saturday.

"I wanted to give it a good try today," Rogers said. "I haven't had a good try at a time trial for quite along while."

Rogers held on to the fastest time until the main general classification contenders hit the roads. Garmin-Sharp's Tom Danielson, who started the day fourth overall just 39 seconds off van Garderen's time, set the fastest mark at the first time check. Van Garderen blazed past the split 20 seconds faster.

With Majka, who started the day second overall, also losing time to the top contenders at the time checks, the stage appeared to be a battle between van Garderen and Tvetcov, who sat third overall, just 37 seconds behind van Garderen.

But Danielson picked up his pace near the top of the course and crossed the line with a blistering 25:19 to unseat Rogers from the top of the leader board. Tvetcov crossed the line next with a time 15 seconds slower than Danielson, while Majka suffered in the cold, wet conditions and set a disappointing mark that was 36 seconds slower than Danielson, surrendering his runner-up spot to the Garmin rider.

The last man the road, van Garderen, set the fastest time of the day, a course record of 24:26, to take the stage win for the second-consecutive year and expanding his lead in the overall.

 

Results

Stage 6 result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:24:26
2Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp0:00:53
3Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:08
4Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:29
5Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:40
6Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:55
7Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura0:02:07
8Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:02:17
9Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:02:20
10Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:21
11Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:22
12Phillip Gaimon (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp0:02:32
13Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:34
14Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
15Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team0:02:42
16Benjamin King (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp0:02:46
17Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:02:47
18Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:02:49
19Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:02:51
20Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:02:58
21David de la Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Team Netapp-Endura0:02:59
22Jose Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
23Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:01
24Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:07
25Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
26Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp0:03:12
27Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura0:03:14
28Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team0:03:15
29Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:17
30Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop0:03:35
31Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:03:43
32Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:46
33Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:03:50
34Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop0:03:56
35Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
36Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:03:58
37Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:04:05
38Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp0:04:06
39Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:04:07
40Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale0:04:11
41Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:04:12
42Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team0:04:13
43Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
44Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team0:04:15
45Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
46Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura0:04:16
47Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura
48Thomas Dekker (Ned) Team Garmin-Sharp0:04:17
49Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:04:25
50Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
51Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale0:04:26
52Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
53Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development
54Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
55Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:04:27
56Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:29
57Edward Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
58Chris Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:04:30
59Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
60Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:04:31
61James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team0:04:34
62Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
63Ian Crane (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
64Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:04:37
65Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale0:04:41
66Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale0:04:42
67Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:04:43
68Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
69Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:04:46
70Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura0:04:52
71Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team0:04:58
72Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:05:01
73Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale0:05:04
74Gavin Mannion (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp0:05:05
75Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team0:05:06
76Tom Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:05:10
77Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:05:13
78Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:05:15
79Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:05:16
80Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp0:05:19
81Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop0:05:21
82Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:05:22
83Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:05:24
84Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:05:25
85Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop0:05:33
86Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:05:34
87Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:05:41
88Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:05:42
89Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:05:43
90Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
91Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:05:45
92Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:05:46
93Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:05:47
94Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale0:05:49
95Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team0:05:50
96Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:05:51
97Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale0:05:52
98Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:05:54
99Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:05:55
100Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:05:57
101Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:05:59
102Edward King (USA) Cannondale0:06:00
103Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk0:06:01
104Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
105Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development
106Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura0:06:03
107Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
108Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:06:13
109Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:06:19
110Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
111Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:06:28
112Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
113Mike Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:06:30
114Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk0:06:33
115Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:06:34
116Markel Irizar Aranburu (Esp) Trek Factory Racing0:06:38
117Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:07:35
118Aaron Perry (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk0:09:45

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team0:27:08
2Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team0:00:25
3Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:01:01
4Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:01:08
5Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:01:30
6Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team0:01:33
7Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
8Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura0:01:34
9Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:01:44
10Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:01:45
11James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team0:01:52
12Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale0:02:00
13Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team0:02:16
14Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team0:02:24
15Tom Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:02:28
16Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:31
17Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:03:04
18Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:05
19Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team0:03:08
20Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk0:03:51

Best Colorado rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:24:26
2Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:21
3Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:07
4Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:46
5Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop0:03:56
6Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:04:05
7Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp0:04:06
8Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:04:43
9Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team0:04:58
10Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:05:22
11Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:05:42
12Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team0:05:50
13Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:05:57

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team1:18:14
2Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:35
3Team Garmin-Sharp0:01:15
4Trek Factory Racing0:02:45
5Team NetApp-Endura0:03:09
6Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:04:42
7Bissell Development Team0:05:08
8Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:05:26
9Hincapie Sportswear Development0:05:30
10Drapac Professional Cycling0:07:00
11Team SmartStop0:07:05
12UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:07:31
13Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:08:02
14Cannondale0:08:22
15Rapha Condor JLT0:09:51
16Team Novo Nordisk0:11:34

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team17:20:22
2Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp0:01:32
3Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:45
4Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:49
5Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:03:11
6Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:03:31
7Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura0:03:35
8Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:43
9Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:03:44
10Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:35
11Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop0:05:51
12Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team0:06:31
13Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp0:07:07
14Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:07:18
15Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:07:35
16Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:08:29
17Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:09:26
18Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team0:10:01
19Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp0:14:02
20Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:14:35
21Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team0:15:48
22Benjamin King (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp0:16:25
23Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:16:50
24Chris Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:18:49
25Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team0:19:36
26David de la Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Team Netapp-Endura0:20:25
27Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop0:21:18
28Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:23:20
29Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:23:47
30Phillip Gaimon (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp0:24:41
31Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:25:30
32Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team0:25:40
33Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:26:34
34Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:26:39
35Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura0:26:41
36Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:27:25
37Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk0:27:26
38Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:28:49
39Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:31:35
40Jose Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura0:33:21
41Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:36:26
42Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:37:00
43Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:38:20
44Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura0:38:35
45Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura0:40:49
46Edward Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo0:40:50
47Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:42:51
48Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team0:44:57
49Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:46:32
50Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:46:37
51Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:48:27
52Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:48:32
53Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp0:49:49
54Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:50:43
55Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale0:51:04
56Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team
57Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:51:12
58Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale0:51:30
59Thomas Dekker (Ned) Team Garmin-Sharp0:52:18
60Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:53:00
61Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:53:01
62Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:53:49
63Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop0:54:11
64Ian Crane (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:54:34
65Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:54:37
66Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:54:41
67Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team0:54:43
68Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale0:54:59
69Gavin Mannion (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
70Markel Irizar Aranburu (Esp) Trek Factory Racing0:55:01
71Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:55:18
72James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team0:55:41
73Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:55:50
74Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:56:30
75Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop0:56:38
76Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:56:54
77Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:56:58
78Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:57:31
79Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:57:47
80Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:58:03
81Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:58:34
82Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale0:59:08
83Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:59:09
84Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team0:59:22
85Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale0:59:26
86Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:59:43
87Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:59:48
88Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1:00:05
89Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1:00:30
90Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:02:11
91Edward King (USA) Cannondale1:02:16
92Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling1:02:26
93Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling1:02:45
94Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1:03:04
95Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling1:03:38
96Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development1:04:17
97Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo1:05:07
98Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home1:05:21
99Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT1:05:36
100Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk1:05:59
101Tom Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT1:06:35
102Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura1:06:38
103Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale1:06:48
104Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT1:07:31
105Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team1:07:59
106Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura1:08:03
107Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home1:09:34
108Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT1:09:46
109Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:10:02
110Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale1:10:07
111Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop1:10:11
112Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling1:11:55
113Mike Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1:16:44
114Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team1:17:08
115Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk1:19:09
116Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:21:07
117Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk1:24:25
118Aaron Perry (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk1:28:24

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling27pts
2Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling23
3Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development17
4Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp17
5Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp16
6Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing15
7Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale15
8Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis14
9Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team12
10Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team11
11Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop11
12Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis8
13Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies7
14Benjamin King (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp7
15Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing6
16Jose Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura6
17Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop6
18Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development5
19Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo5
20Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team5
21Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk5
22Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team5
23Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling4
24Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team4
25Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team4
26Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT4
27Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development3
28Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo3
29Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling3
30Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling3
31Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development3
32Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
33Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team2
34Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo1
35Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home1
36Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1
37Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale1
38Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home1
39Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home35pts
2Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team27
3Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp20
4Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp20
5Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team18
6Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing18
7Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development18
8Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing18
9Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo16
10Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop14
11Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home14
12David de la Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Team Netapp-Endura12
13Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo12
14Benjamin King (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp12
15Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling11
16Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis10
17Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team9
18Jose Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura8
19Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop8
20Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis7
21Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies7
22Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp7
23Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team7
24Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling7
25Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
26Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo5
27Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development5
28Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
29Chris Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development4
30Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis4
31Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3
32Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development2
33Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team2
34Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development2
35Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale2
36Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura1
37Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1
38Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale1
39Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team17:26:53
2Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team0:03:30
3Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team0:19:09
4Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:29:55
5Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:31:49
6Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura0:32:04
7Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team0:38:26
8Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:40:01
9Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:48:10
10Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team0:48:12
11Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale0:48:28
12James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team0:49:10
13Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:51:16
14Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team0:52:51
15Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:59:28
16Tom Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT1:00:04
17Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team1:01:28
18Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team1:10:37
19Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk1:12:38
20Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:14:36

Best Colorado rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team17:20:22
2Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:43
3Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop0:05:51
4Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp0:07:07
5Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:08:29
6Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:28:49
7Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:42:51
8Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:48:32
9Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team0:54:43
10Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:56:54
11Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:58:03
12Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team0:59:22
13Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:59:48

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team52:10:51
2Team Garmin-Sharp0:01:04
3Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:33
4Trek Factory Racing0:03:54
5Bissell Development Team0:25:03
6Team NetApp-Endura0:30:57
7Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:42:06
8Hincapie Sportswear Development0:46:30
9Team SmartAtop0:50:56
10Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home1:10:25
11UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1:13:05
12Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:20:44
13Drapac Professional Cycling1:52:15
14Rapha Condor JLT1:53:42
15Cannondale2:05:25
16Team Novo Nordisk2:18:55

 

