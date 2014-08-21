Trending

Viviani wins USA Pro Challenge stage in Colorado Springs

Voigt denied fairytale ending, caught with 900m to go

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) blew away the competition at the USA Pro Challenge during stage 4 Thursday in Colorado Springs. The Italian sprinter had the dubious honor of being the one who denied the soon-to-be-retired fan favourite Jens Voigt a solo breakaway stage victory.

The German was pulled back largely by the Continental teams with 900m to go after a 40km attack from the day's breakaway, and Viviani finished off the catch with a commanding win over Martin Kohler (BMC) and Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly).

"When we caught the guys in the breakaway, my teammates said it was only Jens in the front," Viviani explained. "It was difficult to catch Jens, he's a strong man, and a legendary man in the breakaways. Cameron Wurf and Alan Marangoni did perfect work on the final lap."

The team took a more conservative approach to the chase after suffering in the altitude in Aspen on the first stage, and only put part of their team into the chase until the very end, and the plan worked perfectly. "In the first stage, we hoped for the sprint and we worked all day and came away with nothing," he said. "Today, I think we had the perfect tactic on the final lap, we did strong work to get our first victory in Colorado for Cannondale Pro Cycling."

The general classification remained largely the same, with none of the top riders being distanced on the short, sharp circuit, with BMC able to have a relatively easy day, according to leader Tejay van Garderen.

"The day went perfect, in team meeting we went through all the scenarios of what could go wrong, and it seemed everything went right," he said. "We were able to get a group off the front without anyone threatening on GC and we were able to just sit in, and even let the breakaway win.

"The sprinters' teams wanted to control," Viviani continued. "And we just sat behind them all day."

Following two consecutive days when it took nearly two hours for a breakaway to establish, the opportunists didn't have to wait as long for their chance on Thursday, and a group of 12 formed in the opening kilometers of the 113km route.

In the group with Voigt were his Trek teammate Laurent Didier, Gregor Muhlberger of NetApp-Endura, Ruben Zepuntke of Bissell Development Team, Rob Britton of Team SmartStop, Oscar Clark and Toms Skujins of Hincapie Sportswear, Steve Fisher of Jelly Belly-Maxxis, Ben Jacques-Maynes of Jamis-Hagens Berman, Adam Phelan of Drapac, Danny Summerhill of UnitedHealthcare and Martijn Verschoor of Novo Nordisk.

The riders peeled away on the first of four 25km loops through downtown Colorado Springs and nearby Garden of the Gods.

The group built an maximum advantage of four minutes before the chase ensued, which was shared by Cannnondale, UnitedHealthcare, BMC and Optum. The advantage started to come down in regular intervals over the next several laps, until Jacques-Maynes attacked the group to go for the second-to-last KOM of the day on the third lap.

Voigt countered the Jamis rider's move, catching him on the descent out of Garden of the Gods and setting out for his solo adventure. The peloton was just over two minutes behind as Voigt continued to push the pace, holding a 2:30 lead on the peloton and 1:30 on the remnants of the breakaway with one lap to go.

The gap began to fall over the course of the final lap, coming down more quickly as the fatigue began to wear on Voigt on the final climb. He had 1:30 over the top, with Britton in pursuit as the last survivor of the breakaway.

The WorldTour teams seemed to take a back seat to the chasing, happy to give a retirement present to Voigt, but the Continental teams like Optum, Hincapie and UnitedHealthcare had other aspirations, and together with Cannondale they brought the gap down to just 20 seconds with 2km to go.

UnitedHealthcare's Kiel Reijen, who was hoping to add to his lead in the points competition, said he had hoped to see more work from Cannondale during the race.

"I didn't think Viviani was going to make it on a course like that," Reijnen said. "But the peloton rode pretty steady so he was kind of able to keep contact. His team, I could hear them debating a lot on whether they should ride or not. I wish they'd helped earlier. It wasn't really our job to be chasing, but we just had to keep an eye on things. We didn't want to bring Danny back, but we just had to make sure things stayed in check."

With many of the WorldTour teams content to sit in the bunch, it looked like Voigt might just hold on, but a highway overpass proved to be his undoing, and the peloton had him in sight with 1km to go. He was swept up with 900m to go, and then Viviani followed Ty Magner (Hincapie) off the front, easily beating the American in the sprint.

"I took the last turn at the last kilometer in 10th position," Viviani said. "I saw on the second stage that the Hincapie rider was fast, so I took his wheel. When he started with 300m, I was on his wheel, so it was perfect for me. My sprint is 200m, so when I saw 200m I went with maximum power.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale2:28:52
2Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team
3Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
4Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
5Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
6Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
7Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
8Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
9Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
10Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
11Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
12Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
13Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
14Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
15Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
16Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
17Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team
18Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
19Gavin Mannion (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
20Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
21Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
22Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
23Tom Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
24Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
25Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
26Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development
27Benjamin King (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
28Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
29Ian Crane (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
30Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
31Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
32Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
33Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
34Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
35Jose Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
36Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
37Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
38Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura
39Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
40Markel Irizar Aranburu (Esp) Trek Factory Racing
41Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
42Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
43Thomas Dekker (Ned) Team Garmin-Sharp
44Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
45Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
46Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
47Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
48Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
49James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
50David de la Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Team Netapp-Endura
51Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
52Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
53Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
54Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
55Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
56Chris Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
57Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
58Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
59Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
60Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
61Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop0:00:23
62Edward Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
63Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:25
64Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:00:27
65Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:38
66Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale0:00:50
67Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:00:52
68Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:01:33
69Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:59
70Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop
71Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:06:01
72Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
73Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
74Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
75Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
76Edward King (USA) Cannondale
77Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
78Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
79Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
80Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
81Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
82Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
83Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
84Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
85Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
86Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
87Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
88Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
89David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
90Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura
91Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
92Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
93Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
94Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
95Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
96Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
97Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
98Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp
99Phillip Gaimon (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
100Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
101Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
102Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development
103Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
104Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
105Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
106Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:06:15
107Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
108Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
109Mike Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
110Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
111Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
112Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
113Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
114Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
115Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
116Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
117Aaron Perry (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
118Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
119Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
120Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
121Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development
122Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team
OTLIsaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:13:06

Intermediate sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5pts
2Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team3
3Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop1

Intermediate sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5pts
2Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team3
3Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale15pts
2Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team12
3Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis10
4Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development7
5Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling6
6Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop5
7Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp4
8Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling3
9Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team2
10Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home4pts
2Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing3
3Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2
4Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home4pts
2Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing3
3Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2
4Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home4pts
2Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing3
3Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team2
4Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop1

Mountain 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing4pts
2Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
3Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team2
4Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura1

Best young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team2:28:52
2Tom Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
3Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
4Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development
5James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
6Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
7Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
8Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
9Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
10Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk0:06:01
11Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
12Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
13Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
14Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
15Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura
16Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
17Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
18Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
19Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:06:15
20Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team

Best Colorado riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2:28:52
2Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
3Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
4Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
5Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
6Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
7Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
8Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:59
9Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:06:01
10Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
11Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:06:15
12Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
13Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home

Most aggressive rider
Rider Name (Country) Team
Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team7:26:36
2Hincapie Sportswear Development
3Team Garmin-Sharp
4Tinkoff-Saxo
5Team SmartStop
6Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
7Drapac Professional Cycling
8Bissell Development Team
9Team NetApp-Endura
10Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
11Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
12Rapha Condor LT
13Trek Factory Racing
14Cannondale0:00:50
15UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:06:01
16Team Novo Nordisk0:12:02

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team13:03:45
2Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:20
3Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:23
4Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp0:00:34
5Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:37
6Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:00:46
7Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:49
8Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:00:55
9Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura0:01:09
10Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop0:01:22
11Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team0:01:23
12Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp0:01:45
13Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:28
14Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:37
15Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:02:47
16Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:06
17Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:04:10
18Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:05:20
19Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team0:07:00
20Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:07:28
21Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team0:12:00
22Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp0:12:03
23Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:13:14
24Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team0:14:08
25Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
26Chris Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:14:14
27Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team0:14:20
28Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:14:34
29Benjamin King (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp0:14:57
30Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura0:15:08
31Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:15:21
32Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:15:23
33David de la Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Team Netapp-Endura0:15:54
34Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:17:27
35Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop0:19:16
36Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:19:49
37Phillip Gaimon (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp0:20:18
38Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:22:22
39Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:24:08
40Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:24:26
41Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:24:51
42Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura0:27:02
43Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:29:52
44Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:30:28
45Jose Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura0:30:44
46Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:31:06
47Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura0:31:58
48Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop0:32:14
49Edward Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo0:32:22
50Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:32:49
51Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:33:12
52Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:35:25
53Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale0:36:00
54Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:36:17
55Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:36:27
56Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale0:36:49
57Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp0:37:13
58Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team0:38:53
59Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:38:54
60Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team0:39:34
61Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:40:31
62Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team0:40:49
63Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:41:04
64Markel Irizar Aranburu (Esp) Trek Factory Racing0:41:06
65James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team0:41:07
66Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:42:35
67Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop0:42:36
68Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:42:41
69Ian Crane (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:42:43
70Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:42:51
71Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale0:43:00
72Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
73Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:43:27
74Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:43:51
75Thomas Dekker (Ned) Team Garmin-Sharp0:44:02
76Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team0:44:24
77Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:44:36
78Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:44:53
79Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:44:54
80Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale0:45:15
81Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:45:49
82Gavin Mannion (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp0:45:55
83Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:45:58
84Edward King (USA) Cannondale0:46:16
85Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:46:52
86Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop0:47:20
87Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:47:21
88Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:47:22
89Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
90Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:47:23
91Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:47:35
92Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:48:04
93Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:49:02
94Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:49:38
95Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:50:04
96Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:50:13
97Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale0:50:56
98Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:50:59
99Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:51:06
100Tom Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:51:25
101Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:51:29
102Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:51:30
103Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura0:52:00
104David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk0:52:21
105Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale0:53:19
106Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:53:21
107Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:53:23
108Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura0:53:24
109Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
110Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:53:39
111Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:53:51
112Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop0:54:24
113Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop0:54:38
114Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale0:55:41
115Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:56:52
116Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk1:00:14
117Mike Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
118Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team1:02:02
119Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo1:05:18
120Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk1:05:19
121Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:05:54
122Aaron Perry (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk1:08:39

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling27pts
2Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling23
3Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development17
4Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp16
5Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale15
6Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team12
7Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team11
8Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis10
9Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies7
10Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing6
11Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop6
12Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development5
13Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp5
14Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo5
15Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team5
16Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk5
17Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team4
18Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling4
19Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team4
20Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development3
21Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo3
22Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
23Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling3
24Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development3
25Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
26Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home1
27Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1
28Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop1
29Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home1
30Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale1
31Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home35pts
2Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team27
3Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team23
4Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp20
5Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development18
6Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing18
7Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo16
8Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home14
9David de la Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Team Netapp-Endura12
10Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo12
11Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling11
12Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis10
13Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team9
14Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop8
15Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis7
16Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies7
17Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp7
18Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team7
19Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling7
20Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
21Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo5
22Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development5
23Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
24Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp4
25Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis4
26Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3
27Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development2
28Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team2
29Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop2
30Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development2
31Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura1
32Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1
33Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale1
34Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk1

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team13:05:08
2Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team0:05:37
3Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team0:12:45
4Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:22:45
5Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura0:25:39
6Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:29:05
7Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:31:26
8Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team0:37:30
9Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team0:39:26
10James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team0:39:44
11Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale0:41:37
12Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team0:43:01
13Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:44:26
14Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:48:50
15Tom Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:50:02
16Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:50:06
17Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:55:29
18Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team1:00:39
19Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk1:03:56
20Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:04:31

Best Colorado rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team13:03:45
2Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:49
3Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop0:01:22
4Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp0:01:45
5Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:04:10
6Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:17:27
7Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:29:52
8Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:35:25
9Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team0:38:53
10Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:42:41
11Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:43:51
12Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team0:44:24
13Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:44:54

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team39:14:15
2Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:41
3Trek Factory Racing0:02:54
4Team Garmin-Sharp0:04:24
5Bissell Development Team0:19:31
6Team NetApp-Endura0:28:08
7Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:28:38
8Hincapie Sportswear Development0:40:53
9Team SmartStop0:41:52
10Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:48:16
11UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:52:16
12Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:10:47
13Rapha Condor JLT1:28:50
14Drapac Professional Cycling1:29:19
15Cannondale1:41:35
16Team Novo Nordisk1:49:48

 

