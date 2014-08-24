Image 1 of 35 Alex Howes (Garmin-Sharp) comes to the front to set tempo. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 35 Jure Kocjan (Smartstop) on Lookout Mountain (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 35 Garmin sets a vicious pace on stage 7 of the USA Pro Challenge (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 35 Michael Rogers and Jens Voigt power the breakaway on stage 7 of the USA Pro Challenge (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 35 Fans cheer the riders along on stage 7 of the USA Pro Challenge (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 35 Kiel Reijnen goes back to the UHC team car (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 35 Ben Day and Janier Acevedo set the pace in the peloton on stage 7 of the USA Pro Challenge (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 35 The peloton on stage 7 of the USA Pro Challenge (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 35 One last time for Jens Voigt on stage 7 of the USA Pro Challenge (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 35 Javier Megias (Novo Nordisk) leads Jens Voigt (Trek) in the break on stage 7 of the USA Pro Challenge (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 35 Phil Gaimon pulls the peloton on stage 7 of the USA Pro Challenge (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 35 The podium on stage 7 of the USA Pro Challenge (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 35 The jerseys: Jens Voigt, Clement Chevrier, Ben Jacques-Maynes, Tejay van Garderen,and Kiel Reijnen (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 14 of 35 BMC celebrates as best overall team (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 15 of 35 A champagne shower for Tejay van Garderen (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 35 The podium on stage 7 of the USA Pro Challenge (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 17 of 35 The peloton goes up Lookout Mountain on stage 7 of the USA Pro Challenge (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 35 Michael Rogers, Ruben Zepunkte and Jens Voigt climb Lookout Mountain on stage 7 of the USA Pro Challenge (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 19 of 35 The peloton heads through Golden on stage 7 of the USA Pro Challenge (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 20 of 35 Alex Howes (Garmin Sharp) wins the seventh and final stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 21 of 35 The breakaway climbs out of Boulder on stage 7 of the USA Pro Challenge (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 22 of 35 Jens Voigt (Trek) helps power the break on his last race, stage 7 of the USA Pro Challenge (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 23 of 35 Garmin Sharp kept the breakaway in check (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 24 of 35 Michael Rogers gets his feed bag unpacked in the breakaway on stage 7 of the USA Pro Challenge (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 25 of 35 Jens Voigt (Trek) attacks one last time (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 26 of 35 Taylor Phinney joined the leaders for the start in Boulder on stage 7 of the USA Pro Challenge (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 27 of 35 The start of stage 7 of the USA Pro Challenge in Boulder (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 28 of 35 Tom Danielson and Serghei Tvetcov take off for stage 7 of the USA Pro Challenge (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 29 of 35 Green jersey winner Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHEalthcare) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 30 of 35 The riders head off from Boulder on stage 7 of the USA Pro Challenge (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 31 of 35 An attack on stage 7 of the USA Pro Challenge (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 32 of 35 Tejay van Garderen heads off from Boulder behind his BMC teammates (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 33 of 35 stage 7 of the USA Pro Challenge (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 34 of 35 Tejay van Garderen heads off from Boulder behind his BMC teammates (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 35 of 35 Jens Voigt says farewell on the podium of stage 7 of the USA Pro Challenge (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

In a near repeat performance of the opening stage in Aspen, best friends Alex Howes (Garmin Sharp) and Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) went head to head for the stage victory, but this time it was Howes who won the sprint by diving between the barriers and the green jersey winner to claim the team's only stage win of the race.

Howes said that a little luck and a little speed were factors in his being able to reverse the stage 1 result, but added "more than anything I couldn't lose. My teammates slayed themselves all day, and all week. To watch them do that was the extra bit I needed.

"This race means a lot to me, and it means a whole lot more now."

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) finished inside the top 10 of the reduced bunch sprint finish to bring home his second consecutive overall USA Pro Challenge victory. He finished the race with a 1:32 margin over Tom Danielson (Garmin Sharp) and 1:45 over Jelly Belly's Serghei Tvetcov.

"It was incredible, the crowds were huge in Boulder, and they just got bigger and louder in Denver. To come in here as defending champion and to actually be able to defend the title feels incredible - I had a lot of pressure this week. The boys showed a lot of poise, and we stayed in control.

"It might have looked convincing, but there were a few moments of panic and some nervous times out there. It was a hard fought victory."

The mountains classification remained with Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagens Berman), Reijnen won the overall sprint classification and Clement Chevrier (Bissell) won the best young rider competition. Jens Voigt (Trek) was voted the race's most aggressive rider.

How it unfolded

The short 126.2km stage from Boulder to Denver started fast and furious, as had each day this week, and in the day's breakaway was none other than Jens Voigt (Trek), riding his his last race before retirement. He was joined by Tiago Machado (NetApp-Endura), Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo), Caleb Fairly (Garmin-Sharp), Cameron Wurf (Cannondale), Adam Phelan (Drapac), Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare), Javier Megias (Novo Nordisk), Hugh Carthy (Rapha Condor), Jesse Anthony (Optum), Matt Cooke (Jamis-Hagens Berman), Jonathan Freter (Jelly Belly), Ruben Zepuntke (Bissell), but Freter was quickly dropped.

The next rider to drop off the pace was Wurf, who was ordered back to help Elia Viviani get over Lookout Mountain. The tactic would not end up working in the end, as the Cannondale sprinter would end up in the gruppetto that never rejoined the field.

The breakaway hovered about two minutes ahead of the peloton as it was split in two on the 6.9km climb to Lookout Mountain, with only Voigt, Rogers, Megias, Zepunkte and Machado surviving over the top.

Voigt led over the top, and took the intermediate sprints in Golden and Denver as the five riders stayed clear into the four finishing circuits, but the Garmin-Sharp led peloton kept their gap in check as they also kept the gas on just enough to keep the gruppetto containing Viviani from rejoining the peloton.

The breakaway worked well together until the hostilities began with 30km to go, when Voigt put in his signature attack. Only Megias could follow, and the two kept a 40 second lead on the peloton as the three others went back to the field.

With 15km to go, the duo had only 15 seconds and the bunch allowed Voigt to lead through the line with 1km to go before sweeping past. The move was then countered by Voigt's teammate Riccardo Zoidl, and followed by Pawel Poljanski (Tinkoff-Saxo). The two came together and had 15 seconds at one point, but they too were caught with 6km left to race.

BMC put its whole team on the front to lead out, with van Garderen in second wheel, but in the final 200m the sprinters pushed forward. Reijnen jumped hard on the left and looked set to bookend the race with a second stage victory, but Howes dove through on the inside and pipped him by a tire's width. BMC's Michael Schär had to settle for third.

Results

Stage 7 result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 2:45:20 2 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team 4 Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 8 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 9 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp 10 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 11 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 12 Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team 13 Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 14 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 15 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 16 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 17 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 18 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 19 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura 20 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 21 Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team 22 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 23 Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop 24 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura 25 Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 26 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 27 Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 28 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 29 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 30 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura 31 Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop 32 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 33 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 34 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 35 David de la Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Team Netapp-Endura 0:00:14 36 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 37 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 38 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 39 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 40 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 41 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:23 42 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:07 43 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:01:14 44 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Team Garmin-Sharp 0:04:08 45 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 46 Edward King (USA) Cannondale 47 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 48 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 49 Benjamin King (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 50 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 51 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 52 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 53 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 54 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 55 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Esp) Trek Factory Racing 56 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 57 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 58 Jose Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 59 Chris Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 60 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 61 Gavin Mannion (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 62 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 63 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 64 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 65 Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 66 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 67 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 68 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 69 Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop 70 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 71 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 72 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 73 Edward Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 74 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 75 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 76 Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team 77 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 78 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 79 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 80 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 81 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 82 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 83 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 84 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 85 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 86 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 87 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 88 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 89 Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 0:05:40 90 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 0:06:49 91 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 92 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 93 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team 94 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:11:06 95 Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 96 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 97 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 0:12:50 98 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 99 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 100 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 101 Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk 102 Aaron Perry (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk 103 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 104 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 105 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 106 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development 107 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 108 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development 109 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development 110 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 111 Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 112 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 113 Mike Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 114 Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 115 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team DNF Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT DNF Tom Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT DNF Ian Crane (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 5 pts 2 Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 3 3 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 5 pts 2 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 3 Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 15 pts 2 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 12 3 Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team 10 4 Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 7 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 6 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 7 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 8 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 9 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp 2 10 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 8 pts 2 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 3 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 6 4 Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 5 5 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 3

Most aggressive rider Rider Name (Country) Team Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team 2:45:20 2 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 3 Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team 4 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura 5 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:04:08 6 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 7 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 8 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 9 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 10 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 11 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 0:06:49 12 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 13 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team 14 Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:11:06 15 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:12:50 16 Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk 17 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 18 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development 19 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team

Best Colorado rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 2:45:20 2 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 6 Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop 7 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:14 8 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 9 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:07 10 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:01:14 11 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:04:08 12 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 13 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:06:49

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 8:16:00 2 Team Garmin-Sharp 3 Trek Factory Racing 4 Bissell Development Team 5 Team NetApp-Endura 6 Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 7 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:14 8 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 9 Team SmartStop 10 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:04:08 11 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:04:22 12 Drapac Professional Cycling 0:08:16 13 Hincapie Sportswear Development 14 Cannondale 0:12:07

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 20:05:42 2 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 0:01:32 3 Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:45 4 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:49 5 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:11 6 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:03:31 7 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura 0:03:35 8 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:03:43 9 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:03:44 10 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:05:35 11 Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop 0:05:51 12 Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team 0:06:31 13 Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 0:07:07 14 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:07:32 15 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:07:49 16 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:08:43 17 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:09:26 18 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 0:10:01 19 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp 0:14:02 20 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:14:35 21 Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team 0:15:48 22 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:16:50 23 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:19:36 24 Benjamin King (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 0:20:33 25 David de la Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Team Netapp-Endura 0:20:39 26 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 0:21:32 27 Chris Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:22:57 28 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:23:20 29 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:23:47 30 Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:25:30 31 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 0:26:41 32 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:27:02 33 Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 0:27:26 34 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 0:28:49 35 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:30:42 36 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:31:33 37 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:32:29 38 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:32:57 39 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:35:43 40 Jose Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 0:37:29 41 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura 0:38:35 42 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura 0:40:49 43 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 0:41:08 44 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 0:42:28 45 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:42:51 46 Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:44:57 47 Edward Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:44:58 48 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:46:37 49 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:49:16 50 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:49:39 51 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:50:40 52 Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:53:49 53 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 0:53:57 54 Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop 0:54:11 55 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:54:51 56 Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team 0:55:12 57 Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:55:20 58 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 0:55:38 59 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:55:50 60 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Team Garmin-Sharp 0:56:26 61 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:57:08 62 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:58:08 63 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:58:17 64 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:58:49 65 Gavin Mannion (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 0:59:07 66 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Esp) Trek Factory Racing 0:59:09 67 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:59:26 68 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:59:48 69 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 0:59:49 70 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1:00:38 71 Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop 1:00:46 72 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 1:01:17 73 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team 1:01:32 74 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 1:01:39 75 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 1:01:48 76 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1:02:42 77 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 1:03:16 78 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 1:03:30 79 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 1:03:34 80 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 1:03:54 81 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1:04:13 82 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1:04:38 83 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1:05:43 84 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 1:05:51 85 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:06:19 86 Edward King (USA) Cannondale 1:06:24 87 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1:06:32 88 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 1:06:34 89 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 1:06:53 90 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:09:15 91 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development 1:09:48 92 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 1:10:37 93 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 1:10:56 94 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 1:11:59 95 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1:12:07 96 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 1:12:11 97 Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 1:12:18 98 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 1:13:42 99 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1:14:10 100 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 1:14:19 101 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 1:14:44 102 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1:15:54 103 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 1:16:03 104 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development 1:17:07 105 Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 1:18:11 106 Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 1:18:26 107 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 1:18:49 108 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 1:20:21 109 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 1:22:57 110 Mike Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1:29:34 111 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team 1:29:58 112 Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk 1:31:59 113 Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1:32:13 114 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 1:37:15 115 Aaron Perry (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk 1:41:14

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 39 pts 2 Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 31 3 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 23 4 Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 21 5 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp 19 6 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 17 7 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 15 8 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 15 9 Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team 15 10 Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team 12 11 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 11 12 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 11 13 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 10 14 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 9 15 Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 9 16 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 8 17 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 8 18 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 19 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 20 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 21 Benjamin King (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 7 22 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 6 23 Jose Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 6 24 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 6 25 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 5 26 Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team 5 27 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4 28 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 4 29 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 4 30 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 31 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 3 32 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 33 Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 3 34 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 3 35 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development 3 36 Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 37 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 1 38 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1 39 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 1 40 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 1 41 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 35 pts 2 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 27 3 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 26 4 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 20 5 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp 20 6 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 18 7 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 18 8 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 18 9 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 16 10 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 14 11 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 14 12 David de la Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Team Netapp-Endura 12 13 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 12 14 Benjamin King (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 12 15 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 12 16 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 11 17 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 10 18 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 9 19 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 8 20 Jose Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 8 21 Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop 8 22 Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 7 23 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 7 24 Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 7 25 Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team 7 26 Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 7 27 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 28 Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 5 29 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development 5 30 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 31 Chris Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 4 32 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 4 33 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 3 34 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 35 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 2 36 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 2 37 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development 2 38 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura 1 39 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1 40 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 1 41 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 1

Most aggressive rider classification Rider Name (Country) Team Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team 20:12:13 2 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 0:03:30 3 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:25:58 4 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura 0:32:04 5 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 0:35:57 6 Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:38:26 7 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:42:45 8 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:44:09 9 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:52:18 10 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 0:53:18 11 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:55:01 12 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 0:55:17 13 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:56:59 14 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 1:04:06 15 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1:05:36 16 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 1:12:18 17 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team 1:23:27 18 Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk 1:25:28 19 Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1:25:42

Best Colorado rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 20:05:42 2 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:03:43 3 Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop 0:05:51 4 Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 0:07:07 5 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:08:43 6 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:32:57 7 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:42:51 8 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:49:39 9 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:58:08 10 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:58:17 11 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:59:48 12 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team 1:01:32 13 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 1:03:30