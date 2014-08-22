USA Pro Challenge: Didier wins in Breckenridge
Breakaway stays away, more time for van Garderen
Stage 5: Woodland Park - Breckenridge
Laurent Didier made up for his Trek teammate Jens Voigt's disappointment on the previous stage of the USA Pro Challenge by claiming a hard-fought victory on a very cold and rainy stage to Breckenridge.
The Luxembourg time trial champion used his skills to power away from his breakaway companions, first going away over the top of the penultimate climb of Hoosier Pass. He was joined by Garmin's Ben King and Janier Acevedo, and Rob Britton (SmartStop) on the descent, and although King attacked in the final 10km, Didier chased him down and then left him behind on the final ascent of Boreas Pass.
"I haven't won a lot of races, but the ones I did have always been in the rain. When there was a lot of rain, I stayed focused and put on a jacket and gloves. When it came down to the final, I was ready," Didier said.
"When I attacked on the first climb, I saw I could make it to the finish, but when you're alone in front, it's too hard."
The four riders came together toward the bottom of the descent from Hoosier Pass, and then cooperated on the run into town until King launched his attack. Didier bided his time, knowing what the finish held from watching last year's race on television.
"I had to play smart against the two Garmin guys. I let Ben King go. I knew the climb was a hard 300 meters, but I gave it all because I knew that after it was very fast to the finish."
Britton and Acevedo came close but ran out of room to close down Didier's advantage, and finished a frustrating fraction of a second behind.
"I was a little scared they might catch me with 500 meters to go," Didier said. "I was in the break yesterday, I attacked at kilometer zero. But I had been having problems with the altitude at the start of the race, because I was planning on the Vuelta, and I was late coming here and needed a few days to adapt. I was in the group of 25 on stage 3, and in the breakaway yesterday, and today it worked out."
Race leader Tejay van Garderen (BMC) further reinforced his lead in the overall classification, but his teammate Ben Hermans lost ground. Tom Danielson also lost five seconds on the day, dropping behind Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) in the hunt for the podium spot.
"I was trying to get as much time before the time trial as possible to have a comfortable buffer," van Garderen said. "I saw that some of the other guys were hurting, so I could take advantage of that. It was freezing out there. It was definitely one of those days where it's mind over matter."
With just two days between himself and the race finish in Denver, van Garderen is confident but vigilant in the face of the challenge from Tinkoff-Saxo's Rafal Majka, who is in second overall.
"I'm definitely confident, but I have to keep my wits about me. If I blow up, I can lose time. Majka is riding strong, and a bad day could be the end of it."
Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) now sits in second overall at 20 seconds, while Tvetcov moved into third at 37 seconds, two clicks in front of Danielson.
How it unfolded
The lightning fast 168km route from Woodland Park to the heights of Breckenridge began with a light drizzle that would turn into a massive downpour mixed with hail by the midpoint of the stage. The misery didn't stop the attacks from flying, but it took a good 60km before a breakaway was allowed to get away.
The first attempt came from Tiago Machado (NetApp-Endura), Danny Summerhill (UHC), Eric Marcott (SmartStop), Luis Amaran (Jamis-Hagens Berman), Ty Magner and Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear), Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly) and Gregory Daniel (Bissell) got a small advantage, but by kilometer 41.6, the Optum team had hauled them back into the fold.
Finally, just before the 50km mark a group was established that made everyone happy, and while the peloton took a nature break, 12 riders began working on building up an eventual 5:20 maximum advantage.
Optum put Scott Zwizanski in the move, and they were happy with that, but the group also contained the Garmin duo Acevedo and King, and Didier with Cristiano Salerno (Cannondale), Jose Pimenta (NetApp-Endura), Jai Crawford (Drapac), Chris Butler (Hincapie), Rob Britton (SmartStop), Richard Handley (Rapha-Condor), Daniel Eaton (Bissell), and Luis Lemus (Jelly Belly).
Through the long drag through the Pike National Forest, they enjoyed a cross-tailwind that helped in their endeavour, but as they neared the midpoint of the stage, a steady rain began to fall, and turned into a downpour that chilled the entire peloton to the bone.
On the intermediate sprint in Fairplay, Lemus led the way ahead of Crawford and Handley, but it wasn't long before the Hoosier Pass climb blew the group apart.
Didier attacked near the top, and only Acevedo and King could follow, with Rob Britton then tacking onto the Garmin duo.
The trio managed to bring back the Luxembourger, and after skipping a few pulls, the Trek rider resumed working with the group before King played his card, earning the race's most aggressive rider prize for his effort.
"The most aggressive rider jersey is a consolation prize in some ways," a disappointed King said. "At one point I thought I was going to win. It's not often I have that feeling in a race. I looked back and had 15 seconds on the three chasers. But then they came over me with 300m to the top of the last climb, and I couldn't even hold onto the wheels.
"I was teammates with Laurent, and he's really strong. He's a deserving winner. It's quite disappointing to be so close and to not win."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|3:50:38
|2
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp
|3
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|4
|Benjamin King (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:15
|5
|Jose Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:01:11
|6
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:01:26
|7
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:33
|8
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|9
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|11
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|12
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:38
|13
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|14
|Chris Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|15
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|0:01:52
|16
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|17
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|18
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:06
|19
|Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|21
|Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|22
|Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
|23
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|24
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:23
|25
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:49
|26
|Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|27
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:03:05
|28
|David de la Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Team Netapp-Endura
|29
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|30
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:24
|31
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|32
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:34
|33
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
|34
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|35
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:48
|36
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:04:38
|37
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:04:42
|38
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:04:44
|39
|Edward Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:32
|40
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Team Garmin-Sharp
|41
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|42
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura
|43
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|44
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|45
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:06:21
|46
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
|47
|Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:07:03
|48
|Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:08:23
|49
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|0:08:50
|50
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|51
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|53
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|54
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|55
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|56
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|57
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|58
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura
|59
|Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|60
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|61
|Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
|62
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|63
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|64
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|65
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Esp) Trek Factory Racing
|66
|Ian Crane (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|67
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|68
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|69
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|70
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|71
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|72
|Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|73
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:10:01
|74
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale
|0:11:33
|75
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|76
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|77
|Aaron Perry (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
|78
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|79
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|80
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|81
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|82
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|83
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|84
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|85
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|86
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|87
|Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|88
|Mike Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|89
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|90
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|91
|Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|92
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|93
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|94
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|95
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|96
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|97
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|98
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team
|99
|Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|100
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|101
|Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|102
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|103
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|104
|James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
|105
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|106
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|107
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|108
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|109
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|110
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|111
|Tom Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|112
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
|113
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|114
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:17:06
|115
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|116
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop
|0:17:29
|117
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|118
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|DNF
|David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop
|DNF
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
|DNS
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|5
|pts
|2
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|3
|3
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|15
|pts
|2
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp
|12
|3
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|10
|4
|Benjamin King (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|7
|5
|Jose Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|6
|6
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
|5
|7
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|4
|8
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|3
|9
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|10
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|pts
|2
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp
|9
|3
|Benjamin King (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|7
|4
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|6
|5
|Jose Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|5
|6
|Chris Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|4
|7
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|pts
|2
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp
|7
|3
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|6
|4
|Benjamin King (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|5
|5
|Jose Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
|3:52:04
|2
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|0:00:26
|3
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:01:39
|4
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:58
|5
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
|0:02:08
|6
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:03:12
|7
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|0:07:24
|8
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura
|10
|Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
|11
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|12
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:10:07
|13
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|14
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|15
|Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|16
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team
|17
|James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
|18
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|19
|Tom Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|20
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3:52:11
|2
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:33
|3
|Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|4
|Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
|5
|Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:16
|6
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:07:17
|7
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|9
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:10:00
|10
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|11
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|12
|Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|13
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garmin Sharp
|11:33:47
|2
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:50
|3
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:52
|4
|Team Netapp - Endura
|0:04:15
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:04:35
|6
|Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:04:42
|7
|Bissell Development Team
|0:04:59
|8
|Team SmartStop
|0:06:34
|9
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:09:50
|10
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:12:37
|11
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:17:53
|12
|Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:18:42
|13
|Rapha Condor JLT
|0:19:36
|14
|Cannondale
|0:20:03
|15
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:20:31
|16
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:22:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|16:55:56
|2
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:20
|3
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:37
|4
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:39
|5
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:51
|6
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:01:14
|7
|Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:22
|8
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:01:28
|9
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:49
|10
|Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:01:55
|11
|Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:03:01
|12
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|13
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
|0:03:24
|14
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:04:43
|15
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:48
|16
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:56
|17
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:06:52
|18
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|0:07:19
|19
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:10:37
|20
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:10:50
|21
|Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:33
|22
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:37
|23
|Benjamin King (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:13:39
|24
|Chris Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:14:19
|25
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:35
|26
|David de la Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:17:26
|27
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:17:43
|28
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:20:31
|29
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:20:49
|30
|Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:20:53
|31
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:21:25
|32
|Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|33
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:22:09
|34
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:22:25
|35
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:22:38
|36
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:24:34
|37
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:24:44
|38
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:24:59
|39
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:27:06
|40
|Jose Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:30:22
|41
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:31:06
|42
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:32:00
|43
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:34:08
|44
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:34:19
|45
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:35:57
|46
|Edward Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:36:21
|47
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:37:09
|48
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:40:24
|49
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:40:42
|50
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:42:49
|51
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:43:12
|52
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:44:30
|53
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:45:25
|54
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|0:46:00
|55
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:46:11
|56
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:46:17
|57
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:46:27
|58
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:46:49
|59
|Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|0:46:51
|60
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:48:01
|61
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:48:04
|62
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Esp) Trek Factory Racing
|0:48:23
|63
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:48:35
|64
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop
|0:48:50
|65
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:48:53
|66
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:48:54
|67
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:49:54
|68
|Ian Crane (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:50:00
|69
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|0:50:17
|70
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:50:31
|71
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:50:44
|72
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:51:03
|73
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:51:04
|74
|James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
|0:51:07
|75
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:51:20
|76
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:52:08
|77
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:52:11
|78
|Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:52:41
|79
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:52:51
|80
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:53:00
|81
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|0:53:19
|82
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:53:20
|83
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:53:51
|84
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:54:09
|85
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:54:24
|86
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:54:26
|87
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:54:39
|88
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|0:55:15
|89
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:55:40
|90
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:55:58
|91
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale
|0:56:16
|92
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:57:21
|93
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:57:23
|94
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:57:35
|95
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:58:04
|96
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:58:16
|97
|Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:59:02
|98
|Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|1:00:11
|99
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:00:13
|100
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:00:41
|101
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|1:00:56
|102
|Tom Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|1:01:25
|103
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|1:01:30
|104
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|1:02:00
|105
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|1:03:18
|106
|Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|1:03:24
|107
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1:03:43
|108
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|1:03:51
|109
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1:04:09
|110
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|1:04:38
|111
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|1:05:41
|112
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|1:06:39
|113
|Mike Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1:10:14
|114
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team
|1:12:02
|115
|Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:12:36
|116
|Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1:15:54
|117
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:16:50
|118
|Aaron Perry (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:18:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|27
|pts
|2
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|23
|3
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|17
|4
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp
|17
|5
|Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|16
|6
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|15
|7
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|15
|8
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|14
|9
|Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|12
|10
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|11
|11
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|11
|12
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|8
|13
|Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|7
|14
|Benjamin King (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|7
|15
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|16
|Jose Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|6
|17
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|6
|18
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|5
|19
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|20
|Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|5
|21
|Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|5
|22
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
|5
|23
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|24
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|4
|25
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|26
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|4
|27
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|3
|28
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|29
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|3
|30
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|3
|31
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|3
|32
|Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3
|33
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|34
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|35
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|1
|36
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|37
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|1
|38
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|1
|39
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|35
|pts
|2
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|27
|3
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|20
|4
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp
|20
|5
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|18
|6
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|18
|7
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|18
|8
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|18
|9
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|16
|10
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|14
|11
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|14
|12
|David de la Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Team Netapp-Endura
|12
|13
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|14
|Benjamin King (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|12
|15
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|11
|16
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|10
|17
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|9
|18
|Jose Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|8
|19
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop
|8
|20
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|7
|21
|Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|7
|22
|Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|7
|23
|Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|7
|24
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|7
|25
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|26
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|27
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|5
|28
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|29
|Chris Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|4
|30
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|4
|31
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|32
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|2
|33
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|2
|34
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|2
|35
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|36
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|1
|37
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|38
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|1
|39
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
|16:59:20
|2
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|0:03:55
|3
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:18:01
|4
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:28:36
|5
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:30:44
|6
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:30:55
|7
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:37:18
|8
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:39:25
|9
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:45:29
|10
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:45:30
|11
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|0:46:53
|12
|James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
|0:47:43
|13
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:49:56
|14
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:51:00
|15
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:56:49
|16
|Tom Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:58:01
|17
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1:00:45
|18
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team
|1:08:38
|19
|Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:09:12
|20
|Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1:12:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|16:55:56
|2
|Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:22
|3
|Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:01:55
|4
|Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:03:01
|5
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:04:43
|6
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:24:44
|7
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:37:09
|8
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:45:25
|9
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:48:53
|10
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:52:11
|11
|Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:52:41
|12
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:53:51
|13
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:54:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garmin Sharp
|50:52:26
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:11
|3
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:20
|4
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:09
|5
|Bissell Development Team
|0:20:06
|6
|Team Netapp - Endura
|0:27:59
|7
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:36:51
|8
|Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:41:11
|9
|Team SmartStop
|0:44:02
|10
|Jamis - Hagens Berman
|1:02:34
|11
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1:05:45
|12
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1:16:13
|13
|Rapha Condor JLT
|1:44:02
|14
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|1:45:26
|15
|Cannondale
|1:57:14
|16
|Team Novo Nordisk
|2:07:32
