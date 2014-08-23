USA Pro Challenge: Van Garderen repeats as Vail time trial winner
Danielson, Tvetcov move into podium positions
Stage 6: Vail (ITT) -
Tejay van Garderen (BMC) cemented his overall lead at the USA Pro Challenge Saturday during the Vail time trial, beating Garmin-Sharp's Tom Danielson by 52 seconds and adding a nice buffer to his overall lead heading into the final stage Sunday in Denver.
Danielson's runner-up ride catapulted him from fourth overall to second, while Jelly-Belly-Maxxis rider Serhgei Tvetcov put in another impressive ride, finishing third on the day and moving into third overall. Tinkoff-Saxo's Rafal Majka, who started the day second in the general classification, finished fourth on the stage and dropped off the GC podium to fourth overall.
Van Garderen shattered the course record he set last year, beating his 2013 mark of 25:01 by 35 seconds. The BMC team leader said added maturity and experience – and a healthy tailwind on the climb – were the driving forces behind Saturday's winning effort.
"The first time I did [the Vail time trial] it couldn't have been worse," van Garderen said, referring to the 2011 stage when he lost the yellow jersey to Levi Leipheimer."
"I went out way too hard, I misjudged the effort and lost the yellow jersey" he continued. "Last year, I can't say it was bad, but you could see from the split that I was 30 seconds up and then at the line I was only four seconds up. ...This year I felt powerful all the way through. I stayed cautious in the first half, and that definitely came with experience about how to judge my effort at this altitude and on this course."
Danielson also improved in his 2013 time, going 45 seconds faster this year. Danielson's early time splits caused some doubt about where he would finish, but he picked up his effort over the second half of the course to put in the second-placed ride. The Garmin rider said he paid for the effort in the final 500 meters.
"I was in so much pain that at that moment, crashing seemed like a good option," he said. "I could see how far the finish still was, and I was like, 'Well, I could stop right now. All this pain could stop this moment. I have to hit this guy in the banana suit right in front of me. Please!' But he got out of the way, so I had to go the distance."
The revelation of the day was Tvetcov, who solidified a podium spot with his ride in Vail. The 25-year-old newly registered Romanian all-rounder said that he was happy to finish with his WorldTour opponents, but he wasn't surprised by the result.
"It was kind of hard TT, cold and uphill, with the altitude, everything," Tvetcov said. "Finally it was OK for me, compared to last year's result to this year. It was tailwind, so it was faster. I'm really happy with the podium. I feel great I can stay on the podium with big guys from the world tour. I'm really glad to stay with those guys."
How it happened
Inclement weather battered the riders again as they made their way over the 16.1km course that started in Vail and finished part way up Vail Pass. Rain was intermittent throughout the day, but it fell the hardest for the early riders and those who started near the end. The only benefit to riders was the tailwind that blew them up the hill and pushed down the times.
Leopold König, who started just 14th out of 118 riders, set the best early time with a mark of 27:40. The NetApp-Endura rider started in a downpour and had to take it easy on the brick roads over the first kilometers through the Vail Village.
"If the start is dry it's maybe 15-20, maybe a half minute difference," König said. "When I did it I was really, really careful, and I went super slow in the first kilometer. You never know how slippery it is."
König's time lasted through 52 riders until UnitedHealthcare's Ben Day, who was riding his final time trial before retirement, came across the line with a new best time of 27:33.
"That thing is painful as hell," Day said of the course. "I've got a love hate relationship with it. … It's so steeped in history, it's a pretty special event. For me it's me second-to-last day before retirement, so it's a course that I've had a lot of emotion to deal with, and even more today."
Day's time in the hot seat at the top of the course was short-lived, however, as Tinkoff-Saxo's Michael Rogers flew across the line 15 riders later with a new fastest mark of 26:06, blowing away all the previous top riders. Rogers said he had approached the week with a day-on, day-off philosophy, and he was obviously on form Saturday.
"I wanted to give it a good try today," Rogers said. "I haven't had a good try at a time trial for quite along while."
Rogers held on to the fastest time until the main general classification contenders hit the roads. Garmin-Sharp's Tom Danielson, who started the day fourth overall just 39 seconds off van Garderen's time, set the fastest mark at the first time check. Van Garderen blazed past the split 20 seconds faster.
With Majka, who started the day second overall, also losing time to the top contenders at the time checks, the stage appeared to be a battle between van Garderen and Tvetcov, who sat third overall, just 37 seconds behind van Garderen.
But Danielson picked up his pace near the top of the course and crossed the line with a blistering 25:19 to unseat Rogers from the top of the leader board. Tvetcov crossed the line next with a time 15 seconds slower than Danielson, while Majka suffered in the cold, wet conditions and set a disappointing mark that was 36 seconds slower than Danielson, surrendering his runner-up spot to the Garmin rider.
The last man the road, van Garderen, set the fastest time of the day, a course record of 24:26, to take the stage win for the second-consecutive year and expanding his lead in the overall.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:26
|2
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:53
|3
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:08
|4
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:29
|5
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:40
|6
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:55
|7
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:02:07
|8
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:02:17
|9
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:20
|10
|Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:21
|11
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:22
|12
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:02:32
|13
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:34
|14
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|15
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|0:02:42
|16
|Benjamin King (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:02:46
|17
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:47
|18
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:49
|19
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:02:51
|20
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:58
|21
|David de la Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:02:59
|22
|Jose Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|23
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:01
|24
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:07
|25
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
|26
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:03:12
|27
|Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:03:14
|28
|Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:15
|29
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:03:17
|30
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:03:35
|31
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:03:43
|32
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:46
|33
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:50
|34
|Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:03:56
|35
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|36
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:03:58
|37
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:04:05
|38
|Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:04:06
|39
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:07
|40
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|0:04:11
|41
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:04:12
|42
|Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:13
|43
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:04:15
|45
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
|46
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:04:16
|47
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura
|48
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:04:17
|49
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:04:25
|50
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|51
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|0:04:26
|52
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|53
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|54
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|55
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:27
|56
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:29
|57
|Edward Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|58
|Chris Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:04:30
|59
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
|60
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:04:31
|61
|James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
|0:04:34
|62
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|63
|Ian Crane (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|64
|Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:04:37
|65
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:04:41
|66
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|0:04:42
|67
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:04:43
|68
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|69
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:04:46
|70
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:04:52
|71
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:04:58
|72
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:05:01
|73
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|0:05:04
|74
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:05:05
|75
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team
|0:05:06
|76
|Tom Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:05:10
|77
|Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:05:13
|78
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:05:15
|79
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:05:16
|80
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:05:19
|81
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop
|0:05:21
|82
|Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:05:22
|83
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:05:24
|84
|Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:05:25
|85
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|0:05:33
|86
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:05:34
|87
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:05:41
|88
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:05:42
|89
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:05:43
|90
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|91
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:05:45
|92
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:05:46
|93
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:05:47
|94
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|0:05:49
|95
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:05:50
|96
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:05:51
|97
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|0:05:52
|98
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:05:54
|99
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:05:55
|100
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:05:57
|101
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:05:59
|102
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale
|0:06:00
|103
|Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:06:01
|104
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|105
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|106
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:06:03
|107
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|108
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:06:13
|109
|Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:06:19
|110
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|111
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:06:28
|112
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|113
|Mike Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:06:30
|114
|Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:06:33
|115
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:06:34
|116
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Esp) Trek Factory Racing
|0:06:38
|117
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:07:35
|118
|Aaron Perry (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:09:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|0:27:08
|2
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
|0:00:25
|3
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:01:01
|4
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:08
|5
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:01:30
|6
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:01:33
|7
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
|8
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:01:34
|9
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:01:44
|10
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:45
|11
|James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
|0:01:52
|12
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|0:02:00
|13
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:02:16
|14
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team
|0:02:24
|15
|Tom Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:02:28
|16
|Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:31
|17
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:03:04
|18
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:03:05
|19
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:03:08
|20
|Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:03:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:26
|2
|Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:21
|3
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:07
|4
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:46
|5
|Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:03:56
|6
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:04:05
|7
|Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:04:06
|8
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:04:43
|9
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:04:58
|10
|Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:05:22
|11
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:05:42
|12
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:05:50
|13
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:05:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|1:18:14
|2
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:35
|3
|Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:15
|4
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:45
|5
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:03:09
|6
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:04:42
|7
|Bissell Development Team
|0:05:08
|8
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:05:26
|9
|Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:05:30
|10
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:07:00
|11
|Team SmartStop
|0:07:05
|12
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:07:31
|13
|Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:08:02
|14
|Cannondale
|0:08:22
|15
|Rapha Condor JLT
|0:09:51
|16
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:11:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|17:20:22
|2
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:32
|3
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:45
|4
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:49
|5
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:11
|6
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:03:31
|7
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:03:35
|8
|Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:03:43
|9
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:44
|10
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:35
|11
|Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:05:51
|12
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
|0:06:31
|13
|Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:07:07
|14
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:07:18
|15
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:07:35
|16
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:08:29
|17
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:09:26
|18
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|0:10:01
|19
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:14:02
|20
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:14:35
|21
|Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:48
|22
|Benjamin King (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:16:25
|23
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:50
|24
|Chris Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:18:49
|25
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:36
|26
|David de la Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:20:25
|27
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:21:18
|28
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:23:20
|29
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:23:47
|30
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:24:41
|31
|Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:25:30
|32
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:25:40
|33
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:26:34
|34
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:26:39
|35
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:26:41
|36
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:27:25
|37
|Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:27:26
|38
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:28:49
|39
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:31:35
|40
|Jose Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:33:21
|41
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:36:26
|42
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:37:00
|43
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:38:20
|44
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:38:35
|45
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:40:49
|46
|Edward Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:40:50
|47
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:42:51
|48
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:44:57
|49
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:46:32
|50
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:46:37
|51
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:48:27
|52
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:48:32
|53
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:49:49
|54
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:50:43
|55
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|0:51:04
|56
|Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|57
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:51:12
|58
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:51:30
|59
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:52:18
|60
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:53:00
|61
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:53:01
|62
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:53:49
|63
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop
|0:54:11
|64
|Ian Crane (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:54:34
|65
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:54:37
|66
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:54:41
|67
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:54:43
|68
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|0:54:59
|69
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|70
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Esp) Trek Factory Racing
|0:55:01
|71
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:55:18
|72
|James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
|0:55:41
|73
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:55:50
|74
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:56:30
|75
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:56:38
|76
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:56:54
|77
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:56:58
|78
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:57:31
|79
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:57:47
|80
|Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:58:03
|81
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:58:34
|82
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|0:59:08
|83
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:59:09
|84
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:59:22
|85
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|0:59:26
|86
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:59:43
|87
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:59:48
|88
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1:00:05
|89
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1:00:30
|90
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:02:11
|91
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale
|1:02:16
|92
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|1:02:26
|93
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|1:02:45
|94
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1:03:04
|95
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|1:03:38
|96
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|1:04:17
|97
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:05:07
|98
|Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|1:05:21
|99
|Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|1:05:36
|100
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:05:59
|101
|Tom Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|1:06:35
|102
|Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|1:06:38
|103
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|1:06:48
|104
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|1:07:31
|105
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1:07:59
|106
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|1:08:03
|107
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|1:09:34
|108
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|1:09:46
|109
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1:10:02
|110
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|1:10:07
|111
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|1:10:11
|112
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|1:11:55
|113
|Mike Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1:16:44
|114
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team
|1:17:08
|115
|Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:19:09
|116
|Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1:21:07
|117
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:24:25
|118
|Aaron Perry (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:28:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|27
|pts
|2
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|23
|3
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|17
|4
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp
|17
|5
|Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|16
|6
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|15
|7
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|15
|8
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|14
|9
|Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|12
|10
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|11
|11
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|11
|12
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|8
|13
|Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|7
|14
|Benjamin King (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|7
|15
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|16
|Jose Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|6
|17
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|6
|18
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|5
|19
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|20
|Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|5
|21
|Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|5
|22
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
|5
|23
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|24
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|4
|25
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|26
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|4
|27
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|3
|28
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|29
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|3
|30
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|3
|31
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|3
|32
|Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3
|33
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|34
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|35
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|1
|36
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|37
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|1
|38
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|1
|39
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|35
|pts
|2
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|27
|3
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|20
|4
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp
|20
|5
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|18
|6
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|18
|7
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|18
|8
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|18
|9
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|16
|10
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|14
|11
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|14
|12
|David de la Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Team Netapp-Endura
|12
|13
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|14
|Benjamin King (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|12
|15
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|11
|16
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|10
|17
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|9
|18
|Jose Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|8
|19
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop
|8
|20
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|7
|21
|Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|7
|22
|Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|7
|23
|Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|7
|24
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|7
|25
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|26
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|27
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|5
|28
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|29
|Chris Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|4
|30
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|4
|31
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|32
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|2
|33
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|2
|34
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|2
|35
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|36
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|1
|37
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|38
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|1
|39
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
|17:26:53
|2
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|0:03:30
|3
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:19:09
|4
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:29:55
|5
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:31:49
|6
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:32:04
|7
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:38:26
|8
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:40:01
|9
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:48:10
|10
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:48:12
|11
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|0:48:28
|12
|James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
|0:49:10
|13
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:51:16
|14
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:52:51
|15
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:59:28
|16
|Tom Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|1:00:04
|17
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1:01:28
|18
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team
|1:10:37
|19
|Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:12:38
|20
|Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1:14:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|17:20:22
|2
|Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:03:43
|3
|Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:05:51
|4
|Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:07:07
|5
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:08:29
|6
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:28:49
|7
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:42:51
|8
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:48:32
|9
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:54:43
|10
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:56:54
|11
|Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:58:03
|12
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:59:22
|13
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:59:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|52:10:51
|2
|Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:04
|3
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:33
|4
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:54
|5
|Bissell Development Team
|0:25:03
|6
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:30:57
|7
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:42:06
|8
|Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:46:30
|9
|Team SmartAtop
|0:50:56
|10
|Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|1:10:25
|11
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1:13:05
|12
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1:20:44
|13
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|1:52:15
|14
|Rapha Condor JLT
|1:53:42
|15
|Cannondale
|2:05:25
|16
|Team Novo Nordisk
|2:18:55
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
WNT-Rotor sign European points race champion Confalonieri for 2020Italian to race Classics and act as lead-out rider for team's sprinters
-
Ewan recalls mental stress of first Tour de France participation'I went into the Tour with a lot of pressure' says Australian sprinter
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy