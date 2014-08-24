Trending

Howes wins USA Pro Challenge stage in Denver

Van Garderen brings home second overall victory

Image 1 of 35

Alex Howes (Garmin-Sharp) comes to the front to set tempo.

Alex Howes (Garmin-Sharp) comes to the front to set tempo.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 35

Jure Kocjan (Smartstop) on Lookout Mountain

Jure Kocjan (Smartstop) on Lookout Mountain
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 3 of 35

Garmin sets a vicious pace on stage 7 of the USA Pro Challenge

Garmin sets a vicious pace on stage 7 of the USA Pro Challenge
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 4 of 35

Michael Rogers and Jens Voigt power the breakaway on stage 7 of the USA Pro Challenge

Michael Rogers and Jens Voigt power the breakaway on stage 7 of the USA Pro Challenge
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 35

Fans cheer the riders along on stage 7 of the USA Pro Challenge

Fans cheer the riders along on stage 7 of the USA Pro Challenge
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 6 of 35

Kiel Reijnen goes back to the UHC team car

Kiel Reijnen goes back to the UHC team car
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 35

Ben Day and Janier Acevedo set the pace in the peloton on stage 7 of the USA Pro Challenge

Ben Day and Janier Acevedo set the pace in the peloton on stage 7 of the USA Pro Challenge
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 35

The peloton on stage 7 of the USA Pro Challenge

The peloton on stage 7 of the USA Pro Challenge
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 35

One last time for Jens Voigt on stage 7 of the USA Pro Challenge

One last time for Jens Voigt on stage 7 of the USA Pro Challenge
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 35

Javier Megias (Novo Nordisk) leads Jens Voigt (Trek) in the break on stage 7 of the USA Pro Challenge

Javier Megias (Novo Nordisk) leads Jens Voigt (Trek) in the break on stage 7 of the USA Pro Challenge
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 11 of 35

Phil Gaimon pulls the peloton on stage 7 of the USA Pro Challenge

Phil Gaimon pulls the peloton on stage 7 of the USA Pro Challenge
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 12 of 35

The podium on stage 7 of the USA Pro Challenge

The podium on stage 7 of the USA Pro Challenge
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 13 of 35

The jerseys: Jens Voigt, Clement Chevrier, Ben Jacques-Maynes, Tejay van Garderen,and Kiel Reijnen

The jerseys: Jens Voigt, Clement Chevrier, Ben Jacques-Maynes, Tejay van Garderen,and Kiel Reijnen
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 14 of 35

BMC celebrates as best overall team

BMC celebrates as best overall team
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 15 of 35

A champagne shower for Tejay van Garderen

A champagne shower for Tejay van Garderen
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 16 of 35

The podium on stage 7 of the USA Pro Challenge

The podium on stage 7 of the USA Pro Challenge
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 17 of 35

The peloton goes up Lookout Mountain on stage 7 of the USA Pro Challenge

The peloton goes up Lookout Mountain on stage 7 of the USA Pro Challenge
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 18 of 35

Michael Rogers, Ruben Zepunkte and Jens Voigt climb Lookout Mountain on stage 7 of the USA Pro Challenge

Michael Rogers, Ruben Zepunkte and Jens Voigt climb Lookout Mountain on stage 7 of the USA Pro Challenge
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 19 of 35

The peloton heads through Golden on stage 7 of the USA Pro Challenge

The peloton heads through Golden on stage 7 of the USA Pro Challenge
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 20 of 35

Alex Howes (Garmin Sharp) wins the seventh and final stage

Alex Howes (Garmin Sharp) wins the seventh and final stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 21 of 35

The breakaway climbs out of Boulder on stage 7 of the USA Pro Challenge

The breakaway climbs out of Boulder on stage 7 of the USA Pro Challenge
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 22 of 35

Jens Voigt (Trek) helps power the break on his last race, stage 7 of the USA Pro Challenge

Jens Voigt (Trek) helps power the break on his last race, stage 7 of the USA Pro Challenge
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 23 of 35

Garmin Sharp kept the breakaway in check

Garmin Sharp kept the breakaway in check
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 24 of 35

Michael Rogers gets his feed bag unpacked in the breakaway on stage 7 of the USA Pro Challenge

Michael Rogers gets his feed bag unpacked in the breakaway on stage 7 of the USA Pro Challenge
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 25 of 35

Jens Voigt (Trek) attacks one last time

Jens Voigt (Trek) attacks one last time
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 26 of 35

Taylor Phinney joined the leaders for the start in Boulder on stage 7 of the USA Pro Challenge

Taylor Phinney joined the leaders for the start in Boulder on stage 7 of the USA Pro Challenge
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 27 of 35

The start of stage 7 of the USA Pro Challenge in Boulder

The start of stage 7 of the USA Pro Challenge in Boulder
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 28 of 35

Tom Danielson and Serghei Tvetcov take off for stage 7 of the USA Pro Challenge

Tom Danielson and Serghei Tvetcov take off for stage 7 of the USA Pro Challenge
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 29 of 35

Green jersey winner Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHEalthcare)

Green jersey winner Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHEalthcare)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 30 of 35

The riders head off from Boulder on stage 7 of the USA Pro Challenge

The riders head off from Boulder on stage 7 of the USA Pro Challenge
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 31 of 35

An attack on stage 7 of the USA Pro Challenge

An attack on stage 7 of the USA Pro Challenge
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 32 of 35

Tejay van Garderen heads off from Boulder behind his BMC teammates

Tejay van Garderen heads off from Boulder behind his BMC teammates
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 33 of 35

stage 7 of the USA Pro Challenge

stage 7 of the USA Pro Challenge
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 34 of 35

Tejay van Garderen heads off from Boulder behind his BMC teammates

Tejay van Garderen heads off from Boulder behind his BMC teammates
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 35 of 35

Jens Voigt says farewell on the podium of stage 7 of the USA Pro Challenge

Jens Voigt says farewell on the podium of stage 7 of the USA Pro Challenge
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

In a near repeat performance of the opening stage in Aspen, best friends Alex Howes (Garmin Sharp) and Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) went head to head for the stage victory, but this time it was Howes who won the sprint by diving between the barriers and the green jersey winner to claim the team's only stage win of the race.

Related Articles

Howes signs three-year extension with Garmin

Howes said that a little luck and a little speed were factors in his being able to reverse the stage 1 result, but added "more than anything I couldn't lose. My teammates slayed themselves all day, and all week. To watch them do that was the extra bit I needed.

"This race means a lot to me, and it means a whole lot more now."

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) finished inside the top 10 of the reduced bunch sprint finish to bring home his second consecutive overall USA Pro Challenge victory. He finished the race with a 1:32 margin over Tom Danielson (Garmin Sharp) and 1:45 over Jelly Belly's Serghei Tvetcov.

"It was incredible, the crowds were huge in Boulder, and they just got bigger and louder in Denver. To come in here as defending champion and to actually be able to defend the title feels incredible - I had a lot of pressure this week. The boys showed a lot of poise, and we stayed in control. 

"It might have looked convincing, but there were a few moments of panic and some nervous times out there. It was a hard fought victory."

The mountains classification remained with Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagens Berman), Reijnen won the overall sprint classification and Clement Chevrier (Bissell) won the best young rider competition. Jens Voigt (Trek) was voted the race's most aggressive rider.

How it unfolded

The short 126.2km stage from Boulder to Denver started fast and furious, as had each day this week, and in the day's breakaway was  none other than Jens Voigt (Trek), riding his his last race before retirement. He was joined by Tiago Machado (NetApp-Endura), Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo), Caleb Fairly (Garmin-Sharp), Cameron Wurf (Cannondale), Adam Phelan (Drapac), Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare), Javier Megias (Novo Nordisk), Hugh Carthy (Rapha Condor), Jesse Anthony (Optum), Matt Cooke (Jamis-Hagens Berman), Jonathan Freter (Jelly Belly), Ruben Zepuntke (Bissell), but Freter was quickly dropped.

The next rider to drop off the pace was Wurf, who was ordered back to help Elia Viviani get over Lookout Mountain. The tactic would not end up working in the end, as the Cannondale sprinter would end up in the gruppetto that never rejoined the field.

The breakaway hovered about two minutes ahead of the peloton as it was split in two on the 6.9km climb to Lookout Mountain, with only Voigt, Rogers, Megias, Zepunkte and Machado surviving over the top.

Voigt led over the top, and took the intermediate sprints in Golden and Denver as the five riders stayed clear into the four finishing circuits, but the Garmin-Sharp led peloton kept their gap in check as they also kept the gas on just enough to keep the gruppetto containing Viviani from rejoining the peloton.

The breakaway worked well together until the hostilities began with 30km to go, when Voigt put in his signature attack. Only Megias could follow, and the two kept a 40 second lead on the peloton as the three others went back to the field.

With 15km to go, the duo had only 15 seconds and the bunch allowed Voigt to lead through the line with 1km to go before sweeping past. The move was then countered by Voigt's teammate Riccardo Zoidl, and followed by Pawel Poljanski (Tinkoff-Saxo). The two came together and had 15 seconds at one point, but they too were caught with 6km left to race.

BMC put its whole team on the front to lead out, with van Garderen in second wheel, but in the final 200m the sprinters pushed forward. Reijnen jumped hard on the left and looked set to bookend the race with a second stage victory, but Howes dove through on the inside and pipped him by a tire's width. BMC's Michael Schär had to settle for third.

Results

Stage 7 result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp2:45:20
2Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
3Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team
4Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
5Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
6Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
7Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
8Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
9Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp
10Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
11Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
12Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team
13Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
14Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
15Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
16Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
17Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
18Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
19Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
20Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
21Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
22Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
23Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
24Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura
25Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
26Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
27Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
28Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
29Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
30Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura
31Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop
32Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
33Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
34Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
35David de la Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Team Netapp-Endura0:00:14
36Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
37Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
38Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
39Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
40Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
41Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:23
42Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:07
43Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:01:14
44Thomas Dekker (Ned) Team Garmin-Sharp0:04:08
45Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
46Edward King (USA) Cannondale
47Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
48Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
49Benjamin King (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
50Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
51Phillip Gaimon (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
52Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
53Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
54Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
55Markel Irizar Aranburu (Esp) Trek Factory Racing
56Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
57Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
58Jose Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
59Chris Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
60Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
61Gavin Mannion (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
62Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
63Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
64Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
65Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
66Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
67Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
68Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
69Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
70Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
71Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
72Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
73Edward Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
74Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
75Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
76Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team
77Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
78Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
79Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
80Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
81Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
82Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
83Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
84Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
85Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
86Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
87Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
88James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
89Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura0:05:40
90Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale0:06:49
91Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
92Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
93Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
94Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:11:06
95Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
96Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
97Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale0:12:50
98Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
99Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
100Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
101Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
102Aaron Perry (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
103Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
104Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
105Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
106Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development
107Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
108Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development
109Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development
110Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
111Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
112Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
113Mike Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
114Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
115Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team
DNFMichael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
DNFTom Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
DNFIan Crane (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing5pts
2Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk3
3Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing5pts
2Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo3
3Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp15pts
2Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling12
3Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team10
4Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis7
5Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo6
6Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team5
7Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies4
8Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team3
9Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp2
10Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing8pts
2Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo7
3Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team6
4Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk5
5Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura3

Most aggressive rider
Rider Name (Country) Team
Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team2:45:20
2Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
3Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
4Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura
5Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:04:08
6Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
7Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
8Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
9Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development
10James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
11Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale0:06:49
12Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
13Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
14Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:11:06
15Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:12:50
16Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
17Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
18Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development
19Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team

Best Colorado rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp2:45:20
2Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
3Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
4Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
5Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
6Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
7Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:14
8Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
9Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:07
10Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:01:14
11Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team0:04:08
12Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
13Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team0:06:49

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team8:16:00
2Team Garmin-Sharp
3Trek Factory Racing
4Bissell Development Team
5Team NetApp-Endura
6Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
7Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:14
8UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
9Team SmartStop
10Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:04:08
11Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:04:22
12Drapac Professional Cycling0:08:16
13Hincapie Sportswear Development
14Cannondale0:12:07

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team20:05:42
2Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp0:01:32
3Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:45
4Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:49
5Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:03:11
6Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:03:31
7Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura0:03:35
8Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:43
9Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:03:44
10Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:35
11Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop0:05:51
12Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team0:06:31
13Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp0:07:07
14Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:07:32
15Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:07:49
16Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:08:43
17Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:09:26
18Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team0:10:01
19Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp0:14:02
20Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:14:35
21Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team0:15:48
22Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:16:50
23Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team0:19:36
24Benjamin King (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp0:20:33
25David de la Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Team Netapp-Endura0:20:39
26Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop0:21:32
27Chris Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:22:57
28Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:23:20
29Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:23:47
30Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:25:30
31Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura0:26:41
32Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:27:02
33Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk0:27:26
34Phillip Gaimon (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp0:28:49
35Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:30:42
36Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:31:33
37Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team0:32:29
38Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:32:57
39Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:35:43
40Jose Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura0:37:29
41Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura0:38:35
42Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura0:40:49
43Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:41:08
44Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:42:28
45Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:42:51
46Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team0:44:57
47Edward Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo0:44:58
48Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:46:37
49Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:49:16
50Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:49:39
51Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:50:40
52Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:53:49
53Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp0:53:57
54Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop0:54:11
55Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:54:51
56Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team0:55:12
57Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:55:20
58Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale0:55:38
59Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:55:50
60Thomas Dekker (Ned) Team Garmin-Sharp0:56:26
61Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:57:08
62Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:58:08
63Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:58:17
64Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:58:49
65Gavin Mannion (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp0:59:07
66Markel Irizar Aranburu (Esp) Trek Factory Racing0:59:09
67Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:59:26
68Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:59:48
69James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team0:59:49
70Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1:00:38
71Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop1:00:46
72Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development1:01:17
73Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team1:01:32
74Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling1:01:39
75Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale1:01:48
76Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:02:42
77Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale1:03:16
78Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team1:03:30
79Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale1:03:34
80Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale1:03:54
81Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1:04:13
82Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1:04:38
83Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:05:43
84Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development1:05:51
85Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:06:19
86Edward King (USA) Cannondale1:06:24
87Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1:06:32
88Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling1:06:34
89Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling1:06:53
90Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo1:09:15
91Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development1:09:48
92Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing1:10:37
93Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale1:10:56
94Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk1:11:59
95Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team1:12:07
96Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura1:12:11
97Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura1:12:18
98Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home1:13:42
99Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:14:10
100Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop1:14:19
101Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling1:14:44
102Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1:15:54
103Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling1:16:03
104Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development1:17:07
105Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home1:18:11
106Elliott Porter (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT1:18:26
107Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk1:18:49
108Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT1:20:21
109Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale1:22:57
110Mike Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1:29:34
111Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team1:29:58
112Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk1:31:59
113Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:32:13
114Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk1:37:15
115Aaron Perry (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk1:41:14

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling39pts
2Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp31
3Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling23
4Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis21
5Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp19
6Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development17
7Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing15
8Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale15
9Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team15
10Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team12
11Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team11
12Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop11
13Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing10
14Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo9
15Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk9
16Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis8
17Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies8
18Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team7
19Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo7
20Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team7
21Benjamin King (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp7
22Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing6
23Jose Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura6
24Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop6
25Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development5
26Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team5
27Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling4
28Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team4
29Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT4
30Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies4
31Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development3
32Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo3
33Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling3
34Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling3
35Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development3
36Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
37Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home1
38Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1
39Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home1
40Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale1
41Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home35pts
2Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team27
3Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing26
4Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp20
5Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp20
6Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team18
7Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing18
8Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development18
9Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo16
10Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop14
11Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home14
12David de la Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Team Netapp-Endura12
13Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo12
14Benjamin King (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp12
15Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo12
16Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling11
17Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis10
18Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team9
19Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team8
20Jose Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura8
21Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop8
22Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis7
23Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies7
24Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp7
25Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team7
26Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling7
27Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
28Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk5
29Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development5
30Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
31Chris Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development4
32Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis4
33Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura3
34Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3
35Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development2
36Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale2
37Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development2
38Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura1
39Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1
40Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale1
41Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk1

Most aggressive rider classification
Rider Name (Country) Team
Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clement Chevrier (Fra) Bissell Development Team20:12:13
2Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team0:03:30
3Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team0:25:58
4Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Netapp-Endura0:32:04
5Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:35:57
6Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team0:38:26
7Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:42:45
8Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development0:44:09
9Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:52:18
10James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team0:53:18
11Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team0:55:01
12Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale0:55:17
13Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team0:56:59
14Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing1:04:06
15Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team1:05:36
16Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk1:12:18
17Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team1:23:27
18Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk1:25:28
19Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:25:42

Best Colorado rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team20:05:42
2Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:43
3Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop0:05:51
4Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp0:07:07
5Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:08:43
6Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:32:57
7Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:42:51
8Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:49:39
9Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:58:08
10Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:58:17
11Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:59:48
12Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team1:01:32
13Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team1:03:30

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team60:26:51
2Team Garmin-Sharp0:01:04
3Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:47
4Trek Factory Racing0:03:54
5Bissell Development Team0:25:03
6Team NetApp-Endura0:30:57
7Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:46:14
8Team SmartStop0:51:10
9Hincapie Sportswear Development0:54:46
10Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home1:10:25
11UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1:13:19
12Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:25:06
13Drapac Professional Cycling2:00:31
14Cannondale2:17:32

Latest on Cyclingnews