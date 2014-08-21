Image 1 of 43 The top three from stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 43 Martin Kohler (BMC) looking disappointedwith second place (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 43 Eric Marcotte (SmartShop) and Novo Nordisk duo Scott Ambrose and Javier Megias (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 43 BMC looking after Tejay van Garderen in Colorado Springs (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 43 Michael Schär leads Tejay van Garderen and BMC through the Garden of God Park (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 43 Elia Viviani (Cannondale) wins stage 4 in Colorado Springs (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 43 Martijn Verschoor (Novo Nordisk) rides through Garden of God Park (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 43 BMC controlling the pace at the front of the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Elia Viviani (Cannondale) blew away the competition at the USA Pro Challenge during stage 4 Thursday in Colorado Springs. The Italian sprinter had the dubious honor of being the one who denied the soon-to-be-retired fan favourite Jens Voigt a solo breakaway stage victory.

The German was pulled back largely by the Continental teams with 900m to go after a 40km attack from the day's breakaway, and Viviani finished off the catch with a commanding win over Martin Kohler (BMC) and Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly).

"When we caught the guys in the breakaway, my teammates said it was only Jens in the front," Viviani explained. "It was difficult to catch Jens, he's a strong man, and a legendary man in the breakaways. Cameron Wurf and Alan Marangoni did perfect work on the final lap."

The team took a more conservative approach to the chase after suffering in the altitude in Aspen on the first stage, and only put part of their team into the chase until the very end, and the plan worked perfectly. "In the first stage, we hoped for the sprint and we worked all day and came away with nothing," he said. "Today, I think we had the perfect tactic on the final lap, we did strong work to get our first victory in Colorado for Cannondale Pro Cycling."

The general classification remained largely the same, with none of the top riders being distanced on the short, sharp circuit, with BMC able to have a relatively easy day, according to leader Tejay van Garderen.

"The day went perfect, in team meeting we went through all the scenarios of what could go wrong, and it seemed everything went right," he said. "We were able to get a group off the front without anyone threatening on GC and we were able to just sit in, and even let the breakaway win.

"The sprinters' teams wanted to control," Viviani continued. "And we just sat behind them all day."

Following two consecutive days when it took nearly two hours for a breakaway to establish, the opportunists didn't have to wait as long for their chance on Thursday, and a group of 12 formed in the opening kilometers of the 113km route.

In the group with Voigt were his Trek teammate Laurent Didier, Gregor Muhlberger of NetApp-Endura, Ruben Zepuntke of Bissell Development Team, Rob Britton of Team SmartStop, Oscar Clark and Toms Skujins of Hincapie Sportswear, Steve Fisher of Jelly Belly-Maxxis, Ben Jacques-Maynes of Jamis-Hagens Berman, Adam Phelan of Drapac, Danny Summerhill of UnitedHealthcare and Martijn Verschoor of Novo Nordisk.

The riders peeled away on the first of four 25km loops through downtown Colorado Springs and nearby Garden of the Gods.

The group built an maximum advantage of four minutes before the chase ensued, which was shared by Cannnondale, UnitedHealthcare, BMC and Optum. The advantage started to come down in regular intervals over the next several laps, until Jacques-Maynes attacked the group to go for the second-to-last KOM of the day on the third lap.

Voigt countered the Jamis rider's move, catching him on the descent out of Garden of the Gods and setting out for his solo adventure. The peloton was just over two minutes behind as Voigt continued to push the pace, holding a 2:30 lead on the peloton and 1:30 on the remnants of the breakaway with one lap to go.

The gap began to fall over the course of the final lap, coming down more quickly as the fatigue began to wear on Voigt on the final climb. He had 1:30 over the top, with Britton in pursuit as the last survivor of the breakaway.

The WorldTour teams seemed to take a back seat to the chasing, happy to give a retirement present to Voigt, but the Continental teams like Optum, Hincapie and UnitedHealthcare had other aspirations, and together with Cannondale they brought the gap down to just 20 seconds with 2km to go.

UnitedHealthcare's Kiel Reijen, who was hoping to add to his lead in the points competition, said he had hoped to see more work from Cannondale during the race.

"I didn't think Viviani was going to make it on a course like that," Reijnen said. "But the peloton rode pretty steady so he was kind of able to keep contact. His team, I could hear them debating a lot on whether they should ride or not. I wish they'd helped earlier. It wasn't really our job to be chasing, but we just had to keep an eye on things. We didn't want to bring Danny back, but we just had to make sure things stayed in check."

With many of the WorldTour teams content to sit in the bunch, it looked like Voigt might just hold on, but a highway overpass proved to be his undoing, and the peloton had him in sight with 1km to go. He was swept up with 900m to go, and then Viviani followed Ty Magner (Hincapie) off the front, easily beating the American in the sprint.

"I took the last turn at the last kilometer in 10th position," Viviani said. "I saw on the second stage that the Hincapie rider was fast, so I took his wheel. When he started with 300m, I was on his wheel, so it was perfect for me. My sprint is 200m, so when I saw 200m I went with maximum power.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 2:28:52 2 Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team 3 Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 4 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 5 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 6 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 7 Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 8 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 9 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 10 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 11 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 12 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 13 Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop 14 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 15 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 16 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura 17 Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team 18 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 19 Gavin Mannion (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 20 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 21 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 22 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 23 Tom Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 24 Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team 25 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 26 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development 27 Benjamin King (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 28 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 29 Ian Crane (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 30 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 31 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 32 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 33 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 34 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 35 Jose Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 36 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 37 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 38 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura 39 Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 40 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Esp) Trek Factory Racing 41 Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 42 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 43 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Team Garmin-Sharp 44 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 45 Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 46 Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop 47 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 48 Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 49 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 50 David de la Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Team Netapp-Endura 51 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 52 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 53 Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team 54 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 55 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 56 Chris Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 57 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 58 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 59 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 60 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop 61 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop 0:00:23 62 Edward Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 63 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:00:25 64 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:27 65 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:00:38 66 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:50 67 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:52 68 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:01:33 69 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:59 70 Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop 71 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:06:01 72 Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 73 Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk 74 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 75 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 76 Edward King (USA) Cannondale 77 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 78 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 79 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 80 Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 81 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 82 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 83 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 84 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 85 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 86 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 87 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 88 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 89 David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 90 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura 91 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 92 Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 93 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 94 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 95 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 96 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 97 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team 98 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp 99 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 100 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 101 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 102 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development 103 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 104 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 105 Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 106 Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:06:15 107 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 108 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 109 Mike Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 110 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 111 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 112 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 113 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 114 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 115 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 116 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 117 Aaron Perry (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk 118 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 119 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 120 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 121 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development 122 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team OTL Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:13:06

Intermediate sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 pts 2 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 3 3 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 1

Intermediate sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 pts 2 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 3 3 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 15 pts 2 Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team 12 3 Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 10 4 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 7 5 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 6 6 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 5 7 Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 4 8 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 3 9 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 10 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 4 pts 2 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 3 3 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2 4 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 4 pts 2 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 3 3 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2 4 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 1

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 4 pts 2 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 3 3 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 2 4 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 1

Mountain 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 4 pts 2 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 3 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 4 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura 1

Best young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 2:28:52 2 Tom Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 3 Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team 4 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development 5 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 6 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 7 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 8 Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team 9 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 10 Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk 0:06:01 11 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 12 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 13 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 14 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 15 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura 16 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team 17 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 18 Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 19 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:06:15 20 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team

Best Colorado riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2:28:52 2 Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 3 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop 6 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 7 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 8 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:59 9 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:06:01 10 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team 11 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:06:15 12 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 13 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home

Most aggressive rider Rider Name (Country) Team Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 7:26:36 2 Hincapie Sportswear Development 3 Team Garmin-Sharp 4 Tinkoff-Saxo 5 Team SmartStop 6 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 7 Drapac Professional Cycling 8 Bissell Development Team 9 Team NetApp-Endura 10 Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 11 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 12 Rapha Condor LT 13 Trek Factory Racing 14 Cannondale 0:00:50 15 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:06:01 16 Team Novo Nordisk 0:12:02

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 13:03:45 2 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:20 3 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:23 4 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 0:00:34 5 Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:37 6 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:46 7 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:49 8 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:00:55 9 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura 0:01:09 10 Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop 0:01:22 11 Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team 0:01:23 12 Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 0:01:45 13 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:28 14 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:37 15 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:47 16 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:06 17 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:04:10 18 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:05:20 19 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 0:07:00 20 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:07:28 21 Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team 0:12:00 22 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp 0:12:03 23 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:13:14 24 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:14:08 25 Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 26 Chris Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:14:14 27 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:14:20 28 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:14:34 29 Benjamin King (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 0:14:57 30 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 0:15:08 31 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:15:21 32 Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:15:23 33 David de la Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Team Netapp-Endura 0:15:54 34 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:17:27 35 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 0:19:16 36 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:19:49 37 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 0:20:18 38 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:22:22 39 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 0:24:08 40 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:24:26 41 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:24:51 42 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura 0:27:02 43 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:29:52 44 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:30:28 45 Jose Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 0:30:44 46 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 0:31:06 47 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura 0:31:58 48 Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop 0:32:14 49 Edward Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:32:22 50 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:32:49 51 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:33:12 52 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:35:25 53 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 0:36:00 54 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:36:17 55 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:36:27 56 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 0:36:49 57 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 0:37:13 58 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:38:53 59 Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:38:54 60 Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team 0:39:34 61 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:40:31 62 Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:40:49 63 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:41:04 64 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Esp) Trek Factory Racing 0:41:06 65 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 0:41:07 66 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:42:35 67 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop 0:42:36 68 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:42:41 69 Ian Crane (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:42:43 70 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:42:51 71 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 0:43:00 72 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 73 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:43:27 74 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:43:51 75 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Team Garmin-Sharp 0:44:02 76 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:44:24 77 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:44:36 78 Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:44:53 79 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:44:54 80 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 0:45:15 81 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:45:49 82 Gavin Mannion (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 0:45:55 83 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:45:58 84 Edward King (USA) Cannondale 0:46:16 85 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:46:52 86 Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop 0:47:20 87 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:47:21 88 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:47:22 89 Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 90 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:47:23 91 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:47:35 92 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:48:04 93 Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:49:02 94 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:49:38 95 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:50:04 96 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:50:13 97 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 0:50:56 98 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:50:59 99 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:51:06 100 Tom Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 0:51:25 101 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:51:29 102 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 0:51:30 103 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 0:52:00 104 David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 0:52:21 105 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 0:53:19 106 Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 0:53:21 107 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:53:23 108 Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 0:53:24 109 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 110 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:53:39 111 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:53:51 112 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop 0:54:24 113 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 0:54:38 114 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 0:55:41 115 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:56:52 116 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 1:00:14 117 Mike Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 118 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team 1:02:02 119 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:05:18 120 Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk 1:05:19 121 Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1:05:54 122 Aaron Perry (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk 1:08:39

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 27 pts 2 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 23 3 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 17 4 Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 16 5 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 15 6 Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team 12 7 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 11 8 Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 10 9 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 7 10 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 6 11 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 6 12 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 5 13 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp 5 14 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 15 Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team 5 16 Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 5 17 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 18 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4 19 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 4 20 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 3 21 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 22 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 23 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 3 24 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development 3 25 Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 26 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 1 27 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1 28 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 1 29 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 1 30 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 1 31 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 35 pts 2 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 27 3 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 23 4 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 20 5 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 18 6 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 18 7 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 16 8 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 14 9 David de la Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Team Netapp-Endura 12 10 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 12 11 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 11 12 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 10 13 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 9 14 Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop 8 15 Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 7 16 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 7 17 Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 7 18 Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team 7 19 Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 7 20 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 21 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 22 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development 5 23 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 24 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp 4 25 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 4 26 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 27 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 2 28 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 2 29 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 2 30 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development 2 31 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura 1 32 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1 33 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 1 34 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 1

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team 13:05:08 2 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 0:05:37 3 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:12:45 4 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 0:22:45 5 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura 0:25:39 6 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:29:05 7 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:31:26 8 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:37:30 9 Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:39:26 10 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 0:39:44 11 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 0:41:37 12 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:43:01 13 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:44:26 14 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:48:50 15 Tom Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 0:50:02 16 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:50:06 17 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:55:29 18 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team 1:00:39 19 Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk 1:03:56 20 Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1:04:31

Best Colorado rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 13:03:45 2 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:49 3 Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop 0:01:22 4 Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 0:01:45 5 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:04:10 6 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:17:27 7 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:29:52 8 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:35:25 9 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:38:53 10 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:42:41 11 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:43:51 12 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:44:24 13 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:44:54