Viviani wins USA Pro Challenge stage in Colorado Springs
Voigt denied fairytale ending, caught with 900m to go
Stage 4: Colorado Springs -
Elia Viviani (Cannondale) blew away the competition at the USA Pro Challenge during stage 4 Thursday in Colorado Springs. The Italian sprinter had the dubious honor of being the one who denied the soon-to-be-retired fan favourite Jens Voigt a solo breakaway stage victory.
The German was pulled back largely by the Continental teams with 900m to go after a 40km attack from the day's breakaway, and Viviani finished off the catch with a commanding win over Martin Kohler (BMC) and Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly).
"When we caught the guys in the breakaway, my teammates said it was only Jens in the front," Viviani explained. "It was difficult to catch Jens, he's a strong man, and a legendary man in the breakaways. Cameron Wurf and Alan Marangoni did perfect work on the final lap."
The team took a more conservative approach to the chase after suffering in the altitude in Aspen on the first stage, and only put part of their team into the chase until the very end, and the plan worked perfectly. "In the first stage, we hoped for the sprint and we worked all day and came away with nothing," he said. "Today, I think we had the perfect tactic on the final lap, we did strong work to get our first victory in Colorado for Cannondale Pro Cycling."
The general classification remained largely the same, with none of the top riders being distanced on the short, sharp circuit, with BMC able to have a relatively easy day, according to leader Tejay van Garderen.
"The day went perfect, in team meeting we went through all the scenarios of what could go wrong, and it seemed everything went right," he said. "We were able to get a group off the front without anyone threatening on GC and we were able to just sit in, and even let the breakaway win.
"The sprinters' teams wanted to control," Viviani continued. "And we just sat behind them all day."
Following two consecutive days when it took nearly two hours for a breakaway to establish, the opportunists didn't have to wait as long for their chance on Thursday, and a group of 12 formed in the opening kilometers of the 113km route.
In the group with Voigt were his Trek teammate Laurent Didier, Gregor Muhlberger of NetApp-Endura, Ruben Zepuntke of Bissell Development Team, Rob Britton of Team SmartStop, Oscar Clark and Toms Skujins of Hincapie Sportswear, Steve Fisher of Jelly Belly-Maxxis, Ben Jacques-Maynes of Jamis-Hagens Berman, Adam Phelan of Drapac, Danny Summerhill of UnitedHealthcare and Martijn Verschoor of Novo Nordisk.
The riders peeled away on the first of four 25km loops through downtown Colorado Springs and nearby Garden of the Gods.
The group built an maximum advantage of four minutes before the chase ensued, which was shared by Cannnondale, UnitedHealthcare, BMC and Optum. The advantage started to come down in regular intervals over the next several laps, until Jacques-Maynes attacked the group to go for the second-to-last KOM of the day on the third lap.
Voigt countered the Jamis rider's move, catching him on the descent out of Garden of the Gods and setting out for his solo adventure. The peloton was just over two minutes behind as Voigt continued to push the pace, holding a 2:30 lead on the peloton and 1:30 on the remnants of the breakaway with one lap to go.
The gap began to fall over the course of the final lap, coming down more quickly as the fatigue began to wear on Voigt on the final climb. He had 1:30 over the top, with Britton in pursuit as the last survivor of the breakaway.
The WorldTour teams seemed to take a back seat to the chasing, happy to give a retirement present to Voigt, but the Continental teams like Optum, Hincapie and UnitedHealthcare had other aspirations, and together with Cannondale they brought the gap down to just 20 seconds with 2km to go.
UnitedHealthcare's Kiel Reijen, who was hoping to add to his lead in the points competition, said he had hoped to see more work from Cannondale during the race.
"I didn't think Viviani was going to make it on a course like that," Reijnen said. "But the peloton rode pretty steady so he was kind of able to keep contact. His team, I could hear them debating a lot on whether they should ride or not. I wish they'd helped earlier. It wasn't really our job to be chasing, but we just had to keep an eye on things. We didn't want to bring Danny back, but we just had to make sure things stayed in check."
With many of the WorldTour teams content to sit in the bunch, it looked like Voigt might just hold on, but a highway overpass proved to be his undoing, and the peloton had him in sight with 1km to go. He was swept up with 900m to go, and then Viviani followed Ty Magner (Hincapie) off the front, easily beating the American in the sprint.
"I took the last turn at the last kilometer in 10th position," Viviani said. "I saw on the second stage that the Hincapie rider was fast, so I took his wheel. When he started with 300m, I was on his wheel, so it was perfect for me. My sprint is 200m, so when I saw 200m I went with maximum power.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|2:28:52
|2
|Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|3
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|4
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|5
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|6
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|7
|Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|8
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|9
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|11
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|12
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|13
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
|14
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|15
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|16
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|17
|Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|19
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|20
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|21
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Tom Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|24
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
|25
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|26
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|27
|Benjamin King (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|28
|Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|29
|Ian Crane (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|30
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|31
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|32
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|33
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|34
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|35
|Jose Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|36
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|37
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|38
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura
|39
|Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|40
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Esp) Trek Factory Racing
|41
|Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|42
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|43
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Team Garmin-Sharp
|44
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|45
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|46
|Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
|47
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|48
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|49
|James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
|50
|David de la Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Team Netapp-Endura
|51
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|52
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|53
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
|54
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|55
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|56
|Chris Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|57
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|58
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|59
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|60
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
|61
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:00:23
|62
|Edward Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|63
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:25
|64
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:27
|65
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:38
|66
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:50
|67
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:52
|68
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:01:33
|69
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:59
|70
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop
|71
|Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:06:01
|72
|Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|73
|Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
|74
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|75
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|76
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale
|77
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|78
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|79
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|80
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|81
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|82
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|83
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|84
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|85
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|86
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|87
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|88
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|89
|David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|90
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura
|91
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|92
|Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|93
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|94
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|95
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|96
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|97
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
|98
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp
|99
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|100
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|101
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|102
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|103
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|104
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|105
|Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|106
|Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:06:15
|107
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|108
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|109
|Mike Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|110
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|111
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|112
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|113
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|114
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|115
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|116
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|117
|Aaron Perry (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
|118
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|119
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|120
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|121
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|122
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team
|OTL
|Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:13:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|3
|3
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|3
|3
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|15
|pts
|2
|Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|12
|3
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|10
|4
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|7
|5
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|6
|6
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|5
|7
|Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|4
|8
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|3
|9
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|10
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|4
|pts
|2
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|3
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2
|4
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|4
|pts
|2
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|3
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2
|4
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|4
|pts
|2
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|3
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|2
|4
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|pts
|2
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|4
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|2:28:52
|2
|Tom Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|3
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
|4
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|5
|James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
|6
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|7
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|8
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
|9
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|10
|Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:06:01
|11
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|12
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|13
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|15
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura
|16
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
|17
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|18
|Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|19
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:06:15
|20
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2:28:52
|2
|Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|3
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
|6
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|7
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:59
|9
|Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:06:01
|10
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
|11
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:06:15
|12
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|13
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|7:26:36
|2
|Hincapie Sportswear Development
|3
|Team Garmin-Sharp
|4
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|Team SmartStop
|6
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|7
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|8
|Bissell Development Team
|9
|Team NetApp-Endura
|10
|Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|11
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|12
|Rapha Condor LT
|13
|Trek Factory Racing
|14
|Cannondale
|0:00:50
|15
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:06:01
|16
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:12:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|13:03:45
|2
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:20
|3
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:23
|4
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:34
|5
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:37
|6
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:46
|7
|Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:49
|8
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:00:55
|9
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:01:09
|10
|Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:01:22
|11
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
|0:01:23
|12
|Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:45
|13
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:28
|14
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:37
|15
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:47
|16
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:06
|17
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:04:10
|18
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:05:20
|19
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|0:07:00
|20
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:07:28
|21
|Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:00
|22
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:12:03
|23
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:13:14
|24
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:14:08
|25
|Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|26
|Chris Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:14:14
|27
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:20
|28
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:14:34
|29
|Benjamin King (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:14:57
|30
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:15:08
|31
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:15:21
|32
|Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:15:23
|33
|David de la Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:15:54
|34
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:17:27
|35
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:19:16
|36
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:19:49
|37
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:20:18
|38
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:22:22
|39
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:24:08
|40
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:24:26
|41
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:24:51
|42
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:27:02
|43
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:29:52
|44
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:30:28
|45
|Jose Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:30:44
|46
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:31:06
|47
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:31:58
|48
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop
|0:32:14
|49
|Edward Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:32:22
|50
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:32:49
|51
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:33:12
|52
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:35:25
|53
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|0:36:00
|54
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:36:17
|55
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:36:27
|56
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:36:49
|57
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:37:13
|58
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:38:53
|59
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:38:54
|60
|Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|0:39:34
|61
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:40:31
|62
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:40:49
|63
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:41:04
|64
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Esp) Trek Factory Racing
|0:41:06
|65
|James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
|0:41:07
|66
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:42:35
|67
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:42:36
|68
|Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:42:41
|69
|Ian Crane (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:42:43
|70
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:42:51
|71
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|0:43:00
|72
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|73
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:43:27
|74
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:43:51
|75
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:44:02
|76
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:44:24
|77
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:44:36
|78
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:44:53
|79
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:44:54
|80
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|0:45:15
|81
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:45:49
|82
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:45:55
|83
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:45:58
|84
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale
|0:46:16
|85
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:46:52
|86
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:47:20
|87
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:47:21
|88
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:47:22
|89
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|90
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:47:23
|91
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:47:35
|92
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:48:04
|93
|Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:49:02
|94
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:49:38
|95
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:50:04
|96
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:50:13
|97
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|0:50:56
|98
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:50:59
|99
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:51:06
|100
|Tom Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:51:25
|101
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:51:29
|102
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:51:30
|103
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:52:00
|104
|David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:52:21
|105
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|0:53:19
|106
|Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:53:21
|107
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:53:23
|108
|Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:53:24
|109
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|110
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:53:39
|111
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:53:51
|112
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:54:24
|113
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|0:54:38
|114
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|0:55:41
|115
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:56:52
|116
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:00:14
|117
|Mike Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|118
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team
|1:02:02
|119
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:05:18
|120
|Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:05:19
|121
|Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1:05:54
|122
|Aaron Perry (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:08:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|27
|pts
|2
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|23
|3
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|17
|4
|Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|16
|5
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|15
|6
|Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|12
|7
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|11
|8
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|10
|9
|Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|7
|10
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|11
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|6
|12
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|5
|13
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp
|5
|14
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|15
|Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|5
|16
|Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|5
|17
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|18
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|19
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|4
|20
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|3
|21
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|22
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3
|23
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|3
|24
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|3
|25
|Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3
|26
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|1
|27
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|28
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|1
|29
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|1
|30
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|1
|31
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|35
|pts
|2
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|27
|3
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|23
|4
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|20
|5
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|18
|6
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|18
|7
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|16
|8
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|14
|9
|David de la Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Team Netapp-Endura
|12
|10
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|11
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|11
|12
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|10
|13
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|9
|14
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop
|8
|15
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|7
|16
|Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|7
|17
|Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|7
|18
|Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|7
|19
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|7
|20
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|21
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|22
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|5
|23
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|24
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp
|4
|25
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|4
|26
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|27
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|2
|28
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|2
|29
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|2
|30
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|2
|31
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|1
|32
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|33
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|1
|34
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
|13:05:08
|2
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|0:05:37
|3
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:12:45
|4
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:22:45
|5
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:25:39
|6
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:29:05
|7
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:31:26
|8
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:37:30
|9
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:39:26
|10
|James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
|0:39:44
|11
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|0:41:37
|12
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:43:01
|13
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:44:26
|14
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:48:50
|15
|Tom Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:50:02
|16
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:50:06
|17
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:55:29
|18
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team
|1:00:39
|19
|Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:03:56
|20
|Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1:04:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|13:03:45
|2
|Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:49
|3
|Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:01:22
|4
|Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:45
|5
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:04:10
|6
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:17:27
|7
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:29:52
|8
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:35:25
|9
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:38:53
|10
|Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:42:41
|11
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:43:51
|12
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:44:24
|13
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:44:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|39:14:15
|2
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:41
|3
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:54
|4
|Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:04:24
|5
|Bissell Development Team
|0:19:31
|6
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:28:08
|7
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:28:38
|8
|Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:40:53
|9
|Team SmartStop
|0:41:52
|10
|Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:48:16
|11
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:52:16
|12
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1:10:47
|13
|Rapha Condor JLT
|1:28:50
|14
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|1:29:19
|15
|Cannondale
|1:41:35
|16
|Team Novo Nordisk
|1:49:48
