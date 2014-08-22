Trending

USA Pro Challenge: Didier wins in Breckenridge

Breakaway stays away, more time for van Garderen

Image 1 of 32

Laurent Didier (Trek) wins stage 5 of the USA Pro Challenge in Breckenridge

Laurent Didier (Trek) wins stage 5 of the USA Pro Challenge in Breckenridge
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 32

Laurent Didier (Trek) attacks on stage 5 of the USA Pro Challenge to Breckenridge

Laurent Didier (Trek) attacks on stage 5 of the USA Pro Challenge to Breckenridge
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 3 of 32

The peloton on stage 5 of the USA Pro Challenge to Breckenridge

The peloton on stage 5 of the USA Pro Challenge to Breckenridge
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 4 of 32

The yellow jersey is hidden beneath Tejay van Garderen's rain coat on stage 5 of the USA Pro Challenge to Breckenridge

The yellow jersey is hidden beneath Tejay van Garderen's rain coat on stage 5 of the USA Pro Challenge to Breckenridge
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 32

Jeff Louder (UnitedHealthcare) in his last race before retirement

Jeff Louder (UnitedHealthcare) in his last race before retirement
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 6 of 32

Caleb Fairly (Garmin-Sharp)

Caleb Fairly (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 32

BMC sets the pace on stage 5 of the USA Pro Challenge to Breckenridge

BMC sets the pace on stage 5 of the USA Pro Challenge to Breckenridge
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 32

stage 5 of the USA Pro Challenge to Breckenridge

stage 5 of the USA Pro Challenge to Breckenridge
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 32

The 14,000-foot high mountains loom over the peloton on stage 5 of the USA Pro Challenge to Breckenridge

The 14,000-foot high mountains loom over the peloton on stage 5 of the USA Pro Challenge to Breckenridge
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 32

SmartStop's Rob Britton leads the breakaway on stage 5 of the USA Pro Challenge to Breckenridge

SmartStop's Rob Britton leads the breakaway on stage 5 of the USA Pro Challenge to Breckenridge
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 11 of 32

Tinkoff-Saxo's Lars Michaelsen hands off some arm warmers to his rider

Tinkoff-Saxo's Lars Michaelsen hands off some arm warmers to his rider
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 12 of 32

stage 5 of the USA Pro Challenge to Breckenridge

stage 5 of the USA Pro Challenge to Breckenridge
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 13 of 32

Eric Marcott (SmartStop) tries to get the breakaway going

Eric Marcott (SmartStop) tries to get the breakaway going
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 14 of 32

The peloton in the rain on stage 5 of the USA Pro Challenge to Breckenridge

The peloton in the rain on stage 5 of the USA Pro Challenge to Breckenridge
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 15 of 32

The start of stage 5 of the USA Pro Challenge to Breckenridge

The start of stage 5 of the USA Pro Challenge to Breckenridge
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 16 of 32

Rob Britton (SmartStop) rides away on stage 5 of the USA Pro Challenge to Breckenridge

Rob Britton (SmartStop) rides away on stage 5 of the USA Pro Challenge to Breckenridge
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 17 of 32

Tiago Machado (Netapp-Endura) and Luis Amaran (Jamis-Hagens Berman) try to get a breakaway going

Tiago Machado (Netapp-Endura) and Luis Amaran (Jamis-Hagens Berman) try to get a breakaway going
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 18 of 32

Jens Voigt (Trek) was given a special hat from the Breckenridge organisers

Jens Voigt (Trek) was given a special hat from the Breckenridge organisers
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 19 of 32

Janier Acevedo (Garmin-Sharp) leads the breakaway on stage 5 of the USA Pro Challenge to Breckenridge

Janier Acevedo (Garmin-Sharp) leads the breakaway on stage 5 of the USA Pro Challenge to Breckenridge
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 20 of 32

BMC pulls through the downpour on stage 5 of the USA Pro Challenge to Breckenridge

BMC pulls through the downpour on stage 5 of the USA Pro Challenge to Breckenridge
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 21 of 32

With the rain, team cars were kept busy passing off warm clothes to the riders

With the rain, team cars were kept busy passing off warm clothes to the riders
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 22 of 32

Rain started pelting the riders as they ride through Tarryall on stage 5 of the USA Pro Challenge to Breckenridge

Rain started pelting the riders as they ride through Tarryall on stage 5 of the USA Pro Challenge to Breckenridge
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 23 of 32

Riders suffered in the icy cold rain on stage 5 of the USA Pro Challenge to Breckenridge

Riders suffered in the icy cold rain on stage 5 of the USA Pro Challenge to Breckenridge
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 24 of 32

Laurent Didier (Trek) pulls the breakaway along on stage 5 of the USA Pro Challenge to Breckenridge

Laurent Didier (Trek) pulls the breakaway along on stage 5 of the USA Pro Challenge to Breckenridge
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 25 of 32

The jerseys on stage 5 of the USA Pro Challenge to Breckenridge

The jerseys on stage 5 of the USA Pro Challenge to Breckenridge
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 26 of 32

Ben King (Garmin Sharp) was named most aggressive rider on stage 5 of the USA Pro Challenge to Breckenridge

Ben King (Garmin Sharp) was named most aggressive rider on stage 5 of the USA Pro Challenge to Breckenridge
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 27 of 32

BMC leads the peloton on stage 5 of the USA Pro Challenge to Breckenridge

BMC leads the peloton on stage 5 of the USA Pro Challenge to Breckenridge
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 28 of 32

Janier Acevedo, Laurent Didier and Rob Britton were the top 3 on stage 5 of the USA Pro Challenge to Breckenridge

Janier Acevedo, Laurent Didier and Rob Britton were the top 3 on stage 5 of the USA Pro Challenge to Breckenridge
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 29 of 32

Lucas Euser (UHC) leads a chasing group to the line for 18th.

Lucas Euser (UHC) leads a chasing group to the line for 18th.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 30 of 32

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) put more time into some rivals on stage 5 of the USA Pro Challenge to Breckenridge

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) put more time into some rivals on stage 5 of the USA Pro Challenge to Breckenridge
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 31 of 32

A group tries to get away on stage 5 of the USA Pro Challenge to Breckenridge

A group tries to get away on stage 5 of the USA Pro Challenge to Breckenridge
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 32 of 32

The USA Pro Challenge heads out of Woodland Park

The USA Pro Challenge heads out of Woodland Park
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Laurent Didier made up for his Trek teammate Jens Voigt's disappointment on the previous stage of the USA Pro Challenge by claiming a hard-fought victory on a very cold and rainy stage to Breckenridge.

Related Articles

King comes close in Breckenridge

The Luxembourg time trial champion used his skills to power away from his breakaway companions, first going away over the top of the penultimate climb of Hoosier Pass. He was joined by Garmin's Ben King and Janier Acevedo, and Rob Britton (SmartStop) on the descent, and although King attacked in the final 10km, Didier chased him down and then left him behind on the final ascent of Boreas Pass.

"I haven't won a lot of races, but the ones I did have always been in the rain. When there was a lot of rain, I stayed focused and put on a jacket and gloves. When it came down to the final, I was ready," Didier said.

"When I attacked on the first climb, I saw I could make it to the finish, but when you're alone in front, it's too hard."

The four riders came together toward the bottom of the descent from Hoosier Pass, and then cooperated on the run into town until King launched his attack. Didier bided his time, knowing what the finish held from watching last year's race on television.

"I had to play smart against the two Garmin guys. I let Ben King go. I knew the climb was a hard 300 meters, but I gave it all because I knew that after it was very fast to the finish."

Britton and Acevedo came close but ran out of room to close down Didier's advantage, and finished a frustrating fraction of a second behind.

"I was a little scared they might catch me with 500 meters to go," Didier said. "I was in the break yesterday, I attacked at kilometer zero. But I had been having problems with the altitude at the start of the race, because I was planning on the Vuelta, and I was late coming here and needed a few days to adapt. I was in the group of 25 on stage 3, and in the breakaway yesterday, and today it worked out."

Race leader Tejay van Garderen (BMC) further reinforced his lead in the overall classification, but his teammate Ben Hermans lost ground. Tom Danielson also lost five seconds on the day, dropping behind Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) in the hunt for the podium spot.

"I was trying to get as much time before the time trial as possible to have a comfortable buffer," van Garderen said. "I saw that some of the other guys were hurting, so I could take advantage of that. It was freezing out there. It was definitely one of those days where it's mind over matter."

With just two days between himself and the race finish in Denver, van Garderen is confident but vigilant in the face of the challenge from Tinkoff-Saxo's Rafal Majka, who is in second overall.

"I'm definitely confident, but I have to keep my wits about me. If I blow up, I can lose time. Majka is riding strong, and a bad day could be the end of it."

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) now sits in second overall at 20 seconds, while Tvetcov moved into third at 37 seconds, two clicks in front of Danielson. 

How it unfolded

The lightning fast 168km route from Woodland Park to the heights of Breckenridge began with a light drizzle that would turn into a massive downpour mixed with hail by the midpoint of the stage. The misery didn't stop the attacks from flying, but it took a good 60km before a breakaway was allowed to get away.

The first attempt came from Tiago Machado (NetApp-Endura), Danny Summerhill (UHC), Eric Marcott (SmartStop), Luis Amaran (Jamis-Hagens Berman), Ty Magner and Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear), Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly) and Gregory Daniel (Bissell) got a small advantage, but by kilometer 41.6, the Optum team had hauled them back into the fold.

Finally, just before the 50km mark a group was established that made everyone happy, and while the peloton took a nature break, 12 riders began working on building up an eventual 5:20 maximum advantage.

Optum put Scott Zwizanski in the move, and they were happy with that, but the group also contained the Garmin duo Acevedo and King, and Didier with Cristiano Salerno (Cannondale), Jose Pimenta (NetApp-Endura), Jai Crawford (Drapac), Chris Butler (Hincapie), Rob Britton (SmartStop), Richard Handley (Rapha-Condor), Daniel Eaton (Bissell), and Luis Lemus (Jelly Belly).

Through the long drag through the Pike National Forest, they enjoyed a cross-tailwind that helped in their endeavour, but as they neared the midpoint of the stage, a steady rain began to fall, and turned into a downpour that chilled the entire peloton to the bone.

On the intermediate sprint in Fairplay, Lemus led the way ahead of Crawford and Handley, but it wasn't long before the Hoosier Pass climb blew the group apart.

Didier attacked near the top, and only Acevedo and King could follow, with Rob Britton then tacking onto the Garmin duo.

The trio managed to bring back the Luxembourger, and after skipping a few pulls, the Trek rider resumed working with the group before King played his card, earning the race's most aggressive rider prize for his effort.

"The most aggressive rider jersey is a consolation prize in some ways," a disappointed King said. "At one point I thought I was going to win. It's not often I have that feeling in a race. I looked back and had 15 seconds on the three chasers. But then they came over me with 300m to the top of the last climb, and I couldn't even hold onto the wheels.

"I was teammates with Laurent, and he's really strong. He's a deserving winner. It's quite disappointing to be so close and to not win."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing3:50:38
2Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp
3Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
4Benjamin King (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp0:00:15
5Jose Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura0:01:11
6Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team0:01:26
7Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:33
8Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
9Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
10Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
11Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
12Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp0:01:38
13Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
14Chris Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
15Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team0:01:52
16Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
17Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
18Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:06
19Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team
20Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
21Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
22Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
23Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
24Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:23
25Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:49
26Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
27Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:03:05
28David de la Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Team Netapp-Endura
29Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
30Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:03:24
31Phillip Gaimon (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
32Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:03:34
33Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
34Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
35Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:48
36Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:04:38
37Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:04:42
38Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:04:44
39Edward Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:32
40Thomas Dekker (Ned) Team Garmin-Sharp
41Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
42Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura
43Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
44Gavin Mannion (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
45Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:06:21
46Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
47Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:07:03
48Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:08:23
49Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale0:08:50
50Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
51Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
52Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
53Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
54Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
55Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
56Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
57Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
58Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura
59Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team
60Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
61Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
62Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
63Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
64Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
65Markel Irizar Aranburu (Esp) Trek Factory Racing
66Ian Crane (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
67Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
68Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
69Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development
70Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
71Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
72Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
73Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:10:01
74Edward King (USA) Cannondale0:11:33
75Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
76Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
77Aaron Perry (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
78Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
79Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
80Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
81Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
82Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
83Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
84Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
85Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
86Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
87Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
88Mike Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
89Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
90Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
91Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
92Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
93Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
94Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
95Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
96Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
97Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
98Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team
99Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
100Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
101Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
102Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
103Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
104James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
105Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
106Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
107Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
108Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
109Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
110Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
111Tom Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
112Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
113Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
114Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:17:06
115Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
116Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop0:17:29
117Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
118Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
DNFDavid Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFEric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop
DNFTravis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
DNSMichael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo

Sprint 1 - Fairplay, km. 126.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis5pts
2Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling3
3Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing15pts
2Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp12
3Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop10
4Benjamin King (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp7
5Jose Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura6
6Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team5
7Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis4
8Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT3
9Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team2
10Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo1

Mountain 1 - Hoosier Pass (Cat. 2) km. 144.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing10pts
2Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp9
3Benjamin King (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp7
4Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop6
5Jose Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura5
6Chris Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development4
7Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale2

Mountain 2 - Boreas Pass (Cat. 3) km. 163.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing8pts
2Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp7
3Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop6
4Benjamin King (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp5
5Jose Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura3

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team3:52:04
2Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team0:00:26
3Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:01:39
4Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:01:58
5Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team0:02:08
6Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:12
7Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale0:07:24
8Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
9Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura
10Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
11Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
12Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:10:07
13Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
14Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
15Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
16Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team
17James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
18Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
19Tom Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
20Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team

Best Colorado rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team3:52:11
2Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:33
3Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
4Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
5Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp0:01:16
6Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:07:17
7Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
8Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
9Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:10:00
10Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
11Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
12Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
13Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garmin Sharp11:33:47
2Trek Factory Racing0:02:50
3Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:52
4Team Netapp - Endura0:04:15
5BMC Racing Team0:04:35
6Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:04:42
7Bissell Development Team0:04:59
8Team SmartStop0:06:34
9Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:09:50
10Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:12:37
11UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:17:53
12Jamis - Hagens Berman0:18:42
13Rapha Condor JLT0:19:36
14Cannondale0:20:03
15Drapac Professional Cycling0:20:31
16Team Novo Nordisk0:22:08

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team16:55:56
2Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:20
3Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:37
4Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp0:00:39
5Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:00:51
6Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:01:14
7Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:22
8Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura0:01:28
9Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:49
10Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop0:01:55
11Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp0:03:01
12Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
13Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team0:03:24
14Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:04:43
15Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:04:48
16Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:56
17Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:06:52
18Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team0:07:19
19Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:10:37
20Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp0:10:50
21Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team0:12:33
22Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:12:37
23Benjamin King (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp0:13:39
24Chris Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:14:19
25Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team0:16:35
26David de la Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Team Netapp-Endura0:17:26
27Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop0:17:43
28Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:20:31
29Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:20:49
30Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:20:53
31Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team0:21:25
32Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
33Phillip Gaimon (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp0:22:09
34Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura0:22:25
35Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:22:38
36Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:24:34
37Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:24:44
38Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:24:59
39Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:27:06
40Jose Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura0:30:22
41Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:31:06
42Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:32:00
43Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:34:08
44Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura0:34:19
45Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura0:35:57
46Edward Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo0:36:21
47Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:37:09
48Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:40:24
49Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team0:40:42
50Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:42:49
51Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:43:12
52Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp0:44:30
53Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:45:25
54Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale0:46:00
55Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:46:11
56Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:46:17
57Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:46:27
58Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale0:46:49
59Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team0:46:51
60Thomas Dekker (Ned) Team Garmin-Sharp0:48:01
61Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:48:04
62Markel Irizar Aranburu (Esp) Trek Factory Racing0:48:23
63Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:48:35
64Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop0:48:50
65Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team0:48:53
66Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:48:54
67Gavin Mannion (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp0:49:54
68Ian Crane (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:50:00
69Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale0:50:17
70Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:50:31
71Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:50:44
72Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:51:03
73Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:51:04
74James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team0:51:07
75Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:51:20
76Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop0:52:08
77Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:52:11
78Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:52:41
79Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:52:51
80Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:53:00
81Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale0:53:19
82Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:53:20
83Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:53:51
84Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:54:09
85Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team0:54:24
86Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:54:26
87Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:54:39
88Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale0:55:15
89Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:55:40
90Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:55:58
91Edward King (USA) Cannondale0:56:16
92Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:57:21
93Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:57:23
94Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:57:35
95Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:58:04
96Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:58:16
97Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:59:02
98Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT1:00:11
99Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk1:00:13
100Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo1:00:41
101Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale1:00:56
102Tom Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT1:01:25
103Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT1:01:30
104Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura1:02:00
105Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT1:03:18
106Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura1:03:24
107Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:03:43
108Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home1:03:51
109Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team1:04:09
110Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop1:04:38
111Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale1:05:41
112Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling1:06:39
113Mike Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1:10:14
114Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team1:12:02
115Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk1:12:36
116Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:15:54
117Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk1:16:50
118Aaron Perry (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk1:18:39

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling27pts
2Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling23
3Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development17
4Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp17
5Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp16
6Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing15
7Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale15
8Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis14
9Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team12
10Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team11
11Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop11
12Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis8
13Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies7
14Benjamin King (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp7
15Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing6
16Jose Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura6
17Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop6
18Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development5
19Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo5
20Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team5
21Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk5
22Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team5
23Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling4
24Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team4
25Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team4
26Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT4
27Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development3
28Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo3
29Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling3
30Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling3
31Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development3
32Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
33Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team2
34Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo1
35Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home1
36Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1
37Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale1
38Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home1
39Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home35pts
2Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team27
3Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp20
4Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp20
5Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team18
6Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing18
7Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development18
8Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing18
9Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo16
10Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop14
11Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home14
12David de la Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Team Netapp-Endura12
13Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo12
14Benjamin King (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp12
15Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling11
16Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis10
17Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team9
18Jose Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura8
19Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop8
20Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis7
21Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies7
22Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp7
23Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team7
24Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling7
25Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
26Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo5
27Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development5
28Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
29Chris Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development4
30Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis4
31Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3
32Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development2
33Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team2
34Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development2
35Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale2
36Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura1
37Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1
38Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale1
39Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team16:59:20
2Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team0:03:55
3Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team0:18:01
4Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:28:36
5Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:30:44
6Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura0:30:55
7Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team0:37:18
8Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:39:25
9Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team0:45:29
10Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:45:30
11Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale0:46:53
12James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team0:47:43
13Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:49:56
14Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team0:51:00
15Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:56:49
16Tom Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:58:01
17Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team1:00:45
18Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team1:08:38
19Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk1:09:12
20Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:12:30

Best Colorado rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team16:55:56
2Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:22
3Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop0:01:55
4Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp0:03:01
5Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:04:43
6Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:24:44
7Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:37:09
8Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:45:25
9Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team0:48:53
10Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:52:11
11Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:52:41
12Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:53:51
13Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team0:54:24

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garmin Sharp50:52:26
2BMC Racing Team0:00:11
3Trek Factory Racing0:01:20
4Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:09
5Bissell Development Team0:20:06
6Team Netapp - Endura0:27:59
7Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:36:51
8Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:41:11
9Team SmartStop0:44:02
10Jamis - Hagens Berman1:02:34
11UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1:05:45
12Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:16:13
13Rapha Condor JLT1:44:02
14Drapac Professional Cycling1:45:26
15Cannondale1:57:14
16Team Novo Nordisk2:07:32

Latest on Cyclingnews