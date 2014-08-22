Image 1 of 32 Laurent Didier (Trek) wins stage 5 of the USA Pro Challenge in Breckenridge (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 32 Laurent Didier (Trek) attacks on stage 5 of the USA Pro Challenge to Breckenridge (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 32 The peloton on stage 5 of the USA Pro Challenge to Breckenridge (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 32 The yellow jersey is hidden beneath Tejay van Garderen's rain coat on stage 5 of the USA Pro Challenge to Breckenridge (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 32 Jeff Louder (UnitedHealthcare) in his last race before retirement (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 32 Caleb Fairly (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 32 BMC sets the pace on stage 5 of the USA Pro Challenge to Breckenridge (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 32 stage 5 of the USA Pro Challenge to Breckenridge (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 32 The 14,000-foot high mountains loom over the peloton on stage 5 of the USA Pro Challenge to Breckenridge (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 32 SmartStop's Rob Britton leads the breakaway on stage 5 of the USA Pro Challenge to Breckenridge (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 32 Tinkoff-Saxo's Lars Michaelsen hands off some arm warmers to his rider (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 32 stage 5 of the USA Pro Challenge to Breckenridge (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 32 Eric Marcott (SmartStop) tries to get the breakaway going (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 14 of 32 The peloton in the rain on stage 5 of the USA Pro Challenge to Breckenridge (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 15 of 32 The start of stage 5 of the USA Pro Challenge to Breckenridge (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 32 Rob Britton (SmartStop) rides away on stage 5 of the USA Pro Challenge to Breckenridge (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 17 of 32 Tiago Machado (Netapp-Endura) and Luis Amaran (Jamis-Hagens Berman) try to get a breakaway going (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 32 Jens Voigt (Trek) was given a special hat from the Breckenridge organisers (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 19 of 32 Janier Acevedo (Garmin-Sharp) leads the breakaway on stage 5 of the USA Pro Challenge to Breckenridge (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 20 of 32 BMC pulls through the downpour on stage 5 of the USA Pro Challenge to Breckenridge (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 21 of 32 With the rain, team cars were kept busy passing off warm clothes to the riders (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 22 of 32 Rain started pelting the riders as they ride through Tarryall on stage 5 of the USA Pro Challenge to Breckenridge (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 23 of 32 Riders suffered in the icy cold rain on stage 5 of the USA Pro Challenge to Breckenridge (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 24 of 32 Laurent Didier (Trek) pulls the breakaway along on stage 5 of the USA Pro Challenge to Breckenridge (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 25 of 32 The jerseys on stage 5 of the USA Pro Challenge to Breckenridge (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 26 of 32 Ben King (Garmin Sharp) was named most aggressive rider on stage 5 of the USA Pro Challenge to Breckenridge (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 27 of 32 BMC leads the peloton on stage 5 of the USA Pro Challenge to Breckenridge (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 28 of 32 Janier Acevedo, Laurent Didier and Rob Britton were the top 3 on stage 5 of the USA Pro Challenge to Breckenridge (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 29 of 32 Lucas Euser (UHC) leads a chasing group to the line for 18th. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 30 of 32 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) put more time into some rivals on stage 5 of the USA Pro Challenge to Breckenridge (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 31 of 32 A group tries to get away on stage 5 of the USA Pro Challenge to Breckenridge (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 32 of 32 The USA Pro Challenge heads out of Woodland Park (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Laurent Didier made up for his Trek teammate Jens Voigt's disappointment on the previous stage of the USA Pro Challenge by claiming a hard-fought victory on a very cold and rainy stage to Breckenridge.

The Luxembourg time trial champion used his skills to power away from his breakaway companions, first going away over the top of the penultimate climb of Hoosier Pass. He was joined by Garmin's Ben King and Janier Acevedo, and Rob Britton (SmartStop) on the descent, and although King attacked in the final 10km, Didier chased him down and then left him behind on the final ascent of Boreas Pass.

"I haven't won a lot of races, but the ones I did have always been in the rain. When there was a lot of rain, I stayed focused and put on a jacket and gloves. When it came down to the final, I was ready," Didier said.

"When I attacked on the first climb, I saw I could make it to the finish, but when you're alone in front, it's too hard."

The four riders came together toward the bottom of the descent from Hoosier Pass, and then cooperated on the run into town until King launched his attack. Didier bided his time, knowing what the finish held from watching last year's race on television.

"I had to play smart against the two Garmin guys. I let Ben King go. I knew the climb was a hard 300 meters, but I gave it all because I knew that after it was very fast to the finish."

Britton and Acevedo came close but ran out of room to close down Didier's advantage, and finished a frustrating fraction of a second behind.

"I was a little scared they might catch me with 500 meters to go," Didier said. "I was in the break yesterday, I attacked at kilometer zero. But I had been having problems with the altitude at the start of the race, because I was planning on the Vuelta, and I was late coming here and needed a few days to adapt. I was in the group of 25 on stage 3, and in the breakaway yesterday, and today it worked out."

Race leader Tejay van Garderen (BMC) further reinforced his lead in the overall classification, but his teammate Ben Hermans lost ground. Tom Danielson also lost five seconds on the day, dropping behind Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) in the hunt for the podium spot.

"I was trying to get as much time before the time trial as possible to have a comfortable buffer," van Garderen said. "I saw that some of the other guys were hurting, so I could take advantage of that. It was freezing out there. It was definitely one of those days where it's mind over matter."

With just two days between himself and the race finish in Denver, van Garderen is confident but vigilant in the face of the challenge from Tinkoff-Saxo's Rafal Majka, who is in second overall.

"I'm definitely confident, but I have to keep my wits about me. If I blow up, I can lose time. Majka is riding strong, and a bad day could be the end of it."

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) now sits in second overall at 20 seconds, while Tvetcov moved into third at 37 seconds, two clicks in front of Danielson.

How it unfolded

The lightning fast 168km route from Woodland Park to the heights of Breckenridge began with a light drizzle that would turn into a massive downpour mixed with hail by the midpoint of the stage. The misery didn't stop the attacks from flying, but it took a good 60km before a breakaway was allowed to get away.

The first attempt came from Tiago Machado (NetApp-Endura), Danny Summerhill (UHC), Eric Marcott (SmartStop), Luis Amaran (Jamis-Hagens Berman), Ty Magner and Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear), Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly) and Gregory Daniel (Bissell) got a small advantage, but by kilometer 41.6, the Optum team had hauled them back into the fold.

Finally, just before the 50km mark a group was established that made everyone happy, and while the peloton took a nature break, 12 riders began working on building up an eventual 5:20 maximum advantage.

Optum put Scott Zwizanski in the move, and they were happy with that, but the group also contained the Garmin duo Acevedo and King, and Didier with Cristiano Salerno (Cannondale), Jose Pimenta (NetApp-Endura), Jai Crawford (Drapac), Chris Butler (Hincapie), Rob Britton (SmartStop), Richard Handley (Rapha-Condor), Daniel Eaton (Bissell), and Luis Lemus (Jelly Belly).

Through the long drag through the Pike National Forest, they enjoyed a cross-tailwind that helped in their endeavour, but as they neared the midpoint of the stage, a steady rain began to fall, and turned into a downpour that chilled the entire peloton to the bone.

On the intermediate sprint in Fairplay, Lemus led the way ahead of Crawford and Handley, but it wasn't long before the Hoosier Pass climb blew the group apart.

Didier attacked near the top, and only Acevedo and King could follow, with Rob Britton then tacking onto the Garmin duo.

The trio managed to bring back the Luxembourger, and after skipping a few pulls, the Trek rider resumed working with the group before King played his card, earning the race's most aggressive rider prize for his effort.

"The most aggressive rider jersey is a consolation prize in some ways," a disappointed King said. "At one point I thought I was going to win. It's not often I have that feeling in a race. I looked back and had 15 seconds on the three chasers. But then they came over me with 300m to the top of the last climb, and I couldn't even hold onto the wheels.

"I was teammates with Laurent, and he's really strong. He's a deserving winner. It's quite disappointing to be so close and to not win."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 3:50:38 2 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp 3 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 4 Benjamin King (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 0:00:15 5 Jose Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 0:01:11 6 Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:01:26 7 Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:33 8 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 9 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 10 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 11 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 12 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 0:01:38 13 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 14 Chris Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 15 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 0:01:52 16 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 17 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura 18 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:06 19 Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team 20 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 21 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 22 Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop 23 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 24 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:23 25 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:49 26 Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 27 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:03:05 28 David de la Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Team Netapp-Endura 29 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 30 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:24 31 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 32 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:34 33 Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team 34 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 35 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:48 36 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:04:38 37 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:04:42 38 Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:04:44 39 Edward Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:05:32 40 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Team Garmin-Sharp 41 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 42 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura 43 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 44 Gavin Mannion (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 45 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:06:21 46 Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop 47 Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:07:03 48 Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 0:08:23 49 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 0:08:50 50 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 51 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 52 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 53 Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 54 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 55 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 56 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 57 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 58 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura 59 Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team 60 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 61 Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk 62 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 63 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 64 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 65 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Esp) Trek Factory Racing 66 Ian Crane (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 67 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 68 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 69 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development 70 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 71 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 72 Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 73 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:10:01 74 Edward King (USA) Cannondale 0:11:33 75 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 76 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 77 Aaron Perry (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk 78 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 79 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 80 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 81 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 82 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 83 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 84 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 85 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 86 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 87 Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 88 Mike Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 89 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 90 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 91 Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 92 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 93 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 94 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 95 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 96 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 97 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 98 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team 99 Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 100 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 101 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 102 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 103 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 104 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 105 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 106 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 107 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 108 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 109 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 110 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 111 Tom Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 112 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team 113 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 114 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:17:06 115 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 116 Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop 0:17:29 117 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 118 Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT DNF David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk DNF Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop DNF Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop DNS Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo

Sprint 1 - Fairplay, km. 126.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 5 pts 2 Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 3 3 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 15 pts 2 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp 12 3 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 10 4 Benjamin King (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 7 5 Jose Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 6 6 Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team 5 7 Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 4 8 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 3 9 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 10 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 1

Mountain 1 - Hoosier Pass (Cat. 2) km. 144.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 10 pts 2 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp 9 3 Benjamin King (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 7 4 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 6 5 Jose Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 5 6 Chris Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 4 7 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 2

Mountain 2 - Boreas Pass (Cat. 3) km. 163.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 8 pts 2 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp 7 3 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 6 4 Benjamin King (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 5 5 Jose Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 3

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team 3:52:04 2 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 0:00:26 3 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:01:39 4 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:58 5 Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team 0:02:08 6 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:03:12 7 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 0:07:24 8 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 9 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura 10 Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk 11 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 12 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:10:07 13 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 14 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 15 Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 16 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team 17 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 18 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 19 Tom Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 20 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team

Best Colorado rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 3:52:11 2 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:33 3 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop 5 Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 0:01:16 6 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:07:17 7 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 8 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 9 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:10:00 10 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 11 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 12 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 13 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Garmin Sharp 11:33:47 2 Trek Factory Racing 0:02:50 3 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:52 4 Team Netapp - Endura 0:04:15 5 BMC Racing Team 0:04:35 6 Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:04:42 7 Bissell Development Team 0:04:59 8 Team SmartStop 0:06:34 9 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:09:50 10 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:12:37 11 UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:17:53 12 Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:18:42 13 Rapha Condor JLT 0:19:36 14 Cannondale 0:20:03 15 Drapac Professional Cycling 0:20:31 16 Team Novo Nordisk 0:22:08

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 16:55:56 2 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:20 3 Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:37 4 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 0:00:39 5 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:51 6 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:01:14 7 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:22 8 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura 0:01:28 9 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:49 10 Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop 0:01:55 11 Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 0:03:01 12 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 13 Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team 0:03:24 14 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:04:43 15 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:48 16 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:56 17 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:06:52 18 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 0:07:19 19 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:10:37 20 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp 0:10:50 21 Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team 0:12:33 22 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:12:37 23 Benjamin King (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 0:13:39 24 Chris Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:14:19 25 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:16:35 26 David de la Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Team Netapp-Endura 0:17:26 27 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 0:17:43 28 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:20:31 29 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:20:49 30 Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:20:53 31 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:21:25 32 Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 33 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 0:22:09 34 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 0:22:25 35 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:22:38 36 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:24:34 37 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:24:44 38 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:24:59 39 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:27:06 40 Jose Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 0:30:22 41 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 0:31:06 42 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:32:00 43 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 0:34:08 44 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura 0:34:19 45 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura 0:35:57 46 Edward Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:36:21 47 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:37:09 48 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:40:24 49 Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:40:42 50 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:42:49 51 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:43:12 52 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 0:44:30 53 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:45:25 54 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 0:46:00 55 Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:46:11 56 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:46:17 57 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:46:27 58 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 0:46:49 59 Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team 0:46:51 60 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Team Garmin-Sharp 0:48:01 61 Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:48:04 62 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Esp) Trek Factory Racing 0:48:23 63 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:48:35 64 Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop 0:48:50 65 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:48:53 66 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:48:54 67 Gavin Mannion (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 0:49:54 68 Ian Crane (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:50:00 69 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 0:50:17 70 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:50:31 71 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:50:44 72 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:51:03 73 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:51:04 74 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 0:51:07 75 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:51:20 76 Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop 0:52:08 77 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:52:11 78 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:52:41 79 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:52:51 80 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:53:00 81 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 0:53:19 82 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:53:20 83 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:53:51 84 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:54:09 85 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:54:24 86 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:54:26 87 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:54:39 88 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 0:55:15 89 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:55:40 90 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:55:58 91 Edward King (USA) Cannondale 0:56:16 92 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:57:21 93 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:57:23 94 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:57:35 95 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:58:04 96 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:58:16 97 Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:59:02 98 Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 1:00:11 99 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 1:00:13 100 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:00:41 101 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 1:00:56 102 Tom Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 1:01:25 103 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 1:01:30 104 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 1:02:00 105 Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 1:03:18 106 Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 1:03:24 107 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1:03:43 108 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 1:03:51 109 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1:04:09 110 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 1:04:38 111 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 1:05:41 112 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 1:06:39 113 Mike Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1:10:14 114 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team 1:12:02 115 Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk 1:12:36 116 Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1:15:54 117 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 1:16:50 118 Aaron Perry (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk 1:18:39

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 27 pts 2 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 23 3 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 17 4 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp 17 5 Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 16 6 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 15 7 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 15 8 Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 14 9 Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team 12 10 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 11 11 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 11 12 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 8 13 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 7 14 Benjamin King (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 7 15 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 6 16 Jose Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 6 17 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 6 18 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 5 19 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 20 Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team 5 21 Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 5 22 Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team 5 23 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4 24 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 4 25 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 26 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 4 27 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 3 28 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 29 Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 3 30 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 3 31 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development 3 32 Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 33 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 34 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 35 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 1 36 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1 37 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 1 38 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 1 39 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 35 pts 2 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 27 3 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 20 4 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp 20 5 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 18 6 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 18 7 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 18 8 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 18 9 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 16 10 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 14 11 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 14 12 David de la Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Team Netapp-Endura 12 13 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 12 14 Benjamin King (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 12 15 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 11 16 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 10 17 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 9 18 Jose Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 8 19 Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop 8 20 Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 7 21 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 7 22 Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 7 23 Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team 7 24 Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 7 25 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 26 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 27 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development 5 28 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 29 Chris Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 4 30 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 4 31 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 32 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 2 33 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 2 34 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development 2 35 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 2 36 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura 1 37 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1 38 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 1 39 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team 16:59:20 2 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 0:03:55 3 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:18:01 4 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:28:36 5 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 0:30:44 6 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura 0:30:55 7 Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:37:18 8 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:39:25 9 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:45:29 10 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:45:30 11 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 0:46:53 12 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 0:47:43 13 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:49:56 14 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:51:00 15 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:56:49 16 Tom Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 0:58:01 17 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1:00:45 18 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team 1:08:38 19 Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk 1:09:12 20 Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1:12:30

Best Colorado rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 16:55:56 2 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:22 3 Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop 0:01:55 4 Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 0:03:01 5 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:04:43 6 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:24:44 7 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:37:09 8 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:45:25 9 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:48:53 10 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:52:11 11 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:52:41 12 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:53:51 13 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:54:24