Howes wins USA Pro Challenge stage in Denver
Van Garderen brings home second overall victory
Stage 7: Boulder - Denver
In a near repeat performance of the opening stage in Aspen, best friends Alex Howes (Garmin Sharp) and Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) went head to head for the stage victory, but this time it was Howes who won the sprint by diving between the barriers and the green jersey winner to claim the team's only stage win of the race.
Related Articles
Howes said that a little luck and a little speed were factors in his being able to reverse the stage 1 result, but added "more than anything I couldn't lose. My teammates slayed themselves all day, and all week. To watch them do that was the extra bit I needed.
"This race means a lot to me, and it means a whole lot more now."
Tejay van Garderen (BMC) finished inside the top 10 of the reduced bunch sprint finish to bring home his second consecutive overall USA Pro Challenge victory. He finished the race with a 1:32 margin over Tom Danielson (Garmin Sharp) and 1:45 over Jelly Belly's Serghei Tvetcov.
"It was incredible, the crowds were huge in Boulder, and they just got bigger and louder in Denver. To come in here as defending champion and to actually be able to defend the title feels incredible - I had a lot of pressure this week. The boys showed a lot of poise, and we stayed in control.
"It might have looked convincing, but there were a few moments of panic and some nervous times out there. It was a hard fought victory."
The mountains classification remained with Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagens Berman), Reijnen won the overall sprint classification and Clement Chevrier (Bissell) won the best young rider competition. Jens Voigt (Trek) was voted the race's most aggressive rider.
How it unfolded
The short 126.2km stage from Boulder to Denver started fast and furious, as had each day this week, and in the day's breakaway was none other than Jens Voigt (Trek), riding his his last race before retirement. He was joined by Tiago Machado (NetApp-Endura), Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo), Caleb Fairly (Garmin-Sharp), Cameron Wurf (Cannondale), Adam Phelan (Drapac), Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare), Javier Megias (Novo Nordisk), Hugh Carthy (Rapha Condor), Jesse Anthony (Optum), Matt Cooke (Jamis-Hagens Berman), Jonathan Freter (Jelly Belly), Ruben Zepuntke (Bissell), but Freter was quickly dropped.
The next rider to drop off the pace was Wurf, who was ordered back to help Elia Viviani get over Lookout Mountain. The tactic would not end up working in the end, as the Cannondale sprinter would end up in the gruppetto that never rejoined the field.
The breakaway hovered about two minutes ahead of the peloton as it was split in two on the 6.9km climb to Lookout Mountain, with only Voigt, Rogers, Megias, Zepunkte and Machado surviving over the top.
Voigt led over the top, and took the intermediate sprints in Golden and Denver as the five riders stayed clear into the four finishing circuits, but the Garmin-Sharp led peloton kept their gap in check as they also kept the gas on just enough to keep the gruppetto containing Viviani from rejoining the peloton.
The breakaway worked well together until the hostilities began with 30km to go, when Voigt put in his signature attack. Only Megias could follow, and the two kept a 40 second lead on the peloton as the three others went back to the field.
With 15km to go, the duo had only 15 seconds and the bunch allowed Voigt to lead through the line with 1km to go before sweeping past. The move was then countered by Voigt's teammate Riccardo Zoidl, and followed by Pawel Poljanski (Tinkoff-Saxo). The two came together and had 15 seconds at one point, but they too were caught with 6km left to race.
BMC put its whole team on the front to lead out, with van Garderen in second wheel, but in the final 200m the sprinters pushed forward. Reijnen jumped hard on the left and looked set to bookend the race with a second stage victory, but Howes dove through on the inside and pipped him by a tire's width. BMC's Michael Schär had to settle for third.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|2:45:20
|2
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|5
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|8
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp
|10
|Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|11
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|12
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
|13
|Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|14
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|15
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|16
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|17
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|18
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|19
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|20
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|21
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
|22
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|23
|Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
|24
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura
|25
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|26
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|27
|Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|28
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|30
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura
|31
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop
|32
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|33
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|35
|David de la Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:00:14
|36
|Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|37
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|38
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|39
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|40
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|41
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:23
|42
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:07
|43
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:01:14
|44
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:04:08
|45
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|46
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale
|47
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|48
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Benjamin King (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|50
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|51
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|52
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|53
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|54
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|55
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Esp) Trek Factory Racing
|56
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|57
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|58
|Jose Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|59
|Chris Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|60
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|61
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|62
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|63
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|64
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|65
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|66
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|67
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|68
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|69
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
|70
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|71
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|72
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|73
|Edward Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|74
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|75
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|76
|Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|77
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|78
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|79
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|80
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|81
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|82
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|83
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|84
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|85
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|86
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|87
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|88
|James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
|89
|Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:05:40
|90
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|0:06:49
|91
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|92
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|93
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
|94
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:11:06
|95
|Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|96
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|97
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|0:12:50
|98
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|99
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|100
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|101
|Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
|102
|Aaron Perry (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
|103
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|104
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|105
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|106
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|107
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|108
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|109
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|110
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|111
|Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|112
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|113
|Mike Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|114
|Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|115
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team
|DNF
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|DNF
|Tom Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|DNF
|Ian Crane (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|5
|pts
|2
|Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|3
|3
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|5
|pts
|2
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|3
|Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|15
|pts
|2
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|12
|3
|Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|10
|4
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|7
|5
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|6
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|7
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|4
|8
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|9
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp
|2
|10
|Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|pts
|2
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|3
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|6
|4
|Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|5
|5
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|3
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
|2:45:20
|2
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|3
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
|4
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura
|5
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:08
|6
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|7
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|8
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|9
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|10
|James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
|11
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|0:06:49
|12
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|13
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
|14
|Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:11:06
|15
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:12:50
|16
|Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
|17
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|18
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|19
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|2:45:20
|2
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|6
|Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
|7
|Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:14
|8
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|9
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:07
|10
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:01:14
|11
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:04:08
|12
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|13
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:06:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|8:16:00
|2
|Team Garmin-Sharp
|3
|Trek Factory Racing
|4
|Bissell Development Team
|5
|Team NetApp-Endura
|6
|Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|7
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:14
|8
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|9
|Team SmartStop
|10
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:04:08
|11
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:04:22
|12
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:08:16
|13
|Hincapie Sportswear Development
|14
|Cannondale
|0:12:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|20:05:42
|2
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:32
|3
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:45
|4
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:49
|5
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:11
|6
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:03:31
|7
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:03:35
|8
|Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:03:43
|9
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:44
|10
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:35
|11
|Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:05:51
|12
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
|0:06:31
|13
|Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:07:07
|14
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:07:32
|15
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:07:49
|16
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:08:43
|17
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:09:26
|18
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|0:10:01
|19
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:14:02
|20
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:14:35
|21
|Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:48
|22
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:50
|23
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:36
|24
|Benjamin King (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:20:33
|25
|David de la Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:20:39
|26
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:21:32
|27
|Chris Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:22:57
|28
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:23:20
|29
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:23:47
|30
|Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:25:30
|31
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:26:41
|32
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:27:02
|33
|Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:27:26
|34
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:28:49
|35
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:30:42
|36
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:31:33
|37
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:32:29
|38
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:32:57
|39
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:35:43
|40
|Jose Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:37:29
|41
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:38:35
|42
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:40:49
|43
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:41:08
|44
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:42:28
|45
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:42:51
|46
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:44:57
|47
|Edward Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:44:58
|48
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:46:37
|49
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:49:16
|50
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:49:39
|51
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:50:40
|52
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:53:49
|53
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:53:57
|54
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop
|0:54:11
|55
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:54:51
|56
|Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|0:55:12
|57
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:55:20
|58
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:55:38
|59
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:55:50
|60
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:56:26
|61
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:57:08
|62
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:58:08
|63
|Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:58:17
|64
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:58:49
|65
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:59:07
|66
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Esp) Trek Factory Racing
|0:59:09
|67
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:59:26
|68
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:59:48
|69
|James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
|0:59:49
|70
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1:00:38
|71
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
|1:00:46
|72
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|1:01:17
|73
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
|1:01:32
|74
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|1:01:39
|75
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|1:01:48
|76
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1:02:42
|77
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|1:03:16
|78
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|1:03:30
|79
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|1:03:34
|80
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|1:03:54
|81
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1:04:13
|82
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1:04:38
|83
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1:05:43
|84
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|1:05:51
|85
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:06:19
|86
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale
|1:06:24
|87
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1:06:32
|88
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|1:06:34
|89
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|1:06:53
|90
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:09:15
|91
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|1:09:48
|92
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|1:10:37
|93
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|1:10:56
|94
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:11:59
|95
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1:12:07
|96
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|1:12:11
|97
|Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|1:12:18
|98
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|1:13:42
|99
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1:14:10
|100
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|1:14:19
|101
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|1:14:44
|102
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1:15:54
|103
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|1:16:03
|104
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|1:17:07
|105
|Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|1:18:11
|106
|Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|1:18:26
|107
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:18:49
|108
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|1:20:21
|109
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|1:22:57
|110
|Mike Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1:29:34
|111
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team
|1:29:58
|112
|Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:31:59
|113
|Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1:32:13
|114
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:37:15
|115
|Aaron Perry (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:41:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|39
|pts
|2
|Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|31
|3
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|23
|4
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|21
|5
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp
|19
|6
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|17
|7
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|15
|8
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|15
|9
|Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|15
|10
|Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|12
|11
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|11
|12
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|11
|13
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|14
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|9
|15
|Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|9
|16
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|8
|17
|Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|8
|18
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|7
|19
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|20
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|7
|21
|Benjamin King (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|7
|22
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|23
|Jose Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|6
|24
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|6
|25
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|5
|26
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
|5
|27
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|28
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|4
|29
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|4
|30
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|4
|31
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|3
|32
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|33
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|3
|34
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|3
|35
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|3
|36
|Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3
|37
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|1
|38
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|39
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|1
|40
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|1
|41
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|35
|pts
|2
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|27
|3
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|26
|4
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|20
|5
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp
|20
|6
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|18
|7
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|18
|8
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|18
|9
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|16
|10
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|14
|11
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|14
|12
|David de la Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Team Netapp-Endura
|12
|13
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|14
|Benjamin King (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|12
|15
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|16
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|11
|17
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|10
|18
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|9
|19
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|8
|20
|Jose Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|8
|21
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop
|8
|22
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|7
|23
|Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|7
|24
|Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|7
|25
|Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|7
|26
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|7
|27
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|28
|Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|5
|29
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|5
|30
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|31
|Chris Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|4
|32
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|4
|33
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|3
|34
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|35
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|2
|36
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|37
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|2
|38
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|1
|39
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|40
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|1
|41
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|1
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
|20:12:13
|2
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|0:03:30
|3
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:25:58
|4
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:32:04
|5
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:35:57
|6
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:38:26
|7
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:42:45
|8
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:44:09
|9
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:52:18
|10
|James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
|0:53:18
|11
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:55:01
|12
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|0:55:17
|13
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:56:59
|14
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|1:04:06
|15
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1:05:36
|16
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:12:18
|17
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team
|1:23:27
|18
|Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:25:28
|19
|Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1:25:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|20:05:42
|2
|Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:03:43
|3
|Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:05:51
|4
|Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:07:07
|5
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:08:43
|6
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:32:57
|7
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:42:51
|8
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:49:39
|9
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:58:08
|10
|Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:58:17
|11
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:59:48
|12
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
|1:01:32
|13
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|1:03:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|60:26:51
|2
|Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:04
|3
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:47
|4
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:54
|5
|Bissell Development Team
|0:25:03
|6
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:30:57
|7
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:46:14
|8
|Team SmartStop
|0:51:10
|9
|Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:54:46
|10
|Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|1:10:25
|11
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1:13:19
|12
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1:25:06
|13
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|2:00:31
|14
|Cannondale
|2:17:32
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Steve Peters offers no answers on testosterone delivery in Freeman tribunalFormer Sky, British Cycling medical head says GMC accusations of doping are "a leap"
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy